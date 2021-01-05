People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Kwame Building Group Hires Bree Ballentine as Human Resources Manager

Bree Ballentine

Bree Ballentine, of St. Peters, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Human Resources Manager. Ballentine’s responsibilities include benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations.

Ballentine has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, finance and hospitality industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Cherie Griffith Promoted to Business Development Director at NSC

Cherie Griffith, the current inside sales manager, is being promoted to the role of Business Development Director. In this role, Cherie will focus primarily on the tracking and influencing of construction projects throughout our Missouri and Kansas markets for both our Applied Products Group (HVAC) and PVF distribution divisions. She will be responsible for furthering NSC relationships at the owner/developer, engineering/architectural and general contracting levels.

In addition, Kelly Lucas has been promoted to Inside Sales Manager. NSC is anticipating a smooth and seamless transition within their inside sales group as Kelly is an extremely competent long time NSC employee.

January 1, 2021

S. M. Wilson Promotes Mary Anderson, Gwen Arenberg, Aia and Evan Dorks to Assistant Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mary Anderson, Gwen Arenberg, AIA and Evan Dorks to Assistant Project Manager. As Assistant Project Managers, they will work with the Project Managers in coordinating the activities of a project to ensure schedule, document control and quality standards are met and projects are completed safely, on time, with approved budgets while going Beyond the Build for our clients, ensuring an Amazing Client Experience.

Mary Anderson

Anderson started as an intern with S. M. Wilson, working for the firm for nearly two years before moving back to her hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. She was rehired in 2019 and has worked on back-to-back projects in Chicago and Detroit for the high-end retailer Von Maur. Anderson’s diligence, teamwork, positive attitude and client focus were vital to the success of both projects.

She also continues to take on new leadership roles. Anderson will be instrumental in engaging in client pursuits and project delivery in Cape Girardeau.

Gwen Arenberg

Arenberg joined S. M. Wilson in 2019 having previously worked as an architect. She utilized her skills and experience during the construction of Columbia College’s Residence Hall and Business School. She also recently worked on the Hallsville Primary School Addition and Renovation and Link in the Loop. Currently, she is a member of S. M. Wilson’s Special Project Division where she continues to take on additional responsibilities and focus on the success of the client.

Evan Dorks

Dorks also started as an intern with S. M. Wilson has been with the company for five years. During this time, he has worked on several fast-paced projects including St. Louis County Library District renovations, multiple Target remodels and Clarendale of St. Peters Senior Living Facility. Dorks has been instrumental in the success of each project through his teamwork, taking responsibility and ownership of tasks while staying focused on the client and team’s success. His recent efforts resulted in the successful completion of the BJC Wentzville Medical Office Building project.

Anderson has five years construction experience. She holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA 30 certified.

Arenberg is a licensed architect with seven years construction experience. She holds a B.A. in Art History from Bowdoin College and a Masters of Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis. She is also the Missouri Botanical Garden Young Friends Council Chair and is OSHA 30 certified.

Dorks has five years construction experience. He holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is OSHA 30 certified.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

December 25, 2020

Dave Birk Retires After 32 Years at Holland Construction Services

David Birk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Holland Construction, is retiring after 32 years with the company and 41 years of industry experience. Birk was one of the first employees and later an owner at the Swansea-based company, which he helped grow to become one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. But it was never about growth for Birk, it was about providing Holland clients with the best construction experience and providing employees with the opportunities and guidance to succeed as company and community leaders.

Holland founder and CEO, Bruce Holland, said Birk played an instrumental part in the company’s success.

“Dave has one of the best natural business minds of anyone I’ve ever met,” said Holland. “He has always been all about efficiency, creating better business practices and was responsible for building significant parts of Holland’s core business model. While being a very gifted business leader, he also was never selfish. He would say that he is retiring in order to allow others to move the company forward, and thankfully, he has prepared them well to fill his shoes.”

In his positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Birk was responsible for the oversight of construction operations, safety, accounting, risk management and strategic planning for Holland. The new Vice President, Doug Weber, has been with Holland since 2007 working directly with Birk as a project manager and director of multifamily housing. Birk said he believes the company is positioned well for continued growth.

“Bruce gave me the guidance to be a better man, a better leader and a community-minded person,” said Birk. “Likewise, he’s given the same opportunity to our President, Mike Marchal and the rest of our team. Now I’m retiring so I can step aside and allow those same opportunities to be shared with many other talented individuals we’ve assembled. They are ready to take the lead and I would be an obstacle to their growth if I stayed in my position. The progress that I’ve witnessed in those individuals over time is amazing. I am extremely confident that Mike and Doug will continue to lead the team and do great things for many more years.”

Holland President Mike Marchal said a true testament to Birk’s character, is that Birk was originally meant to be president of the company, but later decided that Mike was better suited for that role.

“Dave has always been a truly selfless leader who doesn’t care about getting the credit,” said Marchal. “Over his years here, he helped instill many of the processes and systems we have in place and how we do business on a daily basis. He has been a mentor and friend to me for 23 years, throughout my entire career.”

Birk has also been active through the Southern Illinois Builders Association Education Committee, the Executive Board of the St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America and the St. Louis Regional Business Counsel Mentor Program.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm based, guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible building experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Lauren Kurtzeborn as National Account Manager at St. Louis Headquarters

Lauren Kurtzeborn

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Lauren Kurtzeborn as National Account Manager at its St. Louis, MO headquarters. As National Account Manager, Kurtzeborn is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Western’s National Account Partners, supporting branches in the company’s West Division, and cultivating new contracts within the current National Account partnerships. Prior to Western, Kurtzeborn worked for Enterprise in St. Louis for 13 years, most recently as an Account Manager in the company’s Fleet Division. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Dance from Southeast Missouri State University.

