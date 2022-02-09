People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Melissa Denton joins Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher

Meliss Denton

Melissa Denton of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher. Denton is responsible for dispatching service technicians to commercial HVAC projects, including preventative maintenance and 24/7 emergency service. She also works closely with Wiegmann’s payroll, sales teams and billing departments.

Denton brings 20 years of dispatching experience. Wiegmann Associates provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and HVAC service to commercial clients in the St. Louis area. The firm is one of the largest commercial heating and cooling service providers in the region.

Matt Mehringer Joins Sales and Marketing Group at WINCO Window Company

Matt Mehringer

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows, is pleased to announce that Matt Mehringer has accepted a position in its Sales and Marketing Group as an account manager.

Mehringer will be responsible for growing existing client relationships and increasing bidding efficiencies. He has an extensive background in technical sales, customer service, finance, as well as a degree in education. “I appreciate the teamwork among my colleagues and it is exciting to help continue the WINCO commitment to excellence.”

“Matt brings a wealth of business experience to our business,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, vice president at WINCO. “We are already seeing the benefits of his unique perspective with our customer relationships.”

Mehringer graduated from Master’s University in Los Angeles and has been a resident of the St Louis area since 2020. For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com.

John Iffland Promoted to Product Specialist at WINCO Window Company

John Iffland

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows and doors, is pleased to announce that John Iffland has been promoted to Product Specialist, with an emphasis on technical sales of specialized products. Iffland’s current focus is Transira™ Window Solutions, a new energy-saving, security-ensuring window featuring two technologies in one product: An automated shade that is integral to the window, containing the shade between pieces of glass. This new product works in both new construction as a stand alone product or in existing buildings as an upgrade to the windows..

Iffland’s primary responsibilities are to work with building owners and facility managers to identify whether WINCO’s Transira™ Window Solutions would be a good fit for their window system needs. As this is a new product for WINCO, Iffland is fully immersed in the product’s technology and performance advantages. Because of this, Iffland does not have a specific sales territory, but rather, he works with WINCO’s local sales reps in key target markets.

“I have two goals with this new position,” explains Iffland. “First, I would like to work with building owners with high energy consumption buildings that we can get in and really make a difference.”

This goal aligns with the current push by building owners and facilities managers to find more efficient ways to reduce energy use. Iffland’s second goal is to help change the way people interact with their environment and the buildings they spend a significant portion of their lives in.

“I truly believe that we have a unique opportunity to both improve people’s daily lives and reduce a building’s energy load at the same time,” says Iffland. “That’s what gets me excited about Transira™.”

Iffland has been with WINCO Window Company for almost four years. He started with an internship called St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (STL CAPS), whereby high school students learn directly from business and industry professionals. Prior to his promotion to Product Specialist, Iffland almost exclusively worked on the development and automation side of Transira™, providing him with a greater understanding of the system, its capabilities, and how it is possible for something as simple as a window to integrate into a constantly growing technological field to improve buildings.

Iffland studied mechanical engineering at both St Louis Community College and Missouri S&T.

Kristy Hess joins Commerce Bank as Senior Vice President, Division Manager Commercial Real Estate

Kristy Hess

Kristy Hess joined Commerce Bank as senior vice president, division manager commercial real estate. In this role she will be responsible for managing Commerce Bank’s extensive network of professional real estate relationships, as well as attract new investor and developer clients to Commerce Bank.

Kristy has nearly 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate and is eager to get started. “Commercial real estate is an important part of building thriving communities,” said Hess. “I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my passion for commercial real estate to Commerce Bank, an institution that works to help build communities in a number of ways,” she shared.

“We are excited to welcome Kristy to the team,” said Jason Penfield, executive vice president. “Commercial Real Estate is a vital component of our commercial line of business. Adding Kristy positions us well to meet our continued growth aspirations. Her experience, leadership and deep St. Louis ties will greatly benefit our commercial real estate clientele and the community as we work on key projects in the region,” Jason stated.

