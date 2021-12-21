People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Amber James Joins Knoebel Construction as Director of Human Resources

Amber James

Amber James, PHR of O’Fallon, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Director of Human Resources. She is responsible for developing and administering strategic Human Resource Management programs, policies, and procedures that are designed to develop employee contributions to company goals and objectives while creating a positive environment through effective employee-employer relationships.

Amber James brings eight years as a strategic Human Resources professional focused on improving the employee experience by personalizing each stage of the employee life cycle. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Technical Management from DeVry University and received her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification through the HR Certificate Institute (HRCI).

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Kadean Construction Adds Three New Professionals to St. Louis Headquarters

Kadean Construction has added three professionals in the design-build contractor’s St. Louis headquarters, including a newly created human resources position, to support the company’s continued growth. Ryan Grass has joined Kadean as Project Manager, Jacob Davis as Senior Project Engineer and Sarah Farias as Human Resources Administrator. Kadean also added three additional professionals in its Kansas City office and was recently ranked the 12th fastest growing company between 2018 and 2020 by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Ryan Grass

Grass will be responsible for all aspects of a project and has provided project engineering and management working on large scale projects around the country. He has ten years of professional experience and holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Jacob Davis

Davis will assist in preconstruction efforts to secure new clients for Kadean. He has five years of professional experience and holds a BS in Construction & Project Management from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Sarah Farias

Farias will focus on hiring talented new people and fills a new position created at Kadean due to the company’s continued growth. She holds a BA in Communications and Advertising from Universidade Salgado de Oliveria in Recife, Brazil.

ABOUT KADEAN

Kadean Construction is a 58-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

Brinkmann Constructors Hires Samantha Cook as Chief Financial Officer

Samantha Cook

Cook brings more than 15 years of experience to the role

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Samantha Cook as Chief Financial Officer. Samantha has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry managing financial services.

Samantha will be responsible for aligning Brinkmann’s accounting, finance and technology with plans for future growth as well as setting overall financial strategy for the organization.

“Samantha’s knowledge and understanding of the construction industry, coupled with her experience with strategic growth and financial planning, make her the perfect fit for Brinkmann,” said Brian D. Satterthwaite, President of Brinkmann Constructors.

Prior to joining Brinkmann, Samantha managed more than $4 billion in revenue for a general contractor while developing strategic market and segment analysis forecasts, leading teams to implement technology and change management and directing strategic segmentation of projects to drive revenue and profit.

Samantha was named a 2019 Top Influential Women in Real Estate by the RE Journals and won the 2019 Inclusion Award from SLCCC. She is on the board of directors of NAWIC and is a CREW STL member.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial and retail. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com or call 636-537-9700 for more information.

December 17, 2021

Mia Rose Holdings Adds Entrepreneur Jim Cook as Principal

Jim Cook

St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, led by Tom Kaiman, has added entrepreneur Jim Cook as Principal. Jim Cook is a commercial real estate developer, restaurateur and a private lender that makes investments worldwide. He and his wife Amy are co-owners and partners of several Sugarfire Smokehouse restaurants and are one of the largest franchisees of Imo’s Pizza locations in St. Louis.

Mia Rose Holdings began partnering with Cook five years ago. Their first project was The Junction in Wentzville, a $60 million mixed-used development. Cook is co-developer of several Mia Rose Holdings mixed-use and multi-family properties currently being built in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, including 44 West Luxury Living in Valley Park, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, The Meadows Luxury Living in Lake Saint Louis and The Station in St. Peters. Mia Rose Holdings also is developing multiple luxury apartment communities in Northwest Arkansas.

“After successfully working together on developments for many years, we are excited to formalize our partnership through Mia Rose Holdings and look forward to delivering Class A developments to the region and other strategic locations in the United States,” said Tom Kaiman, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings, LLC. “The level of trust, commitment and accountability we share in one another is absolutely off of the charts! I couldn’t be prouder to call Jim my partner and more importantly my friend.”

Cook brings more than 25 years of experience investing in and developing commercial and residential properties as well as franchising and operating restaurants. Cook opened his first Imo’s Pizza franchise in 1993 and now operates seven locations throughout the region. In 2014, he and his partner Matt Martin opened their first Sugarfire Smokehouse in a retail center that Cook owns in Winghaven. The team now own three Sugarfire Smokehouse locations. The popular restaurant began franchising locations in 2014 and there are now 15 restaurants in Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Texas and Florida. One of Cook’s newest ventures is a startup called Durabox, which sells job-site storage boxes to end users such as construction companies.

