People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Ramon Gutierrez as Sales Project Manager at Fort Lauderdale, FL Branch

Ramon Gutierrez

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Ramon Gutierrez as Sales Project Manager at its Fort Lauderdale, FL branch.

In his new position, Gutierrez is responsible for fostering relationships with existing and potential new clients, estimating and providing proposals for work, and closing deals with clients.

Gutierrez has four years of industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Concrete Protection and Restoration in Oakland Park, FL. He has a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry with a Specialization in Biochemistry from Barry University in Miami, FL.

Residing in Fort Lauderdale, Gutierrez is a single father to his rescue dog, a Siberian Husky named Argo. He also volunteers at the Feeding South Florida food bank and enjoys drawing and painting portraits during his spare time.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

McClure Engineering Adds New HR Director

Michael Contrera

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, has hired Michael Contrera as its new Human Resources Director. In his new role, Contrera will advise McClure Engineering leadership on all people-sensitive and compliance related activities. He will also work as an enabler to the McClure Engineering teams to ensure they have proper training, rewards and benefit offerings needed to support a balanced lifestyle.

“We are very excited to welcome Michael to the McClure Engineering team,” said Keith Esarey, president, McClure Engineering. “We pride ourselves on bringing in the very best talent to our growing organization. Not only is this reflected in Michael’s hiring, but we’re confident he’ll be able to even further this objective.”

With more than 13 years of experience in human resources, Contrera has held positions at various organizations in both supervisory and managerial roles. Contrera earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University in human resources management and a master’s degree from Webster University in business administration.

“One of our top priorities as an organization is to be one of the very best places to work,” continued Esarey. “Bringing a talented individual like Michael on board to lead our HR department, we’re able to maintain this reputation.”

Contrera brings his successful track record of delivering tangible results to McClure Engineering. He has ample experience managing aspects of talent acquisition and an extensive background in human resources recruitment duties.

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

Rosemann Announces Director of Business Development, Atlanta

Kristy LaRose

Kristy LaRose has joined Rosemann & Associates, P.C. as Director of Business Development in a new role at our office in Atlanta, Georgia. Kristy is charged with driving new business and promoting services throughout Atlanta and the Southeast region, as well as sustaining existing clientele. With demonstrated capabilities, Kristy collaborates with Rosemann’s Denver, Kansas City and St. Louis teams to further build the firm’s presence while continuing Rosemann’s tradition of exemplary customer service.

NewGround Appoints Julie Molitor as Vice President of Marketing

Julie Molitor

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Julie Molitor as Vice President of Marketing.

With over 15 years of marketing and brand strategy experience, Julie joins NewGround to provide strategic planning and leadership direction to drive the growth of the company. Additionally, she will lead the Marketing team in the development and implementation of NewGround’s brand strategy and marketing programs. Establishing and managing companywide brand standards across all channels of communication, Julie will implement the overall go-to-market strategy and support business development to secure new business and foster client relationships.

With extensive experience in integrated marketing communications for a variety of industries including healthcare, dental/orthodontic, financial, retail, and non-profit associations, Julie’s appointment reflects company goals to grow its marketing initiatives.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.

December 4, 2020

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Greg Aenchbacher as Senior Sales/Project Manager at Atlanta, GA Branch

Greg Aenchbacher

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Greg Aenchbacher as Senior Sales/Project Manager at its Atlanta, GA branch office.

In his new position Aenchbacher is responsible for business development/sales, project management, estimating and serving as a subject matter expert.

Aenchbacher has enjoyed a successful career in construction for over 27 years. Prior to Western, he worked as a Project Manager for Southeast Restoration & Fireproofing in Stone Mountain, GA; as a Division Manager/Commercial Waterproofing and Restoration for DACA Specialty Services in Norcross, GA; and as a Project Manager/Regional Manager for Metro Waterproofing Inc. in Scottdale, GA.

He is a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Sealant, Waterproofing, Restoration Institute (SWRI).

Residing in Covington, GA, Aenchbacher has two daughters. The oldest is a senior at Augusta Medical College where she will graduate in May with a degree in nursing. His youngest is a senior at Social Circle High School.

During his spare time, he is a sports announcer for Social Circle High School and a coach for Academy Girls Soccer. He enjoys sky diving, scuba diving, boating, college football and the outdoors. He also volunteers for Great Dane Rescue.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com .

Jay Watson and Joe Voypick Join Castle Contracting

Castle Contracting, LLC has expanded its St. Louis and Omaha teams with the addition of Ja-Mes “Jay” Watson III as project engineer and Joe Voypick as project senior engineer.

