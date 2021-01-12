People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Award Winning Designer Kaitlin Page Joins Envision Lighting Design, LLC

Kaitlin Page

Envision Lighting Design, LLC (ELD) welcomes award winning designer Kaitlin Page to their team, as part of their strategic growth initiative. Page, previously a Senior Electrical Engineer with BSA LifeStructures, is a licensed electrical engineer in Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. With well over 100 health care projects under her belt, she brings nearly a decade of experience designing health care, higher education, and laboratory projects to the lighting design team.

Page is a recent winner of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Award of Merit for her behavioral health project at the Neurodiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center.

Envision Lighting Design’s founding principal, Lisa J. Reed says, “We are thrilled Kaitlin is with us and will bring her extensive experience and expertise to our client’s projects as we continue to enlighten and enhance their spaces. Having her on our projects will make the design process that much more enjoyable for all involved.”

Page also currently serves as Vice Chair of the IES Museum and Art Gallery Lighting Committee and has two museum publications to her credit, as well as white papers on various aspects of germicidal lighting. She regularly speaks publicly to groups on topics related to light and health as well as museum and gallery lighting. “The lighting world is fraught with challenges, and I couldn’t think of a better team to tackle them with,” says Page.

Starting in the 2021 spring semester, Page will begin teaching as an adjunct lighting instructor for the Maryville University Interior Design department. She is a Board Member of the Young Friends of Opera Theater St. Louis and serves on the Skinker DeBaliviere Commercial Districts Committee.

As a greater-St. Louis-based company, Envision Lighting Design works collaboratively with architects, developers, and end-users to envision, implement, and achieve superior lighting results for buildings and spaces across North America. ELD has been a 100% woman owned, operated, and controlled architectural lighting design studio since 2011 and holds multiple WBE certifications. Learn more at www.envisionlightingdesign.com

Jared Peno of Alliance Technologies Named To Board With AGC Missouri

Jared Peno

Alliance Technologies LLC. announces Jared Peno, COO, and Glen Carbon resident, has been named to the Board of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Missouri chapter and will serve as Chair of the Supplier / Service Provider Council.

The AGC of Missouri represents approximately 550 construction and construction-related firms in the state that perform building, highway, and infrastructure construction. It provides a wide range of valuable local and national services, helping members build their business. The Supplier / Service Council provides resources for AGC members and directly adds more value to their membership through provider expertise.

Peno will lead the advocacy for council members with focus on influential topics such as PPP funding, insurance requirements, and COVID supply chain challenges. In addition, he will continue to publish a monthly column in the “BuildMO” newsletter that has a subscription base of over 500 member organizations.

Peno is a founding partner of Alliance Technologies LLC, an award-winning IT firm serving the St. Louis region. He has expertise in Information Technology, Business Analysis, and leading successful teams. In addition to his AGC board position he is also board President for Riverbend Family Ministries. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. From there he worked in engineering roles for several manufacturing companies, then transitioned to information technology at Anheuser Busch. Afterwards, finally cementing his role as an entrepreneur and consultant dedicated to building the Alliance brand of companies.

For additional information about AGC Missouri visit AGCMO.org.

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, staffing and consulting solutions. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or

Kwame Building Group hires Vama Garrimella as Project Engineer

Vama Garrimella

Vama Garrimella, of DeBaliviere Place, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Project Engineer. Garrimella’s responsibilities include developing design documents, creating 3D renderings, responding to RFPs and submittals, managing project scopes and reviewing change orders for various KWAME projects, including the St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium. She previously was an intern at KWAME.

Garrimella holds a master’s degree in Architecture from A. Alfred Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Michigan. She has three years of experience working on various architecture and interior design projects.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Jordan Tabacchi Joins Knoebel Construction as Project Manager.

Jordan Tabacchi

Tabacchi is responsible for managing construction of select healthcare and restaurant projects in St. Louis and nationally. Tabacchi has three years of construction industry experience as a project engineer working on healthcare and mixed-use projects. She holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from the University of Alabama. Tabacchi is OSHA 30 Certified and passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Midas Hospitality Hires Marco Zhang

Marco Zhang

Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently named Marco Zhang as an Investment Analyst. In this position, he will assist with client and financial reporting, client relationship management, and industry research. Zhang’s responsibilities include underwriting new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring portfolio companies.