“I am very excited about cementing the business relationship moving forward with Mia Rose Holdings and Tom Kaiman. My involvement with Mia Rose Holdings has been a lot of fun so far, and is a great way for me to continue to help and serve others on a bigger scale,” said Cook. “Integrity, compassion and attention to detail is what comes to mind when working with Tom Kaiman and I want to be part of that!”

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

Hank Rohwedder Re-Elected SIBA President

Effective January 1, 2022, Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois was re-elected as President of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Other officers for 2022 are: First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois; Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois; and Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

Three year Directors elected were: Lyle Simonton, Subsurface Constructors, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri; Jon Carroll, Poettker Construction Company, Breese, Illinois; and Thomas Cramer, Casper Stolle Quarry, Dupo, Illinois.

SIBA Staff Members: Donna Richter, Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Partington, Executive Assistant; John Holt, Senior Director of Safety and Education; Shari Schutzenhofer, Administrative Assistant; Stephanie Foster, Administrative Assistant; and Naomi Reyes, Administrative Assistant.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

December 10, 2021

New Community Development Director for the City of Saint Charles

Zachary Tusinger

The City of Saint Charles has announced that Zachary Tusinger will serve as the new Director of Community Development. Tusinger has worked for a number of other cities, including Kansas City, KS, Parkville, MO, and Rohnert Park, CA.

Most recently, he was the Planning and Building Director for the City of Calistoga in Napa Valley, CA and also served as Acting City Manager. Tusinger managed the Building, Planning, and Code Enforcement divisions for the City of Calistoga and managed several large development projects, such as the restoration and redevelopment of the City’s historic 1868 railroad depot. Originally from Joplin, Tusinger attended Drury University and Saint Louis University, and also received his Master of Urban Planning from the University of Kansas.

“We are very excited to welcome Zachary Tusinger to the City of Saint Charles and our Community Development Department,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “I believe Tusinger’s knowledge and experience will bring a fresh perspective to Community Development and will help the City of Saint Charles continue to grow and improve.”

December 3, 2021

Robert Hoffman, AIA, Named Managing Principal at Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has hired Robert A. Hoffman, AIA, as the managing principal for the firm’s Portland office. In his role, Hoffman will oversee the operations, project development and staffing in Portland, as well as focus on growing the firm’s national footprint in the hospitality, multi-family, senior living, retail and commercial office markets.

“What a tremendous advantage to have Robert on board leading and enhancing the capabilities of our talented architects and designers,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “Very rarely do we have the opportunity to bring on such a highly experienced executive architect and are thrilled for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Oculus Inc. entered the Portland hospitality market in 2017 and has since built its practice there and along the west coast as a full-service architectural and interiors design firm. While Oculus now serves all markets from its Portland office, the firm’s West coast presence maintains a heavy concentration in hospitality work. Recently completed projects include the firm’s first out of ground hotel located in Seaside, Ore., and the guest room interiors for the Woodlark Hotel in Portland, which was named a finalist for the International Interior Design Association’s (IIDA) Interior Design Competition.

“Oculus has a demonstrated strength in delivering high profile, unique hospitality environments, so the opportunity to join the firm was an obvious decision for me,” said Hoffman. “I am truly excited to bring our team’s energy and abilities to our clients’ projects!”

Hoffman brings more than 30 years of architectural practice and professional association leadership including business planning and operations, resource management, market strategies, public outreach, communications, and staff development. Prior to joining Oculus Inc., Hoffman most recently served as managing principal for a Portland-based architecture firm, responsible for overseeing and supporting the design-build delivery of projects in the hospitality, entertainment, and residential market sectors.

Hoffman also served as the executive vice president and CEO of American Institute of Architects’ Portland and Oregon Chapters from 2014 to 2019, where he oversaw program development and operations for 1,500 members and industry partners. Hoffman has a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Design from the College of Design at North Carolina State University.

Tim Marstall Promoted to VP-Engineering at BEX Construction

Tim Marstall

Tim Marstall has been promoted to vice president-engineering at BEX Construction Services. In addition to his role in construction management, he spearheads the development and implementation of process innovations to support BEX Construction’s rapid growth.

