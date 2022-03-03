People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Wellington Environmental Hires New EPA Scheduler and Client Liaison Communications Manager

Molly Pryor

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Molly Pryor as its new EPA scheduler and client liaison communications manager. In this role, Pryor will be responsible for improving communication with existing clients and prospects across a wide range of industries.

“We are thrilled to have Molly join our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her understanding of the ecommerce landscape will be a tremendous asset for both our internal team and clients as we continue to offer new environmental safety and infection control services to our clients across multiple industries.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Pryor was an assistant buyer and communication specialist for a military supply firm. She brings with her an extensive background in relationships-building and communication with 140+ vendors, strong data analysis skills, customer service representation, and inventory management.

Pryor received her bachelor’s degree in political science studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

About Wellington Environmental

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. The St. Louis-based firm employs a diverse and seasoned team of professionals and technicians who provide solutions to various environmental issues, including testing and remediation of asbestos, lead and mold; specialized infection control, deep cleaning and disinfecting services; Legionella water management planning; and spray-applied fireproofing. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

McClure Engineering Promotes Team Leader to Principal

Steve Dietiker

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, promoted Team Leader Steve Dietiker to the position of Principal. In his new role, Dietiker will continue to oversee new projects and clients and serve as a mentor to new employees, while also working to develop new client relationships.

“We are happy to announce that we have promoted Steve Dietiker to the role of Principal at McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Steve has always been a forward-thinker. He’s the first person to offer support in our recruiting efforts. His industry connections have been very beneficial as McClure has added team members that Steve was instrumental in finding.”

Since re-joining McClure Engineering as a team leader, Dietiker has dedicated himself to meeting client demands, while also assuming additional management responsibilities when required. Dietiker provides leadership and quality assurance for clients in the Web services, Institutional, Healthcare, Industrial, and Hospitality sectors.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dietiker has held various positions in the industry before settling as a team leader at McClure. In these previous roles, Dietiker performed specific duties as an estimator, project manager, and designer.

“Steve will be responsible for developing his team and will look to pass relationships he has fostered to future emerging leaders in the firm,” continued Esarey. “This is the internal growth model that has made McClure so successful and will continue to do so moving forward.”

About McClure Engineering

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

February 25, 2022

Kwame Building Group hires Carson Green as Field Engineer

Carson Green

Carson Green, of Alton, IL, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Field Engineer. Green is responsible for interfacing with the project team, reviewing drawings and specifications, mitigating project issues, estimating, providing technical assistance, delivering construction management services and managing regulatory aspects of projects. He is working on keystone KWAME projects including the Cervantes Convention Center expansion project at America’s Center and St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium.

Green has four years of project management experience working in various construction markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with a minor in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Trettel Joins Tarlton to Expand Business in Industrial and Energy Markets

Tarlton Corp, a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Michael Trettel as Director of Strategic Markets to oversee work acquisition and performance in the firm’s heavy civil and industrial markets.

Mike Trettel

Trettel is an experienced leader in the construction industry, having served in a variety of roles in project management, estimating, business development and marketing. He has developed and informed company strategy, led teams and projects in multiple locations, built strong relationships with clients and partners, and acquired new business across markets.

Prior to joining Tarlton, he served in senior roles for a family of diversified heavy civil and industrial construction companies based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Trettel holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University. He is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., a nonprofit multi-disciplinary leadership, enrichment and networking organization that works to develop a pipeline of diverse civic leaders to serve the region. He also has been named to the “Pittsburgh 40 Under 40” list.

In addition, Trettel is actively involved in the Associated General Contractors of America, where he chairs the Building Division and is a member of the Board of Directors and Board of Governors and a past chair of the Business Development Forum. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and chairs its Development Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and are excited about his ‘big-picture’ approach, as well as his keen interest in cultivating clients for life – one of Tarlton’s core values,” said John Doerr, executive vice president, Tarlton Corp. “Mike’s sophisticated understanding of what it takes to safely and successfully build technically challenging projects and combination of relationship and construction experience will advance our firm in serving existing clients with excellence, while also expanding our expertise and customer base,” he added.

