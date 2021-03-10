People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

S. M. Wilson Promotes Nichole Geiger to Project Manager

Nichole Geiger

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Nichole Geiger to Project Manager. As Project Manager, she will be responsible for handling all administrative functions for a project, including scheduling, holding progress meetings, generating meeting minutes, tracking costs and maintaining logs for all project information.

Geiger started as an S. M. Wilson Intern in 2014 and has proven to be a valuable asset to the team. She has worked on several challenging, high-profile projects including IKEA St. Louis, BJC Campus Renewal project and City Foundry STL. On these projects, she demonstrated a high level of dedication and passion to excel to the project team. Most recently, she has been working on a complex project at Blessing Hospital managing an insurance claim from a flood event at the hospital last year.

Geiger has continually tackled the challenges at hand, providing invaluable experience. She is a member of the AGC Construction Leadership Council, holds a B.S. in Architectural Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and is OSHA 30 certified.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Haberberger Inc., the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor, is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Lackey, Sam Haberberger and Kyle Jones to the company’s growing team.

Rick Lackey

Richard Lackey, of Chesterfield, was recently hired as Vice President of Sheet Metal Operations and brings with him more than 40 years’ experience in sheet metal estimation and operations management. In his new role, he will assist in developing standards, guidelines and principles to help the sheet metal division grow and eventually expand, with the addition of a new, 16,000-square-foot heavy metal shop Haberberger is creating. Lackey has worked at various sheet metal shops in the St. Louis area as a journeyman, foreman, general foreman, shop and field superintendent, estimator, project manager, general manager, and owner. For 10 years, he and his wife owned and operated Lackey Sheet Metal, a 24-person sheet metal shop that specialized in industrial and architectural sheet metal. Lackey is experienced in the industrial and architectural sheet metal and large commercial HVAC markets and has performed work for institutional, laboratory, clean room, industrial, hospital and the manufacturing sectors of the sheet metal industry. He is adept in setting up shop standards and assisting in the design of HVAC and industrial duct.

Sam Haberberger

The youngest son of former president Neil Haberberger and a member of Haberberger’s fourth generation, Sam Haberberger has been hired as a Project Estimator and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Automation and Software Engineer. Previously, Haberberger spent five years working as a simulation and automation software engineer within the Defense Industry in Huntsville, Ala. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in aerospace engineering in the field of spacecraft navigation and estimation from Missouri S&T. He currently resides in High Ridge, Mo.

Kyle Jones

Kyle Jones, Mechanical Engineer, has joined Haberberger’s service department as a Project Manager and Design Engineer. Jones has extensive experience sizing duct and pipe and is well-versed with load calculation, psychometrics, energy modeling, code review and specification review. He also possesses a strong background in building modeling and is very familiar with Revit and AutoCAD, as well as the production of coordinated drawings. Before joining Haberberger, Jones spent seven years working at a St. Louis-area design engineer firm. He holds a Professional Engineering License, issued by the State of Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He resides in Barnhart, Mo.

Haberberger, Inc. is a 73-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers. For more information, visit call 314-631-3324 or visit www.haberbergerinc.com.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires AshLee Snyder, Senior Designer

AshLee Snyder

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is pleased to announce that AshLee Snyder, IIDA, LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ has joined the firm as a Senior Designer. Her responsibilities include providing exceptional creative and interior design for all aspects of a project – from initial planning, design concept and construction documents to furniture specifications, procurement and installation.

Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor of Interior Design at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. In addition to her formal education, AshLee has earned certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council (LEED AP ID+C) and the Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) and is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA). She brings over 13 years of professional interior design experience with commercial and residential projects to her new position.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business since 1994, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Elizabeth Gangl joins St. Louis-based Clay|Adams as Leasing Administrator

Elizabeth Gangl of Brentwood, MO has joined St. Louis-based Clay|Adams as Leasing Administrator. Gangl’s will assist the Clay|Adams real estate development team in all real estate activity, including site selection, real estate data analysis, developing tenant leasing agreements, contract negotiation and overseeing real estate transactions.

Gangl has 12 years of experience in the real estate industry, property management and as a commercial real estate lease portfolio analyst. She holds her Missouri Real Estate Salesperson License. Gangl earned a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.



St. Louis-based Clay|Adams provides integrated real estate solutions for local multi-family, mixed-use and retail developments nationwide. The firm develops real estate assets that are a great fit with the surrounding area. Clay|Adams brings an experienced, strategic approach through the entire lifecycle of property development. Services include market analysis and site selection, construction management, leasing management, and development services. For more information, visit www.clay-adams.com or call 314-476-1833.

