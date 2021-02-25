People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Knoebel Construction Hires Jim Grzesik as Pre-construction Manager

Jim Grzesik

Jim Grzesik of St. Louis, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Pre-Construction Manager. Jim is responsible for reviewing plans and specifications of projects in order to provide optimal bids in a competitive industry while maintaining client goals identified throughout the bidding process.

Grzesik has over five years of construction industry experience. He holds a Master of Arts in Sustainability Studies from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Holland Construction Services Hires Eric Eggers as Senior Pre-Construction Manager

Eric Eggers

Holland Construction Services has hired Eric Eggers to join the Pre-Construction Department as a Senior Pre-Construction Manager. Eggers comes to Holland with nearly 30 years of industry experience and over 20 years of experience in the St. Louis market.

Paul Gansauer, Director of Pre-Construction Services, said “We are very fortunate that we have another Holland employee to thank for referring Eric to us. Eric has the level of expertise, experience, and detailed knowledge of pre-construction services and estimating that we were looking for and we are excited to have him join our team.”

Eggers spent the previous 21 years working with a St. Louis based construction company as a senior estimator prior to joining Holland. Eggers also has experience working as a project manager and jobsite superintendent.

“I was attracted to Holland because it is a company that is interested in growth, while also being committed to its core value of integrity,” said Eggers. “They have a family-friendly atmosphere and also have a strong technology focus which I appreciate.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Mandy Sybrandy Promoted to VP of Attractions at Koch Development

Mandy Sybrandy

Mandy Sybrandy has been promoted to vice president of attractions and as an officer of Koch Development Co. and its SkyWheel® Attractions. Sybrandy reports to Koch Development CEO Stacey Kamps.

Entering its second century in business, Koch Development is a St. Louis-based, third-generation, family-owned company that develops, owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and entertainment attractions. Its SkyWheel® Attractions operate in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Since joining the company in 2012, Sybrandy has built a specialized team of managers and staff to operate its SkyWheel® Attractions. With a strong background in commercial real estate development, Sybrandy coordinated the development and openings of Koch’s attractions.

Koch Development became the first to bring an observation wheel of its type to the United States. In addition to operating its Skywheel® properties, Koch retains an ownership interest.

Sybrandy graduated from Saint Louis University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational studies and a minor in hospitality management. She is a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

February 19, 2021

Marian Davis joins Knoebel Construction as Accounts Payable Coordinator

Marion Davis

Marian Davis of St. Peters, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Accounts Payable Coordinator. Her responsibilities include timely and accurate processing of invoices, coordinating vendor payments and preparing lien waivers.

Davis has over 15 years of accounting experience in banking, geotechnical engineering and manufacturing industries. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Accounting from Lindenwood University.

KAI Engineering Hires Mike Tamagni as Sr. Mechanical Engineer

Mike Tamagni

KAI Engineering is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Tamagni, P.E. as Sr. Mechanical Engineer at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas office.

Tamagni has 21 years of Mechanical Engineering experience in HVAC and plumbing design. During his career, he has worked on projects in industries ranging from airport facilities, industrial shops, military barracks, office buildings, retail, military hangars, critical facilities, higher education and dining facilities. In his new position at KAI, Tamagni will engage with clients to determine the type of mechanical systems needed for their facilities, design HVAC systems, develop design fees for the mechanical design, and provide mentorship to new designers and engineers.

“The majority of Mike’s engineering experience has been focused on designing HVAC systems, an integral part of most contemporary buildings. His expertise will serve our clients well as he works with the rest of our engineering team to advance KAI’s mission to Transform Communities,” said KAI President Darren L. James, FAIA. “We are proud to have a Mechanical Engineer of Mike’s caliber and experience working for KAI in Texas.”

Tamagni has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Idaho. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Midas Hospitality Names Minnesota Area Director of Sales

Jena Ahlman to manage overall sales for Brooklyn Park properties

Jena Ahlman

Ahlman has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she held numerous positions in sales, business development and account management. Ahlman earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Design and Advertising from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities located in St. Paul, Minn.

St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 15, 2021) Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently appointed Jena Ahlman as Area Director of Sales for its Brooklyn Park, Minn. hotels. In this position, she will plan and manage the overall sales and marketing strategies for the properties. Ahlman is responsible for the revenue production of both the Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn hotels while simultaneously ensuring guests enjoy a memorable experience.

Midas Hospitality’s 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton and the 100-room Hampton Inn are part of a $28 million development that is located across from Target’s Northern Campus. Brooklyn Park has 47 miles of trails and 67 parks including the Rush Creek Regional Trail and the northern section of the Palmer Lake Park.

“Jena brings an award-winning hospitality background to our vibrant Brooklyn Park hotel community,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Her extensive industry recognition and dedication make her a true asset to our organization and the region.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.

