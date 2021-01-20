People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Knoebel Construction hires Jordan Tabacchi as Project Manager

Jordan Tabacchi of Wentzville, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as project manager. Tabacchi is responsible for managing construction of select healthcare and restaurant projects in St. Louis and nationally.

Tabacchi has three years of construction industry experience as a project engineer working on healthcare and mixed-use projects. She holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from the University of Alabama. Tabacchi is OSHA 30 Certified and passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

January 15, 2021

Award Winning Designer Kaitlin Page Joins Envision Lighting Design, LLC

Envision Lighting Design, LLC (ELD) welcomes award winning designer Kaitlin Page to their team, as part of their strategic growth initiative. Page, previously a Senior Electrical Engineer with BSA LifeStructures, is a licensed electrical engineer in Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. With well over 100 health care projects under her belt, she brings nearly a decade of experience designing health care, higher education, and laboratory projects to the lighting design team.

Page is a recent winner of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Award of Merit for her behavioral health project at the Neurodiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center.

Envision Lighting Design’s founding principal, Lisa J. Reed says, “We are thrilled Kaitlin is with us and will bring her extensive experience and expertise to our client’s projects as we continue to enlighten and enhance their spaces. Having her on our projects will make the design process that much more enjoyable for all involved.”

Page also currently serves as Vice Chair of the IES Museum and Art Gallery Lighting Committee and has two museum publications to her credit, as well as white papers on various aspects of germicidal lighting. She regularly speaks publicly to groups on topics related to light and health as well as museum and gallery lighting. “The lighting world is fraught with challenges, and I couldn’t think of a better team to tackle them with,” says Page.

Starting in the 2021 spring semester, Page will begin teaching as an adjunct lighting instructor for the Maryville University Interior Design department. She is a Board Member of the Young Friends of Opera Theater St. Louis and serves on the Skinker DeBaliviere Commercial Districts Committee.

As a greater-St. Louis-based company, Envision Lighting Design works collaboratively with architects, developers, and end-users to envision, implement, and achieve superior lighting results for buildings and spaces across North America. ELD has been a 100% woman owned, operated, and controlled architectural lighting design studio since 2011 and holds multiple WBE certifications. Learn more at www.envisionlightingdesign.com

Jared Peno of Alliance Technologies Named To Board With AGC Missouri

Alliance Technologies LLC. announces Jared Peno, COO, and Glen Carbon resident, has been named to the Board of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Missouri chapter and will serve as Chair of the Supplier / Service Provider Council.

The AGC of Missouri represents approximately 550 construction and construction-related firms in the state that perform building, highway, and infrastructure construction. It provides a wide range of valuable local and national services, helping members build their business. The Supplier / Service Council provides resources for AGC members and directly adds more value to their membership through provider expertise.

Peno will lead the advocacy for council members with focus on influential topics such as PPP funding, insurance requirements, and COVID supply chain challenges. In addition, he will continue to publish a monthly column in the “BuildMO” newsletter that has a subscription base of over 500 member organizations.

Peno is a founding partner of Alliance Technologies LLC, an award-winning IT firm serving the St. Louis region. He has expertise in Information Technology, Business Analysis, and leading successful teams. In addition to his AGC board position he is also board President for Riverbend Family Ministries. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. From there he worked in engineering roles for several manufacturing companies, then transitioned to information technology at Anheuser Busch. Afterwards, finally cementing his role as an entrepreneur and consultant dedicated to building the Alliance brand of companies.

For additional information about AGC Missouri visit AGCMO.org.

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, staffing and consulting solutions. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or

Kwame Building Group hires Vama Garrimella as Project Engineer

Vama Garrimella, of DeBaliviere Place, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Project Engineer. Garrimella’s responsibilities include developing design documents, creating 3D renderings, responding to RFPs and submittals, managing project scopes and reviewing change orders for various KWAME projects, including the St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium. She previously was an intern at KWAME.

Garrimella holds a master’s degree in Architecture from A. Alfred Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Michigan. She has three years of experience working on various architecture and interior design projects.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Midas Hospitality Hires Marco Zhang

Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently named Marco Zhang as an Investment Analyst. In this position, he will assist with client and financial reporting, client relationship management, and industry research. Zhang’s responsibilities include underwriting new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring portfolio companies.

Zhang has nearly 15 years of asset valuation and business analysis background in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he served in various managerial capacities in the United States, Hong Kong, and China. Zhang earned his Master of Management degree in Hospitality with a concentration on Real Estate Finance and Investment from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He earned his Bachelor of Management degree with a concentration on Tourism Marketing from the Institute of Tourism at Beijing Union University in Beijing, China.

