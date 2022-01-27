People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Helmkamp Construction Structures for Growth, Hires Additions to Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction Co. recently promoted several members of their project management team to allow for continued growth of larger projects in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. The most notable of these was the promotion of Senior Project Manager, Kyle Ogden, to Project Director. “As Project Director, Kyle will still be involved in larger projects and accounts, but he will also be more involved in developing new accounts and Project Managers and Assistant Project Managers on our team. Kyle will also be responsible for driving various company-wide improvement initiatives” said Helmkamp’s President, Rob Johnes.

Johnes made other changes to the existing team including the promotion of Project Manager, Jeremy Sneddon, to Senior Project Manager due to “his ability to successfully execute challenging projects repeatedly over many years.” Estimators, Andy Reynolds and Nathan Knackstedt, were both promoted to Senior Estimator roles noting “these well-deserved promotions reflect the growth in capabilities of Andy & Nathan in starting and developing our estimating department and capabilities. The professionalism they bring to Helmkamp’s estimating efforts allows us to pursue larger and more complex projects while still providing quality, detailed estimates and solutions to our clients.”

Helmkamp Construction has been a general contractor in the metro-east area since 1938. Johnes, who started his career at Helmkamp in 1997, acquired the third-generation family business in 2018. His goal was to be the same trusted contractor known by its employees and customers, while steadily growing the business. A strong outlook for 2022 meant adding talented new members to the project management team to help support that growth.

Estimator, Logan Reynolds joined Helmkamp Construction’s growing estimating department. He is a Missouri S&T graduate who is excited about the culture and working with the people at Helmkamp. Austin Reams, another new addition to the team, joined Helmkamp as an Assistant Project Manager. Reams is a construction management graduate from SIU-Edwardsville who looks forward to learning from the diverse expertise of Helmkamp’s longtime project managers. “It seems like project managers join Helmkamp and never leave. After speaking with Rob, it just seemed like a great fit to work here. This company has a great reputation and I’m excited to help keep it that way.”

Holland Construction Services Promotes Katie McCutchen to CFO

Katie McCutchen

Holland Construction Services President, Mike Marchal, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie McCutchen to Chief Financial Officer. McCutchen has 18 years of construction accounting experience and has spent the last several years serving as Holland’s controller.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of people we have at Holland and are personally invested in each team member’s professional development,” said Marchal. “Katie is a natural leader and has been a valuable member of Holland’s management team where she has demonstrated her thought leadership and passion for the financial performance and overall success of Holland’s clients and team members. We’re excited to see her continued drive and success as our CFO.”

As CFO, McCutchen leads strategy around growth and profitability, forecasts revenue needs, maximizes cash flow and investments and keeps the company competitive in the market. She also oversees the accounting, human resources, and IT departments. During her time at Holland, McCutchen has held a variety of financing and accounting positions including assistant controller, controller, and now CFO. Additionally, she has provided accounting/finance mentoring to emerging contractors in the industry.

“I came to Holland in 2016 and quickly experienced what a truly special organization it is,” said McCutchen. “This is an exciting time for Holland between opening our 2nd office as well as a very healthy and growing client base. I am honored by the appointment and appreciate the trust and confidence it demonstrates. I understand and embrace the vision Bruce Holland had when he founded Holland Construction Services and I am very excited to help grow and evolve the company while carrying forward Holland’s values and culture.”

Todd Korte, Brent Korte Promoted at The Korte Company

Todd Korte

Todd Korte will begin his role as Executive Chairman of The Korte after serving 21 years as the company’s President & CEO.

Brent Korto

Brent Korte, The Korte Company’s former Chief Operating Officer was named the company’s new President & CEO. In the 63 year history of The Korte Company, Brent is only the fourth to hold this title. Ralph Korte, Vern Eardley, and Todd Korte preceded Brent in this position.

Brent Korte has been part of The Korte Company for 26 years and has nearly 28 years of valuable construction experience. Prior to serving as President & CEO, Brent Korte has served The Korte Company as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Construction, Project Executive, Project Manager, Project Superintendent and as a member of the Quality Assurance Team.

Castle Contracting Expands St. Louis Team with Addition of Mark Reizer and Matt Holley

Castle Contracting, LLC has expanded its St. Louis team with the hiring of Mark Reizer as senior project manager and Matt Holley as business development manager.

Mark Reizer

As senior project manager, Reizer leads teams in the planning, execution and closeout of a wide range of projects. His duties include pre-construction planning, understanding and interpreting project documents, ensuring field leadership has access to accurate project information, monitoring project financials and maintaining client relationships.

