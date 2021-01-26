People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Brad Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer

Brad Johnson

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Brad Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer at its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

In his new position, Johnson is responsible for developing and executing human resource strategies in support of Western’s business initiatives, as well as augmenting the overall strategic direction of the organization. His focus areas include organizational and leadership development, succession planning, change management, and talent acquisition and management.

Johnson has over 15 years of experience, with most of his career spent in the construction and manufacturing industries. Prior to Western, he worked as Director of Human Resources/Organizational Development for St. Louis-based AB Mauri North America. He also spent 10 years with St. Louis-based general contractor Alberici Constructors, Inc., where he held the role of Manager of Organizational Development.

Johnson has a BA in Psychology with a Minor in Business Administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Webster University. He is also certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and a Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional.

“He is a passionate and experienced human resources executive who is focused on aligning Western’s work culture and business strategy. We look forward to applying his experience in organizational development and HR strategies to Western’s operations,” said Western CEO Ben Bishop, Jr. “We are excited to have him join our team and we anticipate great things to come from him.”

Johnson resides in Eureka, MO with his wife and two children. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and spending time on the lake.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Stacey Kamps Promoted to CEO and Elected to Board of Directors

Stacey Kamps

Stacey Kamps has been promoted to CEO of Koch Development Co. and been elected to its board of directors and executive oversight committee. She previously served as managing director, responsible for Koch’s investments and the management of its commercial real estate and amusement attractions portfolio. The announcement was made by Koch Development Cochairs Paul Koch and Roger Koch . Kamps continues to lead the Koch Family Office , which provides financial and wealth management services. Kamps joined Koch in 2011 as chief financial officer after serving as senior director of finance and acquisitions at Charter Communications , where she managed $2.2 billion of asset acquisitions and divestitures and completed many bank, bond and equity transactions. She began her career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen LLP, rising to manager in the Tax Consulting Services Group.

Carmody MacDonald P.C. Promotion, Addition

Stephen Davis

Alex Parker

Carmody MacDonald P.C. is proud to announce that the firm has promoted attorney Stephen Davis to partner. The firm also welcomes attorney Alex Parker to its Homeowner and Condominium Association team. Alex, a St. Louis native, joins the firm from Saint Louis University School of Law. Todd Hamby and Stephen Davis look forward to introducing you to Alex as he helps them continue to provide high quality, affordable, and responsive legal services to our client associations and property managers.

Helmkamp Construction Adds to Project Management Team

Logan Mitchell

Helmkamp Construction Co. has added an assistant project manager to its project management team. Logan Mitchell, a construction management graduate from Bellevue University, says he “looks forward to working with one of the industry’s finest.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Mitchell will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

Taylor Nicholson Joins Murphy Company as Service Sales Representative

Taylor Nicholson

Taylor Nicholson has joined Murphy Company as Service Sales Representative. The announcement was made by Ryan Kramer, Service Sales Manager. Taylor comes to Murphy Company with years of industry experience. Most recently, Nicholson held a position as Account Manager at a major tool manufacturer. Prior to that, she worked as a field sales and marketing representative for a tool technology company in Kansas City, MO.

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Tanner Scholin Joins Murphy Company as Trimble Coordinator/Bim

Tanner Scholin

Tanner Scholin has joined Murphy Company as Trimble Coordinator/BIM. The announcement was made by Kevin Kopp, BIM Manager. After his 3 years of interning with Murphy Company in our BIM group, Tanner has moved into a full-time role. A recent graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia, Scholin majored in Mechanical Engineering and has a minor in Aerospace/Math. We are excited to see what the future holds for Tanner here at Murphy!

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver.

Amy Vance

Rosemann Announces the Expansion Business Development Team



Rosemann is pleased to announce the expansion of our Business Development team and welcomes Amy Vance, CPSM in a new role as Director of Business Development for our Denver, Colorado office. Vance brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished Business Development professional adept at penetrating accounts, capturing market share, and driving revenue growth. Vance’s role is to enhance Rosemann’s brand recognition and presence, driving new business, while continuing exceptional client service in Colorado and the Front Range. Focused on all multifamily real estate, she builds lasting partnerships in the student, senior, market rate and affordable and historic housing markets. Vance collaborates with Rosemann’s other stellar Business Development team members in the Kansas City, St. Louis, and Atlanta offices.

Vance’s professional background includes employment in business development and marketing leadership and strategy for various industries, predominately architecture/engineering/construction, non-profit, and publishing. She has been an active leader and mentor on high-volume and innovation-focused marketing teams for which she was instrumental in driving strategy and sales. She is also skilled at time-sensitive, consumer focused journalism, technical writing, project management, document production, multimedia management, public relations, and copy editing.

Vance is a graduate of the University of Washington with a graduate-level certificate in Publishing and is a Certified Professional Services Marketer through the Society for Marketing Professional Services. She is an active participant holding several committee positions with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Denver Partnership, Extraordinary Women Connect and Society for Marketing Professional Services.