December 18, 2020

Jennifer Null has rejoined Murphy Company as Sheet Metal Estimator

Jennifer Null

Jen Null has rejoined Murphy Company as Sheet Metal Estimator. The announcement was made by Kevin Suiter, Vice President of Estimating.

As a former employee of Murphy Company, we are excited to have Jennifer “Jen” Null back in our estimating department. With a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, Jen recently left two years ago to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Oregon where she graduated in 2020. Additionally, while out-of-state for her Masters, Jen continued to work as a sheet metal estimator for a sheet metal company in Oregon.

Originally from St. Louis, Null was employed as a project engineer for a local contractor. After gaining valuable experience, she relocated to Kansas to work as an HVAC estimator for a mechanical contractor.

Jen has had academic success as a member of Honors College and the Dean’s List. She is also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Null is an active member of the community where she is involved with multiple local charities and organizations.

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

McKelvey Homes Names Gia Linville Director of Sales & Marketing

Gia Linville

McKelvey Homes, LLC, New Home Builder announced the promotion of Gia Linville to Director of Sales and Marketing. She will have the primary responsibility to oversee all Sales and Marketing initiatives for McKelvey Homes.

“Gia has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote her to this position,” said Jim Brennan, President of McKelvey Homes.

Gia has more than 18 years of experience in New Home Construction. She started her career in 2002 as a Community Sales Manager and was awarded Rookie of the Year by the Home Builders Association (HBA). She is a member of the HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) and was chair of the SMC for three years. Due to her contributions to the HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council, she was awarded the Hugh L. Pettus Award on multiple occasions. McKelvey Homes has won numerous marketing awards under Gia’s leadership as Marketing Manager. “We plan to continue to grow in the coming years and are confident that Gia will be an invaluable asset to help our organization meet our goals,” said Mr. Brennan.

The oldest and most respected name in Missouri’s homebuilding industry, McKelvey Homes has maintained a tradition of excellence since 1898. For more information about the builder, visit McKelveyHomes.com or call 636-530-6900.

December 12, 2020

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Ramon Gutierrez as Sales Project Manager at Fort Lauderdale, FL Branch

Ramon Gutierrez

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Ramon Gutierrez as Sales Project Manager at its Fort Lauderdale, FL branch.

In his new position, Gutierrez is responsible for fostering relationships with existing and potential new clients, estimating and providing proposals for work, and closing deals with clients.

Gutierrez has four years of industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Concrete Protection and Restoration in Oakland Park, FL. He has a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry with a Specialization in Biochemistry from Barry University in Miami, FL.

Residing in Fort Lauderdale, Gutierrez is a single father to his rescue dog, a Siberian Husky named Argo. He also volunteers at the Feeding South Florida food bank and enjoys drawing and painting portraits during his spare time.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

McClure Engineering Adds New HR Director

Michael Contrera

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, has hired Michael Contrera as its new Human Resources Director. In his new role, Contrera will advise McClure Engineering leadership on all people-sensitive and compliance related activities. He will also work as an enabler to the McClure Engineering teams to ensure they have proper training, rewards and benefit offerings needed to support a balanced lifestyle.

“We are very excited to welcome Michael to the McClure Engineering team,” said Keith Esarey, president, McClure Engineering. “We pride ourselves on bringing in the very best talent to our growing organization. Not only is this reflected in Michael’s hiring, but we’re confident he’ll be able to even further this objective.”

With more than 13 years of experience in human resources, Contrera has held positions at various organizations in both supervisory and managerial roles. Contrera earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University in human resources management and a master’s degree from Webster University in business administration.

“One of our top priorities as an organization is to be one of the very best places to work,” continued Esarey. “Bringing a talented individual like Michael on board to lead our HR department, we’re able to maintain this reputation.”

Contrera brings his successful track record of delivering tangible results to McClure Engineering. He has ample experience managing aspects of talent acquisition and an extensive background in human resources recruitment duties.

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

Rosemann Announces Director of Business Development, Atlanta

Kristy LaRose

Kristy LaRose has joined Rosemann & Associates, P.C. as Director of Business Development in a new role at our office in Atlanta, Georgia. Kristy is charged with driving new business and promoting services throughout Atlanta and the Southeast region, as well as sustaining existing clientele. With demonstrated capabilities, Kristy collaborates with Rosemann’s Denver, Kansas City and St. Louis teams to further build the firm’s presence while continuing Rosemann’s tradition of exemplary customer service.

NewGround Appoints Julie Molitor as Vice President of Marketing

Julie Molitor

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Julie Molitor as Vice President of Marketing.

With over 15 years of marketing and brand strategy experience, Julie joins NewGround to provide strategic planning and leadership direction to drive the growth of the company. Additionally, she will lead the Marketing team in the development and implementation of NewGround’s brand strategy and marketing programs. Establishing and managing companywide brand standards across all channels of communication, Julie will implement the overall go-to-market strategy and support business development to secure new business and foster client relationships.

With extensive experience in integrated marketing communications for a variety of industries including healthcare, dental/orthodontic, financial, retail, and non-profit associations, Julie’s appointment reflects company goals to grow its marketing initiatives.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.