Prior to joining Castle, Reizer served as a project manager at Krupp Construction in Ellisville, Mo., and assistant project manager at Environmental Operations, Inc. in St. Louis.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia and an MBA degree from Webster University in St. Louis. Reizer and his family live in Wildwood.

Matt Holley

In his role as business development manager, Holley’s primary responsibilities include the identification, qualification and tracking of project pursuit opportunities across Castle’s markets. His job also includes conducting market research, client outreach and relationship management, and participation in industry events and associations.

Before joining Castle, Holley served in both business development and project manager roles at Millstone Weber in St. Charles, Mo.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

Haberberger Inc. Welcomes Four New Employees to its Team

John Polette

Affton-based mechanical contracting firm Haberberger Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of four new team members. John Polette has joined as a plumbing service project manager; Mark Dressel has been hired as a project manager; Jason Stoesz has joined the Building Information Modeling (BIM)/Visual Design and Construction (VDC) group as BIM/VDV Manager, and Sam Bender has been hired as an estimator.

Sam Bender

Polette, who resides in the North Hampton neighborhood of St. Louis City, brings to Haberberger more than 30 years of experience covering operations and working in service and project management. He has worked on many large projects throughout the St. Louis area during his career.

Dressel, of Sappington, has over 40 years of experience in the mechanical and industrial engineering industries. He is skilled in negotiation, project estimation, facility management, and electrical wiring and has extensive work experience in the food and beverage, industrial, healthcare, and pharmaceutical markets. Dressel holds a master’s degree in project management from Colorado Technical University.

Mark Dressel

Stoesz, who resides in Warrenton, brings more than 20 years of experience to Haberberger’s BIM/VDC group. His expertise includes civil and land surveying, MEP design, coordination, field layout, and fabrication. He is efficient at total station training, Autodesk product development/utilization, multi-trade BIM model management, and BIM/VDC development.

Jason Stoesz

Sam Bender, of Ballwin, joins Haberberger after serving three years with McCarthy Building Companies as a civil utility drafter. His background experience also includes three years spent working as a project coordinator for Bilfinger Industrial Services. Bender served as a bridger [12-C] in the US Army for six years. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the joint engineering program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University.

January 21, 2022

Tarlton Welcomes McCoy to Business Development Team

Tim McCoy

Tarlton Corp, a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Tim McCoy as Director of Business Development.

In his new role on the acquisition team at Tarlton, McCoy brings several years of experience in relationship development, business consulting, merger and acquisition advisory and accounting. A St. Louis native, McCoy attended St. Louis University High School and Saint Louis University and served as an accounting intern at Tarlton during the summers of 2012 and 2013.

McCoy previously served on the management team in the advisory services group at Riveron Consulting, LLC in Dallas, Texas. At Riveron, he spearheaded project strategies and client relationship efforts, managed project budgets and timelines and led teams of associates on mergers, acquisitions and carve-outs for a diverse collection of client sizes and sectors, which included construction, technology, manufacturing and distribution, health care systems and oil and gas. In addition, he provided deal-structure consulting and post-transaction strategic planning.

From 2016 to 2019, McCoy served as senior analyst on the Business Advisory Services team at RubinBrown in Clayton, Missouri, where he primarily advised on middle-market mergers, acquisitions, and carve-outs. At the firm, he also collaborated with teams from private-equity firms, investment banks and strategic buyers, developing relationships and performing buy-side and sell-side financial due-diligence for clients across a wide spectrum. In addition to his consulting expertise, he played an integral role in the group’s business development, recruitment and training functions.

“We are excited about the energy and experience Tim brings to Tarlton,” said Tracy Hart, president, Tarlton Corp. “He is passionate about building in the St. Louis region – both the built environment and the communities living within it – and has continued to create strong connections in the community. Business development encompasses much more than attracting and pursuing work opportunities, and we are excited that Tim is working with us in support of our corporate values.”

McCoy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and accounting, from John Cook School of Business at Saint Louis University.

IMPACT Strategies Adds Kelly Bush as Project Accountant

Kelly Bush

Kelly Bush has joined IMPACT Strategies in Fairview Heights, Illinois as Project Accountant. In this role, Kelly will work closely with project managers and other team members to manage expenses for company projects, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

Kelly’s background includes 12 years working in the service and manufacturing industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from McKendree University.

“I’m grateful to have joined the team at IMPACT Strategies,” said Bush. “The firm builds so many exciting projects that benefit the local community. I’m looking forward to putting my accounting skills to great use in support of the firm’s mission.”

