People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Kwame Building Group Hires Michael Maue as Project Manager

Michael Maue

Michael Maue of Mascoutah, IL has joined Kwame Building Group as a Project Manager. He is responsible for project planning, development and execution, from conceptual design to project closeout. He coordinates project teams to ensure client requirements are met and outcomes are delivered on time.

Maue has 34 years of project and contract management experience working in various construction markets, including commercial, federal, industrial, municipal, educational and multi-family housing. He has extensive experience in site and building planning, design construction and renovation, and proactive interfacing with stakeholders. He holds a degree in Construction Management Technology from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Brent R. Wood Named New President of the TRRA

Brent Wood

Brent R. Wood has had the “Interim” tag removed from his title and has been named the new President of the TRRA. Brent has served TRRA as its Chief Financial Officer since 2017. Prior to that, Brent spent over 35 years in various roles in the coal and power industries, and four years in public accounting. Brent served in various corporate and division accounting roles for Zeigler Coal Holding Company/Old Ben Coal Company and Peabody Energy. Later he served as treasurer and corporate controller for Prairie State Generating Company, a $5B coal fired power plant and mining facility, where he developed the accounting and finance function for the start-up operation. He has served as treasurer and corporate controller for White Oak Resources, a $600M start longwall mining operation in Southern Illinois.

“Brent’s ascent to the President’s role from being TRRA’s CFO is timely as our company navigates through post-Covid supply chain issues while at the same time identifying and maximizing funding opportunities to reinvest in TRRA’s infrastructure. Brent’s leadership, training and expertise in financial fidelity will be important to the continued growth and success of the TRRA and efficient operation of the third largest rail hub in the U.S,” according to TRRA Chief Legal Officer and Director of Corporate Affairs Asim Raza. “We are excited to have him lead our Railroad as the country emerges from the Covid pandemic and at a time when the country continues to reinvest heavily in upgrading its transportation network.”

Brent graduated summa cum laude from Southeast Missouri State University in 1983, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, majoring in accounting. He passed the CPA exam in 1983 and later earned a MBA in Finance from Webster University in 1995. Brent is currently a member of the Missouri Society of CPAs, as well as the AICPA.

“I am excited for this new opportunity, and I look forward to leading the great team at TRRA as we prepare for the challenges facing the railroad industry now and in the future.” said Brent Wood.

The TRRA is a Class III railroad serving 80 industrial customers in the St. Louis region and provides interchange services to Class I railroads serving the East and West Coasts and the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. These services provide cost efficient transportation options to area businesses and is a critical hub for connecting the St. Louis region to the national and global market place.

Nelch Promoted to Tarlton Project Director

Andrew Nelch

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Andrew Nelch, LEED AP, to project director.

Nelch began his career with Tarlton in April 2006 as a project engineer. In August 2018 he was promoted to senior project manager, having previously served as a Tarlton project manager and senior project engineer. Nelch has worked on a number of significant projects at the firm, including the historic renovation of the core and shell at 900 N. Tucker Blvd.; the new Center for Nursing and Health Sciences at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park; the Bryan Hall Renovation and Simon Hall Renovations at Washington University in St. Louis; the Tower Tee recreation complex revitalization; and projects for Bayer, Pfizer, the U.S. General Services Administration and Wells Fargo.

For several years, Nelch has captained Tarlton’s team in the Gateway Dragon Boat Festival, which supports Operation Family Help, a nonprofit effort to assist families with medical needs not covered by health insurance. The team has recorded multiple fastest runs of the day in the event held in June and has been industry winner and overall winner several times.

“Andrew has demonstrated a consistently strong work ethic throughout his career at Tarlton,” said Sondra Rotty, Tarlton vice president. “His leadership skills on some of our most challenging opportunities helped to successfully execute each project to meet the needs of our clients. We are so grateful for his many talents, accomplishments and dedication to Tarlton.”

Nelch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

Oculus Inc. Brings New Talent to Dallas Office

Johnson II, Majors and Nguyen added to architecture and interior design teams

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has added Lavell Johnson II and Si Nguyen to its architecture team and Erin Majors as an interior designer. All three will be based in Oculus’ Dallas office, and this will be Johnson’s second tenure with the company.

Lavell Johnson

“We are thrilled that Lavell returned to Oculus, and we welcome Erin and Si to our talented and diverse team,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “As we continue to grow our Dallas office, we have no doubt all three will play a key role in continuing to produce the high-quality work our architecture and interior design teams in Texas are constantly delivering.”

