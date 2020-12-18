People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Lauren Kurtzeborn as National Account Manager at St. Louis Headquarters

Lauren Kurtzeborn

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Lauren Kurtzeborn as National Account Manager at its St. Louis, MO headquarters. As National Account Manager, Kurtzeborn is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Western’s National Account Partners, supporting branches in the company’s West Division, and cultivating new contracts within the current National Account partnerships. Prior to Western, Kurtzeborn worked for Enterprise in St. Louis for 13 years, most recently as an Account Manager in the company’s Fleet Division. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Dance from Southeast Missouri State University.

December 18, 2020

Jennifer Null has rejoined Murphy Company as Sheet Metal Estimator

Jennifer Null

Jen Null has rejoined Murphy Company as Sheet Metal Estimator. The announcement was made by Kevin Suiter, Vice President of Estimating.

As a former employee of Murphy Company, we are excited to have Jennifer “Jen” Null back in our estimating department. With a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, Jen recently left two years ago to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Oregon where she graduated in 2020. Additionally, while out-of-state for her Masters, Jen continued to work as a sheet metal estimator for a sheet metal company in Oregon.

Originally from St. Louis, Null was employed as a project engineer for a local contractor. After gaining valuable experience, she relocated to Kansas to work as an HVAC estimator for a mechanical contractor.

Jen has had academic success as a member of Honors College and the Dean’s List. She is also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Null is an active member of the community where she is involved with multiple local charities and organizations.

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

McKelvey Homes Names Gia Linville Director of Sales & Marketing

Gia Linville

McKelvey Homes, LLC, New Home Builder announced the promotion of Gia Linville to Director of Sales and Marketing. She will have the primary responsibility to oversee all Sales and Marketing initiatives for McKelvey Homes.

“Gia has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote her to this position,” said Jim Brennan, President of McKelvey Homes.

Gia has more than 18 years of experience in New Home Construction. She started her career in 2002 as a Community Sales Manager and was awarded Rookie of the Year by the Home Builders Association (HBA). She is a member of the HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) and was chair of the SMC for three years. Due to her contributions to the HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council, she was awarded the Hugh L. Pettus Award on multiple occasions. McKelvey Homes has won numerous marketing awards under Gia’s leadership as Marketing Manager. “We plan to continue to grow in the coming years and are confident that Gia will be an invaluable asset to help our organization meet our goals,” said Mr. Brennan.

The oldest and most respected name in Missouri’s homebuilding industry, McKelvey Homes has maintained a tradition of excellence since 1898. For more information about the builder, visit McKelveyHomes.com or call 636-530-6900.

December 12, 2020

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Ramon Gutierrez as Sales Project Manager at Fort Lauderdale, FL Branch

Ramon Gutierrez

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Ramon Gutierrez as Sales Project Manager at its Fort Lauderdale, FL branch.

In his new position, Gutierrez is responsible for fostering relationships with existing and potential new clients, estimating and providing proposals for work, and closing deals with clients.

Gutierrez has four years of industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Concrete Protection and Restoration in Oakland Park, FL. He has a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry with a Specialization in Biochemistry from Barry University in Miami, FL.

Residing in Fort Lauderdale, Gutierrez is a single father to his rescue dog, a Siberian Husky named Argo. He also volunteers at the Feeding South Florida food bank and enjoys drawing and painting portraits during his spare time.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

McClure Engineering Adds New HR Director

Michael Contrera

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, has hired Michael Contrera as its new Human Resources Director. In his new role, Contrera will advise McClure Engineering leadership on all people-sensitive and compliance related activities. He will also work as an enabler to the McClure Engineering teams to ensure they have proper training, rewards and benefit offerings needed to support a balanced lifestyle.

“We are very excited to welcome Michael to the McClure Engineering team,” said Keith Esarey, president, McClure Engineering. “We pride ourselves on bringing in the very best talent to our growing organization. Not only is this reflected in Michael’s hiring, but we’re confident he’ll be able to even further this objective.”

