People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

KAI Announces New Hire William Allen as Director of Architecture in Dallas-Fort Worth Office

As the Director of Architecture, Allen provides strategic leadership to the architectural staff in KAI’s Dallas-Fort Worth office, which includes quality control, mentoring, design collaboration and constructability.

“Will plays a vital role in influencing, motivating and challenging the design staff in their professional development,” said KAI President Darren L. James. “He also works with the executive staff to develop project workplans as well as maintain budgets and profitability goals. We welcome his extensive experience and congratulate him on joining our team.”

Prior to KAI, Allen worked as a Project Manager for two years at D2 Architecture in Dallas and as a Program Manager for nearly 15 years at RHA Architects, also in Dallas. He has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oklahoma and is a member of The American Institute of Architects (AIA), National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and Texas Board of Architectural Examiners (TBAE).

Allen resides in Waxahachie, Texas with his wife Mellisa and two children. When not working, he is a soccer referee and mentor for the Waxahachie and Road Oak Soccer Associations. He is also an assistant soccer coach for Storm FC and a Boy Scout Adult Leader.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Kwame Building Group Hires Huzefa Jawadwala as a Construction Management Intern

Huzefa Jawadwala has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Construction Management Intern. Huzefa’s responsibilities include supporting scheduling, estimating and conceptual design for featured KWAME projects and conducting constructability and pay app reviews.

Huzefa has three years of industry experience in architectural design and site coordination for residential, hospitality and master planning projects. Huzefa holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from NMIMS in Mumbai, India. He is pursuing a master’s degree in Architecture & Construction Management at Washington University in St. Louis. Huzefa is a registered member of the Council of Architecture (COA).

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

NewGround Promotes Susan Fischer to Director of Interior Design

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Susan Fischer to Director of Interior Design effective July 27, with Jill Schumaier’s impending retirement later this year.

Susan has 15 years of commercial interior design experience working with clients in the financial, corporate, retail, and hospitality sectors. She brings an impressive organizational skill set, excellent client relations, and high-quality design experience to succeed in her new management role.

“I’ve always strived to create extraordinary spaces that reinforce company culture, drive brand loyalty, and improve employee well-being. I’m grateful to NewGround for the opportunity to lead our outstanding interior design team,” said Susan Fischer, Director of Interior Design at NewGround.

As a Registered Interior Designer with NCIDQ and LEED Green Associate certifications, Susan upholds the industry’s highest design standards and has brought a plethora of experience, expertise, and commitment to NewGround’s Design Team. Susan has led over 70 NewGround projects as a Senior Interior Designer. Notable projects include Mabrey Bank’s flagship branch in Oklahoma City, OK; Community Resource Credit Union’s corporate headquarters in Baytown, Texas; and Chartway Federal Credit Union’s nationwide new branch design.

“Susan brings a wealth of experience to our team, and we are excited about her accomplishments in her career here at NewGround,” said Jill Schumaier, Director of Interior Design at NewGround. “I know I can trust Susan will continue to lead NewGround toward success and produce maximum client satisfaction after my retirement at the end of this year.”

Susan joined the NewGround team in August 2014 as a Senior Interior Designer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Housing and Interior Design from Missouri State University.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.

Josh Johns Joins WINCO Window Company as Architectural Sales Representative

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and heavy commercial aluminum windows sold across the United States, has hired Josh Johns as an Architectural Sales Representative.

As an Architectural Sales Representative, Johns is responsible for cultivating and building relationships with architects, general contractors, glazing contractors, and building owners to ensure WINCO becomes their preferred window manufacturer on all new build and renovation projects.

Johns has sales experience across several industries, including commercial lighting and electrical supplies. Prior to joining WINCO Window Company, Johns was an account manager with Holt Electric and is a certified member of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Kinesiology from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Johns hopes to have a positive impact on WINCO by “using my knowledge and skills to grow WINCO’s relationships with clients and to maximize our retention numbers.”

In his free time, Johns enjoys baseball, fishing and other sporting activities. He’s been married to his high school sweetheart for 10 years. They reside in O’Fallon, Missouri with their four children.

For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com.