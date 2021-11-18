People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Electrical Connection’s Timothy Green Named to St. Charles County Convention & Sports Facilities Authority

Timothy Green

Timothy Green of the Electrical Connection has been named to the St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority as a commissioner. He was nominated to the position by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

The St. Charles County Convention and Sports Authority will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding next year. The authority oversees the spending of the revenues to promote and expand convention and sports facilities throughout St. Charles County.

With the Electrical Connection, Green serves as director of governmental affairs for the IBEW/NECA partnership. He served in the Missouri General Assembly for eight years as a State Senator and 14 years as a State Representative. Green has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 for 40 years and was the president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO for 20 years. He also served as a member of the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.

Green earned a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) and is a graduate of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis.

The Electrical Connection is a partnership of IBEW Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The partnership includes 7,000 IBEW members, including more than 5,400 skilled electricians and communications technicians and 150 electrical and communication contractors. Collectively, they provide safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

New Public Works Director for the City of Saint Charles

The City of Saint Charles has announced that Nicholas Galla will serve as the new Director of Public Works. Galla has been employed with the City of Saint Charles since 2015 and has over 17 years of experience in civil engineering. Previously, he has served as the Assistant City Engineer for the City of Saint Charles as well as Interim Director of Public Works.

Prior to the City of Saint Charles, Galla was a Senior Transportation Engineer at Olsson Associates and a Squad Leader at HNTB, responsible for managing a team of engineers. A local of Missouri, Galla graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology (MS&T) and has been a licensed professional engineer with the State of Missouri since 2009. He also grew up in the Saint Charles area and graduated from Francis Howell North High School.

“I am extremely proud of our Public Works department and their service to our community,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “I believe Galla’s knowledge and experience will help bring a fresh perspective to the Public Works department and ensure that Saint Charles remains a beautiful and safe place to live, work and play.”

The Department of Public Works has around 90 employees that help maintain the City’s streets, water mains, sewers, facilities, and other infrastructure, along with 460 miles of right-of-way.

Nick Ellis Promoted to BEX Project Manager

Nick Ellis

Nick Ellis was recently promoted to project manager at BEX Construction Services. He joined BEX Construction in June 2020 as a project engineer assigned to several tilt-up warehouse projects.

At BEX, he works on a wide variety of commercial construction projects. Ellis began his career in transportation design after earning bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering and architectural engineering at Missouri University of Science & Technology in 2017.

“I learn something new every day by listening and paying attention to details in close communication with our team,” Ellis said. “Seeing our clients’ projects come together after months or years of hard work is rewarding for the owners as well as for me and the whole BEX team. We know we’ve succeeded when our clients are happy and want to work with us again.”

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services is among St. Louis’ fastest growing general contractors. It is a service-oriented firm that tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. BEX is active in the commercial, educational/institutional, health care, industrial/process, restaurant, retail and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

Clayco Announces Mary Person as Senior Vice President of Public-Private Initiatives

Mary Person

Person will establish public-private market expansion opportunities across the Clayco enterprise, as well as lead programmatic efforts to promote and increase diversity on Clayco projects

Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, has hired Mary Person as Senior Vice President, Public-Private Initiatives. Person will develop public and public-private sector business development opportunities for Clayco, as well as lead strategic initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through community engagement.

“With her expertise in community and economic development initiatives that help establish a diverse and local workforce on projects, Mary brings senior executive leadership and vision that will enhance Clayco’s integrated approach to real estate development, design, construction and planning, as well as further our commitment to strengthening the communities where we work,” said David Reifman, president of Clayco’s Chicago Business Unit.

Person will work closely with the Chicago Business Unit of Clayco on business development to enhance public-private market expansion opportunities in Chicago and nationwide. Her vast experience implementing utilization programs for subcontractors, unions and community groups will also enhance Clayco’s DEI initiatives and address the industry’s ongoing labor shortage.