Holland Promotes Paul Gansauer to Vice President of Pre-Construction

Paul Gansauer

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of veteran employee Paul Gansauer to Vice President of Pre-Construction.

Gansauer has more than 15 years of experience at Holland and has risen through the ranks in a variety of roles to become one of the company’s senior leaders. Gansauer started as a Project Engineer in 2007, then became an Assistant Project Manager and Project Manager. He eventually moved to the Pre-Construction Department as an Estimator, then Senior Estimator, Director of Pre-Construction Services and is now the Vice President. He currently leads a growing team of thirteen members.

“Paul is one of our rising stars at Holland and has been a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Marchal. “He works tirelessly to find the most economical solution to our clients’ needs and has led the Pre-Construction Department since 2015. As Vice President, Paul will work with clients early in the development process to set projects on a path for success. He will focus on the growth of team members and processes to create capacity within the department while providing high-level guidance on our pursuits.”

Gansauer said he has seen the Pre-Construction department evolve over the years into an essential part of Holland’s building process.

“I have been honored to work with Holland for many years now and see our Pre-Construction Department grow into what it is today,” said Gansauer. “There’s no doubt that the work our team does in Pre-Construction helps bring in and retain business because of the level of detail we put into these projects. The more insight our clients have about a project before we start digging, the better the end product will be. That’s what has helped us successfully grow our Pre-Construction department while delivering projects on time and on budget.”

February 18, 2022

Tarlton Announces Promotions of Julius, Phinney and Picha

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, announces the 2021 promotions of three members of its operations team – Brian Julius, John Phinney and Andrew Picha – to project manager.

Brian Julius

Julius started with Tarlton in May 2016 as a project engineer and was promoted to senior project engineer in July 2019. He has worked on projects with significant concrete components including two proton therapy vaults, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Levels 5 & 8 Renovation for BJC HealthCare, Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at Missouri Botanical Garden and Central West End MetroLink Station Improvements for Washington University School of Medicine.

Julius is a Certified Healthcare Constructor and holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on operations management from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

John Phinney

Phinney joined Tarlton in October 2016 as a project engineer in the Power & Energy group and was promoted to senior project engineer in July 2019. He has worked on numerous water and wastewater projects for various clients and on industrial, energy and utility projects for customers that include Ameren Missouri, Kerry Foods & Flavours, Saint Louis University, The Muny and Washington University in St. Louis.

A member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Concrete Institute, Phinney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Andrew Picha

Picha started as a project engineer with Tarlton in October 2017 and was promoted to senior project engineer in March 2019. Working with Tarlton’s life sciences team, he has been an integral part of multiple projects in the Cortex Innovation Community, including the historic renovation of 4340 Duncan Ave. and build-outs at 4340 and 4220 Duncan Ave. He also worked on the COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Picha earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

February 11, 2022

Melissa Denton joins Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher

Meliss Denton

Melissa Denton of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher. Denton is responsible for dispatching service technicians to commercial HVAC projects, including preventative maintenance and 24/7 emergency service. She also works closely with Wiegmann’s payroll, sales teams and billing departments.

Denton brings 20 years of dispatching experience. Wiegmann Associates provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and HVAC service to commercial clients in the St. Louis area. The firm is one of the largest commercial heating and cooling service providers in the region.

Matt Mehringer Joins Sales and Marketing Group at WINCO Window Company

Matt Mehringer

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows, is pleased to announce that Matt Mehringer has accepted a position in its Sales and Marketing Group as an account manager.

Mehringer will be responsible for growing existing client relationships and increasing bidding efficiencies. He has an extensive background in technical sales, customer service, finance, as well as a degree in education. “I appreciate the teamwork among my colleagues and it is exciting to help continue the WINCO commitment to excellence.”

“Matt brings a wealth of business experience to our business,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, vice president at WINCO. “We are already seeing the benefits of his unique perspective with our customer relationships.”

Mehringer graduated from Master’s University in Los Angeles and has been a resident of the St Louis area since 2020. For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com.