Kristy is a graduate of Drury University, earned her MBA from St. Louis University, and received a Women’s Leadership Forum Certificate from Washington University Olin Business School. She is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and past board member, serves as a finance mentor for ULI Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) Program, and is on the board of Independence Center.

February 4, 2022

Holly Kinney Promoted to Tarlton Controller

Holly Kinney

Tarlton Corp. has promoted Holly Kinney to Controller at the St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm. Kinney, who joined Tarlton in May 2018 as Assistant Controller, has been instrumental in organizing, tracking and assisting in the company’s regular financial reporting. In addition, she is an active member of Tarlton’s diversity committee and previously chaired the philanthropy committee.

“Holly has been a key contributor to our department and to the company overall,” said Anthony Eftimoff, Tarlton Vice President of Finance. “She has continually taken on additional responsibilities, especially over the last six months, that are instrumental to Tarlton’s continued financial strength and success as a premier St. Louis builder.”

Kinney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, with a financial planning minor, and a Master of Accountancy from Missouri State University. She has been a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Missouri since 2012. Prior to joining Tarlton, she worked as financial reporting manager for a Missouri-based national provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle market. She also has experience as a staff accountant for a global retail environment manufacturer and for a national CPA and advisory firm.

Cohen Architectural Woodworking Names Tim Bornemann COO

Tim Bornemann

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Tim Bornemann has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bornemann will help Cohen grow its practice of Lean Manufacturing while helping the company streamline its business operations.

Bornemann has 40 years of experience serving in corporate leadership, business ownership, and consulting. Recognized as a leading national expert on Lean Manufacturing he has served in management with Libbey Owens Ford, Johnson Controls, Americ Disc and Vendo Company, and as a consultant with Gemini Consulting, Kaizen Institute, and Pathways Consulting. He continues his work as President of the Lean Training Institute.

“Tim has a proven track record of leveraging Lean processes to obtain bottom line results. He understands how Lean can improve revenue and effectively impact operations to lower costs and streamline response to customer requirements,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “Tim will play a major role in helping Cohen Architectural Woodworking achieve next level growth while maintaining solid profitability.”

“Cohen is highly successful and an established nationwide leader in custom commercial millwork and casework. They are perfectly positioned to further improve efficiencies and greatly reduce the industry standard time from design and manufacturing to customer delivery,” Bornemann said. “I am excited to help them build on their Lean processes, and help them strategically plan to meet current and future corporate objectives.”

A graduate of the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with an MBA degree, Bornemann also attained an MS degree from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s of physics degree from the University of Minnesota. Bornemann and his family currently reside in Rolla, MO.

Wellington Environmental Hires Tracy Mueller as Director of Contractor Networking

Tracy Mueller

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Tracy Mueller as its new Director of Contractor Networking. In this role, Mueller will be responsible for networking with general contractors and promoting Wellington Environmental’s services.

“We are very pleased to have Tracy on board,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her expertise in networking and her connections with local contractors will be an invaluable asset for Wellington as we continue to offer our specialized environmental services to contractors and clients.”

Before joining Wellington Environmental, Mueller served as Assistant Director at The Connection Exchange and is also a New Member Advisor at Master Networks MO. She brings with her considerable skills in leadership, public speaking, and community outreach. Mueller received her bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and Rhetoric from the University of Missouri in Saint Louis.

The Korte Company Promotes Several Employees into Key Positions

Derek Brauer

Derek Brauer has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Procurement and is responsible for managing New Business Development as well as directing Preconstruction activities. Derek began his career at The Korte Company in 2000 as a Project Engineer. He was also a Project Executive with a primary focus on the Department of Defense sector. Additionally, Derek was an integral member of the company’s Preconstruction and Project Management Teams.

Jason Weiss

Jason Weiss has been named Executive Vice President of Operations and will oversee the Design, Project Management, Recruiting, Quality Control and Field, pillars of the company. Jason joined The Korte Company in 2004 and has held several positions throughout the company including the Executor Director of Project Management. His project experience spans key sectors including Department of Defense, distribution centers, offices and retail.

