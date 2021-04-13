People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Charles Wiseman Joins Muprhy Company as Refrigeration Project Manager

Charles Wiseman has joined Murphy Company as Refrigeration Project Manager. The announcement was made by Bob Eichelberger, Manager – Refrigeration Solutions.

Wiseman has several decades of experience in the mechanical construction industry. Having started his career as a journeyman sheet metal worker, Charles moved into a maintenance manager role. From there, he served as COO, project manager and estimator. Most recently, Charles held a position as mechanical project manager. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Castle Contracting Expands Design-Build Team with Addition of Joel Richardson as Civil Engineer

In this position, Richardson will support Senior Design Manager James Parks, P.E., and Design Manager Amy Huller, P.E., in delivering turnkey civil design-build services for site development work. This streamlined delivery method combines “civil design” and “civil construction” as a single, integrated client deliverable.

Prior to joining Castle, Richardson was Manager of Survey, CAD, and Machine Control Operations at Millstone Weber in St. Charles, Mo. After 15 years of laying out projects in the field, he adds a valuable perspective about functional design to the design-build process and brings a wealth of field expertise to the Castle team.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the UMSL/Washington University Joint Engineering Program.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services; site utilities; earthwork; and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

KAI Build Hires Linn Curtis as Senior Project Manager

KAI Build is pleased to announce the hiring of Linn Curtis as Senior Project Manager at its St. Louis headquarters. As Senior Project Manager, Curtis is responsible for overall project profitability and customer satisfaction. He also manages owner relations and oversees subcontractor and KAI personnel performance.

“Linn is a strong program and project management professional. His extensive experience in project estimation, construction, preconstruction, contract management and submittals will be an asset to our team and to our clients,” said KAI Build President Brian Arnold.

Curtis has a demonstrated history of working in the construction industry. Prior to KAI, he worked 14 years as a Project Manager for JE Dunn Construction in Kansas City, Missouri.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry.KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

April 9, 2021

Helmkamp Construction Names Kyle Runge to New Controller Position

Helmkamp Construction Co. has hired Kyle Runge for the newly created Controller position and eventual head of the company’s accounting department.

Runge has over a decade of experience in the finance world, spending the past six years leading the finance team in a SAAS organization. He was most recently VP of Finance at Facilisgroup, where he successfully navigated the IPO of its parent company. As part of the leadership team at Facilisgroup, he led the rapid scaling of the organization that included doubling the employee size the past year while setting the foundation to triple revenues in coming years.

When asked about his new role at Helmkamp Construction Co., he said, “I am excited. They are an organization heavily integrated in the construction and improvement of my local community. I’m looking forward to new challenges by joining the construction industry and contributing to the strong legacy Helmkamp has established so far.”

Runge will be working in tandem with Helmkamp’s Vice President and CFO, Gary Bradstreet, over the next several months as Bradstreet prepares to retire.

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

Western Specialty Contractors Promotes Travis DeJohn to Senior Branch Manager Overseeing Operations in Florida

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the promotion of Little Rock, AR Branch Manager Travis DeJohn to Senior Branch Manager overseeing growth at Western’s Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, FL branches.

DeJohn came to Western in 2007 as a Field and Office Intern at its St. Louis, MO headquarters. He was hired in 2011 as an Estimator/Assistant Project Manager at Western’s Indianapolis, IN branch before being promoted to Project Manager/Sales. He was then promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at Western’s Little Rock, AR branch, then to Branch Manager in 2016.

In his new role as Senior Branch Manager, DeJohn will work out of Western’s Orlando office to expand business opportunities for the company’s two Florida branches. His responsibilities will include finding new customers and consultants, securing reliable suppliers/vendors, growing national accounts, and researching and joining local trade organizations.

He will also oversee existing projects, growth and day-to-day operations at both branches, while also providing monthly, quarterly and yearly oversight in terms of budgets, marketing, best practices and safety audits.

“Travis has been a very dedicated, hard-working team member for nearly 15 years, starting out as an intern and working his way up through the company,” said Bill Hohmeier, VP of East Operations at Western. “We think he is a great leader and more than capable of taking on the additional responsibilities associated with his new role. We are looking forward to seeing what Travis can do in Florida.”

DeJohn has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Management from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing from Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Gray Design Group Strengthens Client-First Approach with Interiors Promotions

Gray Design Group, named one of Saint Louis’ largest interior design firms, recently promoted two integral interiors team members. Nicole Habbe, NCIDQ, LEED AP and Leisha McVicar were recognized for their outstanding achievements, commitment to client success and innovative solutions that continue to enhance the firm’s growth.

Habbe was promoted to Senior Project Manager, Interiors. Since joining Gray in 2012, her attention to detail and team approach have been vital to the firm’s success. Habbe’s recent work includes exceptional transformations for Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists, Kingdom Capital and several projects with Gershman Commercial Real Estate. She is heavily involved in professional and community organizations, including being a member of the International Interior Design Association, Missouri Coalition for Interior Design and an NCIDQ Ambassador. Habbe is also involved in the Illinois Junior Chamber (Jaycees) and University of Illinois Extension 4H as a Federation Judge in Interior Design.