John Iffland Promoted to Product Specialist at WINCO Window Company

John Iffland

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows and doors, is pleased to announce that John Iffland has been promoted to Product Specialist, with an emphasis on technical sales of specialized products. Iffland’s current focus is Transira™ Window Solutions, a new energy-saving, security-ensuring window featuring two technologies in one product: An automated shade that is integral to the window, containing the shade between pieces of glass. This new product works in both new construction as a stand alone product or in existing buildings as an upgrade to the windows..

Iffland’s primary responsibilities are to work with building owners and facility managers to identify whether WINCO’s Transira™ Window Solutions would be a good fit for their window system needs. As this is a new product for WINCO, Iffland is fully immersed in the product’s technology and performance advantages. Because of this, Iffland does not have a specific sales territory, but rather, he works with WINCO’s local sales reps in key target markets.

“I have two goals with this new position,” explains Iffland. “First, I would like to work with building owners with high energy consumption buildings that we can get in and really make a difference.”

This goal aligns with the current push by building owners and facilities managers to find more efficient ways to reduce energy use. Iffland’s second goal is to help change the way people interact with their environment and the buildings they spend a significant portion of their lives in.

“I truly believe that we have a unique opportunity to both improve people’s daily lives and reduce a building’s energy load at the same time,” says Iffland. “That’s what gets me excited about Transira™.”

Iffland has been with WINCO Window Company for almost four years. He started with an internship called St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (STL CAPS), whereby high school students learn directly from business and industry professionals. Prior to his promotion to Product Specialist, Iffland almost exclusively worked on the development and automation side of Transira™, providing him with a greater understanding of the system, its capabilities, and how it is possible for something as simple as a window to integrate into a constantly growing technological field to improve buildings.

Iffland studied mechanical engineering at both St Louis Community College and Missouri S&T.

Kristy Hess joins Commerce Bank as Senior Vice President, Division Manager Commercial Real Estate

Kristy Hess

Kristy Hess joined Commerce Bank as senior vice president, division manager commercial real estate. In this role she will be responsible for managing Commerce Bank’s extensive network of professional real estate relationships, as well as attract new investor and developer clients to Commerce Bank.

Kristy has nearly 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate and is eager to get started. “Commercial real estate is an important part of building thriving communities,” said Hess. “I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my passion for commercial real estate to Commerce Bank, an institution that works to help build communities in a number of ways,” she shared.

“We are excited to welcome Kristy to the team,” said Jason Penfield, executive vice president. “Commercial Real Estate is a vital component of our commercial line of business. Adding Kristy positions us well to meet our continued growth aspirations. Her experience, leadership and deep St. Louis ties will greatly benefit our commercial real estate clientele and the community as we work on key projects in the region,” Jason stated.

Kristy is a graduate of Drury University, earned her MBA from St. Louis University, and received a Women’s Leadership Forum Certificate from Washington University Olin Business School. She is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and past board member, serves as a finance mentor for ULI Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) Program, and is on the board of Independence Center.

February 4, 2022

Holly Kinney Promoted to Tarlton Controller

Holly Kinney

Tarlton Corp. has promoted Holly Kinney to Controller at the St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm. Kinney, who joined Tarlton in May 2018 as Assistant Controller, has been instrumental in organizing, tracking and assisting in the company’s regular financial reporting. In addition, she is an active member of Tarlton’s diversity committee and previously chaired the philanthropy committee.

“Holly has been a key contributor to our department and to the company overall,” said Anthony Eftimoff, Tarlton Vice President of Finance. “She has continually taken on additional responsibilities, especially over the last six months, that are instrumental to Tarlton’s continued financial strength and success as a premier St. Louis builder.”

Kinney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, with a financial planning minor, and a Master of Accountancy from Missouri State University. She has been a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Missouri since 2012. Prior to joining Tarlton, she worked as financial reporting manager for a Missouri-based national provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle market. She also has experience as a staff accountant for a global retail environment manufacturer and for a national CPA and advisory firm.

Cohen Architectural Woodworking Names Tim Bornemann COO

Tim Bornemann

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Tim Bornemann has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bornemann will help Cohen grow its practice of Lean Manufacturing while helping the company streamline its business operations.

