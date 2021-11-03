People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

IMPACT Strategies Adds Cole Loftus as Market Development Manager

Newly created position will serve the firm’s multiple geographical markets.

Cole Loftus

Cole Loftus joins the team at IMPACT Strategies in the newly created position of Market Development Manager. In his new role, Cole will continue in IMPACT’s core purpose of developing industry relationships by identifying, qualifying, and developing project pursuit opportunities across the firm’s multiple markets which include Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio/Northern Kentucky.

Cole brings an impressive background in outside sales with experience working at several companies. A native St. Louisan, he graduated from CBC High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Rockhurst University.

“I’m excited to get to work developing new relationships and opportunities for IMPACT Strategies,” said Loftus. “Connecting clients in both the St. Louis and Cincinnati metro areas with the proven construction services IMPACT offers is something I’m extremely proud to do.”

Cole and his wife, Molly, live in St. Louis County; they have one child and another on the way.

Nick Walker, vice president, project development and strategy at IMPACT Strategies, said, “The addition of Cole to our team will help us continue to grow as a company, while still providing excellence in construction to our clients. His passion for people and connecting makes him a valuable resource for both our clients and the IMPACT Strategies team.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

October 29, 2021

Mia Rose Holdings Adds Lance French as Development Manager

Lance French

St. Louis-based real estate developer, Mia Rose Holdings has added Lance French of Rock Hill, Missouri as Development Manager. Lance will provide strategic planning to help grow the firm’s vision to develop high-quality properties that support the growing needs of the surrounding community. He also is responsible for overseeing select real estate development projects across the St. Louis region and in Northwest Arkansas, including maintaining project budget and schedule. Key multi-family projects French will help manage include 44 West Luxury Living in Valley Park, The Station in St. Peters and PURE Springdale in Arkansas. He also will work on Chesterfield Sports Complex, a 97,000-square-foot, state-of-the art youth volleyball and basketball facility.

French holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He brings extensive project engineering experience on warehouse construction projects for major brands including Amazon, Home Depot, Dollar General and Chewy.com. He has managed more than four million square feet of warehouse construction projects totaling $275 million.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

Nora Bresnahan, CPSM, Promoted to Senior Marketing Manager at Castle Contracting

Nora Bresnahan

Castle Contracting, LLC has promoted Nora Bresnahan to Senior Marketing Manager, a position that recognizes her experience as a marketing leader within the firm.

As Castle’s first full-time marketing professional, Bresnahan created a centralized marketing program, ushering the firm through a brand refresh, managing its communications platforms and producing thought-leading content that serves Castle’s clients. In her new role, Bresnahan will continue to lead the development and implementation of marketing and business plan strategies across Castle’s local and national offices, including St. Louis, Omaha and California. She works closely with market leadership and business development to make sure Castle builds relationships and provides clients with value that achieves their goals.

“Nora is a very strategic thinker and has been key to many of Castle’s initiatives. She is a trusted advisor to our entire leadership team and an integral part of the team,” said Christie Brinkman, director design-build at Castle.

Prior to joining Castle in 2018, Bresnahan led marketing for the central region federal market team at McCarthy Building Companies, helping to win noteworthy projects such as Next NGA West as well as the park ground renovations and museum expansion for the Gateway Arch National Park. Prior to joining the McCarthy team, Nora led marketing for Geotechnology, a regional geotechnical and environmental engineering firm.

“Nora has helped Castle to level up our game in all facets of marketing—strategy, branding, social media and communications. She fast tracked our processes and has helped us make great progress in a short amount of time. I could not be more thrilled to have Nora leading our marketing efforts. She is very deserving of this promotion,” said Mike Pranger, Castle vice president.

Bresnahan has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. She also supports the growth of other marketing professionals through her work on the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) St. Louis Board of Directors, where she has served as president, regional conference director, programs director and more. She also holds the Certified Professional Services Marketer (CPSM) designation from SMPS. Bresnahan has volunteered with Flags of Valor, GO! St. Louis Marathon, Women’s Safe House, Pedal the Cause and American Heart Association.

Andy Bill Promoted to GM of Ahern Fire Protection St. Louis Office

Andy Bill

Jace Hierlmeier, Executive Vice President of Ahern Fire Protection, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Bill to General Manager of Ahern’s St. Louis office effective November 1, 2021.

Andy has been with Ahern since June of 2014 and has held several roles including contract sales/PM, interim GM, and most recently, service sales manager. Prior to relocating his family to St. Louis, Andy owned his own fire protection business in California. Since Andy has taken on the service manager role in St. Louis, the business has seen tremendous growth and has secured several new key customers. Andy is also a recent graduate of our Built to Lead program. “The experience he garnered while owning his own business, coupled with what he has accomplished and learned at Ahern, will serve Andy well as he takes on this new position, “said Hierlmeier.