Based in St. Louis, Jay Watson will apply his project engineering expertise to the Next NGA West project, a new campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency under construction in north St. Louis city.

Prior to joining Castle, he served as manager of the St. Louis Development Corporation’s Project Connect program, a St. Louis City initiative to create alignment between the people, plans and projects within eight neighborhoods surrounding the Next NGA West campus.

Watson received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He and his family live in the city of St. Louis.

Joe Voypick

And Joe Voypick has joined Castle’s Omaha office, where he will work on Castle’s growing list of local projects as project senior engineer. He previously served as senior project engineer at McCarthy Building Companies.

Voypick earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He resides in Omaha.

“The addition of Jay and Joe to our St. Louis and Omaha teams will expand Castle’s capacity to serve our growing list of clients in both markets,” said Michael Pranger, Castle Contracting vice president of operations.

About Castle Contracting

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

November 27, 2020

The UP Companies Hires Terron White as Project Manager for Power UP Electrical Contractors

Terron White

The UP Companies (UPCO) proudly announces the hiring of Terron White as Project Manager for Power UP Electrical Contractors. In his new position, White will oversee all aspects of assigned commercial electrical projects from procurement to completion, ensuring that work on these projects is completed in a timely manner, exceeds customer expectations and adheres to all company safety policies and OSHA mandated requirements.

“In addition to managing electrical projects, White is also an active participant in our recruitment efforts,” said Brian Arnold, Vice President of The UP Companies. “His work with inner-city youth to promote meaningful careers in the skilled trades is helping to further our company goals of procuring a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

White has been in the electrical industry since 2007 when he completed an apprenticeship through IBEW Local 1 and obtained journeyman status in 2012. Prior to Power UP, he worked as an Assistant Project Manager for Guarantee Electrical and as a Project Manager for Bell Electrical Contractors, both in St. Louis. He has several years of educational facility experience, including Project Manager for St. Louis University in the Design and Construction Department and as a Maintenance Electrician for St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and St. Louis Public Schools.

White has an associate degree in Electrical Automation Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from Ranken Technical College in St. Louis.

Residing in St. Peters, Missouri, White enjoys spending time with his parents, sister, nephews and niece. He is also active in his fraternity as a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and likes to travel and mentor inner-city youth during his spare time.

David Bealke Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending

David Bealke

David Bealke has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president of commercial lending, reporting to Executive Vice President Danny Pogue , head of commercial banking. Bealke supports middle-market companies in the St. Louis region with financial backing for growth. He focuses on the bank’s commercial and industrial (C&I) lending portfolio and commercial real estate lending.

Bealke has amassed more than two decades of commercial/industrial and commercial real estate lending experience at several St. Louis area banks.

“David brings strong values-focused relationship skills to our clients and our team, alongside skills in banking the commercial, industrial and commercial real estate lending needs of clients,” said Pogue.

Bealke is a longtime board member and advisory board member of the Nurses for Newborns Foundation. He also serves on the board of The Range St. Louis West, the area’s largest combined indoor shooting range, retail store and training center.

Bealke graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a bachelor’s degree in history.

S. M. Wilson Appoints Maggie Farrell As Diversity & Human Resources Manager

Maggie Farrell

S. M. Wilson & Co. has appointed Maggie Farrell as Diversity & Human Resources Manager. Farrell is committed to initiatives surrounding diversity in the construction industry and actively participates in coaching, training, mentoring, networking and career development. Since joining S. M. Wilson in 2018, she has been an integral part of the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, sitting on the Company’s Employee Engagement Committee, Collegiate Development Committee and #SMWill, the firm’s charitable giving organization.

Farrell has a background in social services, having previously worked for an HIV prevention and care not-for-profit as well as Epworth Children and Family Services. She also holds a B.S. and Masters in Social Work from Saint Louis University.

S. M. Wilson President Amy Berg says, “Farrell’s background in social work and human resources brings a unique perspective on people, relationships and community engagement.”

S. M. Wilson has a strong record of maximizing diversity involvement on projects, having established subcontractor relationships to achieve participation at the business and boots on the ground level.

Berg says, “Farrell is the perfect person to take on this role as we continue to develop our diversity efforts, both internally and externally. Her philanthropic experience and longstanding involvement in community organizations provide her unique qualifications that will help her succeed in this role.”

