People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Midas Hospitality Hires Greta McCue as Director of Sales

McCue brings nearly 14 years of hospitality experience to Aloft Milwaukee Downtown

Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently hired Greta McCue as Director of Sales at the Aloft Milwaukee Downtown. In this position, she will focus on maximizing profits while ensuring customer satisfaction for new and existing clientele. Her responsibilities include pursuing corporate and individual consumer bookings, as well as maintaining ongoing communication with both the property’s team and guests.

McCue has nearly 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she worked in numerous sales and managerial capacities in both Wisconsin and Illinois. McCue earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Millikin University located in Decatur, Illinois.

The “different by design” Aloft hotel from Marriott is located at 1230 North Old World 3rd St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is one only a few downtown hotels situated directly on the RiverWalk. The hotel offers 160 tech-forward rooms with five meeting rooms and amenities that include the W XYZ®bar, fitness center and indoor swimming pool.

“Right now is a crucial time in the hospitality industry because—with less people traveling during the pandemic—we need to best promote our brand and remain top of mind in terms of offering the most outstanding experience possible,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “Greta is the perfect candidate for this position, bringing her successful sales background to this beautiful downtown property where she will work with our guests to ensure the highest customer satisfaction possible.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.

Midwest BankCentre Prepares for 2021 Year-End Retirement of Dale Oberkfell; Names Marsha Benney Chief Financial Officer

Dale Oberkfell

Midwest BankCentre has begun preparations for the planned 2021 year-end retirement of President and Chief Financial Officer Dale Oberkfell . Oberkfell has served as CFO since 2012 and as bank president since 2017.

“Dale Oberkfell has made tremendous contributions to Midwest BankCentre, the region and the banking industry,” said Chairman and CEO Orvin Kimbrough . “Most recently, as executive sponsor of our digital banking initiative, he has driven high-tech, high-touch innovations that earned us the prestigious Celent Award Model Bank in 2020 for Community Banking Transformation of the Year. With the knowledge he has amassed over four decades in financial services, he has been an incredibly valuable, nimble and generous thought partner.”

Effective March 1, Marsha Benney , CPA, who was promoted to chief operating officer in early 2019, has been named chief financial officer and executive vice president. Oberkfell remains president of the bank.

Benney has been instrumental in formulating the bank’s strategic plan, heightening efficiency and enhancing customer experiences. In her new role, Benney leads the bank’s enterprise risk management, finance and accounting, facilities and fraud/security. Since joining the bank in 2015, Benney has led many initiatives to expand bank partnerships, optimize bank results, heighten team engagement and implement best practices.

“Marsha Benney is a trailblazer who has changed the bank’s thinking about legacy systems, processes and risk assessment,” Kimbrough said. “She is a thoughtful and insightful change agent who consistently inspires exceptional teamwork and achievements.”

Benney has 30 years of experience in community banking and financial services. Within community banking, she has broad, enterprise-level experience across all operational areas. She also served large and small community banking clients as audit manager in KPMG’s financial services audit practice.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter.

Kelly Brown joins Knoebel Construction as Project and Marketing Coordinator

Kelly Brown

Kelly Brown of Wentzville, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Project and Marketing Coordinator. Her responsibilities include facilitating contractual documents through the life of Knoebel’s construction projects and preparing each for final closeout, producing marketing materials and new business proposals, managing social media accounts and other marketing activities.

Brown has five years experience in the residential property development and management industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design and Computer Art from College of the Ozarks.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Andrew Gaus Joins Gaus Scott

Andrew Gaus

Andrew Gaus, a veteran business development professional, has joined Gaus Scott company, marking the third generation of Gauses to join the company.

Gaus Scott Company is celebrating their 60th year in business as a regional leader in vibration isolation, seismic restraint, ventilation systems, and industrial/mechanical noise control supply and services. Gaus Scott Co holds decades-long relationships with industry leading manufacturers including Kinetics, Krueger and Cesco Systems, some dating all the way back to the company’s founding in 1961. The company continues to grow their tradition of excellence by providing best-in-class solutions to St. Louis’s mechanical engineering firms and facilities managers.