Ryan Corrigan Named President of St. Louis-based Lyon Sheet Metal

Ryan Corrigan

Modular Pre-Fabrication, Energy Efficiency and Pandemic-Driven Air Flow Innovations Will Guide Century-Old Firm’s Future

Ryan Corrigan has been named president of Lyon Sheet Metal, Inc. as the St. Louis firm begins its second century of fabricating, supplying and installing HVAC systems for new construction and renovations. Founded in 1922, Lyon Sheet Metal will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. It is a precision fabricator and installer of sheet metal products and has the largest sheet metal fabrication operation in the Midwest. The firm serves industrial, institutional, higher education, healthcare and commercial industries.

“The next 100 years of Lyon Sheet Metal will apply technology advances in the industry and innovation born from how HVAC has had to adapt to the pandemic,” noted Corrigan. “New operational guidelines on air flow during pandemics, new pre-fabrication capabilities, and continued innovation advancing energy efficient systems are shaping our future.”

Headquartered in south St. Louis, Lyon Sheet Metal operates 200,000 square feet of fabrication, pre-fabrication, and modular assembly facilities at two locations. Its facilities include state-of-the-art water jet and laser cutting, full insulation coil lines, as well as multiple welding bays, half-inch thick roll and break press machines, and a multi-discipline modular prefabrication assembly warehouse with full building information modeling (BIM) to engineer HVAC systems. Lyon Sheet Metal employs ten office staff and more than 50 field staff, including the highly skilled and safe workforce of Sheet Metal Workers Local 36.

“We have a great partnership with Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 and are leveraging the advanced skills developed at its pioneering high-tech training center,” said Corrigan. “Combined with our investment in talent, tools and technology, we are in a great position to adapt and innovate to meet all commercial HVAC needs.”

Lyon Sheet Metal has engineered, supplied and installed HVAC systems for several benchmark projects locally and nationally, including:

Holcim Cement Plant in Bloomsdale, Mo.

St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo.

Bayer Technology Building Chesterfield, Mo.

AT&T Building in St. Louis, Mo.

BJC Institute of Health at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

Washington University School of Medicine Neuroscience Research Building in St. Louis, Mo.

A native St. Louisan, Corrigan comes to Lyon Sheet Metal from New Orleans-based Bernhard, one of the largest privately-owned engineering and contracting firms in the nation and one of the leading energy service providers. Corrigan was vice president of strategy for Bernhard and developed several of the firm’s public-private-partnership (P3) projects, while also managing the company’s merger and acquisition strategies.

Corrigan serves on the board of the Missouri Energy Initiative, which sets energy policy for Missouri. He is former president of the St. Louis chapter of the Association of Energy Engineers. In addition, he has also served a preliminary judge and mentor for Arch Grants, an organization that accelerates economic development by providing equity-free grants to entrepreneurs. Corrigan was co-founder and president of Strange Cares, a non-profit based in St. Louis that provides opportunity and mentorship to disadvantaged youth.

Corrigan is a registered professional engineer in the state of Missouri and a certified energy manager. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia and a master’s in business administration from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

October 22, 2021

Armstrong Teasdale Partner Lynn Goessling Elected to CREW Global Board of Directors

Armstrong Teasdale proudly announces that Partner Lynn Goessling, a longstanding member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) St. Louis and well-recognized real estate attorney, has been elected to the board of directors for the organization’s global leadership, CREW Network.

CREW serves as the premier networking organization for women in commercial real estate and is dedicated to advancing women globally. CREW provides support to more than 12,000 members worldwide through business networking, educational programming, leadership development, industry research and career outreach.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity, alongside many other talented women in commercial real estate from around the world,” said Goessling. “I am grateful for the opportunities CREW has provided me throughout my career, and look forward to carrying that legacy into the future through my continued involvement and advocacy for other women in the profession.”

Goessling has more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate, financing and business law, serving clients across the country in a wide array of acquisition, disposition, development, land use, financing and leasing matters. Her work includes projects in all sectors of the commercial real estate industry – including multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, health care, and industrial/warehousing. She invests in true partnership with her clients, understanding their objectives and providing experienced counsel in structuring deals, which ultimately enables her to deliver on their strategic goals.

An active member of CREW St. Louis for over 20 years, Goessling served on its board of directors from 2014-2019 and as president in 2018. She also chaired several committees over the years and most recently led the Mentorship Program. CREW St. Louis has recognized Goessling for her contributions with the Career Advancement for Women Award in 2020, the Spirit of CREW Award in 2014 and the Successful Together/Networking Story of the Year Award in 2010. She also currently serves as a board member for the St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, and previously served as CREW Board Representative for the Missouri Growth Association.

About Armstrong Teasdale: Armstrong Teasdale LLP has a long and distinguished track record of delivering sophisticated legal advice and exceptional service to a dynamic client base around the world. Whether an issue is global or local, large or small, Armstrong Teasdale provides each client with an invaluable combination of legal resources and practical advice in nearly every area of law. The firm is a member of Lex Mundi, a global association of 160 independent law firms with locations in more than 125 countries, and the United States Law Firm Group, a network of 17 law firms headquartered in major U.S. cities. Armstrong Teasdale is listed in the Am Law 200, published by The American Lawyer, and the NLJ 250, published by The National Law Journal. For more information, please visit www.atllp.com.

Share this: Tweet