“Marco’s extensive financial experience makes him an asset to our organization’s growing investment side of the business,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “We look forward to his contributions in further expanding our company’s investment opportunities.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.

January 8, 2021

Kay Maschek Rejoins Clayco as Director of Design Strategy

Co-leading the Consolidated Distribution Unit, Maschek will assist in advancing Clayco’s strategic approach to design and procurement, particularly with multifamily and other residential construction.

National commercial real estate, design and construction leader Clayco announces Kay Maschek returns to Clayco as Director of Design Strategy within Clayco’s Consolidated Distribution Company (CDC), a Clayco business unit dedicated to providing cost-effective procurement solutions. Maschek will co-lead the business unit alongside Clayco Director of National Procurement Rick Bast, focusing her efforts on advancing Clayco’s integrated company platform while blending her design and planning expertise with strategic prototypes, product specification, and procurement.

Maschek’s background in design and planning will be utilized within the new role to further develop efficient processes to overall design with a focus on multi-family projects, reducing overall design costs by creating a streamlined approach of prototypical layouts, finishes, and materials, and initiating an internal sourcing program of vendors under the Clayco Direct Sourcing Platform.

By developing and growing the Clayco Direct Sourcing Platform, a database of vetted, quality vendors manufacturing an array of products, the CDC team will be able to offer high-quality, low-cost materials on a timely basis from both national and international trusted partners who provide a wide range of residential finishes.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work once again with the Clayco team and to assist in providing cost effective procurement solutions to Clayco customers,” said Maschek. “I look forward to streamlining creative strategies that assist in enhancing the current design procedures in place to ensure Clayco customers are receiving the highest design quality and logistical planning support in every project.”

The new Director of Design Strategy’s roots within Clayco began over 20 years ago where she worked closely on Clayco’s initial projects as a senior associate at the in-house architecture firm, now Lamar Johnson Collaborative. In 2005, Maschek founded BlueBoat International, where she worked with her team to develop design strategies, product customizations, procurement, logistics, and implementation for a variety of clients, including Clayco.

“We are thrilled to have Kay return to Clayco,” said Bob Clark, Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder. “At Clayco, we are constantly looking at ways to further integrate within our company to meet and provide for the needs of our clients. Impactful leaders such as Kay who brings passion to their work is key to that success.”

Shannon Shores Joins Midwest BankCentre Women Connect Advisory Board

Shannon Shores , vice president of sales and marketing at Wisper Internet , has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre Women Connect advisory board.

Shores leads the new market growth, sales and marketing functions of Wisper Internet, a local Internet provider focused on serving rural communities throughout the Midwest. She works with local offices and sales team members to deepen market penetration for Internet applications with unlimited data needs, whether for work, learning or entertainment.

Shores graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois.

HSO’s Chris Oswald Named to AGC of Missouri’s Board of Directors



The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) recently announced its 2021 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri. Home Service Oil’s (HSO) senior sales representative, Chris Oswald, has been named to the board of directors as a representative of supplier/service providers.



According to HSO, Chris Oswald is a seasoned and highly-motivated professional with extensive diversified experience in all areas of business, from start-up to revenue generation. He is also someone who excels at utilizing business expertise and compassion to manage an organization with strong interpersonal, leadership, and negotiation skills.



Scott T. Drury, president of Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc., has been elected chairman of the board. AGCMO represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. They represent over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri.



Last fall, AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.agcmo.org.



Home Service Oil has 160 employees, nine convenience stores, one truck stop, and around 70 wholesale dealer accounts. Home Service Oil delivers gasoline and diesel fuels to farms, homes, construction sites, and commercial accounts. They also supply oils, lubricants, chemicals, VP racing fuels, and jet fuel.

Kwame Building Group Hires Bree Ballentine as Human Resources Manager

Bree Ballentine, of St. Peters, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Human Resources Manager. Ballentine’s responsibilities include benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations.

Ballentine has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, finance and hospitality industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Cherie Griffith Promoted to Business Development Director at NSC

Cherie Griffith, the current inside sales manager, is being promoted to the role of Business Development Director. In this role, Cherie will focus primarily on the tracking and influencing of construction projects throughout our Missouri and Kansas markets for both our Applied Products Group (HVAC) and PVF distribution divisions. She will be responsible for furthering NSC relationships at the owner/developer, engineering/architectural and general contracting levels.

In addition, Kelly Lucas has been promoted to Inside Sales Manager. NSC is anticipating a smooth and seamless transition within their inside sales group as Kelly is an extremely competent long time NSC employee.