People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Helmkamp Construction Names Kyle Runge to New Controller Position

Kyle Runge

Helmkamp Construction Co. has hired Kyle Runge for the newly created Controller position and eventual head of the company’s accounting department.

Runge has over a decade of experience in the finance world, spending the past six years leading the finance team in a SAAS organization. He was most recently VP of Finance at Facilisgroup, where he successfully navigated the IPO of its parent company. As part of the leadership team at Facilisgroup, he led the rapid scaling of the organization that included doubling the employee size the past year while setting the foundation to triple revenues in coming years.

When asked about his new role at Helmkamp Construction Co., he said, “I am excited. They are an organization heavily integrated in the construction and improvement of my local community. I’m looking forward to new challenges by joining the construction industry and contributing to the strong legacy Helmkamp has established so far.”

Runge will be working in tandem with Helmkamp’s Vice President and CFO, Gary Bradstreet, over the next several months as Bradstreet prepares to retire.

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

Western Specialty Contractors Promotes Travis DeJohn to Senior Branch Manager Overseeing Operations in Florida

Travis DeJohn

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the promotion of Little Rock, AR Branch Manager Travis DeJohn to Senior Branch Manager overseeing growth at Western’s Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, FL branches.

DeJohn came to Western in 2007 as a Field and Office Intern at its St. Louis, MO headquarters. He was hired in 2011 as an Estimator/Assistant Project Manager at Western’s Indianapolis, IN branch before being promoted to Project Manager/Sales. He was then promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at Western’s Little Rock, AR branch, then to Branch Manager in 2016.

In his new role as Senior Branch Manager, DeJohn will work out of Western’s Orlando office to expand business opportunities for the company’s two Florida branches. His responsibilities will include finding new customers and consultants, securing reliable suppliers/vendors, growing national accounts, and researching and joining local trade organizations.

He will also oversee existing projects, growth and day-to-day operations at both branches, while also providing monthly, quarterly and yearly oversight in terms of budgets, marketing, best practices and safety audits.

“Travis has been a very dedicated, hard-working team member for nearly 15 years, starting out as an intern and working his way up through the company,” said Bill Hohmeier, VP of East Operations at Western. “We think he is a great leader and more than capable of taking on the additional responsibilities associated with his new role. We are looking forward to seeing what Travis can do in Florida.”

DeJohn has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Management from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing from Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Gray Design Group Strengthens Client-First Approach with Interiors Promotions

Gray Design Group, named one of Saint Louis’ largest interior design firms, recently promoted two integral interiors team members. Nicole Habbe, NCIDQ, LEED AP and Leisha McVicar were recognized for their outstanding achievements, commitment to client success and innovative solutions that continue to enhance the firm’s growth.

Nicole Habbe

Habbe was promoted to Senior Project Manager, Interiors. Since joining Gray in 2012, her attention to detail and team approach have been vital to the firm’s success. Habbe’s recent work includes exceptional transformations for Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists, Kingdom Capital and several projects with Gershman Commercial Real Estate. She is heavily involved in professional and community organizations, including being a member of the International Interior Design Association, Missouri Coalition for Interior Design and an NCIDQ Ambassador. Habbe is also involved in the Illinois Junior Chamber (Jaycees) and University of Illinois Extension 4H as a Federation Judge in Interior Design.

Leisha McVicar

McVicar was promoted to Project Manager, Interiors. Her expertise in hospitality and multi-family design has greatly influenced Gray’s marked growth in these sectors since joining the firm in 2017. She was a key component to the success of recently completed projects like Peel Wood Fired Pizza in Clayton, MO, a 2020 Design St. Louis award finalist, and Whispering Heights Luxury Apartments in Edwardsville, IL. McVicar was the former President of the USGBC Mizzou Chapter and is actively involved with a number of volunteer efforts through Restoration Church and Westminster Christian Academy.

‘We feel so fortunate to have such intentional, collaborative and forward-thinking designers like Nicole and Leisha,’ said Jessica Frey, Gray’s Director of Interiors. ‘Their outstanding track record and character are evident in the success of their projects and long-lasting client relationships. I’m so proud of their accomplishments and am thrilled to see them grow with Gray.’