February 12, 2021

Midas Hospitality Hires Greta McCue as Director of Sales

McCue brings nearly 14 years of hospitality experience to Aloft Milwaukee Downtown

Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently hired Greta McCue as Director of Sales at the Aloft Milwaukee Downtown. In this position, she will focus on maximizing profits while ensuring customer satisfaction for new and existing clientele. Her responsibilities include pursuing corporate and individual consumer bookings, as well as maintaining ongoing communication with both the property’s team and guests.

McCue has nearly 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she worked in numerous sales and managerial capacities in both Wisconsin and Illinois. McCue earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Millikin University located in Decatur, Illinois.

The “different by design” Aloft hotel from Marriott is located at 1230 North Old World 3rd St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is one only a few downtown hotels situated directly on the RiverWalk. The hotel offers 160 tech-forward rooms with five meeting rooms and amenities that include the W XYZ®bar, fitness center and indoor swimming pool.

“Right now is a crucial time in the hospitality industry because—with less people traveling during the pandemic—we need to best promote our brand and remain top of mind in terms of offering the most outstanding experience possible,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Greta is the perfect candidate for this position, bringing her successful sales background to this beautiful downtown property where she will work with our guests to ensure the highest customer satisfaction possible.”

Midwest BankCentre Prepares for 2021 Year-End Retirement of Dale Oberkfell; Names Marsha Benney Chief Financial Officer

Dale Oberkfell

Midwest BankCentre has begun preparations for the planned 2021 year-end retirement of President and Chief Financial Officer Dale Oberkfell . Oberkfell has served as CFO since 2012 and as bank president since 2017.

“Dale Oberkfell has made tremendous contributions to Midwest BankCentre, the region and the banking industry,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin Kimbrough . “Most recently, as executive sponsor of our digital banking initiative, he has driven high-tech, high-touch innovations that earned us the prestigious Celent Award Model Bank in 2020 for Community Banking Transformation of the Year. With the knowledge he has amassed over four decades in financial services, he has been an incredibly valuable, nimble and generous thought partner.”

Effective March 1, Marsha Benney , CPA, who was promoted to chief operating officer in early 2019, has been named chief financial officer and executive vice president. Oberkfell remains president of the bank.

Benney has been instrumental in formulating the bank’s strategic plan, heightening efficiency and enhancing customer experiences. In her new role, Benney leads the bank’s enterprise risk management, finance and accounting, facilities and fraud/security. Since joining the bank in 2015, Benney has led many initiatives to expand bank partnerships, optimize bank results, heighten team engagement and implement best practices.

“Marsha Benney is a trailblazer who has changed the bank’s thinking about legacy systems, processes and risk assessment,” Kimbrough said. “She is a thoughtful and insightful change agent who consistently inspires exceptional teamwork and achievements.”

Benney has 30 years of experience in community banking and financial services. Within community banking, she has broad, enterprise-level experience across all operational areas. She also served large and small community banking clients as audit manager in KPMG’s financial services audit practice.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter.

Kelly Brown joins Knoebel Construction as Project and Marketing Coordinator

Kelly Brown

Kelly Brown of Wentzville, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Project and Marketing Coordinator. Her responsibilities include facilitating contractual documents through the life of Knoebel’s construction projects and preparing each for final closeout, producing marketing materials and new business proposals, managing social media accounts and other marketing activities.

Brown has five years experience in the residential property development and management industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design and Computer Art from College of the Ozarks.

Andrew Gaus Joins Gaus Scott

Andrew Gaus

Andrew Gaus, a veteran business development professional, has joined Gaus Scott company, marking the third generation of Gauses to join the company.

Gaus Scott Company is celebrating their 60th year in business as a regional leader in vibration isolation, seismic restraint, ventilation systems, and industrial/mechanical noise control supply and services. Gaus Scott Co holds decades-long relationships with industry leading manufacturers including Kinetics, Krueger and Cesco Systems, some dating all the way back to the company’s founding in 1961. The company continues to grow their tradition of excellence by providing best-in-class solutions to St. Louis’s mechanical engineering firms and facilities managers.

Andrew graduated from Spring Hill College in 2015 with a degree in English/Literature, and immediately went to work for Maritz Motivation, a national leader in channel sales incentives, customer loyalty, and business travel services. As the COVID pandemic hit the US, Andrew pivoted his career to help grow his family’s business by bringing a unique skillset of technology development, marketing strategy, and process automation to Gaus Scott company.

Andrew is excited to help Gaus Scott Company continue to grow its already strong history through the next 60 years and beyond.

Christie Brinkman Promoted to Director of Design-Build at Castle Contracting

Christy Brinkman

Castle Contracting, LLC has promoted Christie Brinkman to Director, Design-Build, a position that leverages her background and experience as a marketing and business development strategist.