Bornemann has 40 years of experience serving in corporate leadership, business ownership, and consulting. Recognized as a leading national expert on Lean Manufacturing he has served in management with Libbey Owens Ford, Johnson Controls, Americ Disc and Vendo Company, and as a consultant with Gemini Consulting, Kaizen Institute, and Pathways Consulting. He continues his work as President of the Lean Training Institute.

“Tim has a proven track record of leveraging Lean processes to obtain bottom line results. He understands how Lean can improve revenue and effectively impact operations to lower costs and streamline response to customer requirements,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “Tim will play a major role in helping Cohen Architectural Woodworking achieve next level growth while maintaining solid profitability.”

“Cohen is highly successful and an established nationwide leader in custom commercial millwork and casework. They are perfectly positioned to further improve efficiencies and greatly reduce the industry standard time from design and manufacturing to customer delivery,” Bornemann said. “I am excited to help them build on their Lean processes, and help them strategically plan to meet current and future corporate objectives.”

A graduate of the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with an MBA degree, Bornemann also attained an MS degree from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s of physics degree from the University of Minnesota. Bornemann and his family currently reside in Rolla, MO.

Wellington Environmental Hires Tracy Mueller as Director of Contractor Networking

Tracy Mueller

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Tracy Mueller as its new Director of Contractor Networking. In this role, Mueller will be responsible for networking with general contractors and promoting Wellington Environmental’s services.

“We are very pleased to have Tracy on board,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her expertise in networking and her connections with local contractors will be an invaluable asset for Wellington as we continue to offer our specialized environmental services to contractors and clients.”

Before joining Wellington Environmental, Mueller served as Assistant Director at The Connection Exchange and is also a New Member Advisor at Master Networks MO. She brings with her considerable skills in leadership, public speaking, and community outreach. Mueller received her bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and Rhetoric from the University of Missouri in Saint Louis.

The Korte Company Promotes Several Employees into Key Positions

Derek Brauer

Derek Brauer has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Procurement and is responsible for managing New Business Development as well as directing Preconstruction activities. Derek began his career at The Korte Company in 2000 as a Project Engineer. He was also a Project Executive with a primary focus on the Department of Defense sector. Additionally, Derek was an integral member of the company’s Preconstruction and Project Management Teams.

Jason Weiss

Jason Weiss has been named Executive Vice President of Operations and will oversee the Design, Project Management, Recruiting, Quality Control and Field, pillars of the company. Jason joined The Korte Company in 2004 and has held several positions throughout the company including the Executor Director of Project Management. His project experience spans key sectors including Department of Defense, distribution centers, offices and retail.

Tyler Unterbrink

Tyler Unterbrink was promoted to Vice President of Field Operations and will support the Operations Team and direct the company’s Field and Safety Teams. Tyler was also a Project Executive heading up the Distribution Center teams and has also held numerous Project Manager roles on various construction projects since joining The Korte Company in 2006. He has been an instrumental part of almost three dozen key distribution center projects, but his resume also includes successful deliveries in the healthcare, defense, commercial and education markets.

Kristyn Newbern Joins McCarthy as Director of Business Development

Kristyn Newbern

Kristyn Newbern has signed on with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as director of business development. In this position, she will build client and partner relationships to expand McCarthy’s Advanced Technology & Manufacturing (AT&M) business unit across the company’s 28-state Central Region—from the Plains to the East Coast.

Before joining McCarthy, Newbern served as director of client development at S. M. Wilson & Company, a St. Louis-based construction services firm. Her A/E/C industry experience also includes serving as production and marketing manager at Access Engineering, a civil engineering firm in St. Louis.

“Kristyn has an impressive track record of developing and implementing successful client development strategies,” said Erin Valentine, vice president at McCarthy. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to our business development team.”

Newbern earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering management from Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla, Mo. She also received a Graduate Certificate in Project Management.

Newbern serves on the Patient and Family Advisory Council for the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Foundation. In addition, she leads the Luke’s SkyWalkers 5K team for the Cardinal Glennon Sun Run, which has raised over $45,000 for the Foundation over the last five years.

“McCarthy builds the complex projects that will shape the future of our communities,” said Newbern. “Advanced Technology & Manufacturing is a fascinating market with exciting opportunities, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that momentum on a driven, supportive, fun team.”