Gray Design Group, founded in 1982, is one of the leading multi-disciplined architectural and interior design firms in the Midwest. With 39 years of experience, the Saint Louis-based firm specializes in creating dynamic commercial, hospitality, industrial, multi-family and senior living environments. For more information, visit www.graydesigngroup.com or call 314.646.0400.

Foley Joins Citizens for Modern Transit as Assistant Director

MIchael Foley

The St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization, Citizens for Modern Transit, has hired Michael Foley as assistant director. In this role, he will be responsible for the management of programming, community engagement and membership, while working to secure grant funding, serving as a legislative liaison and furthering the organization’s mission to ensure access to a safe, affordable and convenient public transportation system that helps drive economic growth and improves the quality of life in the bi-state area.

Foley brings with him more than a decade of nonprofit management experience, most recently serving as the senior director of development for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. He has also held positions with Grace Hill Settlement House, St. Anthony’s Charitable Foundation and Pony Bird, Inc. He has a wealth of experience in fundraising, donor cultivation and stewardship and the creation and implementation of annual fund plans. Prior to moving to the nonprofit sector, Foley spent 16 years working as a probation and parole officer and supervisor for the Missouri Department of Corrections. During that time, he served as the president of the Missouri Probation and Parole Officers Association for three years and gained experience meeting with legislators, crafting policy agendas and testifying before legislative committees.

Foley has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and previously served as a board member and board president of the Crime Victim Advocacy Center of St. Louis and president of the Missouri Probation and Parole Officers Association.

To learn more about Citizens for Modern Transit and its efforts to further transit development in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, visit cmt-stl.org, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

April 2, 2021

Ron Kurtz

Ron Kurtz Joins Dark Light as Principal



Ron Kurtz has joined Dark Light Design as principal in charge of their new St. Louis office. Kurtz has more than 30 years of lighting design experience, including infrastructure/bridges, monuments, museums, retail, and hospitality projects throughout the U.S. and abroad.



Kurtz is a professional member of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES), and is a LEED AP. His award-winning projects include the Utah State Capitol, the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial-Gateway Arch, and the Haworth Showroom-Chicago Merchandise Mart.



Jill Cody, Dark Light principal and founder said, “We’re excited to have Ron join our team – his experience is a great complement to Dark Light’s work in the realms of corporate, education, and public space. We’re looking forward to enhancing the experience we offer our clients with Ron’s leadership and expertise.”



Prior to joining Dark Light, Kurtz was a senior associate at Randy Burkett Lighting Design and has worked on the ASHRAE 90.1 Committee. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as Treasurer of the IALD and currently serves on the IALD Membership Committee and the IES Distinguished Service Award and Energy Management Committees. Kurtz holds an architectural engineering degree from The Pennsylvania State University.



His previous project experience includes the Four Seasons Hotel and the Renaissance Grand Hotel in St. Louis, the St. Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis, Bass Pro Shops Prototype Stores, and the State Capitols for both Missouri and Arkansas.



Dark Light, based in Seattle, was established in 2008 to provide lighting design services to the design community, institutions, and owners. https://www.darklight-design.com/press

McCarthy Promotes Steve Miller to Vice President, Regional Safety

Steve Miller

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc . has promoted Steve Miller to the position of Vice President, Regional Safety.

In this role, Miller will oversee safety initiatives across the company’s 28-state Central Region. His ongoing work will support the company’s commitment to creating the nation’s safest work environments for its employees, project partners and surrounding communities. Miller will also continue to serve on McCarthy’s Central Region leadership team to drive advancements in safety management practices.

During his 20+-year career with McCarthy, Miller has helped to build a strong safety culture that’s reflected in the company’s excellent safety record. He joined McCarthy in 2000 and was appointed Director of Safety in the company’s Industrial division in 2007. He assumed his most recent position as Director of Safety in the Central Region in 2015.

“Safety is the most important thing we do as a company, and Steve has been a driving force behind our focus and continuous improvement in sending workers on our projects home safely every day,” said John Buescher, President of McCarthy’s Central Region. “He’s also taken an active national role with our company-wide safety effort, helping to lead and coordinate several initiatives that have enhanced our overall safety performance.”

