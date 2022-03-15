People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Knoebel Construction Promotes Bryon Muir to Vice President

Byron Muir

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Vice President at Knoebel Construction. Muir will oversee the St. Louis-based general contractor’s construction and project management departments. His responsibilities include developing and implementing strategies to support profitable growth through project management and execution. Muir will develop and implement standard processes related to construction project cost, quality, delivery and safety standards.

Muir joined Knoebel Construction in 2011 as Project Manager and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development where he was responsible for growing clientele nationwide. He has 25 years of experience in the construction industry.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Construction Management Partners Hires National Industry Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Precious Jackson-Howlett

Construction Management Partners, LLC (CMP) has hired Precious Jackson-Howlett as director of program management services. As a member of the leadership team, her responsibilities will include project management support, construction audit advisory, and diversity program management services.

Jackson-Howlett comes to CMP from Alberici Constructors, where she was the diversity manager. She was a key participant in developing strategic business programs for projects worth more than $2 billion in construction services. Her responsibilities included developing and implementing programs to increase the business management skills of emerging subcontractors, assisting valued clients with developing community impact programs, and expanding the pool of diverse contractors. Jackson-Howlett is a recipient of MOKAN’s (Minority Contractor Association) Construction Executive of the Year award. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of New Orleans and earned a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University.

CMP, an industry leader, was established in 2012 for the purpose of representing owners during pre-construction, construction, and post-construction of their projects. The company serves the following markets: K-12, secondary education, corporate, healthcare and major league sports. For information contact Construction Management Partners, 314-454.9111.

McMahon Berger Adds Three Attorneys

St. Louis’ largest law firm dedicated to a labor and employment defense law practice is expanding by adding three attorneys.

McMahon Berger’s primary focus is on representing private and public employers, associations, and insurance companies of various sizes and in various industries throughout the country. The firm handles matters covering the full range of employment litigation, employment agreements, executive compensation, ERISA, EEOC matters, class actions, arbitrations, traditional labor relations, OSHA, Railway Labor Act and before the National Labor Relations Board.

In 2020, the firm celebrated its 65th anniversary in this complex area of law, which was founded by the former Regional Director of the National Labor Relations Board for the St. Louis Region in 1955.

Joining the firm is Perry DeLay, an attorney who focuses on employee benefits and pension plan administration. Perry is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School and holds an LL.M in taxation from Villanova University. Perry also holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Chicago. Perry explained, “This is inspiring to join a group of employment defense counsel who are at the pinnacle of the field.” Email: delay@mcmahonberger.com

Additionally, joining the firm is Arturo Hernandez, who graduated from Vermont Law School in New England and has since focused his practice primarily on civil litigation, business immigration law, labor, and employment law. He has also taught trial practice, evidence, and graduate business law at Columbia College. His undergraduate degree is from Texas A&M University where he completed his B.A. in Anthropology. Arturo stated, “The firm’s reputation is what drew me to practice with them.” Email: hernandez@mcmahonberger.com

Also joining the firm is David Gutwein, a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law in 2008. David’s undergraduate degree is from Indiana University in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He has been in private practice, with a primary focus on bankruptcy cases. David explained, “Joining the best in the field is exciting and challenging.” Email: gutwein@mcmahonberger.com

U.S News and World Report recently ranked McMahon Berger as Tier 1 for Employment Law – Management, Tier 1 in Labor Law – Management, and Tier 1 in Labor and Employment Litigation

Holland Construction Services Promotes Rob Ruehl to Project Executive

Rob Ruehl

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Ruehl to Project Executive. Ruehl has been with Holland since 2017 and has showcased his determination and work ethic on a multitude of projects.

“Rob has been a tremendous asset to us and our clients over the past five years,” said Marchal. “I am very proud of the work he has done and the professional growth I’ve seen in him. We’re looking forward to seeing his continued success leading teams as a Project Executive.”

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ruehl has been a part of major projects at Holland including Keystone Place Senior Living, The Villages of Twin Oaks, The Flats at Dorsett Ridge, and Heartland View Apartments.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to assist in guiding and growing our multi-family market and continue where we are strong and continue to grow our team,” Ruehl said.

In the new position, Ruehl will be bringing his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to the management team. As Project Executive, Ruehl will identify market opportunities, build and maintain relationships, guide the preconstruction process on multi-family projects, negotiate contracts, and focus on the growth of his teammates.