Andrew graduated from Spring Hill College in 2015 with a degree in English/Literature, and immediately went to work for Maritz Motivation, a national leader in channel sales incentives, customer loyalty, and business travel services. As the COVID pandemic hit the US, Andrew pivoted his career to help grow his family’s business by bringing a unique skillset of technology development, marketing strategy, and process automation to Gaus Scott company.

Andrew is excited to help Gaus Scott Company continue to grow its already strong history through the next 60 years and beyond.

Christie Brinkman Promoted to Director of Design-Build at Castle Contracting

Christy Brinkman

Castle Contracting, LLC has promoted Christie Brinkman to Director, Design-Build, a position that leverages her background and experience as a marketing and business development strategist.

In this new role, Brinkman will lead Castle’s growing in-house civil design-build practice, a unique offering in the St. Louis marketplace. Her duties will include securing new owner and developer clients by communicating the benefits of engaging Castle early in the civil design process to save costs and reduce risks during construction. She will work closely with clients to understand each project’s unique challenges and leverage the Castle team of design and construction professionals to develop cost-effective solutions.

“Christie has been an integral part of the development and growth of our civil design-build expertise,” said Castle Vice President of Operations Michael Pranger. “In this new position, she will continue to enhance our service offering and widen our rapidly growing client list.”

Prior to joining Castle in 2018, Brinkman led the business development strategy for Horner & Shifrin, a St. Louis-based multidisciplinary engineering firm.

Brinkman earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and international studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

Throughout her A/E/C career, Brinkman has actively contributed to the local chapters of numerous industry associations and organizations. She served as chair of the young engineers committee for the Engineers Club of St. Louis, chair of the programs committee for Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), programs committee for Urban Land Institute (ULI), training & education and diversity committees for the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (STLC3), Young Leaders group for Construction Forum STL, education committee for the Missouri Society of Hospital Engineers and programs committee for the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), which honored her as “Rookie of the Year.”

Brinkman also served as president of the board of directors for Home Sweet Home, the region’s only non-profit furniture bank that helps individuals and families transition to their new living situations. Other community organizations that she has volunteered for include LifeWise STL (Formerly Kingdom House), Women’s Safe House, Safe Connections and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast.

KAI Build Promotes Steve Kizer to Vice President of Operations – Construction

Steve Kizer

KAI Build is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Kizer from Director of Field Operations to Vice President of Operations – Construction.

The move promotes Kizer to a broader role at KAI Build that will encompass both office and field operations. He will Lead-Manage-Be Accountable (LMA) for policy and process implementation, best practices, priority tasks, profit/loss, risk management and alignment with KAI Design, KAI Engineering and KAI sister company The UP Companies sub-contractors, among other duties. The KAI Build leadership team will report directly to Kizer.

Kizer has over 25 years of construction management experience and has worked in the construction industry for a total of 42 years. His career at KAI started in May 2018 when he was hired as Field Operations Manager. In August 2018, he was promoted to Director of Field Operations where he led KAI Build’s new Concrete Division in coordination with KAI’s general construction operations and field resources. Prior to joining KAI, he worked five years as General Manager of Carpentry Construction at KAI’s sister company Square UP Builders.

“Steve has proven himself during his time at Square UP and at KAI to be a dedicated leader and manager who is focused whole-heartedly on our company-wide goal of Operational Excellence,” said Brian Arnold, President of KAI Build. “We have seen Steve grow tremendously since joining KAI in his commitment to maintaining the highest level of quality that sets KAI apart from our competition. He is a dedicated, hardworking individual who believes in honesty and a fair, equitable approach to satisfying our clients’ needs. We are excited for him in his new role.”