Zhang has nearly 15 years of asset valuation and business analysis background in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he served in various managerial capacities in the United States, Hong Kong, and China. Zhang earned his Master of Management degree in Hospitality with a concentration on Real Estate Finance and Investment from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He earned his Bachelor of Management degree with a concentration on Tourism Marketing from the Institute of Tourism at Beijing Union University in Beijing, China.

“Marco’s extensive financial experience makes him an asset to our organization’s growing investment side of the business,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “We look forward to his contributions in further expanding our company’s investment opportunities.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.

January 8, 2021

Kay Maschek Rejoins Clayco as Director of Design Strategy

Kay Maschek

Co-leading the Consolidated Distribution Unit, Maschek will assist in advancing Clayco’s strategic approach to design and procurement, particularly with multifamily and other residential construction.

National commercial real estate, design and construction leader Clayco announces Kay Maschek returns to Clayco as Director of Design Strategy within Clayco’s Consolidated Distribution Company (CDC), a Clayco business unit dedicated to providing cost-effective procurement solutions. Maschek will co-lead the business unit alongside Clayco Director of National Procurement Rick Bast, focusing her efforts on advancing Clayco’s integrated company platform while blending her design and planning expertise with strategic prototypes, product specification, and procurement.

Maschek’s background in design and planning will be utilized within the new role to further develop efficient processes to overall design with a focus on multi-family projects, reducing overall design costs by creating a streamlined approach of prototypical layouts, finishes, and materials, and initiating an internal sourcing program of vendors under the Clayco Direct Sourcing Platform.

By developing and growing the Clayco Direct Sourcing Platform, a database of vetted, quality vendors manufacturing an array of products, the CDC team will be able to offer high-quality, low-cost materials on a timely basis from both national and international trusted partners who provide a wide range of residential finishes.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work once again with the Clayco team and to assist in providing cost effective procurement solutions to Clayco customers,” said Maschek. “I look forward to streamlining creative strategies that assist in enhancing the current design procedures in place to ensure Clayco customers are receiving the highest design quality and logistical planning support in every project.”

The new Director of Design Strategy’s roots within Clayco began over 20 years ago where she worked closely on Clayco’s initial projects as a senior associate at the in-house architecture firm, now Lamar Johnson Collaborative. In 2005, Maschek founded BlueBoat International, where she worked with her team to develop design strategies, product customizations, procurement, logistics, and implementation for a variety of clients, including Clayco.

“We are thrilled to have Kay return to Clayco,” said Bob Clark, Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder. “At Clayco, we are constantly looking at ways to further integrate within our company to meet and provide for the needs of our clients. Impactful leaders such as Kay who brings passion to their work is key to that success.”

Shannon Shores Joins Midwest BankCentre Women Connect Advisory Board

Shannon Shores

Shannon Shores , vice president of sales and marketing at Wisper Internet , has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre Women Connect advisory board.

Shores leads the new market growth, sales and marketing functions of Wisper Internet, a local Internet provider focused on serving rural communities throughout the Midwest. She works with local offices and sales team members to deepen market penetration for Internet applications with unlimited data needs, whether for work, learning or entertainment.

Shores graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Chris Oswald

HSO’s Chris Oswald Named to AGC of Missouri’s Board of Directors



The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) recently announced its 2021 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri. Home Service Oil’s (HSO) senior sales representative, Chris Oswald, has been named to the board of directors as a representative of supplier/service providers.



According to HSO, Chris Oswald is a seasoned and highly-motivated professional with extensive diversified experience in all areas of business, from start-up to revenue generation. He is also someone who excels at utilizing business expertise and compassion to manage an organization with strong interpersonal, leadership, and negotiation skills.



Scott T. Drury, president of Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc., has been elected chairman of the board. AGCMO represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. They represent over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri.