An active contributor to the local construction industry, Miller is a member of the Safety and Health Committee of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, where he was instrumental in developing the nationally recognized suicide prevention campaign. He also is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals and the National Safety Council.

“Steve has worked closely with the AGC of Missouri over the years to develop resources and help elevate safety programs industry-wide,” said Matt Cowell, vice president of safety at AGC of Missouri.

Miller graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in safety management from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He earned the Construction Health and Safety Technician certification from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

March 26, 2021

Carmody MacDonald P.C. Welcomes Justin Hilton to the Firm

Justin Hilton

Carmody MacDonald P.C. welcomes Justin Hilton to the firm and the business/transactional team. Justin will be providing probate, trusts and estates, tax, and corporate services to his clients. He previously worked as an associate at a local St. Louis law firm. Justin received his J.D. from the University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia in 2019 and his LL.M. in Taxation from Washington University in St. Louis in 2020.

Midwest BankCentre’s Executive Vice President Erin Erhart to Lead Bank Operations and Digital Bank

Midwest BankCentre continues its evolution to a digital first, customer-centric community bank with Erin Erhart moving to executive vice president-bank operations.

Erin Erhart

Formerly executive vice president-retail and fee services, she applies her cross-functional experience from retail and mortgage to enhance structure, build processes and drive operational efficiencies in all areas of bank operations. All operational functions of the bank report to her, including retail, fee income, deposit, loan, mortgage services and call center operations. Erhart also assumes leadership of Midwest BankCentre’s digital bank as Midwest BankCentre prepares for the 2021 year-end retirement of President Dale Oberkfell .

“Erin Erhart’s leadership promises to create collaborative success to scale for our expanded growth,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin T. Kimbrough . “The operational functions led by Erin will strengthen our digital-first posture with both high-touch service and automated, scalable solutions.”

Erhart earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Louis University . Erhart serves on the board of the American Lung Association , and chairs both the nomination and advocacy committees. She also serves on the board of the St. Louis Sports Commission .

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. It has been recognized for its success in bringing mainstream financial services to unbanked and underbanked citizens in the region and other diversity and inclusion contributions with the 2019 Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation and the 2018 National Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Spellman Brady Welcomes Amanda Hesse, Director of Marketing

Amanda Hesse

Spellman Brady & Company is pleased to welcome Amanda Hesse, who serves as the firm’s Director of Marketing. Ms. Hesse has corporate responsibility for the firm’s overall marketing strategy, which includes managing its communications and public relations initiatives, developing business development materials and responses to Requests for Qualifications and Proposals, and seeking brand-building opportunities.

Ms. Hesse is a seasoned marketing professional with over 10 years of innovative and results-oriented communications and branding experience. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Marketing from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. Previously as Account Manager at Cannonball, Amanda was instrumental in developing and implementing advertising programs for healthcare and senior living clients. In addition to her marketing expertise, Amanda is an accomplished professional photographer.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, multi-family, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

S. M. Wilson Promotes Patrick Aylesworth To Pre-Construction Manager

Patrick Aylesworth

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Patrick Aylesworth, LEED Green Associate, to Pre-Construction Manager. Aylesworth joined S. M. Wilson in October 2018 as a Project Manager and recently completed the $7.2 million Primary School Addition and Renovation project for Hallsville R-IV School District. His diligence, teamwork and client focus were vital to the success of the project.

The transition comes in an effort to provide a more customized approach needed to capture new projects while servicing existing clients. Collaboration between the firm’s Pre-Construction and Operation teams has allowed S. M. Wilson to bid more work, become more consistent and more competitive. Aylesworth has displayed a strong ability to serve as a client advocate while balancing the needs of the client and the company.

Aylesworth currently serves as the Project Manager for the $16 million Winfield R-IV School District 2020 Bond Issue. He will maintain this role through project completion in conjunction with newly added pre-construction services.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

March 19, 2021

Rebecca Randolph promoted to Senior Director Client Development &

Marketing at Brinkmann Constructors

Rebecca Randolph

Randolph will oversee Brinkmann’s marketing and communication efforts

Brinkmann Constructors announces the promotion of Rebecca Randolph to Senior Director Client Development and Marketing.

As Director of Client Development for seven years, Rebecca has been vital to Brinkmann’s success. She has built lasting relationships with clients and has grown both Brinkmann’s St. Louis market and national market, positioning the company to continue its growth.