A resident of Edwardsville, Illinois, Kelly enjoys motorcycle riding and doing home remodeling projects in her spare time.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We are thrilled to have Kelly on board. Her in-depth project accounting experience and attention to detail will serve our clients and their projects very well.”

January 14, 2022

S. M. Wilson Virtual Design & Construction Technology Manager Jamie Berzon Rreceives CM-BIM

Jamie Berzon

S. M. Wilson & Co. Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C) Technology Manager Jamie Berzon has received her Certificate of Management-Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM).

The professional accreditation offered by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) denotes Berzon’s knowledge and understanding of concepts related to Building Information Modeling (BIM) adoption, practice and process transformation.

Not just a tech certificate for BIM software and applications, AGC’s CM-BIM program combines the latest information on BIM processes and technologies, step-by-step procedures for integrating BIM into the project delivery process, real-life studies of successful BIM implementation and the practical issues needed when utilizing BIM on a construction project.

As S. M. Wilson’s VD&C Technology Manager, Berzon oversees and manages the company’s Virtual Design & Construction processes. She works directly with project teams to assist in project delivery throughout construction utilizing Building Information Modeling and construction technology.

With her new accreditation, Berzon will also be responsible for managing the firm’s BIM processes for internal and external use including estimating, generating 3D/4D/5D site logistics and site safety plans and models, renderings and animations to illustrate project approach and demonstrate virtual design and construction capabilities during pursuits. In addition, she will oversee BIM/VDC Quality Control which ensures the coordinated BIM models are used by the trades when placing components in the field.

Berzon has been with S. M. Wilson for 24 years, originally joining the firm as a project engineer. She has B.S. in Architecture from the University of Virginia and M.A. in Construction Management from Washington University. She was also recognized in Constructech magazine’s annual Women in Construction List for 2018. S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.



January 7, 2022

Oculus Inc. Adds Lilly Touchette to Marketing Team

Touchette brings social media, marketing skills to firm

Lilly Touchette

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, has added Lilly Touchette as a marketing assistant. Touchette will be based at Oculus’ St. Louis headquarters, but will also assist the marketing needs of the firm’s Dallas and Portland offices, respectively.

“We would like to welcome Lilly to Oculus Inc.,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “She will play an instrumental role in helping our talented marketing team continue to get the word out about the great work we are doing all over the country. Her experience in marketing and social media will be essential in these efforts.”

In her current role of marketing assistant, Touchette will assist the marketing team in the execution of marketing and business developing endeavors. Prior to Oculus Inc., she worked as the social media community manager for a marketing firm in St. Louis. She also has additional experience with marketing in the construction industry. Touchette is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Strategic Communication.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis and has offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

IMPACT Strategies Adds Three New Field Staff Members

Fechte, Liszewski, and Reed expand the firm’s on-site capacity.

IMPACT Strategies’ field staff has grown by three – the firm has added Ron Reed as a Superintendent, and Brett Fechte and Corey Liszewski as Carpenters.

Ron Reed

Ron Reed is a 30+ year construction industry veteran, having worked primarily in residential and multifamily construction as a foreman. In his new position at IMPACT, his responsibilities will consist of all field operations including safety, quality control, daily scheduling of on-site work activities and subcontractor coordination. An avid hockey and football fan, Ron also enjoys off-roading on his ATV or cruising on his motorcycle down the area’s most scenic roads. He and his wife, Susan, live in Collinsville, IL.

Brett Fechte

Brett Fechte holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He joins IMPACT Strategies after more than five years working in exterior/interior carpentry construction. Fechte lives in Troy, Illinois with his wife, Katie.

Corey Liszewski

Corey Liszewski brings nearly three years of experience in carpentry to his new position at the firm. He and his wife live in New Minden, Illinois. In his spare time, Corey enjoys music, target shooting, and all things vehicle related.

Scott Manning, Director of Construction Operations at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to have Ron, Brett, and Corey on board. Their varied experience and backgrounds add depth to the already robust teams at each jobsite. We’re pleased to welcome all three of them to the IMPACT Strategies family.”

Castle Contracting Promotes Tanner Bunch and Charles Danner to Senior Project Engineer

Castle Contracting, LLC has promoted Tanner Bunch and Charles Danner from Project Engineer to Senior Project Engineer.

In their new roles, both will take on greater project management responsibilities and expand their leadership capabilities.

Bunch began his Castle career as an intern in 2016 and joined the company full-time as Project Engineer in 2019. A member of Castle’s MEP/Utility team, he estimates and manages a variety of civil electrical projects.

Bunch earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. He also serves as a member of the Advisory Council for the State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Mo.

Danner joined Castle in 2018 as Project Engineer on the Estimating team. He currently coordinates civil sitework on the Next NGA West campus under construction in north St. Louis city.