Johnson II originally joined Oculus Inc. in 2018 as a project designer for the firm’s Dallas office. In his new position as junior project manager at Oculus, Johnson II brings more than 10 years of architectural, construction and design development experience for commercial, institutional, and governmental projects. He has a Master of Architecture with an emphasis in Urban Design, plus a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Si Nguyen

Nguyen joins the architecture team with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington. He brings model processing experience in both exterior and interior design.

Erin Majors

As an addition to the interior design team, Majors, RID, IIDA, LEED Green Associate, comes to Oculus with five years of industry experience. She has worked on healthcare, commercial and higher-education projects where her tasks included producing design concepts and deliverables, creating renderings and performing site surveys. Majors has a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Brian Hahn joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Brian Hahn

Brian Hahn of St. Charles, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Engineer. He is responsible for designing and engineering energy-efficient, cost-effective and high-performing HVAC systems for Wiegmann Associates projects. He will perform heating and cooling loads for HVAC systems,select appropriate HVAC equipment and use 3D modeling software to generate design and construction documents.

Hahn brings eight years of experience in consumer goods manufacturing, engineering and management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and a Master’s in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

ABOUT WIEGMANN ASSOCIATES

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

March 18, 2022

Knoebel Construction Promotes Bryon Muir to Vice President

Byron Muir

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Vice President at Knoebel Construction. Muir will oversee the St. Louis-based general contractor’s construction and project management departments. His responsibilities include developing and implementing strategies to support profitable growth through project management and execution. Muir will develop and implement standard processes related to construction project cost, quality, delivery and safety standards.

Muir joined Knoebel Construction in 2011 as Project Manager and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development where he was responsible for growing clientele nationwide. He has 25 years of experience in the construction industry.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Construction Management Partners Hires National Industry Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Precious Jackson-Howlett

Construction Management Partners, LLC (CMP) has hired Precious Jackson-Howlett as director of program management services. As a member of the leadership team, her responsibilities will include project management support, construction audit advisory, and diversity program management services.

Jackson-Howlett comes to CMP from Alberici Constructors, where she was the diversity manager. She was a key participant in developing strategic business programs for projects worth more than $2 billion in construction services. Her responsibilities included developing and implementing programs to increase the business management skills of emerging subcontractors, assisting valued clients with developing community impact programs, and expanding the pool of diverse contractors. Jackson-Howlett is a recipient of MOKAN’s (Minority Contractor Association) Construction Executive of the Year award. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of New Orleans and earned a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University.

CMP, an industry leader, was established in 2012 for the purpose of representing owners during pre-construction, construction, and post-construction of their projects. The company serves the following markets: K-12, secondary education, corporate, healthcare and major league sports. For information contact Construction Management Partners, 314-454.9111.

McMahon Berger Adds Three Attorneys

St. Louis’ largest law firm dedicated to a labor and employment defense law practice is expanding by adding three attorneys.

McMahon Berger’s primary focus is on representing private and public employers, associations, and insurance companies of various sizes and in various industries throughout the country. The firm handles matters covering the full range of employment litigation, employment agreements, executive compensation, ERISA, EEOC matters, class actions, arbitrations, traditional labor relations, OSHA, Railway Labor Act and before the National Labor Relations Board.

In 2020, the firm celebrated its 65th anniversary in this complex area of law, which was founded by the former Regional Director of the National Labor Relations Board for the St. Louis Region in 1955.

Joining the firm is Perry DeLay, an attorney who focuses on employee benefits and pension plan administration. Perry is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School and holds an LL.M in taxation from Villanova University. Perry also holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Chicago. Perry explained, “This is inspiring to join a group of employment defense counsel who are at the pinnacle of the field.” Email: delay@mcmahonberger.com

Additionally, joining the firm is Arturo Hernandez, who graduated from Vermont Law School in New England and has since focused his practice primarily on civil litigation, business immigration law, labor, and employment law. He has also taught trial practice, evidence, and graduate business law at Columbia College. His undergraduate degree is from Texas A&M University where he completed his B.A. in Anthropology. Arturo stated, “The firm’s reputation is what drew me to practice with them.” Email: hernandez@mcmahonberger.com

Also joining the firm is David Gutwein, a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law in 2008. David’s undergraduate degree is from Indiana University in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He has been in private practice, with a primary focus on bankruptcy cases. David explained, “Joining the best in the field is exciting and challenging.” Email: gutwein@mcmahonberger.com

U.S News and World Report recently ranked McMahon Berger as Tier 1 for Employment Law – Management, Tier 1 in Labor Law – Management, and Tier 1 in Labor and Employment Litigation

Holland Construction Services Promotes Rob Ruehl to Project Executive

Rob Ruehl

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Ruehl to Project Executive. Ruehl has been with Holland since 2017 and has showcased his determination and work ethic on a multitude of projects.