Tyler Unterbrink

Tyler Unterbrink was promoted to Vice President of Field Operations and will support the Operations Team and direct the company’s Field and Safety Teams. Tyler was also a Project Executive heading up the Distribution Center teams and has also held numerous Project Manager roles on various construction projects since joining The Korte Company in 2006. He has been an instrumental part of almost three dozen key distribution center projects, but his resume also includes successful deliveries in the healthcare, defense, commercial and education markets.

Kristyn Newbern Joins McCarthy as Director of Business Development

Kristyn Newbern

Kristyn Newbern has signed on with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as director of business development. In this position, she will build client and partner relationships to expand McCarthy’s Advanced Technology & Manufacturing (AT&M) business unit across the company’s 28-state Central Region—from the Plains to the East Coast.

Before joining McCarthy, Newbern served as director of client development at S. M. Wilson & Company, a St. Louis-based construction services firm. Her A/E/C industry experience also includes serving as production and marketing manager at Access Engineering, a civil engineering firm in St. Louis.

“Kristyn has an impressive track record of developing and implementing successful client development strategies,” said Erin Valentine, vice president at McCarthy. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to our business development team.”

Newbern earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering management from Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla, Mo. She also received a Graduate Certificate in Project Management.

Newbern serves on the Patient and Family Advisory Council for the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Foundation. In addition, she leads the Luke’s SkyWalkers 5K team for the Cardinal Glennon Sun Run, which has raised over $45,000 for the Foundation over the last five years.

“McCarthy builds the complex projects that will shape the future of our communities,” said Newbern. “Advanced Technology & Manufacturing is a fascinating market with exciting opportunities, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that momentum on a driven, supportive, fun team.”

January 28, 2022

Helmkamp Construction Structures for Growth, Hires Additions to Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction Co. recently promoted several members of their project management team to allow for continued growth of larger projects in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. The most notable of these was the promotion of Senior Project Manager, Kyle Ogden, to Project Director. “As Project Director, Kyle will still be involved in larger projects and accounts, but he will also be more involved in developing new accounts and Project Managers and Assistant Project Managers on our team. Kyle will also be responsible for driving various company-wide improvement initiatives” said Helmkamp’s President, Rob Johnes.

Johnes made other changes to the existing team including the promotion of Project Manager, Jeremy Sneddon, to Senior Project Manager due to “his ability to successfully execute challenging projects repeatedly over many years.” Estimators, Andy Reynolds and Nathan Knackstedt, were both promoted to Senior Estimator roles noting “these well-deserved promotions reflect the growth in capabilities of Andy & Nathan in starting and developing our estimating department and capabilities. The professionalism they bring to Helmkamp’s estimating efforts allows us to pursue larger and more complex projects while still providing quality, detailed estimates and solutions to our clients.”

Helmkamp Construction has been a general contractor in the metro-east area since 1938. Johnes, who started his career at Helmkamp in 1997, acquired the third-generation family business in 2018. His goal was to be the same trusted contractor known by its employees and customers, while steadily growing the business. A strong outlook for 2022 meant adding talented new members to the project management team to help support that growth.

Estimator, Logan Reynolds joined Helmkamp Construction’s growing estimating department. He is a Missouri S&T graduate who is excited about the culture and working with the people at Helmkamp. Austin Reams, another new addition to the team, joined Helmkamp as an Assistant Project Manager. Reams is a construction management graduate from SIU-Edwardsville who looks forward to learning from the diverse expertise of Helmkamp’s longtime project managers. “It seems like project managers join Helmkamp and never leave. After speaking with Rob, it just seemed like a great fit to work here. This company has a great reputation and I’m excited to help keep it that way.”

Holland Construction Services Promotes Katie McCutchen to CFO

Katie McCutchen

Holland Construction Services President, Mike Marchal, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie McCutchen to Chief Financial Officer. McCutchen has 18 years of construction accounting experience and has spent the last several years serving as Holland’s controller.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of people we have at Holland and are personally invested in each team member’s professional development,” said Marchal. “Katie is a natural leader and has been a valuable member of Holland’s management team where she has demonstrated her thought leadership and passion for the financial performance and overall success of Holland’s clients and team members. We’re excited to see her continued drive and success as our CFO.”