This position is a champion of the company’s culture aligning employees with the company’s core purpose and values. Farrell will be responsible for leading the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, establishing company policy and forming a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She will also manage S. M. Wilson’s onboarding, training and mentoring programs. She will work with the subcontractors and accrediting agencies to achieve M/WBE diversity goals, monitor workforce inclusion hours and to implement the community engagement plan.

Farrell is actively involved in the community serving as AGCMO HR Forum Chair, an Alive and Well Communities Steering Committee Member and a 2019 FOCUS St. Louis Emerging Leaders Fall Cohort participant. She has been involved with many nonprofits including Ready Readers, Epworth Children and Family Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Vivent Health and Oasis International. She has also committed to the AGC Culture of CARE and has her American Red Cross CPR/FA/AED Instructor Certification.

Grant Masonry wins their sixth Specialty Contractor of The Year

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has named Grant Masonry Contracting as its Specialty Contractor of the Year for Masonry services. Grant was voted ‘First Place’ in this specialty division by the General Contractor members of AGCMO, who were asked to consider their overall experience within the discipline, including timeliness in regard to completion of projects and ability to stay within budget.

Grant Masonry has achieved this distinguished award in six of the past eight years, including winning the overall SCOTY in 2014. Grant is honored to have been part of several of the construction projects that were recognized with the prestigious Keystone Award, and wishes to congratulate AGCMO for winning National Chapter of The Year.

Grant Contracting Co., Inc. is a St. Louis-based Certified Mason Contractor, and has been providing quality masonry craftsmanship, in a safe and timely manner for over seventy years.

Hastings+Chivetta Architects Announces Promotions

The Partners of Hastings+Chivetta Architects, Inc. – Christopher Chivetta and Erik Kocher – are pleased to announce the following promotions:

Lorraine Ward, LEED AP BD+C | Vice President, Director of Professional Services

Robert Neu, AIA, LEED AP | Vice President, Leader of Quality Control Services

Carl Drafall, RA, LEED AP BD+C | Senior Associate, Project Manager

Nick Kattentidt, AIA, LEED AP | Senior Associate, Leader of Production Services

Chris Rollhaus, AIA, LEED AP | Senior Associate, Leader of Construction Administration Services

Dan Sullivan, AIA, LEED AP BD+C | Associate, Leader of Client Development Services

CJ Follmer, LEED AP | Associate, Leader of Office Technology

Alyssa Jackson, IIDA, NCIDQ | Associate, Interior Designer

Lindsay Leible Combs & Stephen Davis Named Partners At Carmody Macdonald

Carmody MacDonald P.C. has announced two new promotions. Lindsay Leible Combs and Stephen Davis, both attorneys in the firm’s litigation practice group, have been promoted to partner.

“Lindsay and Stephen are both proven litigators who consistently deliver positive results for our clients,” said Gerard Carmody, partner and practice leader of the litigation group. “Their commitment to their clients and the firm are helping to grow our litigation practice.”

Lindsay Leible Combs

Lindsay Leible Combs concentrates her practice in general civil litigation. In addition to prosecuting and defending business tort and contract claims, Lindsay has experience litigating a variety of other disputes including medical malpractice defense and personal injury. She is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law.

Stephen Davis

Stephen Davis concentrates his practice in real estate and commercial litigation. He helps businesses and individuals in a wide variety of disputes. He advises and counsels clients on real estate and corporate governance matters, including commercial real estate deals, and represents over 200 homeowner and condominium associations in the St. Louis region. Stephen is a graduate of Washington University School of Law.

Western Specialty Contractors Promotes Andrew Hoaglund to Branch Manager of its Fort Lauderdale, FL Branch Office

Andrew Hoaglund

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the promotion of Andrew Hoaglund to Branch Manager of its Fort Lauderdale, FL branch. As Branch Manager, Hoaglund is responsible for managing sales, daily operations and field personnel, plus developing new projects within his branch’s territory.

For the past 13 years, Hoaglund has worked as a Project Manager at Western’s Ft. Lauderdale branch. He is a member of the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI) and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).

Residing with his wife in Delray Beach, FL, Hoaglund volunteers with animal rescue during his spare time.

Western Specialty Contractors Hires Emily Sarvies as Business Development Manager

Emily Sarvies

Western Specialty Contractors proudly announces the hiring of Emily Sarvies as Business Development Manager at its headquarters in St. Louis, MO.

As Business Development Manager, Sarvies is responsible for identifying sales leads, promoting Western’s services to customer prospects and developing working relationships with new contacts.