“Rob has been a tremendous asset to us and our clients over the past five years,” said Marchal. “I am very proud of the work he has done and the professional growth I’ve seen in him. We’re looking forward to seeing his continued success leading teams as a Project Executive.”

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ruehl has been a part of major projects at Holland including Keystone Place Senior Living, The Villages of Twin Oaks, The Flats at Dorsett Ridge, and Heartland View Apartments.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to assist in guiding and growing our multi-family market and continue where we are strong and continue to grow our team,” Ruehl said.

In the new position, Ruehl will be bringing his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to the management team. As Project Executive, Ruehl will identify market opportunities, build and maintain relationships, guide the preconstruction process on multi-family projects, negotiate contracts, and focus on the growth of his teammates.

Ruehl received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

March 11, 2022

Construction Dive Selects McCarthy Project Manager Alisa Lewis as a 2022 Construction Champion

She’s one of seven women recognized as an ‘Up-and-Coming Leader’ in the nationwide program.



Alisa Lewis

Alisa Lewis, project manager at McCarthy Building Companies, has been selected as a 2022 Construction Champion by Construction Dive, a national publication that highlights news and trends shaping the construction and building industry. The annual awards program coincides with Women in Construction Week (#WICWeek2022), March 6-12, 2022.

Chosen from more than 650 submissions, Lewis is one of seven women recognized as an “Up-and-Coming Leader.” In total, Construction Dive selected 34 women who “stand as shining examples of how intuition, dedication and intelligence are shaping the industry.”

As a manager of the project controls team on the $1.7 billion Next NGA West campus under construction in north St. Louis, Lewis is helping to ensure that all design and construction work follows strict federal government regulations. Other projects she has helped bring to life during her 16-year McCarthy career include Mercy Heart Hospital in Creve Coeur, the William H. Danforth Wing at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, expansion of the Edward Jones south headquarters campus in Des Peres, the replacement hospital and medical office building for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, Ill. and renovation of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Ill. Collectively, these projects have a construction value of more than $1.2 billion.

“Construction is an intersection of my love of architecture, people and problem solving,” said Lewis. “I am proud of being a part of building projects that not only have an impact on the immediate community, but also the region, nation and world.”

In November 2021, the St. Louis Business Journal honored Lewis in its annual 40 Under 40 list of the region’s top business leaders under the age of 40.

View Construction Dive 2022 Up-and-Coming Leaders.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

March 4, 2022

Wellington Environmental Hires New EPA Scheduler and Client Liaison Communications Manager

Molly Pryor

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Molly Pryor as its new EPA scheduler and client liaison communications manager. In this role, Pryor will be responsible for improving communication with existing clients and prospects across a wide range of industries.

“We are thrilled to have Molly join our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her understanding of the ecommerce landscape will be a tremendous asset for both our internal team and clients as we continue to offer new environmental safety and infection control services to our clients across multiple industries.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Pryor was an assistant buyer and communication specialist for a military supply firm. She brings with her an extensive background in relationships-building and communication with 140+ vendors, strong data analysis skills, customer service representation, and inventory management.

Pryor received her bachelor’s degree in political science studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

About Wellington Environmental

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. The St. Louis-based firm employs a diverse and seasoned team of professionals and technicians who provide solutions to various environmental issues, including testing and remediation of asbestos, lead and mold; specialized infection control, deep cleaning and disinfecting services; Legionella water management planning; and spray-applied fireproofing. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

McClure Engineering Promotes Team Leader to Principal

Steve Dietiker

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, promoted Team Leader Steve Dietiker to the position of Principal. In his new role, Dietiker will continue to oversee new projects and clients and serve as a mentor to new employees, while also working to develop new client relationships.

“We are happy to announce that we have promoted Steve Dietiker to the role of Principal at McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Steve has always been a forward-thinker. He’s the first person to offer support in our recruiting efforts. His industry connections have been very beneficial as McClure has added team members that Steve was instrumental in finding.”

Since re-joining McClure Engineering as a team leader, Dietiker has dedicated himself to meeting client demands, while also assuming additional management responsibilities when required. Dietiker provides leadership and quality assurance for clients in the Web services, Institutional, Healthcare, Industrial, and Hospitality sectors.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dietiker has held various positions in the industry before settling as a team leader at McClure. In these previous roles, Dietiker performed specific duties as an estimator, project manager, and designer.

“Steve will be responsible for developing his team and will look to pass relationships he has fostered to future emerging leaders in the firm,” continued Esarey. “This is the internal growth model that has made McClure so successful and will continue to do so moving forward.”

About McClure Engineering

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

