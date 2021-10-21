People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Armstrong Teasdale Partner Lynn Goessling Elected to CREW Global Board of Directors

Armstrong Teasdale proudly announces that Partner Lynn Goessling, a longstanding member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) St. Louis and well-recognized real estate attorney, has been elected to the board of directors for the organization’s global leadership, CREW Network.

CREW serves as the premier networking organization for women in commercial real estate and is dedicated to advancing women globally. CREW provides support to more than 12,000 members worldwide through business networking, educational programming, leadership development, industry research and career outreach.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity, alongside many other talented women in commercial real estate from around the world,” said Goessling. “I am grateful for the opportunities CREW has provided me throughout my career, and look forward to carrying that legacy into the future through my continued involvement and advocacy for other women in the profession.”

Goessling has more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate, financing and business law, serving clients across the country in a wide array of acquisition, disposition, development, land use, financing and leasing matters. Her work includes projects in all sectors of the commercial real estate industry – including multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, health care, and industrial/warehousing. She invests in true partnership with her clients, understanding their objectives and providing experienced counsel in structuring deals, which ultimately enables her to deliver on their strategic goals.

An active member of CREW St. Louis for over 20 years, Goessling served on its board of directors from 2014-2019 and as president in 2018. She also chaired several committees over the years and most recently led the Mentorship Program. CREW St. Louis has recognized Goessling for her contributions with the Career Advancement for Women Award in 2020, the Spirit of CREW Award in 2014 and the Successful Together/Networking Story of the Year Award in 2010. She also currently serves as a board member for the St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, and previously served as CREW Board Representative for the Missouri Growth Association.

About Armstrong Teasdale: Armstrong Teasdale LLP has a long and distinguished track record of delivering sophisticated legal advice and exceptional service to a dynamic client base around the world. Whether an issue is global or local, large or small, Armstrong Teasdale provides each client with an invaluable combination of legal resources and practical advice in nearly every area of law. The firm is a member of Lex Mundi, a global association of 160 independent law firms with locations in more than 125 countries, and the United States Law Firm Group, a network of 17 law firms headquartered in major U.S. cities. Armstrong Teasdale is listed in the Am Law 200, published by The American Lawyer, and the NLJ 250, published by The National Law Journal. For more information, please visit www.atllp.com.

October 15, 2021

Engineering Team Grows with New Hires at HVAC Equipment Consultants & Supplier.

NSC Applied Products Group Applications Engineering team, led by Nicholas Horn welcomes William Boettcher and Travis Stuart P.E. to the company. These recent hires allows the company to further serve clients in applied solutions for HVAC equipment needs as a true partner through the life of the project and beyond.



Will comes to NSC having formal training in HVAC design, after practical experience in precision aerospace component manufacturing. He is an Engineer in Training, having graduated from Missouri S&T in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Travis comes to NSC having formal training in HVAC design, and after practical experience in a structural engineering role working in research and development for MiTek. He is a licensed Professional Engineer, having graduated from Missouri S&T in 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

October 8, 2021

Julie Donovan Joins Dark Light Design as Senior Lighting Designer

Julie Donovan

Julie Donovan has joined Dark Light Design in their new St. Louis office. Donovan has more than 30 years of lighting design experience, including aviation, corporate, commercial, healthcare, science and technology, justice, and hospitality projects throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Donovan is an associate member of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA), and is a LEED AP BD+C. Her award-winning projects include the Wexner Medical Center, NISA Investment Advisors and Cannon Design St. Louis Office.

Jill Cody, Dark Light principal and founder said, “We’re excited to have Julie join our team – her experience is a great complement to Dark Light’s corporate, aviation, healthcare, and science and tech project work. We’re looking forward to enhancing the experience we offer our clients with Julie’s leadership and expertise.”

Donovan’s deep commitment to industry involvement includes service on the committee developing the ASHRAE 90.1 standard, the IALD’s Energy and Sustainability Committee, and the IESNA Committee for Recommended Practices for Lighting Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities. Donovan holds an architectural degree from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Webster University.

