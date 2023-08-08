People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Oculus Inc. Adds Claire Strube to Marketing Team

Claire Strube

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has added Claire Strube to the Marketing Team as a Proposal Coordinator. Strube is based at the St. Louis Headquarters and will assist in the firm’s marketing efforts across the country.

“Claire is an excellent addition to the team and her previous experience in the architecture industry will be a big support to Oculus moving forward,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president.

In her new role, Strube is instrumental in crafting submittals and proposals in all Oculus’ major markets, including government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and workplace. Strube is also involved in coordinating marketing efforts across various markets, including client pursuits, branding, social media, and collaborating with the public relations team to continue to promote Oculus.

Strube brings extensive marketing experience to the team at Oculus Inc. Prior to joining Oculus Inc., Strube was a Proposal Specialist for an Architecture Firm in St. Louis. Strube is a graduate of Webster University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Marketing Communications.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with branch offices in Dallas, Portland, Ore., Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

IFMA ST. LOUIS Honors Members, Facility

Members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) recognized two industry members and an outstanding commercial facility. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual Summer Social in July.

Distinguished Facility Manager of the Year: Tauquincy Neal Logan, FMP, SFP, Facilities Manager for the St. Charles City-County Library District.

She was lauded for her work and commitment to the profession. She joined the St. Charles City-County Library District in August 2015. She has received certification as a Facilities Management Professional (FMP) and Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP). Certification taps into the experience and educational backgrounds of facility managers and tests for professional competence.

Associate of the Year: Andy Knudtson, Sales Consultant, Royal Papers

Knudtson was honored for finding solutions to meet the needs and challenges of facility managers. After joining IFMA St. Louis last year, he also became involved in the organization’s activities.

Facility of the Year: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden

Opened in August 2022, planning for the center started back in 2016. Completely funded by private donations, the $100 million center mirrors nature and connects people with plants. The new visitors center uses many environmental and sustainability features. It carries a LEED project Gold certification and may attain a Platinum level.

S. M. Wilson & Co. Names Rebecca Cornatzer as Interim President

Rebecca Cornatzer

S. M. Wilson & Co. has named Rebecca Cornatzer as Interim President following the departure of Amy Berg.

Cornatzer has twenty years of management experience in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. She currently serves as the firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer and has been with S. M. Wilson since 2017.

S. M. Wilson’s core leadership team established in 2019, will remain in place. In addition to Cornatzer, the firm will be led and managed by four additional executive committee members Mark Cochran, Chief Operating Officer; Mike Mangiore, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Meeks, Vice President of Pre-Construction and Estimating and Amanda Bohnert, Chief Marketing Officer.

Earlier this year, S. M. Wilson strengthened its leadership team by adding three Directors of Operations, Kerry Lorts, Jason Gasawski and Patrick Aylesworth.

“We are grateful to Amy for her contributions during her time with S. M. Wilson and wish her our best. We are solidly positioned to continue on our path of growth and success and look forward to the future,” stated Cornatzer.

S. M. Wilson will be conducting an extensive search for the next president.

S. M. Wilson & Co. was founded in 1921 and is a 100% employee-owned construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with a track record of excellence. The firm’s revenue is up nearly 70% year over year and is one of the top general contractors/construction managers in the area.

Devin Schild joins Wiegmann Associates as Chief Financial Officer

Devon Schild

Devin Schild of Warson Woods, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Schild replaces long-time CFO, Dan Ebert who is retiring in October after 10 years with Wiegmann Associates.

As CFO, Schild will lead all accounting functions for the St Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project construction and HVAC service work. He also will oversee Wiegmann’s overall financial management and growth strategy. He will establish the company’s financial plans, policies and accounting practices and also maintain fiscal records, prepare financial reports and implement effective financial strategies, systems and controls. In addition, he will oversee insurance, treasury and human resources functions.

Schild brings 10 years of experience in public accounting with a focus on construction and manufacturing market sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri.

