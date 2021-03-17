People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Rebecca Randolph promoted to Senior Director Client Development &

Marketing at Brinkmann Constructors

Rebecca Randolph

Randolph will oversee Brinkmann’s marketing and communication efforts

Brinkmann Constructors announces the promotion of Rebecca Randolph to Senior Director Client Development and Marketing.

As Director of Client Development for seven years, Rebecca has been vital to Brinkmann’s success. She has built lasting relationships with clients and has grown both Brinkmann’s St. Louis market and national market, positioning the company to continue its growth.

In her new role, Rebecca will continue her client development role while overseeing Brinkmann’s marketing efforts, including focusing on national brand awareness, digital strategy and overall communications.

For the last several years, Rebecca has been an integral part of enhancing Brinkmann’s branding and marketing efforts. Rebecca serves on the board of directors for St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and St. Louis CCIM, and is an active member of the Urban Land Institute as well as a former board member, helping found its Women’s Leadership Initiative. She is a member of St. Louis Forum’s Group, a group of chosen female executives and professionals in the St. Louis region.

She is highly involved in a number of industry associates including the International Council of Shopping Centers, American Senior Housing Association, National Multifamily Housing Council and the Society of Industrial Office Realtors.

James Sgroi Joins Remiger Design as Project Architect

James Sgroi

James Sgroi has been added to the architectural team at Remiger Design. As a project architect, Sgroi brings experience in a variety of markets, including historic renovations, new construction, interior renovations and retrofits.

He recently served as an architect associate with The Lawrence Group. Sgroi graduated with a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Kansas in 2016.

“James adds to our capabilities to serve clients in multiple environments,” said Colleen Nigro, managing principal who oversees the firm’s architectural and planning services. “This includes the growing healthcare and wellness markets. He complements our firm’s mission to provide flexible, creative and cost-effective design solutions,” Nigro added.

Sgroi has been involved in every aspect of the planning and architectural process. He has overseen construction document production, specification and administration. Additionally, he has introduced and implemented processes to reduce the time it takes to complete projects.

A licensed architect in Missouri, Sgroi earned certification from the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and a Healthcare + Wellness Certificate. He

also holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the University of Missouri at Columbia.

Based in St. Louis, MO, the firm provides architectural, planning and interior design services in several environments: office, industrial, data centers, multifamily, higher education, institutional, retail and hospitality.

KAI Build Expands with New Hires: Travis Pruett, Jon Stemme and Neehall Philogene

KAI is pleased to announce the expansion of its Build Group with the addition of Preconstruction Manager Travis Pruett, Project Superintendent Jon Stemme and Senior Estimator Neehall Philogene at its St. Louis headquarters.

“The New Year has brought with it a surge in construction project opportunities for KAI Build,” said Brian Arnold, President of KAI Build. “As our workload continues to grow, so does our need for qualified and engaging leaders to manage those projects and drive our mission for operational excellence. We welcome the addition of Travis Pruett, Jon Stemme and Neehall Philogene to our growing team.”

Travis Pruett, Preconstruction Manager

Travis Pruett

As Preconstruction Manager, Pruett works with the preconstruction team to ensure project priorities are being assigned and performed to achieve the best possible plan to secure work for the company. He also communicates and transitions awarded projects from preconstruction to the project management and operations process.

Pruett has 18 years of commercial construction experience. Prior to KAI, he worked as an Estimator/Project Manager for Poettker Construction in Breese, Illinois and as a Project Manager for Foresight Services in Highland, Illinois.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons and hunting, fishing and boating outside of work.

Jon Stemme, Project Superintendent

Jon Stemme

As Project Superintendent, Stemme will coordinate and inspect the work of various subcontractors and field personnel on projects. He will also monitor the quality and workmanship of the construction operations, safety, schedule compliance and profitability.

Stemme has over 31 years of Project Superintendent experience. Prior to KAI, he was a Superintendent for Tarlton Corporation in St. Louis, as well as a Project Superintendent for Poettker Construction Company of Breese, Illinois and Contegra Construction Company of Edwardsville, Illinois.

He has an associate degree in Business from St. Louis Community College and is a Journeyman through the St. Louis Carpenter’s Union. He is certified in Advanced Blueprint Reading, OSHA 30 Hour Training, OSHA First Aid and CPR, Forklift and Manlift Training, Scaffold User Training and Carpenters International Leadership Training.

Neehall Philogene, Senior Estimator

Neehall Philogene

Philogene has more than 16 years of estimating experience in the construction industry. Prior to KAI, he was an Estimator/Project Engineer for BSI Constructors of St. Louis and an Estimator for Ben F. Blanton Construction of Saint Peters, Missouri.