In her new role, Rebecca will continue her client development role while overseeing Brinkmann’s marketing efforts, including focusing on national brand awareness, digital strategy and overall communications.

For the last several years, Rebecca has been an integral part of enhancing Brinkmann’s branding and marketing efforts. Rebecca serves on the board of directors for St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and St. Louis CCIM, and is an active member of the Urban Land Institute as well as a former board member, helping found its Women’s Leadership Initiative. She is a member of St. Louis Forum’s Group, a group of chosen female executives and professionals in the St. Louis region.

She is highly involved in a number of industry associates including the International Council of Shopping Centers, American Senior Housing Association, National Multifamily Housing Council and the Society of Industrial Office Realtors.

James Sgroi Joins Remiger Design as Project Architect

James Sgroi

James Sgroi has been added to the architectural team at Remiger Design. As a project architect, Sgroi brings experience in a variety of markets, including historic renovations, new construction, interior renovations and retrofits.

He recently served as an architect associate with The Lawrence Group. Sgroi graduated with a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Kansas in 2016.

“James adds to our capabilities to serve clients in multiple environments,” said Colleen Nigro, managing principal who oversees the firm’s architectural and planning services. “This includes the growing healthcare and wellness markets. He complements our firm’s mission to provide flexible, creative and cost-effective design solutions,” Nigro added.

Sgroi has been involved in every aspect of the planning and architectural process. He has overseen construction document production, specification and administration. Additionally, he has introduced and implemented processes to reduce the time it takes to complete projects.

A licensed architect in Missouri, Sgroi earned certification from the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and a Healthcare + Wellness Certificate. He

also holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the University of Missouri at Columbia.

Based in St. Louis, MO, the firm provides architectural, planning and interior design services in several environments: office, industrial, data centers, multifamily, higher education, institutional, retail and hospitality.

KAI Build Expands with New Hires: Travis Pruett, Jon Stemme and Neehall Philogene

KAI is pleased to announce the expansion of its Build Group with the addition of Preconstruction Manager Travis Pruett, Project Superintendent Jon Stemme and Senior Estimator Neehall Philogene at its St. Louis headquarters.

“The New Year has brought with it a surge in construction project opportunities for KAI Build,” said Brian Arnold, President of KAI Build. “As our workload continues to grow, so does our need for qualified and engaging leaders to manage those projects and drive our mission for operational excellence. We welcome the addition of Travis Pruett, Jon Stemme and Neehall Philogene to our growing team.”

Travis Pruett, Preconstruction Manager

Travis Pruett

As Preconstruction Manager, Pruett works with the preconstruction team to ensure project priorities are being assigned and performed to achieve the best possible plan to secure work for the company. He also communicates and transitions awarded projects from preconstruction to the project management and operations process.

Pruett has 18 years of commercial construction experience. Prior to KAI, he worked as an Estimator/Project Manager for Poettker Construction in Breese, Illinois and as a Project Manager for Foresight Services in Highland, Illinois.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons and hunting, fishing and boating outside of work.

Jon Stemme, Project Superintendent

Jon Stemme

As Project Superintendent, Stemme will coordinate and inspect the work of various subcontractors and field personnel on projects. He will also monitor the quality and workmanship of the construction operations, safety, schedule compliance and profitability.

Stemme has over 31 years of Project Superintendent experience. Prior to KAI, he was a Superintendent for Tarlton Corporation in St. Louis, as well as a Project Superintendent for Poettker Construction Company of Breese, Illinois and Contegra Construction Company of Edwardsville, Illinois.

He has an associate degree in Business from St. Louis Community College and is a Journeyman through the St. Louis Carpenter’s Union. He is certified in Advanced Blueprint Reading, OSHA 30 Hour Training, OSHA First Aid and CPR, Forklift and Manlift Training, Scaffold User Training and Carpenters International Leadership Training.

Neehall Philogene, Senior Estimator

Neehall Philogene

Philogene has more than 16 years of estimating experience in the construction industry. Prior to KAI, he was an Estimator/Project Engineer for BSI Constructors of St. Louis and an Estimator for Ben F. Blanton Construction of Saint Peters, Missouri.

