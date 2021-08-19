People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Adfast Corp’s Calli Lafolette Promoted

Calli Lafolette

Adfast Corp. customer service representative Calli Lafolette has been promoted to an Admobile store on wheels technical representative in St. Louis. Admobiles are stocked with a full range of sealants, adhesives, caulking, insulating foams and application accessories. Lafolette will travel to St. Louis construction jobsites, offering supplies and technical expertise.

IWR Names Joe Sharamitaro Director of Project Management

Joe Sharamitaro

Sharamitaro to oversee delegation of project management at IWR

IWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., promotes Joe Sharamitaro to director of project management. In this role, Sharamitaro will supervise the project management team, while maintaining the departmental structure and goals of IWR. He will ensure projects are executed effectively and efficiently, aligning internal methodologies and processes with the needs of IWR’s projects. Additionally, he will also monitor the quality, safety, cost and schedule standards for all project management operations.

“Having a person like Joe in this role is essential to our long-term plans and goals at IWR,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “As we continue to grow, we are excited to see how his experience and operational excellence will elevate our project management operations. Joe has been a valuable asset to IWR and that will continue to be the case in his new position.”

Prior to this new role, Sharamitaro has served as a project manager at IWR since 2015. Before joining IWR, he has also worked as a project superintendent, assistant superintendent and project engineer at a nationally recognized general contractor in the St. Louis-area for nearly a decade.

Sharamitaro is a graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. With design, fabrication and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

August 20, 2021

Castle Contracting Promotes Zach Kelly to Assistant Project Manager

Zachary Kelly

Castle Contracting has promoted Zach Kelly to assistant project manager from senior project engineer. In his new role, Kelly will assume more responsibility in the management of Castle projects, including overseeing and reporting on cost, production tracking, project planning and execution, as well as training implementation.

Kelly joined Castle in 2014 as an intern. He is a licensed drone pilot and has spearheaded the use of drone footage to help quantify sitework production and inform scheduling on projects such as the East End Transformation of Washington University’s Danforth Campus. He also contributed to Castle’s civil construction work on the Gateway Arch National Park, IKEA, City Foundry and numerous solar projects.

Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He volunteers regularly with his alma mater, Chaminade High School, and serves on the Young Professionals Board for HomeFirst STL, a social services agency that connects homeless people with affordable housing. He and his family live in Ballwin, Mo.

“Zach always steps up when you ask for help, whether it involves travel, supporting a new office, launching a new technology or taking on additional workload,” said Michael Pranger, Castle vice president of operations. “As a result, he has gained experience in many aspects of running projects and assisting with general operations that will serve Castle well in his new role.”

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

July 30, 2021

Steve Raskin

Steve Raskin has joined Ittner Architects as Senior Associate and Project Manager.



Steve is an architect licensed in both Missouri and Illinois. He specializes in working with both PK-12 and Higher-Education clients. He leads projects through all phases of development, including facility assessments, master planning, community engagement, programming and the design of additions, renovations, and new construction projects. Steve is also active as an AIA Missouri Board Member and serves on a variety of national code writing committees.

Steve has more than 25 years in the St. Louis Architecture industry, including a previous stint at Ittner from 2006 to 2016. He received a Bachelor of Architecture from University of Kansas.



“I’m excited to continue to grow Ittner’s leadership in design and to create long-lasting partnerships with our clients,” Raskin said.



Founded in 1899, Ittner Architects is affiliated with Cordogan Clark Group, the leader in designing 21st-century learning spaces that excite students and stimulate their natural curiosity – safely, securely, on time and on budget. The firm has offices in Chicago, Aurora, and Fairview Heights, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Lafayette, Indiana; and Madrid, Spain.

McCarthy Holdings Names Amanda Skillern Vice President, Quality

Amanda Skillern

Quality construction and a continuous improvement mindset enhance outcomes for clients.

“Quality is a deep commitment to examining results and being thoughtful about how we can continuously improve and deliver better outcomes for our clients,” Wittkop explained. “In that same spirit, we are always looking for opportunities to enhance our already best-in-class approach to quality. We are excited to welcome Amanda to our team and have her lead this process for us at a national level.”

With a decade of experience analyzing and leading quality in construction, energy and other sectors, Skillern brings a history of effective leadership, quality management, strategic planning and a commitment to operational excellence to her new role. Prior to joining McCarthy, Skillern served as senior director, global quality operations for a multi-national energy firm, where she was responsible for developing and executing the corporate quality strategy. In this role, she led implementation of a global root cause analysis software program encompassing quality, health, safety, environmental and security activities, using the data gathered to improve operational effectiveness and profitability. She also oversaw the transition from legacy practices to an integrated, reliable and consolidated quality management system.

A Louisiana native, Skillern earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Southeastern Louisiana University and a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“Quality is a commitment to always improving — doing things just a little bit better each and every time,” Skillern said. “McCarthy is well known for its approach to quality, and I’m excited to help continue to strengthen this continuous improvement mindset.

“I value accountability, and this exists at McCarthy because the firm is 100 percent employee-owned. Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and this aligns directly with a commitment to continuous improvement. I look forward to exploring new ways to better connect and enhance our quality programs to improve outcomes for our clients.”

About McCarthy Holdings. Inc.

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised on McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, Inc. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Castle Contracting’s Joel Richardson Earns Professional Engineer License

Joel Richardson, P.E.

Castle Contracting, LLC’s Civil Design Engineer Joel Richardson, P.E., has received his Professional Engineer license in Missouri.

Earning the Professional Engineer designation requires a bachelor’s degree in engineering, four years of applied work experience and passing a full-day exam. The credential communicates that an individual works within standards that protect the public, achieves a baseline standard of qualification and expertise, and serves as a credible and valid engineering professional.

Richardson has 23 years of experience in survey, construction layout and design. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the UMSL/Washington University Joint Engineering Program. Richardson supports Castle’s turnkey civil design-build services for site development work.

“Since the day he has walked in the door, Joel has been dedicated to adding value to the Castle team. He has leveraged his construction field knowledge to apply it to design and continues to grow his breadth of experience and expertise. We are proud of his achievement of becoming a Professional Engineer and are looking forward to all the great things he will do on the Castle team in the future,” said Christie Brinkman, Castle director of design-build.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors.