As Senior Estimator, Philogene is responsible for conceptual, schematic, and design development and final cost estimates on projects.

He has an associate degree in Building and Civil Engineering from Dominica State College and earned a Master of Business Administration and two Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. He is also a Land Disturbance Approved Special Inspector in St. Louis County.

Philogene has three daughters and enjoys running and playing soccer during his spare time.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

March 12, 2021

S. M. Wilson Promotes Nichole Geiger to Project Manager

Nichole Geiger

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Nichole Geiger to Project Manager. As Project Manager, she will be responsible for handling all administrative functions for a project, including scheduling, holding progress meetings, generating meeting minutes, tracking costs and maintaining logs for all project information.

Geiger started as an S. M. Wilson Intern in 2014 and has proven to be a valuable asset to the team. She has worked on several challenging, high-profile projects including IKEA St. Louis, BJC Campus Renewal project and City Foundry STL. On these projects, she demonstrated a high level of dedication and passion to excel to the project team. Most recently, she has been working on a complex project at Blessing Hospital managing an insurance claim from a flood event at the hospital last year.

Geiger has continually tackled the challenges at hand, providing invaluable experience. She is a member of the AGC Construction Leadership Council, holds a B.S. in Architectural Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and is OSHA 30 certified.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Haberberger Inc., the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor, is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Lackey, Sam Haberberger and Kyle Jones to the company’s growing team.

Rick Lackey

Richard Lackey, of Chesterfield, was recently hired as Vice President of Sheet Metal Operations and brings with him more than 40 years’ experience in sheet metal estimation and operations management. In his new role, he will assist in developing standards, guidelines and principles to help the sheet metal division grow and eventually expand, with the addition of a new, 16,000-square-foot heavy metal shop Haberberger is creating. Lackey has worked at various sheet metal shops in the St. Louis area as a journeyman, foreman, general foreman, shop and field superintendent, estimator, project manager, general manager, and owner. For 10 years, he and his wife owned and operated Lackey Sheet Metal, a 24-person sheet metal shop that specialized in industrial and architectural sheet metal. Lackey is experienced in the industrial and architectural sheet metal and large commercial HVAC markets and has performed work for institutional, laboratory, clean room, industrial, hospital and the manufacturing sectors of the sheet metal industry. He is adept in setting up shop standards and assisting in the design of HVAC and industrial duct.

Sam Haberberger

The youngest son of former president Neil Haberberger and a member of Haberberger’s fourth generation, Sam Haberberger has been hired as a Project Estimator and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Automation and Software Engineer. Previously, Haberberger spent five years working as a simulation and automation software engineer within the Defense Industry in Huntsville, Ala. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in aerospace engineering in the field of spacecraft navigation and estimation from Missouri S&T. He currently resides in High Ridge, Mo.

Kyle Jones

Kyle Jones, Mechanical Engineer, has joined Haberberger’s service department as a Project Manager and Design Engineer. Jones has extensive experience sizing duct and pipe and is well-versed with load calculation, psychometrics, energy modeling, code review and specification review. He also possesses a strong background in building modeling and is very familiar with Revit and AutoCAD, as well as the production of coordinated drawings. Before joining Haberberger, Jones spent seven years working at a St. Louis-area design engineer firm. He holds a Professional Engineering License, issued by the State of Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He resides in Barnhart, Mo.

Haberberger, Inc. is a 73-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers. For more information, visit call 314-631-3324 or visit www.haberbergerinc.com.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires AshLee Snyder, Senior Designer

AshLee Snyder

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is pleased to announce that AshLee Snyder, IIDA, LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ has joined the firm as a Senior Designer. Her responsibilities include providing exceptional creative and interior design for all aspects of a project – from initial planning, design concept and construction documents to furniture specifications, procurement and installation.

Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor of Interior Design at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. In addition to her formal education, AshLee has earned certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council (LEED AP ID+C) and the Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) and is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA). She brings over 13 years of professional interior design experience with commercial and residential projects to her new position.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business since 1994, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Elizabeth Gangl joins St. Louis-based Clay|Adams as Leasing Administrator

Elizabeth Gangl of Brentwood, MO has joined St. Louis-based Clay|Adams as Leasing Administrator. Gangl’s will assist the Clay|Adams real estate development team in all real estate activity, including site selection, real estate data analysis, developing tenant leasing agreements, contract negotiation and overseeing real estate transactions.

Gangl has 12 years of experience in the real estate industry, property management and as a commercial real estate lease portfolio analyst. She holds her Missouri Real Estate Salesperson License. Gangl earned a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.



