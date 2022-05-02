PayneCrest Electric, Inc. Strengthens Capabilities with New 30,000 SF Prefabrication Facility

Facility Mitigates Delays, Reduces Costs and Improves Precision & Safety

At more than 3,000 pounds and 70-feet long, the underground conduit rack installed at a massive Omaha data center reflects the growing prefabrication proficiencies of PayneCrest Electric, Inc. And now PayneCrest, one of St. Louis’ largest electrical contractors, has a new 30,000-square-foot prefabrication facility near its headquarters in St. Louis, Mo. The multi-million dollar facility unites PayneCrest’s 30-person engineering team with its prefabrication operation. Founded in 1954, PayneCrest engineers and installs highly complex electrical and communications technology infrastructure and systems. The firm serves commercial, industrial/process, automotive, data center, petrochemical and power industries, including renewable energy, for a local and national clientele.

“Our jobs are getting bigger and we’ve continuously invested in engineering solutions and ways to optimize the skills, productivity and safety of our workforce,” noted Ryan Freeman, president, PayneCrest. “Co-locating engineering with prefabrication more effectively connects engineering to field installations. Our engineers can see their 3D modeling designs unfold in the prefabrication process and get critical feedback from field personnel to refine for optimal performance.” At a Washington University project in St. Louis, Paynecrest has cut, bent and assembled 50,000 pounds and 20 miles conduit in its prefabrication shop for installation in the field.

Located at 10630 Midwest Industrial Dr., the facility supports any precision electrical and communications infrastructure need. That includes pre-wired modular units, large underground feeder conduit racks, branch feeder racks, temporary power carts, and specialized installations for labs, data centers and industrial projects. It features state-of-the-art precision cutting, welding and conduit bending aligned to engineering specifications.

“By prefabricating project components off site we can mitigate delays and pre-order materials for prefabrication and storage,” said Kenny Bassler, who leads PayneCrest’s engineering team. “And under any condition, prefabrication can consistently deliver on exacting standards and improve overall safety. The less time in a trench or high up on a project, the safer it is for our workforce.”

PayneCrest Prefabrication Manager Jim Glen noted that one such prefabrication solution for a pharmaceutical client was to create 165 pre-wired and fully integrated modular lab benches, some up to 40-feet long, that were lifted in place by crane and slid in floor by floor.

PayneCrest is leveraging its prefabrication services for a number of projects, including an array of complex electrical installations for Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Washington University, Pfizer, General Motors, Centene, Boeing and a host of large solar field projects throughout the country.

PayneCrest reported revenues of $200 million in 2021 and has 750 employees. PayneCrest has earned more than 25 honors for construction excellence in the annual AGC of Missouri Construction Keystone Awards. Find out more at www.paynecrest.com.