Ruehl received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

March 11, 2022

Construction Dive Selects McCarthy Project Manager Alisa Lewis as a 2022 Construction Champion

She’s one of seven women recognized as an ‘Up-and-Coming Leader’ in the nationwide program.



Alisa Lewis

Alisa Lewis, project manager at McCarthy Building Companies, has been selected as a 2022 Construction Champion by Construction Dive, a national publication that highlights news and trends shaping the construction and building industry. The annual awards program coincides with Women in Construction Week (#WICWeek2022), March 6-12, 2022.

Chosen from more than 650 submissions, Lewis is one of seven women recognized as an “Up-and-Coming Leader.” In total, Construction Dive selected 34 women who “stand as shining examples of how intuition, dedication and intelligence are shaping the industry.”

As a manager of the project controls team on the $1.7 billion Next NGA West campus under construction in north St. Louis, Lewis is helping to ensure that all design and construction work follows strict federal government regulations. Other projects she has helped bring to life during her 16-year McCarthy career include Mercy Heart Hospital in Creve Coeur, the William H. Danforth Wing at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, expansion of the Edward Jones south headquarters campus in Des Peres, the replacement hospital and medical office building for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, Ill. and renovation of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Ill. Collectively, these projects have a construction value of more than $1.2 billion.

“Construction is an intersection of my love of architecture, people and problem solving,” said Lewis. “I am proud of being a part of building projects that not only have an impact on the immediate community, but also the region, nation and world.”

In November 2021, the St. Louis Business Journal honored Lewis in its annual 40 Under 40 list of the region’s top business leaders under the age of 40.

View Construction Dive 2022 Up-and-Coming Leaders.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

March 4, 2022

Wellington Environmental Hires New EPA Scheduler and Client Liaison Communications Manager

Molly Pryor

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Molly Pryor as its new EPA scheduler and client liaison communications manager. In this role, Pryor will be responsible for improving communication with existing clients and prospects across a wide range of industries.

“We are thrilled to have Molly join our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her understanding of the ecommerce landscape will be a tremendous asset for both our internal team and clients as we continue to offer new environmental safety and infection control services to our clients across multiple industries.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Pryor was an assistant buyer and communication specialist for a military supply firm. She brings with her an extensive background in relationships-building and communication with 140+ vendors, strong data analysis skills, customer service representation, and inventory management.

Pryor received her bachelor’s degree in political science studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

About Wellington Environmental

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. The St. Louis-based firm employs a diverse and seasoned team of professionals and technicians who provide solutions to various environmental issues, including testing and remediation of asbestos, lead and mold; specialized infection control, deep cleaning and disinfecting services; Legionella water management planning; and spray-applied fireproofing. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

McClure Engineering Promotes Team Leader to Principal

Steve Dietiker

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, promoted Team Leader Steve Dietiker to the position of Principal. In his new role, Dietiker will continue to oversee new projects and clients and serve as a mentor to new employees, while also working to develop new client relationships.

“We are happy to announce that we have promoted Steve Dietiker to the role of Principal at McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Steve has always been a forward-thinker. He’s the first person to offer support in our recruiting efforts. His industry connections have been very beneficial as McClure has added team members that Steve was instrumental in finding.”

Since re-joining McClure Engineering as a team leader, Dietiker has dedicated himself to meeting client demands, while also assuming additional management responsibilities when required. Dietiker provides leadership and quality assurance for clients in the Web services, Institutional, Healthcare, Industrial, and Hospitality sectors.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dietiker has held various positions in the industry before settling as a team leader at McClure. In these previous roles, Dietiker performed specific duties as an estimator, project manager, and designer.

“Steve will be responsible for developing his team and will look to pass relationships he has fostered to future emerging leaders in the firm,” continued Esarey. “This is the internal growth model that has made McClure so successful and will continue to do so moving forward.”

About McClure Engineering

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

February 25, 2022

Kwame Building Group hires Carson Green as Field Engineer

Carson Green

Carson Green, of Alton, IL, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Field Engineer. Green is responsible for interfacing with the project team, reviewing drawings and specifications, mitigating project issues, estimating, providing technical assistance, delivering construction management services and managing regulatory aspects of projects. He is working on keystone KWAME projects including the Cervantes Convention Center expansion project at America’s Center and St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium.