Prior to joining Dark Light, Donovan was a senior associate at HOK. Her previous project experience includes LaGuardia Airport in New York City, New York Presbyterian Hospital’s David H. Koch Ambulatory Care, and many commercial and corporate projects across the country.

Dark Light Design, based in Seattle, was established in 2008 to provide lighting design services to the design community, institutions, and owners. https://www.darklight-design.com/press

September 10, 2021

Zig Piwowarski

Zig Piwowarski has joined BEX Construction Services as vice president. He joins BEX with more than 30 years of construction management, development services and construction craft experience on the teams of real estate companies and general contractors.

Through his work in new construction, capital improvements and tenant remodels, Piwowarski has developed strong organizational and communication skills to leverage effectively in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented business. His skills in strategic planning, business development, client relations, estimating, service integration and project management will help sustain BEX’s rapid growth and strong client retention.

Piwowarski’s management approach is informed by his seven years as a residential and commercial carpenter and foreman. He augmented that valuable hands-on field experience with an applied science degree in computer-aided drafting from ITT Technical Institute in St. Louis. He holds OSHA 10-Hour Safety Training and is also certified in 10-Hour Asbestos Training.

SWT Design Welcomes Julian Sabin as a Designer

Julian Sabin

SWT Design is pleased to announce Julian Sabin has joined our team as a Designer for our Kansas City studio after working in Detroit for the past 4 years. Julian has a diverse project background across multiple scales and sectors and had the opportunity to work on the Motown Museum Plaza, Hudson’s Site Redevelopment and Merit Park. Julian earned his Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Iowa State University in 2017 where he began his passion for design and creating impactful spaces.

For 26 years, SWT Design has developed a diverse and award-winning portfolio of outdoor spaces, approaching planning and design as a living, breathing thing with a passion for innovation. SWT Design has grown to become one of the largest landscape architecture firms of its kind in the Midwest. As a strong proponent of sustainable design, the firm was at the forefront of developing the Sustainable Sites Initiative, working closely alongside other founding partners and agencies to develop what has become the world’s first comprehensive rating system for the design, development, and management of sustainable landscapes around the globe. Sustainability continues to be a core principle addressed in all the firm’s projects. SWT Design is located in Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, and Louisville, KY.

For further questions, please contact Lance Klein, KC Studio Manager for SWT Design by e-mail at lancek@swtdesign.com or call 816-221-0825.

Anya Robey Earns FMP Designation; Scott Kapper Attains SFP

Two members of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) St. Louis have attained professional credentials.

Anya Robey, facilities manager with Centene Corp., received her credentials as a Facility Management Professional (FMP).

Robey took an extensive course and passed assessments in four focus areas to achieve the FMP designation. Professionals who earn the designation demonstrate a proven comprehension of the foundations of facility management and knowledge in the core facility management topics deemed critical by employers.

Robey joined Centene in March 2018 as a facility coordinator and was promoted to facility manager in April 2020. She oversees construction, renovations, repairs and maintenance for the healthcare services company. Centene provides its services throughout all 50 states and around the world.

Scott Kapper, HVAC supervisor with St. Charles County, earned his Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP) designation. Kapper took an extensive online course and passed assessments in three focus areas to achieve the SFP designation. These credentials focus on the knowledge, skills and tools needed to develop sustainable facility management practices.

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.

September 3, 2021

Gaus Acoustics & Gaus Scott Company Welcomes Sue Noce

Sue Noce

“Gaus Acoustics and Gaus Scott Company welcomes Sue Noce, previously with The Lawrence Group, to the growing team at Gaus Acoustics and Gaus Scott Company where she will manage all administrative functions as well as assist in project management.

Gaus Acoustics is an eight year old acoustics design/consulting and acoustics material provider firm owned and managed by Patty Gaus. Gaus Scott Company, owned and managed by Tom Gaus, is celebrating their sixtieth year in business serving the HVAC side of the industry as an expert in noise control, vibration isolation, seismic restraints, noise barriers and air distribution products.