August 4, 2023

New Hires and Promotions at West Contracting Company

Amber Mason joined West Contracting June 1 as a Payroll Analyst. She previously worked for HireLevel as a Tax Specialist and Account Coordinator focusing on Payroll Processing, Payroll Taxes, Multi-state Payroll Processing, and Human Capital Management. She will be responsible for handling payroll and payroll taxes for all of the company’s union employees.

Tom Mitana joined West Contracting in early 2023 as Director of Sales and Material Resources for asphalt Operations. He has over 30 years in the asphalt construction industry in Project Management and Material Sales. He is responsible to resourcing outside customers to West’s four stationary asphalt plants and one portable asphalt plant in the St. Louis / Eastern Missouri region. He will also manage inbound aggregates at these plant sites.

Tim Swaringam joined West Contracting as Safety Director in late May. He has been involved in construction safety the last 23 years, and spent his first 9 years in the military. He will be responsible for overseeing the safety of West’s asphalt and concrete construction operations, trucking, and asphalt plant operations.

Kimberly Thornton joined West’s team as their HR Coordinator in late July. She previously worked as an Admin and performed some HR duties for a local Union. She will be helping West manage employment matters for the organization to include recruiting and hiring, record keeping, regulatory reporting and legal compliance.

Promotions

West Contracting recently promoted Steve Jackson, P.E. ENV SP, as Vice President of Asphalt Plant Operations and Sustainability. Steve started with the company in 2007 as the Quality Control Manager where he built up the QC team by adding many of the people that we have today. In 2017, he began managing the asphalt plants and Sullivan Asphalt trucking. Since then, the company has grown from 3 asphalt plants to 5. In his new role, he will focus on improving the plants, including reducing emissions and increasing our plant output. Steve is working with an excellent team in plant operations, Sullivan Asphalt, quality, sales and materials resources to achieve these goals. Steve sits on various advisory boards in Missouri and on a National Level, is involved in Boy Scouts of America, and Knights of Columbus.

Justin Zimpfer has been promoted as West’s Vice President of Asphalt Construction Operations. He has been with the company nine (9) years, most recently in Senior Project Manager / Estimator role. He bid and built jobs ranging from small municipal work to airports to $20m heavy highway projects. He led one of the states first IC/IR jobs (intelligent compaction / Infrared Camera) and has helped tackle GPS Asphalt Paving Jobs at Spirit Airport & Cuba Airport, and runway shoulders at Lambert. Justin will be responsible for overseeing the asphalt construction operations department moving forward.

July 28, 2023

MCA of Eastern Missouri Names Carmosino as Interim Executive Director

Carly Carmosino

Carly Carmosino has assumed the role of Interim Executive Director at the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) of Eastern Missouri.

Carmosino has been the association’s Director of Workforce Development and Education since 2018. During that time, she updated and expanded the association’s educational and safety programs. She has also worked closely with industry partners to design and deliver new initiatives and programs.

“Carly comes prepared for the role with strong institutional knowledge, and a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives and building industry partnerships,” said Steve Haberberger Sr. of Haberberger Inc., MCA president.

Haberberger added, “Carly and the full MCA team are committed to delivering exceptional service to our members, and we look forward to a fantastic MCA season ahead.”

Pat Coleman to Lead Alberici Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pat Coleman

Pat Coleman, MBA, has joined Alberici as vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) where she will serve as champion, change agent and strategic leader to support the firm’s commitment to recruiting and retaining a diverse, talented workforce and engaging with and supporting disadvantaged businesses. Additionally, she will advise on community engagement efforts to enhance Alberici’s economic and social investment that strengthen the communities where they work. She is based in Alberici’s St. Louis headquarters.

As a senior executive for Alberici, Coleman will partner with other senior leaders to drive visibility of the firm as an employer of choice for everyone. She will influence recruitment, refine metrics for success and strengthen relationships with historically under-represented colleges and universities. She will participate in community outreach through her activities on local and national boards and through collaboration with advocacy organizations. Coleman also assumes oversight of Alberici’s yearlong mentorship program for minority-owned business owners as well as Alberici University, a training program for small, disadvantaged businesses, helping them develop expertise and achieve sustainable growth.