As CFO, McCutchen leads strategy around growth and profitability, forecasts revenue needs, maximizes cash flow and investments and keeps the company competitive in the market. She also oversees the accounting, human resources, and IT departments. During her time at Holland, McCutchen has held a variety of financing and accounting positions including assistant controller, controller, and now CFO. Additionally, she has provided accounting/finance mentoring to emerging contractors in the industry.

“I came to Holland in 2016 and quickly experienced what a truly special organization it is,” said McCutchen. “This is an exciting time for Holland between opening our 2nd office as well as a very healthy and growing client base. I am honored by the appointment and appreciate the trust and confidence it demonstrates. I understand and embrace the vision Bruce Holland had when he founded Holland Construction Services and I am very excited to help grow and evolve the company while carrying forward Holland’s values and culture.”

Todd Korte, Brent Korte Promoted at The Korte Company

Todd Korte

Todd Korte will begin his role as Executive Chairman of The Korte after serving 21 years as the company’s President & CEO.

Brent Korto

Brent Korte, The Korte Company’s former Chief Operating Officer was named the company’s new President & CEO. In the 63 year history of The Korte Company, Brent is only the fourth to hold this title. Ralph Korte, Vern Eardley, and Todd Korte preceded Brent in this position.

Brent Korte has been part of The Korte Company for 26 years and has nearly 28 years of valuable construction experience. Prior to serving as President & CEO, Brent Korte has served The Korte Company as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Construction, Project Executive, Project Manager, Project Superintendent and as a member of the Quality Assurance Team.

Castle Contracting Expands St. Louis Team with Addition of Mark Reizer and Matt Holley

Castle Contracting, LLC has expanded its St. Louis team with the hiring of Mark Reizer as senior project manager and Matt Holley as business development manager.

Mark Reizer

As senior project manager, Reizer leads teams in the planning, execution and closeout of a wide range of projects. His duties include pre-construction planning, understanding and interpreting project documents, ensuring field leadership has access to accurate project information, monitoring project financials and maintaining client relationships.

Prior to joining Castle, Reizer served as a project manager at Krupp Construction in Ellisville, Mo., and assistant project manager at Environmental Operations, Inc. in St. Louis.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia and an MBA degree from Webster University in St. Louis. Reizer and his family live in Wildwood.

Matt Holley

In his role as business development manager, Holley’s primary responsibilities include the identification, qualification and tracking of project pursuit opportunities across Castle’s markets. His job also includes conducting market research, client outreach and relationship management, and participation in industry events and associations.

Before joining Castle, Holley served in both business development and project manager roles at Millstone Weber in St. Charles, Mo.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

Haberberger Inc. Welcomes Four New Employees to its Team

John Polette

Affton-based mechanical contracting firm Haberberger Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of four new team members. John Polette has joined as a plumbing service project manager; Mark Dressel has been hired as a project manager; Jason Stoesz has joined the Building Information Modeling (BIM)/Visual Design and Construction (VDC) group as BIM/VDV Manager, and Sam Bender has been hired as an estimator.

Sam Bender

Polette, who resides in the North Hampton neighborhood of St. Louis City, brings to Haberberger more than 30 years of experience covering operations and working in service and project management. He has worked on many large projects throughout the St. Louis area during his career.

Dressel, of Sappington, has over 40 years of experience in the mechanical and industrial engineering industries. He is skilled in negotiation, project estimation, facility management, and electrical wiring and has extensive work experience in the food and beverage, industrial, healthcare, and pharmaceutical markets. Dressel holds a master’s degree in project management from Colorado Technical University.

Mark Dressel

Stoesz, who resides in Warrenton, brings more than 20 years of experience to Haberberger’s BIM/VDC group. His expertise includes civil and land surveying, MEP design, coordination, field layout, and fabrication. He is efficient at total station training, Autodesk product development/utilization, multi-trade BIM model management, and BIM/VDC development.