With more than 13 years of experience in human resources, Contrera has held positions at various organizations in both supervisory and managerial roles. Contrera earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University in human resources management and a master’s degree from Webster University in business administration.

“One of our top priorities as an organization is to be one of the very best places to work,” continued Esarey. “Bringing a talented individual like Michael on board to lead our HR department, we’re able to maintain this reputation.”

Contrera brings his successful track record of delivering tangible results to McClure Engineering. He has ample experience managing aspects of talent acquisition and an extensive background in human resources recruitment duties.

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

Rosemann Announces Director of Business Development, Atlanta

Kristy LaRose

Kristy LaRose has joined Rosemann & Associates, P.C. as Director of Business Development in a new role at our office in Atlanta, Georgia. Kristy is charged with driving new business and promoting services throughout Atlanta and the Southeast region, as well as sustaining existing clientele. With demonstrated capabilities, Kristy collaborates with Rosemann’s Denver, Kansas City and St. Louis teams to further build the firm’s presence while continuing Rosemann’s tradition of exemplary customer service.

NewGround Appoints Julie Molitor as Vice President of Marketing

Julie Molitor

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Julie Molitor as Vice President of Marketing.

With over 15 years of marketing and brand strategy experience, Julie joins NewGround to provide strategic planning and leadership direction to drive the growth of the company. Additionally, she will lead the Marketing team in the development and implementation of NewGround’s brand strategy and marketing programs. Establishing and managing companywide brand standards across all channels of communication, Julie will implement the overall go-to-market strategy and support business development to secure new business and foster client relationships.

With extensive experience in integrated marketing communications for a variety of industries including healthcare, dental/orthodontic, financial, retail, and non-profit associations, Julie’s appointment reflects company goals to grow its marketing initiatives.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.

December 4, 2020

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Greg Aenchbacher as Senior Sales/Project Manager at Atlanta, GA Branch

Greg Aenchbacher

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Greg Aenchbacher as Senior Sales/Project Manager at its Atlanta, GA branch office.

In his new position Aenchbacher is responsible for business development/sales, project management, estimating and serving as a subject matter expert.

Aenchbacher has enjoyed a successful career in construction for over 27 years. Prior to Western, he worked as a Project Manager for Southeast Restoration & Fireproofing in Stone Mountain, GA; as a Division Manager/Commercial Waterproofing and Restoration for DACA Specialty Services in Norcross, GA; and as a Project Manager/Regional Manager for Metro Waterproofing Inc. in Scottdale, GA.

He is a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Sealant, Waterproofing, Restoration Institute (SWRI).

Residing in Covington, GA, Aenchbacher has two daughters. The oldest is a senior at Augusta Medical College where she will graduate in May with a degree in nursing. His youngest is a senior at Social Circle High School.

During his spare time, he is a sports announcer for Social Circle High School and a coach for Academy Girls Soccer. He enjoys sky diving, scuba diving, boating, college football and the outdoors. He also volunteers for Great Dane Rescue.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com .

Jay Watson and Joe Voypick Join Castle Contracting

Castle Contracting, LLC has expanded its St. Louis and Omaha teams with the addition of Ja-Mes “Jay” Watson III as project engineer and Joe Voypick as project senior engineer.

Based in St. Louis, Jay Watson will apply his project engineering expertise to the Next NGA West project, a new campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency under construction in north St. Louis city.

Prior to joining Castle, he served as manager of the St. Louis Development Corporation’s Project Connect program, a St. Louis City initiative to create alignment between the people, plans and projects within eight neighborhoods surrounding the Next NGA West campus.

Watson received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He and his family live in the city of St. Louis.

Joe Voypick

And Joe Voypick has joined Castle’s Omaha office, where he will work on Castle’s growing list of local projects as project senior engineer. He previously served as senior project engineer at McCarthy Building Companies.

Voypick earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He resides in Omaha.

“The addition of Jay and Joe to our St. Louis and Omaha teams will expand Castle’s capacity to serve our growing list of clients in both markets,” said Michael Pranger, Castle Contracting vice president of operations.

About Castle Contracting

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.