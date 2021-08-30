People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Gaus Acoustics & Gaus Scott Company Welcomes Sue Noce

Sue Noce

“Gaus Acoustics and Gaus Scott Company welcomes Sue Noce, previously with The Lawrence Group, to the growing team at Gaus Acoustics and Gaus Scott Company where she will manage all administrative functions as well as assist in project management.

Gaus Acoustics is an eight year old acoustics design/consulting and acoustics material provider firm owned and managed by Patty Gaus. Gaus Scott Company, owned and managed by Tom Gaus, is celebrating their sixtieth year in business serving the HVAC side of the industry as an expert in noise control, vibration isolation, seismic restraints, noise barriers and air distribution products.

Sue will play an integral role in leading both firms into the future as the importance of sound control and acoustic design in major commercial projects is being recognized by architects and engineers in a more pro-active manner in our industry.”

McCarthy Promotes Nik Corno to Project Director

Nik Corno

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Nik Corno to Project Director within the firm’s Industrial business unit.

In this role, Corno will lead onsite construction teams on industrial and process projects throughout McCarthy’s 28-state Central Region. His current project work includes an expansion of the Nestle Purina PetCare plant in Dunkirk, New York, to increase production capacity.

Since joining McCarthy in 2015, Corno has managed a wide range of complex projects throughout the region, including assignments at Ameren Missouri, Saint Louis University and Afton Chemical.

“Nik is an experienced project manager whose technical skills and leadership talent will benefit our clients, building teams and project partners,” said Aaron Lich, Vice President and McCarthy’s Industrial business unit leader.

Corno earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

August 27, 2021

Adfast Corp’s Calli Lafolette Promoted

Calli Lafolette

Adfast Corp. customer service representative Calli Lafolette has been promoted to an Admobile store on wheels technical representative in St. Louis. Admobiles are stocked with a full range of sealants, adhesives, caulking, insulating foams and application accessories. Lafolette will travel to St. Louis construction jobsites, offering supplies and technical expertise.

IWR Names Joe Sharamitaro Director of Project Management

Joe Sharamitaro

Sharamitaro to oversee delegation of project management at IWR

IWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., promotes Joe Sharamitaro to director of project management. In this role, Sharamitaro will supervise the project management team, while maintaining the departmental structure and goals of IWR. He will ensure projects are executed effectively and efficiently, aligning internal methodologies and processes with the needs of IWR’s projects. Additionally, he will also monitor the quality, safety, cost and schedule standards for all project management operations.

“Having a person like Joe in this role is essential to our long-term plans and goals at IWR,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “As we continue to grow, we are excited to see how his experience and operational excellence will elevate our project management operations. Joe has been a valuable asset to IWR and that will continue to be the case in his new position.”

Prior to this new role, Sharamitaro has served as a project manager at IWR since 2015. Before joining IWR, he has also worked as a project superintendent, assistant superintendent and project engineer at a nationally recognized general contractor in the St. Louis-area for nearly a decade.

Sharamitaro is a graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. With design, fabrication and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

August 20, 2021

Castle Contracting Promotes Zach Kelly to Assistant Project Manager

Zachary Kelly

Castle Contracting has promoted Zach Kelly to assistant project manager from senior project engineer. In his new role, Kelly will assume more responsibility in the management of Castle projects, including overseeing and reporting on cost, production tracking, project planning and execution, as well as training implementation.

Kelly joined Castle in 2014 as an intern. He is a licensed drone pilot and has spearheaded the use of drone footage to help quantify sitework production and inform scheduling on projects such as the East End Transformation of Washington University’s Danforth Campus. He also contributed to Castle’s civil construction work on the Gateway Arch National Park, IKEA, City Foundry and numerous solar projects.

Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He volunteers regularly with his alma mater, Chaminade High School, and serves on the Young Professionals Board for HomeFirst STL, a social services agency that connects homeless people with affordable housing. He and his family live in Ballwin, Mo.

“Zach always steps up when you ask for help, whether it involves travel, supporting a new office, launching a new technology or taking on additional workload,” said Michael Pranger, Castle vice president of operations. “As a result, he has gained experience in many aspects of running projects and assisting with general operations that will serve Castle well in his new role.”

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Share this: Tweet