Since joining BEX Construction Services as senior project manager in September 2019, he has led BEX teams in completing the unique 9 Mile Garden development in Affton, Edison Spaces’ new liquid office space at Edge@West in Creve Coeur, tenant finishes for medical offices in south St. Louis County, a new POPEYES® restaurant in St. Charles and an emergency renovation following flood damage at House of Denmark in St. Louis County.

Marstall’s project experience spans commercial, educational/institutional, health care, industrial/process, retail, warehouse and parking facilities. He has worked at progressive levels of project management since 1990 in St. Louis and Indianapolis. Marstall is active in several local construction industry associations. He graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor of science degree in construction management.

November 26, 2021

Electrical Connection’s Timothy Green Named to St. Charles County Convention & Sports Facilities Authority

Timothy Green

Timothy Green of the Electrical Connection has been named to the St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority as a commissioner. He was nominated to the position by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

The St. Charles County Convention and Sports Authority will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding next year. The authority oversees the spending of the revenues to promote and expand convention and sports facilities throughout St. Charles County.

With the Electrical Connection, Green serves as director of governmental affairs for the IBEW/NECA partnership. He served in the Missouri General Assembly for eight years as a State Senator and 14 years as a State Representative. Green has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 for 40 years and was the president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO for 20 years. He also served as a member of the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.

Green earned a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) and is a graduate of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis.

The Electrical Connection is a partnership of IBEW Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The partnership includes 7,000 IBEW members, including more than 5,400 skilled electricians and communications technicians and 150 electrical and communication contractors. Collectively, they provide safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

New Public Works Director for the City of Saint Charles

The City of Saint Charles has announced that Nicholas Galla will serve as the new Director of Public Works. Galla has been employed with the City of Saint Charles since 2015 and has over 17 years of experience in civil engineering. Previously, he has served as the Assistant City Engineer for the City of Saint Charles as well as Interim Director of Public Works.

Prior to the City of Saint Charles, Galla was a Senior Transportation Engineer at Olsson Associates and a Squad Leader at HNTB, responsible for managing a team of engineers. A local of Missouri, Galla graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology (MS&T) and has been a licensed professional engineer with the State of Missouri since 2009. He also grew up in the Saint Charles area and graduated from Francis Howell North High School.

“I am extremely proud of our Public Works department and their service to our community,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “I believe Galla’s knowledge and experience will help bring a fresh perspective to the Public Works department and ensure that Saint Charles remains a beautiful and safe place to live, work and play.”

The Department of Public Works has around 90 employees that help maintain the City’s streets, water mains, sewers, facilities, and other infrastructure, along with 460 miles of right-of-way.

Nick Ellis Promoted to BEX Project Manager

Nick Ellis

Nick Ellis was recently promoted to project manager at BEX Construction Services. He joined BEX Construction in June 2020 as a project engineer assigned to several tilt-up warehouse projects.

At BEX, he works on a wide variety of commercial construction projects. Ellis began his career in transportation design after earning bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering and architectural engineering at Missouri University of Science & Technology in 2017.

“I learn something new every day by listening and paying attention to details in close communication with our team,” Ellis said. “Seeing our clients’ projects come together after months or years of hard work is rewarding for the owners as well as for me and the whole BEX team. We know we’ve succeeded when our clients are happy and want to work with us again.”

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services is among St. Louis’ fastest growing general contractors. It is a service-oriented firm that tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. BEX is active in the commercial, educational/institutional, health care, industrial/process, restaurant, retail and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

November 12, 2021

Clayco Announces Mary Person as Senior Vice President of Public-Private Initiatives

Mary Person

Person will establish public-private market expansion opportunities across the Clayco enterprise, as well as lead programmatic efforts to promote and increase diversity on Clayco projects

Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, has hired Mary Person as Senior Vice President, Public-Private Initiatives. Person will develop public and public-private sector business development opportunities for Clayco, as well as lead strategic initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through community engagement.

“With her expertise in community and economic development initiatives that help establish a diverse and local workforce on projects, Mary brings senior executive leadership and vision that will enhance Clayco’s integrated approach to real estate development, design, construction and planning, as well as further our commitment to strengthening the communities where we work,” said David Reifman, president of Clayco’s Chicago Business Unit.