As Senior Estimator, Philogene is responsible for conceptual, schematic, and design development and final cost estimates on projects.

He has an associate degree in Building and Civil Engineering from Dominica State College and earned a Master of Business Administration and two Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. He is also a Land Disturbance Approved Special Inspector in St. Louis County.

Philogene has three daughters and enjoys running and playing soccer during his spare time.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

March 12, 2021

S. M. Wilson Promotes Nichole Geiger to Project Manager

Nichole Geiger

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Nichole Geiger to Project Manager. As Project Manager, she will be responsible for handling all administrative functions for a project, including scheduling, holding progress meetings, generating meeting minutes, tracking costs and maintaining logs for all project information.

Geiger started as an S. M. Wilson Intern in 2014 and has proven to be a valuable asset to the team. She has worked on several challenging, high-profile projects including IKEA St. Louis, BJC Campus Renewal project and City Foundry STL. On these projects, she demonstrated a high level of dedication and passion to excel to the project team. Most recently, she has been working on a complex project at Blessing Hospital managing an insurance claim from a flood event at the hospital last year.

Geiger has continually tackled the challenges at hand, providing invaluable experience. She is a member of the AGC Construction Leadership Council, holds a B.S. in Architectural Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and is OSHA 30 certified.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Haberberger Inc., the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor, is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Lackey, Sam Haberberger and Kyle Jones to the company’s growing team.

Rick Lackey

Richard Lackey, of Chesterfield, was recently hired as Vice President of Sheet Metal Operations and brings with him more than 40 years’ experience in sheet metal estimation and operations management. In his new role, he will assist in developing standards, guidelines and principles to help the sheet metal division grow and eventually expand, with the addition of a new, 16,000-square-foot heavy metal shop Haberberger is creating. Lackey has worked at various sheet metal shops in the St. Louis area as a journeyman, foreman, general foreman, shop and field superintendent, estimator, project manager, general manager, and owner. For 10 years, he and his wife owned and operated Lackey Sheet Metal, a 24-person sheet metal shop that specialized in industrial and architectural sheet metal. Lackey is experienced in the industrial and architectural sheet metal and large commercial HVAC markets and has performed work for institutional, laboratory, clean room, industrial, hospital and the manufacturing sectors of the sheet metal industry. He is adept in setting up shop standards and assisting in the design of HVAC and industrial duct.

Sam Haberberger

The youngest son of former president Neil Haberberger and a member of Haberberger’s fourth generation, Sam Haberberger has been hired as a Project Estimator and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Automation and Software Engineer. Previously, Haberberger spent five years working as a simulation and automation software engineer within the Defense Industry in Huntsville, Ala. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in aerospace engineering in the field of spacecraft navigation and estimation from Missouri S&T. He currently resides in High Ridge, Mo.

Kyle Jones

Kyle Jones, Mechanical Engineer, has joined Haberberger’s service department as a Project Manager and Design Engineer. Jones has extensive experience sizing duct and pipe and is well-versed with load calculation, psychometrics, energy modeling, code review and specification review. He also possesses a strong background in building modeling and is very familiar with Revit and AutoCAD, as well as the production of coordinated drawings. Before joining Haberberger, Jones spent seven years working at a St. Louis-area design engineer firm. He holds a Professional Engineering License, issued by the State of Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He resides in Barnhart, Mo.

Haberberger, Inc. is a 73-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers. For more information, visit call 314-631-3324 or visit www.haberbergerinc.com.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires AshLee Snyder, Senior Designer

AshLee Snyder

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is pleased to announce that AshLee Snyder, IIDA, LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ has joined the firm as a Senior Designer. Her responsibilities include providing exceptional creative and interior design for all aspects of a project – from initial planning, design concept and construction documents to furniture specifications, procurement and installation.

Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor of Interior Design at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. In addition to her formal education, AshLee has earned certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council (LEED AP ID+C) and the Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) and is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA). She brings over 13 years of professional interior design experience with commercial and residential projects to her new position.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business since 1994, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Elizabeth Gangl joins St. Louis-based Clay|Adams as Leasing Administrator

Elizabeth Gangl of Brentwood, MO has joined St. Louis-based Clay|Adams as Leasing Administrator. Gangl’s will assist the Clay|Adams real estate development team in all real estate activity, including site selection, real estate data analysis, developing tenant leasing agreements, contract negotiation and overseeing real estate transactions.