Danner earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technologies from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. He’s a member of the Young Executives of SITE Improvement Association, an independent construction contractor group representing more than 220 contractors and businesses. Danner previously served in the U.S. Air Force.

“Both Tanner and Charlie are essential members of the Castle team, and these promotions recognize their diligence, professional growth and leadership potential,” said Castle Vice President of Operations Michael Pranger.

AGC of Missouri Names 2022 Leadership

Branco Enterprises, Inc.’s Sean Thouvenot to Lead Statewide Organization

Sean Thouvenot

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) announced its 2022 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri.

Sean Thouvenot, vice president of Branco Enterprises, Inc. has been elected chairman of the board. Branco Enterprises, Inc., with offices in Neosho and Springfield, MO, was founded in 1933 as Branham Construction and has grown to be a leading provider of general contracting, design build and construction management services in the four state region. Branco Enterprises, Inc. has been a member of AGC since 1986 and Thouvenot has served on the AGC of Missouri board since the merger with AGC of St. Louis in 2015.

Other AGC of Missouri officers for 2022 are: chairman-elect of the board – Tom Huster, KCI Construction Company; secretary/treasurer – Andy Ernst, Pace Construction Company; and immediate past chair – Scott Drury, Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc. Also serving on the 2022 board of directors are highway & transportation division chair – Steve Bubanovich, H. R. Quadri Contractors, LLC; building division chair –Michael Kennedy, Jr., KAI Enterprises; and Steve Sellenriek of Sellenriek Construction, Inc. who recently was elected chair of AGCMO’s new utility infrastructure division.

Serving on the board as directors representing contractor members are Doug Fronick, APAC-Central, Inc.; Mike Rallo, Jr., PARIC Corporation; Earl Ming, Alberici Constructors, Inc.; Mike Luth, Fred M. Luth & Sons, Inc.; and Kyle Phillips, Herzog Contracting Corp.

Jeff Montgomery of IWR North America also will serve as a director, representing specialty contractors, while Nalini S. Mahadevan of MLO Law LCC will serve as director, representing supplier/service providers. Collin Greene of Wright Construction Services, Inc. will serve ex-officio, representing the Construction Leadership Council. John LoBello of Travelers will serve ex-officio, representing the Young Executives Club.

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

Kyle McKenna to Lead the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) As Executive Vice President

Kyle McKenna

The St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) has named Kyle McKenna its new executive vice president. NECA represents more than 150 electrical and communications contractors located in eastern Missouri. All NECA contractors are signatory to collective bargaining agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). NECA partners with IBEW Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection. McKenna succeeds Douglas R. Martin, who has led NECA for more than 40 years.

A labor and employment attorney, McKenna has served as assistant executive director of NECA for the past two years. He will be responsible for negotiation and administration of collective bargaining agreements with three local unions of the IBEW, under which approximately 5,000 electricians and communication technicians are employed. He will also serve as a management trustee on multi-employer health, pension, and other employee benefit funds. In addition, McKenna will coordinate education, marketing, and public relations programs for member contractors and serve as a spokesman before governmental agencies in connection with legislation impacting the electrical and communication contracting industry.

McKenna earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and has a degree in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He has previously served as a labor and employment attorney with Armstrong Teasdale, LLC and as a field attorney for the National Labor Relations Board.

Like its IBEW partner, NECA can trace its roots to the first commercial use of electricity. NECA was founded in 1901, 10 years after IBEW Local 1 in St. Louis founded the first electrical union in 1891. The St. Louis Chapter NECA received its charter in 1940 and with the IBEW, established the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center the following year, pioneering apprenticeship training in Missouri for the electrical and communications industry. Together, NECA and IBEW Local 1 have trained more highly skilled and safe electricians and communication technicians than any other education program in the state. Learn more about NECA at www.stlneca.org.

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership markets member skills and safety, invests in workforce development, develops strategic business and education partnerships, fortifies STEM education, and develops IBEW/NECA as a valuable resource to meet Missouri’s future energy and technology needs. Sixteen Electrical Connection-member contractors are among the 17 largest electrical contractors in the region ranked annually by the St. Louis Business Journal. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

December 31, 2021

In Memoriam:

Donald R. Carmody, Co-Founder and Principal of Carmody MacDonald P.C., Remembered

Donald R. Carmody

Donald R. Carmody, founder and long-time principal at St. Louis-based law firm Carmody MacDonald P.C., died peacefully on December 19, 2021, from cancer. He was 79 years old. Don is survived by his wife Pat, three sons, three grandchildren, and countless close personal friends.