Person will work closely with the Chicago Business Unit of Clayco on business development to enhance public-private market expansion opportunities in Chicago and nationwide. Her vast experience implementing utilization programs for subcontractors, unions and community groups will also enhance Clayco’s DEI initiatives and address the industry’s ongoing labor shortage.

Person joins Clayco from F.H. Paschen where she oversaw DEI strategy as well as client relations with a particular focus on the mass-transit market. Previously, she was Director of Diversity Programs at CTA, where she oversaw the Disadvatange Business Enterprise and EEO Program. Person also led CTA’s diversity strategy for the Red Line South and 95th Street station reconstruction projects.

“Clayco brings the rare combination of creativity, process driven discipline and deep in-house technical expertise to emerging markets. That pedigree, in combination with their ‘people first’ philosophy, makes them an ideal fit for my work ethic and skill set,” said Person. “Joining this team is an honor—loaded with opportunities and challenges. I am excited to dig in with the Clayco team as we drive to become the Contractor/Designer of choice not only in Chicago, but in other developing markets where need and opportunity converge.”

Person holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Loyola University Chicago. She is a board member of Revolution Workshop. Person was recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Notable Women in Construction and Design for 2020, and received a Diversity First Award from the Illinois Diversity Council.

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. For more information visit claycorp.com.

November 5, 2021

Michele Bugh Joins Alberici as Senior Executive, Project Development

Michele Bugh

Michele Bugh joined Alberici Constructors, Inc. as Senior Executive, Project Development in the firm’s building and healthcare business unit.

In her position, Bugh will act as a key leader in preconstruction and project development efforts at Alberici. She will nurture partnerships with clients and consultants within the commercial and institutional building sectors. Her focus is to expand Alberici’s presence and build upon its success in the healthcare, research, office, civic, and higher education markets throughout the Midwest.

Bugh joins Alberici with an impressive 28-year track record of successful project development and construction leadership experience. Most recently, Bugh served as a vice president for a national developer/contractor based in Columbus, Ohio where she led the firm’s strategic planning and positioning efforts, client account management, new project development, corporate communications, and marketing.

“Michele brings in-depth knowledge of design and construction to this role and will be an excellent resource for our clients as they evaluate future building needs,” said Alberici Executive ice President Kevin Williams. “She has a strong reputation for helping clients achieve their business goals through tailored building solutions and will be a great addition to our growing team.”

Alberici’s building and healthcare markets include a diverse portfolio of local projects including Mercy St. Louis’ 272,000-square-foot, Multispecialty Center and Garage; the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden and the new St. Louis CITY SC Stadium and Campus in Downtown West.

“Alberici has been incredibly successful at building complex and technically challenging projects. I am thrilled to be joining a firm that is not only best-in-class in our industry, but also has a reputation for being one of the most thoughtful and caring of its clients and employees,” said Bugh.

An active industry and community supporter, Bugh is past board present of the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), Columbus Chapter, and has served as committee chair at several prominent education and art institutions. She currently serves on the Parent Council Advisory Board at Eckerd College.

Bugh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Communications from The Ohio State University and resides in St. Louis.

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, building, healthcare, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram

IMPACT Strategies Adds Cole Loftus as Market Development Manager

Newly created position will serve the firm’s multiple geographical markets.

Cole Loftus

Cole Loftus joins the team at IMPACT Strategies in the newly created position of Market Development Manager. In his new role, Cole will continue in IMPACT’s core purpose of developing industry relationships by identifying, qualifying, and developing project pursuit opportunities across the firm’s multiple markets which include Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio/Northern Kentucky.

Cole brings an impressive background in outside sales with experience working at several companies. A native St. Louisan, he graduated from CBC High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Rockhurst University.

“I’m excited to get to work developing new relationships and opportunities for IMPACT Strategies,” said Loftus. “Connecting clients in both the St. Louis and Cincinnati metro areas with the proven construction services IMPACT offers is something I’m extremely proud to do.”

Cole and his wife, Molly, live in St. Louis County; they have one child and another on the way.

Nick Walker, vice president, project development and strategy at IMPACT Strategies, said, “The addition of Cole to our team will help us continue to grow as a company, while still providing excellence in construction to our clients. His passion for people and connecting makes him a valuable resource for both our clients and the IMPACT Strategies team.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