Last fall, AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.agcmo.org.



Home Service Oil has 160 employees, nine convenience stores, one truck stop, and around 70 wholesale dealer accounts. Home Service Oil delivers gasoline and diesel fuels to farms, homes, construction sites, and commercial accounts. They also supply oils, lubricants, chemicals, VP racing fuels, and jet fuel.

Kwame Building Group Hires Bree Ballentine as Human Resources Manager

Bree Ballentine

Bree Ballentine, of St. Peters, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Human Resources Manager. Ballentine’s responsibilities include benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations.

Ballentine has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, finance and hospitality industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Cherie Griffith Promoted to Business Development Director at NSC

Cherie Griffith, the current inside sales manager, is being promoted to the role of Business Development Director. In this role, Cherie will focus primarily on the tracking and influencing of construction projects throughout our Missouri and Kansas markets for both our Applied Products Group (HVAC) and PVF distribution divisions. She will be responsible for furthering NSC relationships at the owner/developer, engineering/architectural and general contracting levels.

In addition, Kelly Lucas has been promoted to Inside Sales Manager. NSC is anticipating a smooth and seamless transition within their inside sales group as Kelly is an extremely competent long time NSC employee.

January 1, 2021

S. M. Wilson Promotes Mary Anderson, Gwen Arenberg, Aia and Evan Dorks to Assistant Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mary Anderson, Gwen Arenberg, AIA and Evan Dorks to Assistant Project Manager. As Assistant Project Managers, they will work with the Project Managers in coordinating the activities of a project to ensure schedule, document control and quality standards are met and projects are completed safely, on time, with approved budgets while going Beyond the Build for our clients, ensuring an Amazing Client Experience.

Mary Anderson

Anderson started as an intern with S. M. Wilson, working for the firm for nearly two years before moving back to her hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. She was rehired in 2019 and has worked on back-to-back projects in Chicago and Detroit for the high-end retailer Von Maur. Anderson’s diligence, teamwork, positive attitude and client focus were vital to the success of both projects.

She also continues to take on new leadership roles. Anderson will be instrumental in engaging in client pursuits and project delivery in Cape Girardeau.

Gwen Arenberg

Arenberg joined S. M. Wilson in 2019 having previously worked as an architect. She utilized her skills and experience during the construction of Columbia College’s Residence Hall and Business School. She also recently worked on the Hallsville Primary School Addition and Renovation and Link in the Loop. Currently, she is a member of S. M. Wilson’s Special Project Division where she continues to take on additional responsibilities and focus on the success of the client.

Evan Dorks

Dorks also started as an intern with S. M. Wilson has been with the company for five years. During this time, he has worked on several fast-paced projects including St. Louis County Library District renovations, multiple Target remodels and Clarendale of St. Peters Senior Living Facility. Dorks has been instrumental in the success of each project through his teamwork, taking responsibility and ownership of tasks while staying focused on the client and team’s success. His recent efforts resulted in the successful completion of the BJC Wentzville Medical Office Building project.

Anderson has five years construction experience. She holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA 30 certified.

Arenberg is a licensed architect with seven years construction experience. She holds a B.A. in Art History from Bowdoin College and a Masters of Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis. She is also the Missouri Botanical Garden Young Friends Council Chair and is OSHA 30 certified.

Dorks has five years construction experience. He holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is OSHA 30 certified.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

December 25, 2020

Dave Birk Retires After 32 Years at Holland Construction Services

David Birk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Holland Construction, is retiring after 32 years with the company and 41 years of industry experience. Birk was one of the first employees and later an owner at the Swansea-based company, which he helped grow to become one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. But it was never about growth for Birk, it was about providing Holland clients with the best construction experience and providing employees with the opportunities and guidance to succeed as company and community leaders.

Holland founder and CEO, Bruce Holland, said Birk played an instrumental part in the company’s success.

“Dave has one of the best natural business minds of anyone I’ve ever met,” said Holland. “He has always been all about efficiency, creating better business practices and was responsible for building significant parts of Holland’s core business model. While being a very gifted business leader, he also was never selfish. He would say that he is retiring in order to allow others to move the company forward, and thankfully, he has prepared them well to fill his shoes.”

