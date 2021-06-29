People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Cheryl D.S. Walker Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Cheryl D. S. Walker

Cheryl D.S. Walker , interim president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation and an experienced attorney, has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors.

Walker leads the Walker Commercial Law Group LLC , where she applies 30 years of legal experience to creating innovative business and legal solutions for clients; structuring complex commercial transactions; and negotiating commercial design and construction agreements. In her role with Deaconess Foundation, she leads a faith-based grantmaking organization supporting child well-being in St. Louis through philanthropy, advocacy, and organizing for racial equity and public policy change.

Walker possesses notable skills in capacity building, visioning, strategic planning and executive search leadership through her varied professional and community leadership roles. She serves as chair of the Missouri Ethics Commission, president of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission, vice president of the St. Louis Regional Arts Commission, board member for St. Louis Business Empowerment Center and as a commissioner on the Tower Grove Park Board. She is an Alexis de Tocqueville cabinet member for the United Way of Greater St. Louis and a trustee for the Whitaker Foundation, centered on enhancing the arts and encouraging use of urban parks.

She formerly served on the University of Missouri Board of Curators, which she chaired in 2008. She co-chaired the Presidential Search Committee that selected Dr. Mun Y. Choi as the 24th president of the University of Missouri system.

Walker has been recognized among St. Louis’ Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal and as a Most Inspiring St. Louisan by the NAACP, St. Louis chapter. She was recognized for impactful leadership by Women of Achievement and received the Excellence in the Legal Profession award from the National Society of Black Engineers, St. Louis Chapter.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Missouri University of Science & Technology and her law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter. It has been recognized for its success in bringing mainstream financial services to unbanked and underbanked citizens in the region and other diversity and inclusion contributions with the 2019 Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation and the 2018 National Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America®.

Ryan Neff Joins Castle Contracting as Project Manager

Ryan Neff

Castle Contracting, LLC has hired Ryan Neff as Project Manager. In this position, Neff will lead and oversee the day-to-day operation of earthwork and site utility projects for a variety of owners and general contractors. He is responsible for the planning, execution and closeout of projects and overall project performance.

Prior to joining Castle, Neff was a Project Manager and an Assistant Project Manager at Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in Highland, Ill. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Cincinnati.

“Ryan is a great addition,” said Michael Pranger, Castle Contracting vice president of operations. “His expertise in estimating, project management and a variety of project types is an asset to the Castle team.”

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

June 25, 2021

Castle Stone Products Welcomes Jim Tovo as Director of Operations

Jim Tovo

Castle Stone Products is pleased to announce that Jim Tovo has joined the Castle Stone team as Director of Operations. In his new position, Jim will be responsible for leading production, QC, shipping & receiving and further positioning the company for operational efficiencies and growth. Jim will also be instrumental in the company’s launch of its new line of Laticrete products. Jim brings nearly 15 years of industry operational & sales experience in his new role, as the Company continues to expand its reach in multiple states.

Castle Stone Products is a STL-based, business-to-business manufacturer of 12 different styles of stone veneer, distribute a full range of cast stone materials & granite and recently was approved as a distributor for masonry veneer installation products from Laticrete.

IMPACT Strategies’ Growth Prompts Promotions of Teresa Whittaker & Scott Manning

Teresa Whittaker

IMPACT Strategies is excited to announce the promotions of Teresa Whittaker to Chief Financial Officer and Scott Manning to Director of Construction Operations.

As Chief Financial Officer, Teresa Whittaker will execute IMPACT’s financial strategic initiatives, develop long-term financial goals, and play an integral role in driving the success of IMPACT by monitoring financial performance. In this role, Whittaker will continue to lead IMPACT’s accounting team and HR operations, identify critical trends, and develop new company best practices, projections, and solutions.

Prior to joining IMPACT, Whittaker received her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Robert Morris College and worked in the public accounting sector for 10 years. Whittaker has been with IMPACT since the company’s inception—she was hired as an Accounting Manager in 2002, promoted to Controller, and is currently an active member of IMPACT’s Executive Committee.

“Teresa has grown substantially throughout her career with IMPACT,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies, Inc. “She has done an excellent job in preparing the department to support our growth–from the early founding days of the company to where we stand today. She has continually challenged herself and others around her to find ways to streamline our processes and procedures with an innovative focus on technology.”

Scott Manning

Scott Manning brings 10+ years of construction management, business knowhow, and a vast understanding of IMPACT’s company culture to the position. In addition to managing IMPACT’s team of Project Managers, Project Engineers, and Superintendents, Manning’s role will also supervise the safety and quality control efforts on IMPACT job sites. As Director, Manning will oversee the execution of field construction activities—ensuring the delivery of timely, safe, and quality construction and completion of IMPACT projects.