Person joins Clayco from F.H. Paschen where she oversaw DEI strategy as well as client relations with a particular focus on the mass-transit market. Previously, she was Director of Diversity Programs at CTA, where she oversaw the Disadvatange Business Enterprise and EEO Program. Person also led CTA’s diversity strategy for the Red Line South and 95th Street station reconstruction projects.

“Clayco brings the rare combination of creativity, process driven discipline and deep in-house technical expertise to emerging markets. That pedigree, in combination with their ‘people first’ philosophy, makes them an ideal fit for my work ethic and skill set,” said Person. “Joining this team is an honor—loaded with opportunities and challenges. I am excited to dig in with the Clayco team as we drive to become the Contractor/Designer of choice not only in Chicago, but in other developing markets where need and opportunity converge.”

Person holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Loyola University Chicago. She is a board member of Revolution Workshop. Person was recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Notable Women in Construction and Design for 2020, and received a Diversity First Award from the Illinois Diversity Council.

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. For more information visit claycorp.com.

Michele Bugh Joins Alberici as Senior Executive, Project Development

Michele Bugh

Michele Bugh joined Alberici Constructors, Inc. as Senior Executive, Project Development in the firm’s building and healthcare business unit.

In her position, Bugh will act as a key leader in preconstruction and project development efforts at Alberici. She will nurture partnerships with clients and consultants within the commercial and institutional building sectors. Her focus is to expand Alberici’s presence and build upon its success in the healthcare, research, office, civic, and higher education markets throughout the Midwest.

Bugh joins Alberici with an impressive 28-year track record of successful project development and construction leadership experience. Most recently, Bugh served as a vice president for a national developer/contractor based in Columbus, Ohio where she led the firm’s strategic planning and positioning efforts, client account management, new project development, corporate communications, and marketing.

“Michele brings in-depth knowledge of design and construction to this role and will be an excellent resource for our clients as they evaluate future building needs,” said Alberici Executive ice President Kevin Williams. “She has a strong reputation for helping clients achieve their business goals through tailored building solutions and will be a great addition to our growing team.”

Alberici’s building and healthcare markets include a diverse portfolio of local projects including Mercy St. Louis’ 272,000-square-foot, Multispecialty Center and Garage; the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden and the new St. Louis CITY SC Stadium and Campus in Downtown West.

“Alberici has been incredibly successful at building complex and technically challenging projects. I am thrilled to be joining a firm that is not only best-in-class in our industry, but also has a reputation for being one of the most thoughtful and caring of its clients and employees,” said Bugh.

An active industry and community supporter, Bugh is past board present of the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), Columbus Chapter, and has served as committee chair at several prominent education and art institutions. She currently serves on the Parent Council Advisory Board at Eckerd College.

Bugh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Communications from The Ohio State University and resides in St. Louis.

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, building, healthcare, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram

IMPACT Strategies Adds Cole Loftus as Market Development Manager

Newly created position will serve the firm’s multiple geographical markets.

Cole Loftus

Cole Loftus joins the team at IMPACT Strategies in the newly created position of Market Development Manager. In his new role, Cole will continue in IMPACT’s core purpose of developing industry relationships by identifying, qualifying, and developing project pursuit opportunities across the firm’s multiple markets which include Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio/Northern Kentucky.

Cole brings an impressive background in outside sales with experience working at several companies. A native St. Louisan, he graduated from CBC High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Rockhurst University.

“I’m excited to get to work developing new relationships and opportunities for IMPACT Strategies,” said Loftus. “Connecting clients in both the St. Louis and Cincinnati metro areas with the proven construction services IMPACT offers is something I’m extremely proud to do.”

Cole and his wife, Molly, live in St. Louis County; they have one child and another on the way.

Nick Walker, vice president, project development and strategy at IMPACT Strategies, said, “The addition of Cole to our team will help us continue to grow as a company, while still providing excellence in construction to our clients. His passion for people and connecting makes him a valuable resource for both our clients and the IMPACT Strategies team.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