Sue will play an integral role in leading both firms into the future as the importance of sound control and acoustic design in major commercial projects is being recognized by architects and engineers in a more pro-active manner in our industry.”

McCarthy Promotes Nik Corno to Project Director

Nik Corno

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Nik Corno to Project Director within the firm’s Industrial business unit.

In this role, Corno will lead onsite construction teams on industrial and process projects throughout McCarthy’s 28-state Central Region. His current project work includes an expansion of the Nestle Purina PetCare plant in Dunkirk, New York, to increase production capacity.

Since joining McCarthy in 2015, Corno has managed a wide range of complex projects throughout the region, including assignments at Ameren Missouri, Saint Louis University and Afton Chemical.

“Nik is an experienced project manager whose technical skills and leadership talent will benefit our clients, building teams and project partners,” said Aaron Lich, Vice President and McCarthy’s Industrial business unit leader.

Corno earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Zachary Vanelli Joins Wiegmann Associates as Account Executive

Zach Vanelli

Zachary Vanelli of Ballwin, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as an Account Executive. He is responsible for communicating with customers about potential project opportunities, developing conceptual designs, performing engineering loads and calculations and generating construction proposals.

Vanelli has previous experience as a Controls Engineer where he designed and managed projects for the Department of Defense across their entire lifecycle. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed $1 billion in innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

August 27, 2021

Adfast Corp’s Calli Lafolette Promoted

Calli Lafolette

Adfast Corp. customer service representative Calli Lafolette has been promoted to an Admobile store on wheels technical representative in St. Louis. Admobiles are stocked with a full range of sealants, adhesives, caulking, insulating foams and application accessories. Lafolette will travel to St. Louis construction jobsites, offering supplies and technical expertise.

IWR Names Joe Sharamitaro Director of Project Management

Joe Sharamitaro

Sharamitaro to oversee delegation of project management at IWR

IWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., promotes Joe Sharamitaro to director of project management. In this role, Sharamitaro will supervise the project management team, while maintaining the departmental structure and goals of IWR. He will ensure projects are executed effectively and efficiently, aligning internal methodologies and processes with the needs of IWR’s projects. Additionally, he will also monitor the quality, safety, cost and schedule standards for all project management operations.

“Having a person like Joe in this role is essential to our long-term plans and goals at IWR,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “As we continue to grow, we are excited to see how his experience and operational excellence will elevate our project management operations. Joe has been a valuable asset to IWR and that will continue to be the case in his new position.”

Prior to this new role, Sharamitaro has served as a project manager at IWR since 2015. Before joining IWR, he has also worked as a project superintendent, assistant superintendent and project engineer at a nationally recognized general contractor in the St. Louis-area for nearly a decade.

Sharamitaro is a graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. With design, fabrication and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

August 20, 2021

Castle Contracting Promotes Zach Kelly to Assistant Project Manager

Zachary Kelly

Castle Contracting has promoted Zach Kelly to assistant project manager from senior project engineer. In his new role, Kelly will assume more responsibility in the management of Castle projects, including overseeing and reporting on cost, production tracking, project planning and execution, as well as training implementation.

Kelly joined Castle in 2014 as an intern. He is a licensed drone pilot and has spearheaded the use of drone footage to help quantify sitework production and inform scheduling on projects such as the East End Transformation of Washington University’s Danforth Campus. He also contributed to Castle’s civil construction work on the Gateway Arch National Park, IKEA, City Foundry and numerous solar projects.

Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He volunteers regularly with his alma mater, Chaminade High School, and serves on the Young Professionals Board for HomeFirst STL, a social services agency that connects homeless people with affordable housing. He and his family live in Ballwin, Mo.

“Zach always steps up when you ask for help, whether it involves travel, supporting a new office, launching a new technology or taking on additional workload,” said Michael Pranger, Castle vice president of operations. “As a result, he has gained experience in many aspects of running projects and assisting with general operations that will serve Castle well in his new role.”

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