Tim Elli Joins Gershman Commercial Real Estate as Senior Vice President

Tim Elli

Gershman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to welcome Tim Elli as Senior Vice President, Project Management effective March 9, 2021. In this newly created role, Tim will oversee and manage tenant finish and capital improvement projects across Gershman’s property management portfolio and on behalf of third-party occupier clients. He will also work closely with the firm’s executive team to pursue new business opportunities and provide overall service line leadership.

Tim brings over 20 years of project management experience, spanning general contracting, corporate/healthcare facilities, and commercial real estate services. In his most recent role with CRESA St Louis, Tim led a team of project managers performing third-party design and construction management services and he was directly responsible for new business development. He spent 12 years with BJC Healthcare, taking on a variety of ascending positions within the Design and Construction department. Tim has extensive experience with the procurement of service providers such as architects, designers, engineers, general contractors, and technology suppliers.

“We are very excited to bring Tim’s expertise to Gershman, which will enable us to bolster and expand our project management capabilities”, said Chris Fox, President and CEO.

Gershman Commercial Real Estate is a full-service real estate firm providing comprehensive, personalized services to owners, investors, and occupiers of commercial property. With an over 70-year history in the St. Louis market, and firm leadership based locally, we are uniquely positioned as the largest and longest-standing independently owned firm in the metro area.

Midwest BankCentre Promotes Danny Pogue to President-Commercial, Retail and Consumer Sales

Danny Pogue

Danny Pogue has been promoted to president-commercial, retail and consumer sales at Midwest BankCentre . Formerly executive vice president-commercial banking, his focus has expanded from regional commercial lending and treasury management to include consumer / small business lending and sales as well as all retail branches.

“Danny Pogue is bringing new insights to our sales function and expanding our value to every customer,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin T. Kimbrough . “His promotion broadens the perspective of our leadership team by deepening our collective scope of knowledge. Danny’s efforts will align our relational strengths to deliver a more holistic, customer-centric service experience.”

Pogue graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has been a longtime board member of the Lemay Development Corp. and South County Family YMCA . He was formerly president of the Lemay Chamber of Commerce and continues to serve on its board of directors.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

NewGround Promotes Eric Preuss to Director of Construction

Eric Preuss

Relocation to Hawaii to help drive new design, build business on the Islands

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the promotion of Eric Preuss to Director of Construction.

In his new position as Director of Construction, Eric will be relocating to Hawaii to manage headquarters projects for HFS Federal Credit Union and Maui County Federal Credit Union. The move will allow Eric to provide local leadership in the Hawaii market, and expand opportunities in NewGround’s commitment to drive new design and build business within the Hawaiian Islands.

To align with strategic efforts to support local businesses, NewGround’s exclusive use of local Hawaiian subcontractors and suppliers builds a foundation to best serve clients on the Islands. The firm also has a Honolulu regional office at 735 Bishop Street and utilizes on-island staff to manage each project.

Since joining NewGround in 1998, Eric worked as a Vice President of Project Management, Construction Manager, and Project Manager, responsible for numerous design and build projects across the United States. Bringing over 38 years of construction industry experience to the NewGround team, Eric holds RME General Contracting license certifications in California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah and is OSHA 30 certified. Eric is currently in the process of obtaining his RME certification in Hawaii. “Eric has a hands-on management style to ensure high quality standards are not only met, but surpassed,” said NewGround Senior Vice President of Construction Mike Crane. “Results driven, he uses his expertise to collaborate with clients, architects, and construction

March 5, 2021

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Kourtney Graham as Business Development Manager

Kourtney Graham

Western Specialty Contractors has hired Kourtney Graham as Business Development Manager of Special Projects.

In her new position, Graham will support Western’s architectural sheet metal and MCM/ACM panel business to promote growth in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Peoria, Tulsa, Omaha and Des Moines markets.

Graham previously worked for Western as a Project Manager and Business Development Manager from 2016 to 2020. Before rejoining Western’s team, she worked briefly for real estate developer NorthPoint Development in Chicago. She also has prior experience working for Cushman and Wakefield as a Commercial Property Manager.

“We are excited to have Kourtney rejoin our team at Western and taking on the new role of developing business for our architectural sheet metal division. She is extremely knowledgeable about Western’s expertise, as well as commercial real estate, and we are glad to have her back working with us,” said Tanya Shepherd, Director Business Development.

Graham has a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Missouri – Columbia and is a member of BOMA St. Louis.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

February 26, 2021

Knoebel Construction Hires Jim Grzesik as Pre-construction Manager

Jim Grzesik

Jim Grzesik of St. Louis, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Pre-Construction Manager. Jim is responsible for reviewing plans and specifications of projects in order to provide optimal bids in a competitive industry while maintaining client goals identified throughout the bidding process.