Green has four years of project management experience working in various construction markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with a minor in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Trettel Joins Tarlton to Expand Business in Industrial and Energy Markets

Tarlton Corp, a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Michael Trettel as Director of Strategic Markets to oversee work acquisition and performance in the firm’s heavy civil and industrial markets.

Mike Trettel

Trettel is an experienced leader in the construction industry, having served in a variety of roles in project management, estimating, business development and marketing. He has developed and informed company strategy, led teams and projects in multiple locations, built strong relationships with clients and partners, and acquired new business across markets.

Prior to joining Tarlton, he served in senior roles for a family of diversified heavy civil and industrial construction companies based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Trettel holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University. He is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., a nonprofit multi-disciplinary leadership, enrichment and networking organization that works to develop a pipeline of diverse civic leaders to serve the region. He also has been named to the “Pittsburgh 40 Under 40” list.

In addition, Trettel is actively involved in the Associated General Contractors of America, where he chairs the Building Division and is a member of the Board of Directors and Board of Governors and a past chair of the Business Development Forum. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and chairs its Development Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and are excited about his ‘big-picture’ approach, as well as his keen interest in cultivating clients for life – one of Tarlton’s core values,” said John Doerr, executive vice president, Tarlton Corp. “Mike’s sophisticated understanding of what it takes to safely and successfully build technically challenging projects and combination of relationship and construction experience will advance our firm in serving existing clients with excellence, while also expanding our expertise and customer base,” he added.

Holland Promotes Paul Gansauer to Vice President of Pre-Construction

Paul Gansauer

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of veteran employee Paul Gansauer to Vice President of Pre-Construction.

Gansauer has more than 15 years of experience at Holland and has risen through the ranks in a variety of roles to become one of the company’s senior leaders. Gansauer started as a Project Engineer in 2007, then became an Assistant Project Manager and Project Manager. He eventually moved to the Pre-Construction Department as an Estimator, then Senior Estimator, Director of Pre-Construction Services and is now the Vice President. He currently leads a growing team of thirteen members.

“Paul is one of our rising stars at Holland and has been a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Marchal. “He works tirelessly to find the most economical solution to our clients’ needs and has led the Pre-Construction Department since 2015. As Vice President, Paul will work with clients early in the development process to set projects on a path for success. He will focus on the growth of team members and processes to create capacity within the department while providing high-level guidance on our pursuits.”

Gansauer said he has seen the Pre-Construction department evolve over the years into an essential part of Holland’s building process.

“I have been honored to work with Holland for many years now and see our Pre-Construction Department grow into what it is today,” said Gansauer. “There’s no doubt that the work our team does in Pre-Construction helps bring in and retain business because of the level of detail we put into these projects. The more insight our clients have about a project before we start digging, the better the end product will be. That’s what has helped us successfully grow our Pre-Construction department while delivering projects on time and on budget.”

February 18, 2022

Tarlton Announces Promotions of Julius, Phinney and Picha

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, announces the 2021 promotions of three members of its operations team – Brian Julius, John Phinney and Andrew Picha – to project manager.

Brian Julius

Julius started with Tarlton in May 2016 as a project engineer and was promoted to senior project engineer in July 2019. He has worked on projects with significant concrete components including two proton therapy vaults, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Levels 5 & 8 Renovation for BJC HealthCare, Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at Missouri Botanical Garden and Central West End MetroLink Station Improvements for Washington University School of Medicine.

Julius is a Certified Healthcare Constructor and holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on operations management from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

John Phinney

Phinney joined Tarlton in October 2016 as a project engineer in the Power & Energy group and was promoted to senior project engineer in July 2019. He has worked on numerous water and wastewater projects for various clients and on industrial, energy and utility projects for customers that include Ameren Missouri, Kerry Foods & Flavours, Saint Louis University, The Muny and Washington University in St. Louis.