McVicar was promoted to Project Manager, Interiors. Her expertise in hospitality and multi-family design has greatly influenced Gray’s marked growth in these sectors since joining the firm in 2017. She was a key component to the success of recently completed projects like Peel Wood Fired Pizza in Clayton, MO, a 2020 Design St. Louis award finalist, and Whispering Heights Luxury Apartments in Edwardsville, IL. McVicar was the former President of the USGBC Mizzou Chapter and is actively involved with a number of volunteer efforts through Restoration Church and Westminster Christian Academy.

‘We feel so fortunate to have such intentional, collaborative and forward-thinking designers like Nicole and Leisha,’ said Jessica Frey, Gray’s Director of Interiors. ‘Their outstanding track record and character are evident in the success of their projects and long-lasting client relationships. I’m so proud of their accomplishments and am thrilled to see them grow with Gray.’

Gray Design Group, founded in 1982, is one of the leading multi-disciplined architectural and interior design firms in the Midwest. With 39 years of experience, the Saint Louis-based firm specializes in creating dynamic commercial, hospitality, industrial, multi-family and senior living environments. For more information, visit www.graydesigngroup.com or call 314.646.0400.

Foley Joins Citizens for Modern Transit as Assistant Director

The St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization, Citizens for Modern Transit, has hired Michael Foley as assistant director. In this role, he will be responsible for the management of programming, community engagement and membership, while working to secure grant funding, serving as a legislative liaison and furthering the organization’s mission to ensure access to a safe, affordable and convenient public transportation system that helps drive economic growth and improves the quality of life in the bi-state area.

Foley brings with him more than a decade of nonprofit management experience, most recently serving as the senior director of development for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. He has also held positions with Grace Hill Settlement House, St. Anthony’s Charitable Foundation and Pony Bird, Inc. He has a wealth of experience in fundraising, donor cultivation and stewardship and the creation and implementation of annual fund plans. Prior to moving to the nonprofit sector, Foley spent 16 years working as a probation and parole officer and supervisor for the Missouri Department of Corrections. During that time, he served as the president of the Missouri Probation and Parole Officers Association for three years and gained experience meeting with legislators, crafting policy agendas and testifying before legislative committees.

Foley has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and previously served as a board member and board president of the Crime Victim Advocacy Center of St. Louis and president of the Missouri Probation and Parole Officers Association.

To learn more about Citizens for Modern Transit and its efforts to further transit development in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, visit cmt-stl.org, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

April 2, 2021

Ron Kurtz Joins Dark Light as Principal



Ron Kurtz has joined Dark Light Design as principal in charge of their new St. Louis office. Kurtz has more than 30 years of lighting design experience, including infrastructure/bridges, monuments, museums, retail, and hospitality projects throughout the U.S. and abroad.



Kurtz is a professional member of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES), and is a LEED AP. His award-winning projects include the Utah State Capitol, the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial-Gateway Arch, and the Haworth Showroom-Chicago Merchandise Mart.



Jill Cody, Dark Light principal and founder said, “We’re excited to have Ron join our team – his experience is a great complement to Dark Light’s work in the realms of corporate, education, and public space. We’re looking forward to enhancing the experience we offer our clients with Ron’s leadership and expertise.”



Prior to joining Dark Light, Kurtz was a senior associate at Randy Burkett Lighting Design and has worked on the ASHRAE 90.1 Committee. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as Treasurer of the IALD and currently serves on the IALD Membership Committee and the IES Distinguished Service Award and Energy Management Committees. Kurtz holds an architectural engineering degree from The Pennsylvania State University.



His previous project experience includes the Four Seasons Hotel and the Renaissance Grand Hotel in St. Louis, the St. Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis, Bass Pro Shops Prototype Stores, and the State Capitols for both Missouri and Arkansas.



Dark Light, based in Seattle, was established in 2008 to provide lighting design services to the design community, institutions, and owners. https://www.darklight-design.com/press

McCarthy Promotes Steve Miller to Vice President, Regional Safety

Steve Miller

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc . has promoted Steve Miller to the position of Vice President, Regional Safety.

In this role, Miller will oversee safety initiatives across the company’s 28-state Central Region. His ongoing work will support the company’s commitment to creating the nation’s safest work environments for its employees, project partners and surrounding communities. Miller will also continue to serve on McCarthy’s Central Region leadership team to drive advancements in safety management practices.

During his 20+-year career with McCarthy, Miller has helped to build a strong safety culture that’s reflected in the company’s excellent safety record. He joined McCarthy in 2000 and was appointed Director of Safety in the company’s Industrial division in 2007. He assumed his most recent position as Director of Safety in the Central Region in 2015.

“Safety is the most important thing we do as a company, and Steve has been a driving force behind our focus and continuous improvement in sending workers on our projects home safely every day,” said John Buescher, President of McCarthy’s Central Region. “He’s also taken an active national role with our company-wide safety effort, helping to lead and coordinate several initiatives that have enhanced our overall safety performance.”

An active contributor to the local construction industry, Miller is a member of the Safety and Health Committee of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, where he was instrumental in developing the nationally recognized suicide prevention campaign. He also is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals and the National Safety Council.

“Steve has worked closely with the AGC of Missouri over the years to develop resources and help elevate safety programs industry-wide,” said Matt Cowell, vice president of safety at AGC of Missouri.

Miller graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in safety management from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He earned the Construction Health and Safety Technician certification from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.