In this new role, Brinkman will lead Castle’s growing in-house civil design-build practice, a unique offering in the St. Louis marketplace. Her duties will include securing new owner and developer clients by communicating the benefits of engaging Castle early in the civil design process to save costs and reduce risks during construction. She will work closely with clients to understand each project’s unique challenges and leverage the Castle team of design and construction professionals to develop cost-effective solutions.

“Christie has been an integral part of the development and growth of our civil design-build expertise,” said Castle Vice President of Operations Michael Pranger. “In this new position, she will continue to enhance our service offering and widen our rapidly growing client list.”

Prior to joining Castle in 2018, Brinkman led the business development strategy for Horner & Shifrin, a St. Louis-based multidisciplinary engineering firm.

Brinkman earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and international studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

Throughout her A/E/C career, Brinkman has actively contributed to the local chapters of numerous industry associations and organizations. She served as chair of the young engineers committee for the Engineers Club of St. Louis, chair of the programs committee for Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), programs committee for Urban Land Institute (ULI), training & education and diversity committees for the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (STLC3), Young Leaders group for Construction Forum STL, education committee for the Missouri Society of Hospital Engineers and programs committee for the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), which honored her as “Rookie of the Year.”

Brinkman also served as president of the board of directors for Home Sweet Home, the region’s only non-profit furniture bank that helps individuals and families transition to their new living situations. Other community organizations that she has volunteered for include LifeWise STL (Formerly Kingdom House), Women’s Safe House, Safe Connections and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast.

KAI Build Promotes Steve Kizer to Vice President of Operations – Construction

Steve Kizer

KAI Build is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Kizer from Director of Field Operations to Vice President of Operations – Construction.

The move promotes Kizer to a broader role at KAI Build that will encompass both office and field operations. He will Lead-Manage-Be Accountable (LMA) for policy and process implementation, best practices, priority tasks, profit/loss, risk management and alignment with KAI Design, KAI Engineering and KAI sister company The UP Companies sub-contractors, among other duties. The KAI Build leadership team will report directly to Kizer.

Kizer has over 25 years of construction management experience and has worked in the construction industry for a total of 42 years. His career at KAI started in May 2018 when he was hired as Field Operations Manager. In August 2018, he was promoted to Director of Field Operations where he led KAI Build’s new Concrete Division in coordination with KAI’s general construction operations and field resources. Prior to joining KAI, he worked five years as General Manager of Carpentry Construction at KAI’s sister company Square UP Builders.

“Steve has proven himself during his time at Square UP and at KAI to be a dedicated leader and manager who is focused whole-heartedly on our company-wide goal of Operational Excellence,” said Brian Arnold, President of KAI Build. “We have seen Steve grow tremendously since joining KAI in his commitment to maintaining the highest level of quality that sets KAI apart from our competition. He is a dedicated, hardworking individual who believes in honesty and a fair, equitable approach to satisfying our clients’ needs. We are excited for him in his new role.”

Kizer is a licensed Master Carpenter and certified in OSHA 30, First Aid CPR, Flash Technology and ASHI.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with this great organization, 2021 looks to be an exciting year and I am eager to serve as a leader in the market and continue to strive for Operational Excellence,” said Kizer.

NewGround Promotes Adrian Ledbetter to Project Executive

Andrew Ledbetter

NewGround Promotes Adrian Ledbetter to Project Executive Ledbetter to provide leadership, direction for all aspects of construction CHESTERFIELD, Mo., February 2, 2021–NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the promotion of Adrian Ledbetter to Project Executive, effective February 1, 2021.

In his new position as Project Executive, Adrian will provide leadership and direction for all aspects of construction for multiple assigned projects along the west coast, including land development, vertical, and renovation construction. The Project Executive title is a dual role combining Construction Manager and Program Director responsibilities. All former Construction Managers and Program Directors are now referred to as Project Executives.

With over 20 years of experience, Adrian brings an array of skills in negotiation, portfolio management, budgets, and long-term strategic planning across multiple platforms including ground-up, historic renovation, construction management, general construction, and design-build.

“We are thrilled to name Adrian as Project Executive to help oversee our job sites along the west coast,” said NewGround Senior Vice President of Construction Mike Crane. “Adrian has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities in his time with NewGround, and we are confident he can succeed in this new role.”

Since joining NewGround in 2017 as a Project Manager, Adrian has helped lead multiple notable projects including a branch renovation for Chartway Federal Credit Union, a new headquarters for Fort Sill Federal Credit Union, and a new Arlington, Texas branch for Greater Texas Credit Union.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. We help financial institutions and retailers master the power of their space to create the next generation workplace and retail solutions. At NewGround, we are driven by our core values of: Communication, Collaboration, Innovation, Service, and Excellence. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.