A member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Concrete Institute, Phinney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Andrew Picha

Picha started as a project engineer with Tarlton in October 2017 and was promoted to senior project engineer in March 2019. Working with Tarlton’s life sciences team, he has been an integral part of multiple projects in the Cortex Innovation Community, including the historic renovation of 4340 Duncan Ave. and build-outs at 4340 and 4220 Duncan Ave. He also worked on the COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Picha earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

February 11, 2022

Melissa Denton joins Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher

Meliss Denton

Melissa Denton of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher. Denton is responsible for dispatching service technicians to commercial HVAC projects, including preventative maintenance and 24/7 emergency service. She also works closely with Wiegmann’s payroll, sales teams and billing departments.

Denton brings 20 years of dispatching experience. Wiegmann Associates provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and HVAC service to commercial clients in the St. Louis area. The firm is one of the largest commercial heating and cooling service providers in the region.

Matt Mehringer Joins Sales and Marketing Group at WINCO Window Company

Matt Mehringer

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows, is pleased to announce that Matt Mehringer has accepted a position in its Sales and Marketing Group as an account manager.

Mehringer will be responsible for growing existing client relationships and increasing bidding efficiencies. He has an extensive background in technical sales, customer service, finance, as well as a degree in education. “I appreciate the teamwork among my colleagues and it is exciting to help continue the WINCO commitment to excellence.”

“Matt brings a wealth of business experience to our business,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, vice president at WINCO. “We are already seeing the benefits of his unique perspective with our customer relationships.”

Mehringer graduated from Master’s University in Los Angeles and has been a resident of the St Louis area since 2020. For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com.

John Iffland Promoted to Product Specialist at WINCO Window Company

John Iffland

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows and doors, is pleased to announce that John Iffland has been promoted to Product Specialist, with an emphasis on technical sales of specialized products. Iffland’s current focus is Transira™ Window Solutions, a new energy-saving, security-ensuring window featuring two technologies in one product: An automated shade that is integral to the window, containing the shade between pieces of glass. This new product works in both new construction as a stand alone product or in existing buildings as an upgrade to the windows..

Iffland’s primary responsibilities are to work with building owners and facility managers to identify whether WINCO’s Transira™ Window Solutions would be a good fit for their window system needs. As this is a new product for WINCO, Iffland is fully immersed in the product’s technology and performance advantages. Because of this, Iffland does not have a specific sales territory, but rather, he works with WINCO’s local sales reps in key target markets.

“I have two goals with this new position,” explains Iffland. “First, I would like to work with building owners with high energy consumption buildings that we can get in and really make a difference.”

This goal aligns with the current push by building owners and facilities managers to find more efficient ways to reduce energy use. Iffland’s second goal is to help change the way people interact with their environment and the buildings they spend a significant portion of their lives in.

“I truly believe that we have a unique opportunity to both improve people’s daily lives and reduce a building’s energy load at the same time,” says Iffland. “That’s what gets me excited about Transira™.”

Iffland has been with WINCO Window Company for almost four years. He started with an internship called St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (STL CAPS), whereby high school students learn directly from business and industry professionals. Prior to his promotion to Product Specialist, Iffland almost exclusively worked on the development and automation side of Transira™, providing him with a greater understanding of the system, its capabilities, and how it is possible for something as simple as a window to integrate into a constantly growing technological field to improve buildings.

Iffland studied mechanical engineering at both St Louis Community College and Missouri S&T.

Kristy Hess joins Commerce Bank as Senior Vice President, Division Manager Commercial Real Estate

Kristy Hess

Kristy Hess joined Commerce Bank as senior vice president, division manager commercial real estate. In this role she will be responsible for managing Commerce Bank’s extensive network of professional real estate relationships, as well as attract new investor and developer clients to Commerce Bank.

Kristy has nearly 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate and is eager to get started. “Commercial real estate is an important part of building thriving communities,” said Hess. “I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my passion for commercial real estate to Commerce Bank, an institution that works to help build communities in a number of ways,” she shared.

“We are excited to welcome Kristy to the team,” said Jason Penfield, executive vice president. “Commercial Real Estate is a vital component of our commercial line of business. Adding Kristy positions us well to meet our continued growth aspirations. Her experience, leadership and deep St. Louis ties will greatly benefit our commercial real estate clientele and the community as we work on key projects in the region,” Jason stated.

Kristy is a graduate of Drury University, earned her MBA from St. Louis University, and received a Women’s Leadership Forum Certificate from Washington University Olin Business School. She is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and past board member, serves as a finance mentor for ULI Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) Program, and is on the board of Independence Center.