In his positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Birk was responsible for the oversight of construction operations, safety, accounting, risk management and strategic planning for Holland. The new Vice President, Doug Weber, has been with Holland since 2007 working directly with Birk as a project manager and director of multifamily housing. Birk said he believes the company is positioned well for continued growth.

“Bruce gave me the guidance to be a better man, a better leader and a community-minded person,” said Birk. “Likewise, he’s given the same opportunity to our President, Mike Marchal and the rest of our team. Now I’m retiring so I can step aside and allow those same opportunities to be shared with many other talented individuals we’ve assembled. They are ready to take the lead and I would be an obstacle to their growth if I stayed in my position. The progress that I’ve witnessed in those individuals over time is amazing. I am extremely confident that Mike and Doug will continue to lead the team and do great things for many more years.”

Holland President Mike Marchal said a true testament to Birk’s character, is that Birk was originally meant to be president of the company, but later decided that Mike was better suited for that role.

“Dave has always been a truly selfless leader who doesn’t care about getting the credit,” said Marchal. “Over his years here, he helped instill many of the processes and systems we have in place and how we do business on a daily basis. He has been a mentor and friend to me for 23 years, throughout my entire career.”

Birk has also been active through the Southern Illinois Builders Association Education Committee, the Executive Board of the St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America and the St. Louis Regional Business Counsel Mentor Program.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm based, guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible building experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Lauren Kurtzeborn as National Account Manager at St. Louis Headquarters

Lauren Kurtzeborn

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Lauren Kurtzeborn as National Account Manager at its St. Louis, MO headquarters. As National Account Manager, Kurtzeborn is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Western’s National Account Partners, supporting branches in the company’s West Division, and cultivating new contracts within the current National Account partnerships. Prior to Western, Kurtzeborn worked for Enterprise in St. Louis for 13 years, most recently as an Account Manager in the company’s Fleet Division. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Dance from Southeast Missouri State University.

December 18, 2020

Jennifer Null has rejoined Murphy Company as Sheet Metal Estimator

Jennifer Null

Jen Null has rejoined Murphy Company as Sheet Metal Estimator. The announcement was made by Kevin Suiter, Vice President of Estimating.

As a former employee of Murphy Company, we are excited to have Jennifer “Jen” Null back in our estimating department. With a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, Jen recently left two years ago to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Oregon where she graduated in 2020. Additionally, while out-of-state for her Masters, Jen continued to work as a sheet metal estimator for a sheet metal company in Oregon.

Originally from St. Louis, Null was employed as a project engineer for a local contractor. After gaining valuable experience, she relocated to Kansas to work as an HVAC estimator for a mechanical contractor.

Jen has had academic success as a member of Honors College and the Dean’s List. She is also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Null is an active member of the community where she is involved with multiple local charities and organizations.

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

McKelvey Homes Names Gia Linville Director of Sales & Marketing

Gia Linville

McKelvey Homes, LLC, New Home Builder announced the promotion of Gia Linville to Director of Sales and Marketing. She will have the primary responsibility to oversee all Sales and Marketing initiatives for McKelvey Homes.

“Gia has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote her to this position,” said Jim Brennan, President of McKelvey Homes.

Gia has more than 18 years of experience in New Home Construction. She started her career in 2002 as a Community Sales Manager and was awarded Rookie of the Year by the Home Builders Association (HBA). She is a member of the HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) and was chair of the SMC for three years. Due to her contributions to the HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council, she was awarded the Hugh L. Pettus Award on multiple occasions. McKelvey Homes has won numerous marketing awards under Gia’s leadership as Marketing Manager. “We plan to continue to grow in the coming years and are confident that Gia will be an invaluable asset to help our organization meet our goals,” said Mr. Brennan.

The oldest and most respected name in Missouri’s homebuilding industry, McKelvey Homes has maintained a tradition of excellence since 1898. For more information about the builder, visit McKelveyHomes.com or call 636-530-6900.