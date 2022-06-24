Pennington, Keeley lead United Way 2022 Campaign

ST. LOUIS— United Way of Greater St. Louis announces that Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Rusty Keeley, CEO of Keeley Companies, will serve as chair and co-chair, respectively, of its 2022 annual community campaign. Additionally, Arica Harris, director of banking and payment operations at Edward Jones, will serve as vice chair.

This year, United Way of Greater St. Louis is celebrating 100 years of impact in the St. Louis region.

“United Way and its agency partners play a unique and vital role in the success and resilience of our regional growth by providing critical wraparound services and support to our neighbors, family and friends,” said Pennington. “Like Edward Jones, United Way is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2022, and I am proud of our strong and enduring partnership. Together, Rusty, Arica and I are looking forward to partnering with local leaders, companies and community volunteers to help even more people through the United Way campaign this year.”

United Way’s campaign supports more than 160 Safety Net agencies that help 1 million people in 16 counties throughout Missouri and Illinois. Its support across the region focuses on basic needs, youth success, health, financial stability and crisis response.

“United Way of Greater St. Louis has shown their dedication to uplifting the St. Louis community for decades through philanthropy, giving, and volunteer leadership, and I am humbled to join them as they continue their mission,” said Keeley. “I look forward to working on this year’s campaign that will go towards helping countless individuals and families throughout the community.”

In addition to funding its health and human service partners, United Way manages the region’s Volunteer Center and 2-1-1 Helpline, a 24/7 resource connecting people to programs and services for a variety of needs.

“Through its network of safety net agencies, United Way works to make the St. Louis region a great place to work and live and inspires so many people to realize their full potential,” said Harris. “United Way is a powerful change agent and I’m excited to expand this work even further through my role as vice chair this year.”

United Way’s annual campaign begins in early September and runs through the fall.

“We are thrilled to have Penny, Rusty and Arica leading this year’s campaign efforts as each of them exemplifies leadership, generosity and community,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Their knowledge and business experience will be invaluable in helping us find new and innovative ways to engage our supporters and expand our impact in the St. Louis region. We are very grateful and excited to have them on board and to see all that we will accomplish during this special centennial year.”

Pennington

Keeley