Grzesik has over five years of construction industry experience. He holds a Master of Arts in Sustainability Studies from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Holland Construction Services Hires Eric Eggers as Senior Pre-Construction Manager

Eric Eggers

Holland Construction Services has hired Eric Eggers to join the Pre-Construction Department as a Senior Pre-Construction Manager. Eggers comes to Holland with nearly 30 years of industry experience and over 20 years of experience in the St. Louis market.

Paul Gansauer, Director of Pre-Construction Services, said “We are very fortunate that we have another Holland employee to thank for referring Eric to us. Eric has the level of expertise, experience, and detailed knowledge of pre-construction services and estimating that we were looking for and we are excited to have him join our team.”

Eggers spent the previous 21 years working with a St. Louis based construction company as a senior estimator prior to joining Holland. Eggers also has experience working as a project manager and jobsite superintendent.

“I was attracted to Holland because it is a company that is interested in growth, while also being committed to its core value of integrity,” said Eggers. “They have a family-friendly atmosphere and also have a strong technology focus which I appreciate.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Mandy Sybrandy Promoted to VP of Attractions at Koch Development

Mandy Sybrandy

Mandy Sybrandy has been promoted to vice president of attractions and as an officer of Koch Development Co. and its SkyWheel® Attractions. Sybrandy reports to Koch Development CEO Stacey Kamps.

Entering its second century in business, Koch Development is a St. Louis-based, third-generation, family-owned company that develops, owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and entertainment attractions. Its SkyWheel® Attractions operate in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Since joining the company in 2012, Sybrandy has built a specialized team of managers and staff to operate its SkyWheel® Attractions. With a strong background in commercial real estate development, Sybrandy coordinated the development and openings of Koch’s attractions.

Koch Development became the first to bring an observation wheel of its type to the United States. In addition to operating its Skywheel® properties, Koch retains an ownership interest.

Sybrandy graduated from Saint Louis University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational studies and a minor in hospitality management. She is a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

February 19, 2021

Marian Davis joins Knoebel Construction as Accounts Payable Coordinator

Marion Davis

Marian Davis of St. Peters, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Accounts Payable Coordinator. Her responsibilities include timely and accurate processing of invoices, coordinating vendor payments and preparing lien waivers.

Davis has over 15 years of accounting experience in banking, geotechnical engineering and manufacturing industries. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Accounting from Lindenwood University.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region.For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100

KAI Engineering Hires Mike Tamagni as Sr. Mechanical Engineer

Mike Tamagni

KAI Engineering is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Tamagni, P.E. as Sr. Mechanical Engineer at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas office.

Tamagni has 21 years of Mechanical Engineering experience in HVAC and plumbing design. During his career, he has worked on projects in industries ranging from airport facilities, industrial shops, military barracks, office buildings, retail, military hangars, critical facilities, higher education and dining facilities. In his new position at KAI, Tamagni will engage with clients to determine the type of mechanical systems needed for their facilities, design HVAC systems, develop design fees for the mechanical design, and provide mentorship to new designers and engineers.

“The majority of Mike’s engineering experience has been focused on designing HVAC systems, an integral part of most contemporary buildings. His expertise will serve our clients well as he works with the rest of our engineering team to advance KAI’s mission to Transform Communities,” said KAI President Darren L. James, FAIA. “We are proud to have a Mechanical Engineer of Mike’s caliber and experience working for KAI in Texas.”

Tamagni has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Idaho. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Midas Hospitality Names Minnesota Area Director of Sales

Jena Ahlman to manage overall sales for Brooklyn Park properties

Jena Ahlman

Ahlman has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she held numerous positions in sales, business development and account management. Ahlman earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Design and Advertising from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities located in St. Paul, Minn.

St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 15, 2021) Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently appointed Jena Ahlman as Area Director of Sales for its Brooklyn Park, Minn. hotels. In this position, she will plan and manage the overall sales and marketing strategies for the properties. Ahlman is responsible for the revenue production of both the Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn hotels while simultaneously ensuring guests enjoy a memorable experience.

Midas Hospitality’s 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton and the 100-room Hampton Inn are part of a $28 million development that is located across from Target’s Northern Campus. Brooklyn Park has 47 miles of trails and 67 parks including the Rush Creek Regional Trail and the northern section of the Palmer Lake Park.

“Jena brings an award-winning hospitality background to our vibrant Brooklyn Park hotel community,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Her extensive industry recognition and dedication make her a true asset to our organization and the region.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.