“We are deeply saddened by Don’s passing. He will be greatly missed by everyone at our firm as well as his many friends and clients,” said Jerry Carmody, Don’s brother and law partner. “In addition to being a great lawyer and mentor, Don built the firm by cultivating personal relationships and forming lasting friendships. He greatly influenced the culture of unity and dedication to excellence that is the core of our firm’s identity today.”

Don founded Carmody MacDonald in 1981 with Leo MacDonald, Sr., Jack Hilton, and Tim Wolf. Since its founding, and with Don’s leadership, the firm has grown to become one of the largest single-office law firms in St. Louis with 85 employees, including 55 attorneys.

Don received his Bachelor of Science degree from Spring Hill College in 1964 and his law degree in 1967 from the University of Missouri – Columbia. He concentrated his practice in business law, banking and finance, and real estate. He served as lead counsel in many complicated real estate transactions and was the lead litigator in a variety of trial and appellate court cases. For over a decade, Don appeared on the list of Best Lawyers in America and in 2018 he received the inaugural ICON Award from Missouri Lawyers Weekly in recognition of his exemplary career and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community.

Don served as vice chairman of a Missouri banking corporation and was a Past Chairman of the Bar Association’s Legal Issues Affecting the Disabled Committee. In the early 1980s, he received the St. Louis Grand Jury Good Citizenship Award for assisting police in apprehending a hit-and-run drunk driver who had struck a pedestrian.

He had a passion for serving his church and for helping families. He served as an Ambassador with St. Louis Healthy Families and as a board member of the Missouri Family Policy Council. Don was also a member and Past President of Legatus, an international association of high-level Catholic business leaders and laypersons exploring the intersection of faith and business as they live their Catholic identity.

Outside of law and serving the community, he was honored to be inducted into the Chaminade College Preparatory School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 for his outstanding achievements as a student-athlete.

For more information on Carmody MacDonald, visit www.carmodymacdonald.com.

December 24, 2021

Amber James Joins Knoebel Construction as Director of Human Resources

Amber James

Amber James, PHR of O’Fallon, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as Director of Human Resources. She is responsible for developing and administering strategic Human Resource Management programs, policies, and procedures that are designed to develop employee contributions to company goals and objectives while creating a positive environment through effective employee-employer relationships.

Amber James brings eight years as a strategic Human Resources professional focused on improving the employee experience by personalizing each stage of the employee life cycle. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Technical Management from DeVry University and received her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification through the HR Certificate Institute (HRCI).

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Kadean Construction Adds Three New Professionals to St. Louis Headquarters

Kadean Construction has added three professionals in the design-build contractor’s St. Louis headquarters, including a newly created human resources position, to support the company’s continued growth. Ryan Grass has joined Kadean as Project Manager, Jacob Davis as Senior Project Engineer and Sarah Farias as Human Resources Administrator. Kadean also added three additional professionals in its Kansas City office and was recently ranked the 12th fastest growing company between 2018 and 2020 by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Ryan Grass

Grass will be responsible for all aspects of a project and has provided project engineering and management working on large scale projects around the country. He has ten years of professional experience and holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Jacob Davis

Davis will assist in preconstruction efforts to secure new clients for Kadean. He has five years of professional experience and holds a BS in Construction & Project Management from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Sarah Farias

Farias will focus on hiring talented new people and fills a new position created at Kadean due to the company’s continued growth. She holds a BA in Communications and Advertising from Universidade Salgado de Oliveria in Recife, Brazil.

ABOUT KADEAN

Kadean Construction is a 58-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

Brinkmann Constructors Hires Samantha Cook as Chief Financial Officer

Samantha Cook

Cook brings more than 15 years of experience to the role

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Samantha Cook as Chief Financial Officer. Samantha has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry managing financial services.

Samantha will be responsible for aligning Brinkmann’s accounting, finance and technology with plans for future growth as well as setting overall financial strategy for the organization.

“Samantha’s knowledge and understanding of the construction industry, coupled with her experience with strategic growth and financial planning, make her the perfect fit for Brinkmann,” said Brian D. Satterthwaite, President of Brinkmann Constructors.

Prior to joining Brinkmann, Samantha managed more than $4 billion in revenue for a general contractor while developing strategic market and segment analysis forecasts, leading teams to implement technology and change management and directing strategic segmentation of projects to drive revenue and profit.

Samantha was named a 2019 Top Influential Women in Real Estate by the RE Journals and won the 2019 Inclusion Award from SLCCC. She is on the board of directors of NAWIC and is a CREW STL member.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial and retail. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com or call 636-537-9700 for more information.