“The best building solutions come from diverse viewpoints solving problems together,” said Alberici Constructors President & CEO Greg Hesser. “We strive to foster an environment where everyone is valued and feels a sense of belonging, and I look forward to working with Pat as we continue to strengthen that culture within our workplace, project sites and communities.”

Coleman draws on more than two decades with Behavioral Health Response, Inc. (BHR), providing accessible mental-health services and crisis support. She served most recently as its president and CEO between 2012 and 2023.

“Mental health is a well-known issue in the construction industry and my experience in mental health and wellness allows me to bring a unique perspective to the DEI position,” said Coleman. “Beyond that, this role is exciting because diversity, equity and inclusion is ultimately about creating a sense of belonging which is essential to a strong business culture.”

Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Administration from Saint Louis University before earning her Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University. In 2012, she received the Salute to Excellence in Business Award from the St. Louis American Foundation. She received the Visionary Leader Award in 2016 from the National Council for Behavioral Health and has twice received awards from the St. Louis Business Journal, including 2018’s Diverse Business Leaders Award and 2020’s Most Influential Business Women Award. In 2022 and 2023, she was named to the Titan 100 list of exceptional, visionary and passionate C-suite executives. Coleman currently serves as a board trustee for Fontbonne University and is also author of the book, Overcoming: Living Our Best Life in Spite Of.

Coleman serves on the board of directors for Greater St. Louis, Inc., whose mission includes fostering inclusive economic growth. She is a past Chair of the City of St. Louis Workforce Investment Board, which advocates for occupational training and connects companies with job seekers and serves on several national mental-health industry boards.

July 21, 2023

IWR North America Expands Team with Addition of Brian Kelley as Virtual Design and Construction Manager

Brian Kelley

IWR North America, a leading building enclosure contractor with a rich history dating back to 1895, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Brian Kelley as Virtual Design and Construction Manager. In this pivotal role, Brian will contribute his extensive expertise in 3D modeling, BIM execution, and estimating data to enhance project efficiencies and support growth opportunities for IWR nationwide and locally.

“We are proud to welcome Brian Kelley to our team at IWR North America,” said Jim Haferkamp, Vice President of IWR North America. “Brian’s impressive background in the curtainwall business, combined with his proficiency in leveraging technology to streamline operations, will undoubtedly strengthen our position as an industry leader. His commitment to excellence and passion for process improvement align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-performing glazing, cladding, and screening systems.”

With 17 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in metal and glass enclosures, Brian is proficient in designing, fabricating, and implementing cutting-edge technologies. Prior to joining IWR North America, he served as the Engineering Technology Manager at Enclos Corp., where he led a team responsible for all 3D fabrication modeling and BIM operations. He also played a key role in process development and utilized scripting to automate tasks, driving efficiency and accuracy across projects.

Throughout his career, Brian has contributed to numerous high-profile projects, showcasing his exceptional skills and expertise. Some of his notable achievements include VIA NY, a triangular-shaped apartment building on the Hudson River developed by Hunter Roberts, the iconic COMCAST II Tower at 1800 Arch Street in Philadelphia, NYU LANGONE Hospital in New York, Capital One Block A office building in Tysons, Va., and the Resnick Sustainability Center, a laboratory building for Caltech University in Pasadena, Calif.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Brian actively engages in industry initiatives and was recognized as a committee member of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGC MO) technology conference. His passion for leveraging code and scripts to automate tasks and eliminate human error has been instrumental in driving innovation within his field.

Outside of work, Brian enjoys spending quality time with his family and pursuing his hobbies, including fishing, camping, playing the guitar, and golfing.