Gangl has 12 years of experience in the real estate industry, property management and as a commercial real estate lease portfolio analyst. She holds her Missouri Real Estate Salesperson License. Gangl earned a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.



St. Louis-based Clay|Adams provides integrated real estate solutions for local multi-family, mixed-use and retail developments nationwide. The firm develops real estate assets that are a great fit with the surrounding area. Clay|Adams brings an experienced, strategic approach through the entire lifecycle of property development. Services include market analysis and site selection, construction management, leasing management, and development services. For more information, visit www.clay-adams.com or call 314-476-1833.

Tim Elli Joins Gershman Commercial Real Estate as Senior Vice President

Tim Elli

Gershman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to welcome Tim Elli as Senior Vice President, Project Management effective March 9, 2021. In this newly created role, Tim will oversee and manage tenant finish and capital improvement projects across Gershman’s property management portfolio and on behalf of third-party occupier clients. He will also work closely with the firm’s executive team to pursue new business opportunities and provide overall service line leadership.

Tim brings over 20 years of project management experience, spanning general contracting, corporate/healthcare facilities, and commercial real estate services. In his most recent role with CRESA St Louis, Tim led a team of project managers performing third-party design and construction management services and he was directly responsible for new business development. He spent 12 years with BJC Healthcare, taking on a variety of ascending positions within the Design and Construction department. Tim has extensive experience with the procurement of service providers such as architects, designers, engineers, general contractors, and technology suppliers.

“We are very excited to bring Tim’s expertise to Gershman, which will enable us to bolster and expand our project management capabilities”, said Chris Fox, President and CEO.

Gershman Commercial Real Estate is a full-service real estate firm providing comprehensive, personalized services to owners, investors, and occupiers of commercial property. With an over 70-year history in the St. Louis market, and firm leadership based locally, we are uniquely positioned as the largest and longest-standing independently owned firm in the metro area.

Midwest BankCentre Promotes Danny Pogue to President-Commercial, Retail and Consumer Sales

Danny Pogue

Danny Pogue has been promoted to president-commercial, retail and consumer sales at Midwest BankCentre . Formerly executive vice president-commercial banking, his focus has expanded from regional commercial lending and treasury management to include consumer / small business lending and sales as well as all retail branches.

“Danny Pogue is bringing new insights to our sales function and expanding our value to every customer,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin T. Kimbrough . “His promotion broadens the perspective of our leadership team by deepening our collective scope of knowledge. Danny’s efforts will align our relational strengths to deliver a more holistic, customer-centric service experience.”

Pogue graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has been a longtime board member of the Lemay Development Corp. and South County Family YMCA . He was formerly president of the Lemay Chamber of Commerce and continues to serve on its board of directors.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

NewGround Promotes Eric Preuss to Director of Construction

Eric Preuss

Relocation to Hawaii to help drive new design, build business on the Islands

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the promotion of Eric Preuss to Director of Construction.

In his new position as Director of Construction, Eric will be relocating to Hawaii to manage headquarters projects for HFS Federal Credit Union and Maui County Federal Credit Union. The move will allow Eric to provide local leadership in the Hawaii market, and expand opportunities in NewGround’s commitment to drive new design and build business within the Hawaiian Islands.

To align with strategic efforts to support local businesses, NewGround’s exclusive use of local Hawaiian subcontractors and suppliers builds a foundation to best serve clients on the Islands. The firm also has a Honolulu regional office at 735 Bishop Street and utilizes on-island staff to manage each project.

Since joining NewGround in 1998, Eric worked as a Vice President of Project Management, Construction Manager, and Project Manager, responsible for numerous design and build projects across the United States. Bringing over 38 years of construction industry experience to the NewGround team, Eric holds RME General Contracting license certifications in California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah and is OSHA 30 certified. Eric is currently in the process of obtaining his RME certification in Hawaii. “Eric has a hands-on management style to ensure high quality standards are not only met, but surpassed,” said NewGround Senior Vice President of Construction Mike Crane. “Results driven, he uses his expertise to collaborate with clients, architects, and construction.