She has six years of business development experience. Prior to Western, she worked as Director of Business Development for 4M Building Solutions in St. Louis.

Sarvies attended Southwest Missouri State University where she majored in Hospitality and Restaurant Administration. She is a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) St. Louis Chapter Board of Directors and CREW-St. Louis, a networking organization for women in commercial real estate.

She resides in St. Louis with her husband, twin daughters and son. During her spare time, she serves as a Girl Scout Leader and enjoys boating and running.

November 13, 2020

MHS Legacy Group Adds Kevin Bocek as Vice President of Sales

Kevin Bocek

MHS Legacy Group, a national holding company of specialty contractors based in St. Louis, announces the addition of Kevin Bocek as vice president of sales for IWR North America and Ci Metal Fabrication. Bocek’s duties at both companies will include creating business opportunities, developing strategic sales plans and establishing connections with possible clients. IWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., and Ci Metal Fabrication, a metal fabrication company based in Meridian, Miss., are both subsidiaries of MHS Legacy Group.

Bocek to develop, maintain business relationships for IWR North America and Ci Metal Fabrication

“We are thrilled to have Kevin on board,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “Kevin is an industry veteran who will lead critical conversations about IWR’s exciting future and immediately fuel our strategic initiatives.”

Bocek brings more than 30 years of experience in business development and revenue growth to the position, most recently with Alberici, a construction company based in St. Louis. Bocek also possesses a talent for building relationships and positioning companies for tremendous growth.

“We are very excited about the addition of Kevin to Ci Metal,” said Steve Guisgond, general manager of Ci Metal Fabrication. “With his ability to build relationships with customers around the country, we feel Kevin will be able to elevate our business exponentially.”

Bocek will serve both companies on a national level, working out of the St. Louis headquarters of IWR North America.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing specialty contractors in the nation, providing turnkey building enclosure and custom specialty metal design services coast-to-coast since the 1940s. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

Ci Metal Fabrication, located in Meridian, Miss., is a nationally recognized leader in custom industrial metal fabrication working with metals utilizing highly skilled craftsmen while meeting precise specifications in presswork, power forming, welding, cutting, and shearing. For more information, visit www.cimetalfab.com.

Ross & Baruzzini Adds Elizabeth Graff as Director of Business Development

Elizabeth Graff

Ross & Baruzzini, a leading global technology design and consultancy firm, has named Elizabeth Graff director of business development for its Midwest region, which includes key markets in Missouri and Illinois.

Graff brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing and business development, specializing in professional service fields. She most recently served as business development director for Magnetize Agency, where she managed client relationships and led sales strategy and new business acquisition. Previously, she was executive director of the St. Louis Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and held marketing/business development roles in architecture and construction.

“Elizabeth is passionate about solving problems for clients and helping them identify opportunities to grow their business,” said John Desch, chief commercial officer. “She offers true business development experience with a clear vision for success and the skills and determination to make it happen.”

Graff is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)® green associate, a former affiliate member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and a member of the Society for Marketing of Professional Services, where she sits on the local chapter’s board as 2020-2021 sponsorship director. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

A premier technology, consulting and design firm, Ross & Baruzzini provides advanced solutions that enhance the quality of life in the communities where we live, learn, commute, work and visit. Ross & Baruzzini executes projects in transportation, healthcare, government, higher education and commercial markets in more than 30 countries. The firm operates from headquarters in St. Louis with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, New Haven, Conn., New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Mexico City. Discover where innovation is made personal at rossbar.com

McCarthy Promotes Rowena Amelung to Director of Business Development

Rowena Amelung

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Rowena Amelung to the position of Director of Business Development in the company’s 28-state Central Region.

In this position, she will continue to build relationships with potential clients and project partners while pursuing strategic project opportunities throughout the Midwest. Her focus is on McCarthy’s Advanced Technology and Manufacturing group, a growing market sector that encompasses pharmaceutical, food and beverage, consumer product, pet food, general manufacturing and lab facilities.

During her 13-year McCarthy career, Amelung has helped to expand the company’s geographic reach, develop the industrial division’s quality management program and connect women with construction career opportunities.

She originally joined McCarthy’s industrial division in 2007 as a field project engineer. In this role, she helped construct several complex projects, including the company’s first-ever ethanol plant; refineries for ConocoPhillips and BP; a power plant for Ameren Missouri; and a manufacturing building expansion for Boeing.