Kizer is a licensed Master Carpenter and certified in OSHA 30, First Aid CPR, Flash Technology and ASHI.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with this great organization, 2021 looks to be an exciting year and I am eager to serve as a leader in the market and continue to strive for Operational Excellence,” said Kizer.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry.To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

NewGround Promotes Adrian Ledbetter to Project Executive

Andrew Ledbetter

NewGround Promotes Adrian Ledbetter to Project Executive Ledbetter to provide leadership, direction for all aspects of construction CHESTERFIELD, Mo., February 2, 2021–NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the promotion of Adrian Ledbetter to Project Executive, effective February 1, 2021.

In his new position as Project Executive, Adrian will provide leadership and direction for all aspects of construction for multiple assigned projects along the west coast, including land development, vertical, and renovation construction. The Project Executive title is a dual role combining Construction Manager and Program Director responsibilities. All former Construction Managers and Program Directors are now referred to as Project Executives.

With over 20 years of experience, Adrian brings an array of skills in negotiation, portfolio management, budgets, and long-term strategic planning across multiple platforms including ground-up, historic renovation, construction management, general construction, and design-build.

“We are thrilled to name Adrian as Project Executive to help oversee our job sites along the west coast,” said NewGround Senior Vice President of Construction Mike Crane. “Adrian has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities in his time with NewGround, and we are confident he can succeed in this new role.”

Since joining NewGround in 2017 as a Project Manager, Adrian has helped lead multiple notable projects including a branch renovation for Chartway Federal Credit Union, a new headquarters for Fort Sill Federal Credit Union, and a new Arlington, Texas branch for Greater Texas Credit Union.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. We help financial institutions and retailers master the power of their space to create the next generation workplace and retail solutions. At NewGround, we are driven by our core values of: Communication, Collaboration, Innovation, Service, and Excellence. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.

January 29, 2021

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Brad Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer

Brad Johnson

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Brad Johnson as Chief Human Resources Officer at its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

In his new position, Johnson is responsible for developing and executing human resource strategies in support of Western’s business initiatives, as well as augmenting the overall strategic direction of the organization. His focus areas include organizational and leadership development, succession planning, change management, and talent acquisition and management.

Johnson has over 15 years of experience, with most of his career spent in the construction and manufacturing industries. Prior to Western, he worked as Director of Human Resources/Organizational Development for St. Louis-based AB Mauri North America. He also spent 10 years with St. Louis-based general contractor Alberici Constructors, Inc., where he held the role of Manager of Organizational Development.

Johnson has a BA in Psychology with a Minor in Business Administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Webster University. He is also certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and a Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional.

“He is a passionate and experienced human resources executive who is focused on aligning Western’s work culture and business strategy. We look forward to applying his experience in organizational development and HR strategies to Western’s operations,” said Western CEO Ben Bishop, Jr. “We are excited to have him join our team and we anticipate great things to come from him.”

Johnson resides in Eureka, MO with his wife and two children. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and spending time on the lake.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Stacey Kamps Promoted to CEO and Elected to Board of Directors

Stacey Kamps

Stacey Kamps has been promoted to CEO of Koch Development Co. and been elected to its board of directors and executive oversight committee. She previously served as managing director, responsible for Koch’s investments and the management of its commercial real estate and amusement attractions portfolio. The announcement was made by Koch Development Cochairs Paul Koch and Roger Koch . Kamps continues to lead the Koch Family Office , which provides financial and wealth management services. Kamps joined Koch in 2011 as chief financial officer after serving as senior director of finance and acquisitions at Charter Communications , where she managed $2.2 billion of asset acquisitions and divestitures and completed many bank, bond and equity transactions. She began her career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen LLP, rising to manager in the Tax Consulting Services Group.