St. Louis-based Clay|Adams provides integrated real estate solutions for local multi-family, mixed-use and retail developments nationwide. The firm develops real estate assets that are a great fit with the surrounding area. Clay|Adams brings an experienced, strategic approach through the entire lifecycle of property development. Services include market analysis and site selection, construction management, leasing management, and development services. For more information, visit www.clay-adams.com or call 314-476-1833.

Tim Elli Joins Gershman Commercial Real Estate as Senior Vice President

Tim Elli

Gershman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to welcome Tim Elli as Senior Vice President, Project Management effective March 9, 2021. In this newly created role, Tim will oversee and manage tenant finish and capital improvement projects across Gershman’s property management portfolio and on behalf of third-party occupier clients. He will also work closely with the firm’s executive team to pursue new business opportunities and provide overall service line leadership.

Tim brings over 20 years of project management experience, spanning general contracting, corporate/healthcare facilities, and commercial real estate services. In his most recent role with CRESA St Louis, Tim led a team of project managers performing third-party design and construction management services and he was directly responsible for new business development. He spent 12 years with BJC Healthcare, taking on a variety of ascending positions within the Design and Construction department. Tim has extensive experience with the procurement of service providers such as architects, designers, engineers, general contractors, and technology suppliers.

“We are very excited to bring Tim’s expertise to Gershman, which will enable us to bolster and expand our project management capabilities”, said Chris Fox, President and CEO.

Gershman Commercial Real Estate is a full-service real estate firm providing comprehensive, personalized services to owners, investors, and occupiers of commercial property. With an over 70-year history in the St. Louis market, and firm leadership based locally, we are uniquely positioned as the largest and longest-standing independently owned firm in the metro area.

Midwest BankCentre Promotes Danny Pogue to President-Commercial, Retail and Consumer Sales

Danny Pogue

Danny Pogue has been promoted to president-commercial, retail and consumer sales at Midwest BankCentre . Formerly executive vice president-commercial banking, his focus has expanded from regional commercial lending and treasury management to include consumer / small business lending and sales as well as all retail branches.

“Danny Pogue is bringing new insights to our sales function and expanding our value to every customer,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin T. Kimbrough . “His promotion broadens the perspective of our leadership team by deepening our collective scope of knowledge. Danny’s efforts will align our relational strengths to deliver a more holistic, customer-centric service experience.”

Pogue graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has been a longtime board member of the Lemay Development Corp. and South County Family YMCA . He was formerly president of the Lemay Chamber of Commerce and continues to serve on its board of directors.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

NewGround Promotes Eric Preuss to Director of Construction

Eric Preuss

Relocation to Hawaii to help drive new design, build business on the Islands

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the promotion of Eric Preuss to Director of Construction.

In his new position as Director of Construction, Eric will be relocating to Hawaii to manage headquarters projects for HFS Federal Credit Union and Maui County Federal Credit Union. The move will allow Eric to provide local leadership in the Hawaii market, and expand opportunities in NewGround’s commitment to drive new design and build business within the Hawaiian Islands.

To align with strategic efforts to support local businesses, NewGround’s exclusive use of local Hawaiian subcontractors and suppliers builds a foundation to best serve clients on the Islands. The firm also has a Honolulu regional office at 735 Bishop Street and utilizes on-island staff to manage each project.

Since joining NewGround in 1998, Eric worked as a Vice President of Project Management, Construction Manager, and Project Manager, responsible for numerous design and build projects across the United States. Bringing over 38 years of construction industry experience to the NewGround team, Eric holds RME General Contracting license certifications in California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah and is OSHA 30 certified. Eric is currently in the process of obtaining his RME certification in Hawaii. “Eric has a hands-on management style to ensure high quality standards are not only met, but surpassed,” said NewGround Senior Vice President of Construction Mike Crane. “Results driven, he uses his expertise to collaborate with clients, architects, and construction

March 5, 2021

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Kourtney Graham as Business Development Manager

Kourtney Graham

Western Specialty Contractors has hired Kourtney Graham as Business Development Manager of Special Projects.

In her new position, Graham will support Western’s architectural sheet metal and MCM/ACM panel business to promote growth in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Peoria, Tulsa, Omaha and Des Moines markets.

Graham previously worked for Western as a Project Manager and Business Development Manager from 2016 to 2020. Before rejoining Western’s team, she worked briefly for real estate developer NorthPoint Development in Chicago. She also has prior experience working for Cushman and Wakefield as a Commercial Property Manager.

“We are excited to have Kourtney rejoin our team at Western and taking on the new role of developing business for our architectural sheet metal division. She is extremely knowledgeable about Western’s expertise, as well as commercial real estate, and we are glad to have her back working with us,” said Tanya Shepherd, Director Business Development.

Graham has a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Missouri – Columbia and is a member of BOMA St. Louis.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.