Jason Stoesz

Sam Bender, of Ballwin, joins Haberberger after serving three years with McCarthy Building Companies as a civil utility drafter. His background experience also includes three years spent working as a project coordinator for Bilfinger Industrial Services. Bender served as a bridger [12-C] in the US Army for six years. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the joint engineering program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University.

January 21, 2022

Tarlton Welcomes McCoy to Business Development Team

Tim McCoy

Tarlton Corp, a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Tim McCoy as Director of Business Development.

In his new role on the acquisition team at Tarlton, McCoy brings several years of experience in relationship development, business consulting, merger and acquisition advisory and accounting. A St. Louis native, McCoy attended St. Louis University High School and Saint Louis University and served as an accounting intern at Tarlton during the summers of 2012 and 2013.

McCoy previously served on the management team in the advisory services group at Riveron Consulting, LLC in Dallas, Texas. At Riveron, he spearheaded project strategies and client relationship efforts, managed project budgets and timelines and led teams of associates on mergers, acquisitions and carve-outs for a diverse collection of client sizes and sectors, which included construction, technology, manufacturing and distribution, health care systems and oil and gas. In addition, he provided deal-structure consulting and post-transaction strategic planning.

From 2016 to 2019, McCoy served as senior analyst on the Business Advisory Services team at RubinBrown in Clayton, Missouri, where he primarily advised on middle-market mergers, acquisitions, and carve-outs. At the firm, he also collaborated with teams from private-equity firms, investment banks and strategic buyers, developing relationships and performing buy-side and sell-side financial due-diligence for clients across a wide spectrum. In addition to his consulting expertise, he played an integral role in the group’s business development, recruitment and training functions.

“We are excited about the energy and experience Tim brings to Tarlton,” said Tracy Hart, president, Tarlton Corp. “He is passionate about building in the St. Louis region – both the built environment and the communities living within it – and has continued to create strong connections in the community. Business development encompasses much more than attracting and pursuing work opportunities, and we are excited that Tim is working with us in support of our corporate values.”

McCoy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and accounting, from John Cook School of Business at Saint Louis University.

IMPACT Strategies Adds Kelly Bush as Project Accountant

Kelly Bush

Kelly Bush has joined IMPACT Strategies in Fairview Heights, Illinois as Project Accountant. In this role, Kelly will work closely with project managers and other team members to manage expenses for company projects, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

Kelly’s background includes 12 years working in the service and manufacturing industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from McKendree University.

“I’m grateful to have joined the team at IMPACT Strategies,” said Bush. “The firm builds so many exciting projects that benefit the local community. I’m looking forward to putting my accounting skills to great use in support of the firm’s mission.”

A resident of Edwardsville, Illinois, Kelly enjoys motorcycle riding and doing home remodeling projects in her spare time.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We are thrilled to have Kelly on board. Her in-depth project accounting experience and attention to detail will serve our clients and their projects very well.”

January 14, 2022

S. M. Wilson Virtual Design & Construction Technology Manager Jamie Berzon Rreceives CM-BIM

Jamie Berzon

S. M. Wilson & Co. Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C) Technology Manager Jamie Berzon has received her Certificate of Management-Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM).

The professional accreditation offered by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) denotes Berzon’s knowledge and understanding of concepts related to Building Information Modeling (BIM) adoption, practice and process transformation.

Not just a tech certificate for BIM software and applications, AGC’s CM-BIM program combines the latest information on BIM processes and technologies, step-by-step procedures for integrating BIM into the project delivery process, real-life studies of successful BIM implementation and the practical issues needed when utilizing BIM on a construction project.

As S. M. Wilson’s VD&C Technology Manager, Berzon oversees and manages the company’s Virtual Design & Construction processes. She works directly with project teams to assist in project delivery throughout construction utilizing Building Information Modeling and construction technology.

With her new accreditation, Berzon will also be responsible for managing the firm’s BIM processes for internal and external use including estimating, generating 3D/4D/5D site logistics and site safety plans and models, renderings and animations to illustrate project approach and demonstrate virtual design and construction capabilities during pursuits. In addition, she will oversee BIM/VDC Quality Control which ensures the coordinated BIM models are used by the trades when placing components in the field.

Share this: Tweet