IWR North America reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing value-added solutions as a trusted single-source building enclosure partner. With the addition of Brian Kelley, we are poised to elevate our services to new heights, paving the way for unprecedented success.

Chris Arb Joins McCarthy as Senior Manager of Business Development

Chris Arb

Chris Arb has signed on with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as Senior Business Development Manager. In this position, he will build client and partner relationships to expand McCarthy’s industrial experience across the company’s 28-state Central Region—from the Plains to the East Coast.

Before joining McCarthy, Arb served as Industrial Group Business Development Manager at a local general contracting firm. His business development experience also includes serving seven years with a manufacturing firm as a territory sales representative covering Missouri and Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our Industrial business development team,” said Aaron Lich, vice president at McCarthy. “His background, expertise and personality will be assets as we continue to develop new client and partner relationships.”

Arb earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Missouri.

Arb serves on the Board of Directors for the Electrical Board of Missouri and Illinois. In addition, he is involved with the athletic associate for his local parish, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, in south St. Louis County.

“I joined the McCarthy team because the company’s core values, culture and vision resonated with me,” said Arb. “I’m excited to be part of the continued success of the Industrial Group and look forward to many years of building long-term relationships and large-scale projects.”

Wiegmann Associates adds Ann Price as Project Administrator

Ann Price

Wiegmann Associates has added Ann Price of Moscow Mills as Project Administrator. As Project Administrator, Price supports the project management team in the planning, coordination and administration of all HVAC construction projects and works closely with the firm’s payroll, sales and billing departments. She is responsible for preparing project documentation including contracts, change orders, submittals and RFIs, monitoring project schedules, communicating updates to the team and identifying opportunities to streamline administrative processes.

Price brings 29 years of experience in administration, accounting and project management. She has completed accounting coursework at St. Mary’s College and has served as a volunteer at the Old Monroe Lions Club.

Three IFMA St. Louis Members Earn Professional Certification

Three facility managers who are members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) passed extensive coursework and exams to achieve professional certification.

Phillip Russell

Phillip Russell, Assistant Vice President of Property Development & Facilities at Enterprise Holdings, earned his Certified Facility Manager (CFM) designation. Certification taps into the experience and educational backgrounds of facility managers and tests for professional competence. Since the program began in 1992, approximately 3,500 facility professionals around the world have achieved certification.

Nicholas Wiegand

Nicholas Wiegand, Facilities Coordinator at Centene Corp., achieved the Facility Management Professional (FMP) certification. IFMA’s FMP designation is a knowledge-based credential demonstrating a proven comprehension of the basics of facility management. It typically takes one year to complete the program.

Jimmy Dunn

Jimmy Dunn, Digital Consulting Engineer Specialist at Schneider Electric, was awarded the Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP) certification. The assessment-based certificate program delivers a specialty credential in sustainability. It focuses on sustainable facility management practices that also impact an organization’s economic, environmental and social bottom lines.

IFMA St. Louis supports its members by offering annual scholarships to defray the cost of each of the three certification programs. The St. Louis Chapter currently has 26 CFMs, 22 FMPs and six SFPs.

S. M. Wilson & Co. Welcomes Jennifer Hasamear as New Communications Manager

Jennifer Hasamear

As Communications Manager, Hasamear will assist in the management of the S. M. Wilson brand and the telling of the company’s story. She will also be responsible for the generation and distribution of public relations materials, as well as identifying opportunities to better enhance the brand and its ambassadors. In addition to public relations, her activities also include generation of social media and website content; managing data collection; coordinating photo shoots for projects and employees; and creating informative and aesthetic marketing materials and company graphic content.

A Webster University graduate, Hasamear began her career as a journalist with the Suburban Journals and then the Belleville News-Democrat. She segwayed into marketing communications for the Illinois Region of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Hasamear went to Saint Louis University, where she became knowledgeable in Development Marketing with the University’s Advancement Department. She then ventured into the A/E/C industry nearly 10 years ago, where she gained knowledge and expertise in architecture, engineering and now construction.