Carmody MacDonald P.C. Promotion, Addition

Stephen Davis

Alex Parker

Carmody MacDonald P.C. is proud to announce that the firm has promoted attorney Stephen Davis to partner. The firm also welcomes attorney Alex Parker to its Homeowner and Condominium Association team. Alex, a St. Louis native, joins the firm from Saint Louis University School of Law. Todd Hamby and Stephen Davis look forward to introducing you to Alex as he helps them continue to provide high quality, affordable, and responsive legal services to our client associations and property managers.

Helmkamp Construction Adds to Project Management Team

Logan Mitchell

Helmkamp Construction Co. has added an assistant project manager to its project management team. Logan Mitchell, a construction management graduate from Bellevue University, says he “looks forward to working with one of the industry’s finest.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Mitchell will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

Taylor Nicholson Joins Murphy Company as Service Sales Representative

Taylor Nicholson

Taylor Nicholson has joined Murphy Company as Service Sales Representative. The announcement was made by Ryan Kramer, Service Sales Manager. Taylor comes to Murphy Company with years of industry experience. Most recently, Nicholson held a position as Account Manager at a major tool manufacturer. Prior to that, she worked as a field sales and marketing representative for a tool technology company in Kansas City, MO.

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Tanner Scholin Joins Murphy Company as Trimble Coordinator/Bim

Tanner Scholin

Tanner Scholin has joined Murphy Company as Trimble Coordinator/BIM. The announcement was made by Kevin Kopp, BIM Manager. After his 3 years of interning with Murphy Company in our BIM group, Tanner has moved into a full-time role. A recent graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia, Scholin majored in Mechanical Engineering and has a minor in Aerospace/Math. We are excited to see what the future holds for Tanner here at Murphy!

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver.

Amy Vance

Rosemann Announces the Expansion Business Development Team



Rosemann is pleased to announce the expansion of our Business Development team and welcomes Amy Vance, CPSM in a new role as Director of Business Development for our Denver, Colorado office. Vance brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished Business Development professional adept at penetrating accounts, capturing market share, and driving revenue growth. Vance’s role is to enhance Rosemann’s brand recognition and presence, driving new business, while continuing exceptional client service in Colorado and the Front Range. Focused on all multifamily real estate, she builds lasting partnerships in the student, senior, market rate and affordable and historic housing markets. Vance collaborates with Rosemann’s other stellar Business Development team members in the Kansas City, St. Louis, and Atlanta offices.

Vance’s professional background includes employment in business development and marketing leadership and strategy for various industries, predominately architecture/engineering/construction, non-profit, and publishing. She has been an active leader and mentor on high-volume and innovation-focused marketing teams for which she was instrumental in driving strategy and sales. She is also skilled at time-sensitive, consumer focused journalism, technical writing, project management, document production, multimedia management, public relations, and copy editing.

Vance is a graduate of the University of Washington with a graduate-level certificate in Publishing and is a Certified Professional Services Marketer through the Society for Marketing Professional Services. She is an active participant holding several committee positions with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Denver Partnership, Extraordinary Women Connect and Society for Marketing Professional Services.

Jeff Blankenship Promoted to Operations Associate

Jeff Blankenship

Jeff Blankenship has been promoted to Operations Associate. The announcement was made by Brad Claghorn, Qualsafe Solutions – General Manager. With Qualsafe for almost 4 years now, Jeff has continually gone above and beyond in his role. Blankenship originally joined the team with a strong background in safety, emergency procedures, and disaster recovery from having served 11 years in the United States Air Force. While serving, Jeff obtained two Master degrees: Occupational Health and Safety, and Emergency and Disaster Management.

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

January 22, 2021

Knoebel Construction hires Jordan Tabacchi as Project Manager

Jordan Tabacchi

Jordan Tabacchi of Wentzville, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as project manager. Tabacchi is responsible for managing construction of select healthcare and restaurant projects in St. Louis and nationally.

Tabacchi has three years of construction industry experience as a project engineer working on healthcare and mixed-use projects. She holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from the University of Alabama. Tabacchi is OSHA 30 Certified and passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.