Jeff Blankenship Promoted to Operations Associate

Jeff Blankenship

Jeff Blankenship has been promoted to Operations Associate. The announcement was made by Brad Claghorn, Qualsafe Solutions – General Manager. With Qualsafe for almost 4 years now, Jeff has continually gone above and beyond in his role. Blankenship originally joined the team with a strong background in safety, emergency procedures, and disaster recovery from having served 11 years in the United States Air Force. While serving, Jeff obtained two Master degrees: Occupational Health and Safety, and Emergency and Disaster Management.

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

January 22, 2021

Knoebel Construction hires Jordan Tabacchi as Project Manager

Jordan Tabacchi

Jordan Tabacchi of Wentzville, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as project manager. Tabacchi is responsible for managing construction of select healthcare and restaurant projects in St. Louis and nationally.

Tabacchi has three years of construction industry experience as a project engineer working on healthcare and mixed-use projects. She holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from the University of Alabama. Tabacchi is OSHA 30 Certified and passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

January 15, 2021

Award Winning Designer Kaitlin Page Joins Envision Lighting Design, LLC

Kaitlin Page

Envision Lighting Design, LLC (ELD) welcomes award winning designer Kaitlin Page to their team, as part of their strategic growth initiative. Page, previously a Senior Electrical Engineer with BSA LifeStructures, is a licensed electrical engineer in Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. With well over 100 health care projects under her belt, she brings nearly a decade of experience designing health care, higher education, and laboratory projects to the lighting design team.

Page is a recent winner of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Award of Merit for her behavioral health project at the Neurodiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center.

Envision Lighting Design’s founding principal, Lisa J. Reed says, “We are thrilled Kaitlin is with us and will bring her extensive experience and expertise to our client’s projects as we continue to enlighten and enhance their spaces. Having her on our projects will make the design process that much more enjoyable for all involved.”

Page also currently serves as Vice Chair of the IES Museum and Art Gallery Lighting Committee and has two museum publications to her credit, as well as white papers on various aspects of germicidal lighting. She regularly speaks publicly to groups on topics related to light and health as well as museum and gallery lighting. “The lighting world is fraught with challenges, and I couldn’t think of a better team to tackle them with,” says Page.

Starting in the 2021 spring semester, Page will begin teaching as an adjunct lighting instructor for the Maryville University Interior Design department. She is a Board Member of the Young Friends of Opera Theater St. Louis and serves on the Skinker DeBaliviere Commercial Districts Committee.

As a greater-St. Louis-based company, Envision Lighting Design works collaboratively with architects, developers, and end-users to envision, implement, and achieve superior lighting results for buildings and spaces across North America. ELD has been a 100% woman owned, operated, and controlled architectural lighting design studio since 2011 and holds multiple WBE certifications. Learn more at www.envisionlightingdesign.com

Jared Peno of Alliance Technologies Named To Board With AGC Missouri

Jared Peno

Alliance Technologies LLC. announces Jared Peno, COO, and Glen Carbon resident, has been named to the Board of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Missouri chapter and will serve as Chair of the Supplier / Service Provider Council.

The AGC of Missouri represents approximately 550 construction and construction-related firms in the state that perform building, highway, and infrastructure construction. It provides a wide range of valuable local and national services, helping members build their business. The Supplier / Service Council provides resources for AGC members and directly adds more value to their membership through provider expertise.

Peno will lead the advocacy for council members with focus on influential topics such as PPP funding, insurance requirements, and COVID supply chain challenges. In addition, he will continue to publish a monthly column in the “BuildMO” newsletter that has a subscription base of over 500 member organizations.

Peno is a founding partner of Alliance Technologies LLC, an award-winning IT firm serving the St. Louis region. He has expertise in Information Technology, Business Analysis, and leading successful teams. In addition to his AGC board position he is also board President for Riverbend Family Ministries. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. From there he worked in engineering roles for several manufacturing companies, then transitioned to information technology at Anheuser Busch. Afterwards, finally cementing his role as an entrepreneur and consultant dedicated to building the Alliance brand of companies.

For additional information about AGC Missouri visit AGCMO.org.

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, staffing and consulting solutions. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or

Kwame Building Group hires Vama Garrimella as Project Engineer

Vama Garrimella

Vama Garrimella, of DeBaliviere Place, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Project Engineer. Garrimella’s responsibilities include developing design documents, creating 3D renderings, responding to RFPs and submittals, managing project scopes and reviewing change orders for various KWAME projects, including the St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium. She previously was an intern at KWAME.

Garrimella holds a master’s degree in Architecture from A. Alfred Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Michigan. She has three years of experience working on various architecture and interior design projects.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Midas Hospitality Hires Marco Zhang

Marco Zhang

Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently named Marco Zhang as an Investment Analyst. In this position, he will assist with client and financial reporting, client relationship management, and industry research. Zhang’s responsibilities include underwriting new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring portfolio companies.

Zhang has nearly 15 years of asset valuation and business analysis background in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he served in various managerial capacities in the United States, Hong Kong, and China. Zhang earned his Master of Management degree in Hospitality with a concentration on Real Estate Finance and Investment from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He earned his Bachelor of Management degree with a concentration on Tourism Marketing from the Institute of Tourism at Beijing Union University in Beijing, China.

“Marco’s extensive financial experience makes him an asset to our organization’s growing investment side of the business,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “We look forward to his contributions in further expanding our company’s investment opportunities.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.