Manning’s career with IMPACT began early. While in college, Manning served as an intern for IMPACT. In 2009, he graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management and a minor in Business. Post-graduation, Manning worked for the Corps of Engineers at Scott AFB. But, after 18 months, he decided to continue his career at IMPACT.

During his tenure, Manning started as a Project Engineer and progressed from Project Manager to Senior Project Manager. He managed an array of projects—from retail and commercial, to large-scale senior living and multi-family housing developments. “Scott’s hard work ethic, construction knowledge, and commitment to the IMPACT team are why he was chosen for this position,” said Hinrichs.

“He is an integral part of the IMPACT culture and, through his efforts, has helped IMPACT expand its presence as a leading provider of premier construction services. In this role, we will continue to expect amazing things from him.”

IMPACT’s continued growth is guided by their Executive Committee which is comprised of six members of its senior leadership team: Mark Hinrichs – President, Mike Christ – Executive Vice President, Nick Walker – Vice President, Project Development & Strategy, Teresa Whittaker – Chief Financial Officer, Jason Toennies – Senior Estimator, and Scott Manning – Director of Construction Operations. This Committee meets regularly to review the tactical functions within all departments of the company while also establishing accountability to the objectives of our regularly updated strategic business plan.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

June 18, 2021

Sam Duggan Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Sam Duggan

Sam Duggan , chief financial officer of Stupp Bros., Inc. , has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre .

In his role as chief financial officer at Stupp Bros., Duggan directs accounting, finance, risk management, information systems, legal, human resources and strategy. Stupp Bros., Inc. is a fifth-generation privately owned company focused on providing infrastructure development in the United States as well as serving the St. Louis market through Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ second largest, locally owned community bank.

Duggan serves on the corporate boards of Stupp Bros., Inc. and Ben Hur Construction Co. He also is a member of the Father’s Club board of directors at Chaminade College Preparatory School.

Duggan graduated from Saint Louis University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. He obtained his master’s in business administration degree with an emphasis in finance and international business at the University of Notre Dame. Duggan has been a certified public accountant since 1987.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter.

June 11, 2021

S. M. Wilson Promotes Anna Eisenbath to Assistant Project Manager

Anna Eisenbath

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Anna Eisenbath to Assistant Project Manager. As Assistant Project Manager, she will be coordinating the activities of a project to ensure schedule, financial management, document control and quality standards are met and projects are completed safely, on time and with approved budgets.

Eisenbath joined S. M. Wilson five years ago as an intern and has worked on a variety of complex projects playing a significant role in their success, including projects for clients such as Ladue School District, Nestle Purina PetCare and Target. Most recently, Eisenbath has taken on management of multiple in-store remodels for the Target Corporation throughout the region.

Eisenbath is a highly respected and regarded construction team member within the Target Corporation. S. M. Wilson is one of Target’s preferred providers of construction services nationally, having worked on hundreds of stores throughout the country.

Eisenbath holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and is OSHA 30 certified. She is also actively involved in the community including being a member of the United Services for Children Playmakers Young Professionals Group.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Segal Joins TriStar Properties as Vice President of Development

Matt Segal

Matt Segal has joined TriStar Properties as vice president of development. Making the announcement was Michael Towerman , TriStar president.

In his new position Segal will focus on identifying institutional grade residential development opportunities and taking projects from inception to stabilization on behalf of TriStar and its partnering investors.

Prior to joining TriStar, Segal, a 20-year veteran of the St. Louis real estate market, built a substantial book of business in land acquisition and development across metro St. Louis on behalf of Pulte and Payne Family Homes .

Segal holds a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master’s degree in business administration from Maryville University.

Wes Burns Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior Vice President of Community and Economic Development

Wes Burns

Wes Burns has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president of community and economic development.

Burns applies more than 20 years of banking experience to leading Midwest BankCentre’s expanded focus on supporting affordable housing, New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) and other complex financing solutions within the St. Louis region and beyond. His work aligns with the bank’s five-year, $200 million investment in helping people in underserved communities buy homes, start or scale businesses, and transform neighborhoods.

Burns most recently served as market president for a community bank in St. Louis. He previously was a director of asset management, leading a team managing a national portfolio of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects.

“Wes applies his vast economic development experience to helping Midwest BankCentre transform lives and neighborhoods that have been marginalized,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin T. Kimbrough . “His efforts help us change neighborhoods pockmarked by abandonment into thriving and stable communities, restoring forgotten communities into places of value and contribution.”

Burns has served as vice chairman of the board for both Sunnyhill Inc. and The Housing Partnership . He now serves as a board member for Covenant House Missouri . He graduated from the Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management and earned his MBA at Webster University. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at University of Colorado in Boulder.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois

Share this: Tweet