After earning a promotion to quality manager in 2011, Amelung developed and implemented a quality management program that continues to serve as the template for site-specific quality plans on all McCarthy industrial projects. She also helped to develop McCarthy’s in-house Project Tracker system, a database-driven tool that enables construction teams to monitor cost reports, materials and labor costs in real time so they can effectively manage projects from procurement through turnover.

In 2017, Amelung shifted her focus to business development so she could broaden her expertise and contribute to expanding McCarthy’s project footprint.

“Rowena’s leadership skills, field experience and passion for construction make her an exceptional relationship builder and partner,” said Erin Valentine, vice president of business development in McCarthy’s central region. “She’s also a terrific mentor and positive role model to other women considering construction careers.”

Amelung is an active participant in the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a national employee resource group that introduces young women to construction careers and provides resources and support for females within the company. She organized and emceed McCarthy’s first two internal conferences, which brought together more than 100 women nationwide with the senior leadership team to network and share personal and professional development opportunities.

She’s currently helping to lead McCarthy’s internal cultural imperative, which aims to sustain the company’s culture and create great experiences for everyone: employees, craft professionals, owners, design and trade partners, and the communities where everyone works and lives.

Amelung is also committed to introducing young people to the breadth of engineering and construction career opportunities available to them. This includes regularly speaking to middle school and high school students and participating in STEM-related activities where she can share her personal career success story with students evaluating potential career paths.

She volunteers for a wide range of community organizations, including the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Open Door Animal Sanctuary, Camp Wyman, Women’s Safe House and St. Patrick’s Center. And her civic involvement includes membership in the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Illinois Leadership Council and Hawthorn Foundation, a statewide organization dedicated to developing a vibrant economy for Missouri.

Recognized as a “40 under 40” business and community leader by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2019, Amelung earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri–Columbia. She’s a board member of the St. Louis chapters of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), as well as a member of the St. Louis Forum, which brings together successful female executives and professionals across the region.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

November 6, 2020

Heidi Miget Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior VP of Marketing

Heidi Miget

Heidi Miget has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president of marketing, reporting to Danielle Bateman Girondo , executive vice president of marketing.

Miget is responsible for planning, development, implementation and management of digital marketing efforts for three distinct brands within Midwest BankCentre, including the bank, its national online digital bank and its newly launched Rising Analytics, which helps small and mid-sized businesses strategically apply the power of big data to drive innovation and accelerate growth. She builds digital marketing campaigns to attract new customers to the bank and deliver insights of value to new and existing clients. Since 2019, she has consulted with the bank on building its digital infrastructure and omnichannel marketing strategy.

Miget joins Midwest BankCentre from Fully Booked Consulting, an online consulting business she founded in 2017 focused primarily on helping vacation rental owners enhance occupancy rates through digital marketing. She possesses 14 years of digital marketing experience, including roles as director of digital marketing at Save-A-Lot Food Stores and at Brighton Agency.

Miget graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in Spanish.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Poettker Construction Announces New Hire

Shane Harris

Poettker Construction Company announces the addition of Shane Harris as Business Development Manager. In his role, Harris will support client relationship management and will be instrumental in growing Poettker’s business in both public and private sectors.

“Shane’s background in sales and business development will have a significant impact on Poettker’s growth in the months and years to come,” said Keith Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “We are thrilled to add to our team this year, especially as we celebrate 40 years in business.”

Harris brings over 19 years of experience in the construction industry and has earned a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He is currently a member of the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, CCIM Institute, CREW-St. Louis, the Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering and Urban Land Institute.

Poettker Construction Company is a relationship-driven construction firm specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services. Established in 1980, Poettker actively serves local, regional and national clients from its offices in Breese, Ill. and Charlotte, and continues to expand its diverse portfolio in commercial, distribution, mixed-use, municipal, educational, federal government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, recreational, retail, and energy markets. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

KAI Hires Eduardo Ponce as Senior Project Architect at its Dallas-Fort Worth Office

Eduardo Ponce

KAI is proud to announce the hiring of Eduardo Ponce, RA as Senior Project Architect at its Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas office. Ponce is responsible for developing, implementing and coordinating the overall design and documentation of projects from start to finish.

Ponce has enjoyed a successful 22-year career. Prior to KAI, he worked as a Project Designer/Architect for Pfluger Architects in San Antonio, Texas and as a Project Architect for SkB Architects in Seattle, Washington and Carson Design Associates and Merrick & Company in San Antonio, Texas.

Ponce has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon and is a licensed Texas State Architect. He lives in Plano, Texas with his wife and daughter and enjoys photography, travel and the visual arts.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.