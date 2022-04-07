People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

AGC of Missouri Launches New Utility Infrastructure Division

Joe Crites

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has launched a new Utility Infrastructure Division designed to meet the needs of contractors and suppliers engaged in utility construction, including water and wastewater facilities and pipelines, energy generation and transmission, and broadband infrastructure. The Division also serves contractors engaged in other underground utility work as well as specialty work such as excavation, tunneling, boring and site preparation. The Division serves as liaison to, and monitor for, other water, wastewater, and utility owner and user groups in the public and private sectors.

Joe Crites, who has 27 years’ experience in various types of construction, has been appointed coordinator for the new division. Crites, a resident of Poplar Bluff, serves as staff coordinator for members statewide.

“This important new group joins our other two divisions – the Building and Highway & Transportation Divisions,” said Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO. “Our new membership structure also perfectly aligns with the three divisional structure of AGC of America.”

Steve Sellenreik, president of Sellenreik Construction, Inc. in Jonesburg, MO, serves as chair of the new division and also as a member of AGCMO’s board of directors.

“An investment of more than $440 million is projected for federal- and state- funded infrastructure projects in Missouri over the next few years.” noted Toenjes. “After hearing with our members, it was evident that this is the ideal time to put our own resources, market and program support towards contractors and suppliers working in this sector.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

RoofTech & PaveTech Consulting, Inc. Hire David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development

David Barnes

David Barnes appointed Vice President of Business Development to support building client relationships

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc., a St. Louis-based, independent, third-party consulting group, appoints David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Barnes will focus on growing the business in additional markets.

“Barnes is an excellent addition to have on board,” said Cale Prokopf, president of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc. “His experience and skill set in business development and client acquisitions are invaluable assets for RoofTech and PaveTech.”

Before joining RoofTech & PaveTech, Barnes most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Inland Coatings. Prior to this, Barnes worked as a Business Development Manager for the Soprema Group, where he was instrumental in increasing sales, creating new strategies, and implementing new product lines. Barnes brings with him 20 years of experience producing sales and revenue growth, relationship building, and new market development, as well as project management history for roofing and waterproofing jobs.

“As we continue to expand our focus to different regions across the country, David will be key to ensuring the success of this effort.” continued Prokopf.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.

Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American Water

Crystal Grant

Missouri American Water recently named Crystal Grant as St. Louis Senior Operations Manager.

In this position, she oversees field customer service and the construction and maintenance teams throughout St. Louis County, the largest community served by the company. Grant has been with the American Water family for 24 years. In 1998, she began with the system conversion and implementation team. Since then, she has worked as a Senior Education and Development Specialist in American Water’s Customer Service Center, Operations Support Supervisor for Illinois American Water, and Employee Relations Business Partner and Human Resources Business Partner for American Water. Grant holds a bachelor’s degree in business, bachelor’s degree in computer science, and master’s degree in teaching from Webster University.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

April 1, 2022

Helmkamp Construction adds Stuarrt Bailey to Project Management Team

Stuart Bailey

Helmkamp Construction continues to grow with the addition of Stuarrt Bailey to their project management team. Bailey joins Helmkamp with a background in estimating and project management in industrial work and will be mainly focused on serving Helmkamp’s clients in industrial markets.

Stuarrt Bailey graduated in 2016 from the Construction Management program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Since, he has worked on construction projects at both Berco Industrial and Ameren Transmission. When asked why he decided to join Helmkamp Construction, he said “Helmkamp has a great culture. The benefits are amazing and that says a lot to me about the leadership.”

Helmkamp President and Owner, Rob Johnes, said “I am pleased to announce Stuarrt as the most recent addition to our team. He comes to us with industrial experience that will allow him to jump into and excel on industrial projects. The industrial market is a specialty that Helmkamp performs well in. Stuarrt will be a strong part of the team that continues to help us shine in that segment of our business.”

Bailey says he most looks forward to opportunities to grow and experience new projects at Helmkamp. He currently resides in Glen Carbon, Illinois with his wife and one-year-old son.

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets, primarily serving corporate clients in the St. Louis metro area. Helmkamp offers pre-construction, construction, and design/build services, as well as out-of-state capabilities. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

IMPACT Strategies’ Schwartz & Grant Complete Continuing Education Courses

Intensive, multi-week courses add depth to the firm’s knowledge base.

Travis Schwartz

Travis Schwartz completed the Project Manager Academy through Fails Management Institute (FMI) in Raleigh, NC in February. The four-day intensive training focused on topics such as: project planning, customer-focused construction, field productivity, and ethics and integrity. Schwartz said, “I enjoyed the hands-on learning and working as a team with different groups of people. I also developed relationships with other project managers from across the country as we learned new methodologies and best practices to take back to our firms.”

Travis Schwartz, project manager, and Jordan Grant, senior project engineer at IMPACT Strategies have recently completed in-depth continuing education courses to further their construction knowledge and enhance IMPACT’s client services.

Jordan Grant

Jordan Grant graduated from the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Construction Leadership Institute in March. The nine-week annual program, attended by the area’s top emerging leaders, provides valuable knowledge and skills to tackle the modernday challenges of the construction industry. Grant was recommended and sponsored by IMPACT to participate in the Institute as a part of his continued education and growth within the company.

“IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees’ training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. “Travis and Jordan are assets to both the firm and to our clients. We look forward to seeing them implement their new skills and knowledge.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

March 25, 2022

Kwame Building Group Hires Michael Maue as Project Manager

Michael Maue

Michael Maue of Mascoutah, IL has joined Kwame Building Group as a Project Manager. He is responsible for project planning, development and execution, from conceptual design to project closeout. He coordinates project teams to ensure client requirements are met and outcomes are delivered on time.

Maue has 34 years of project and contract management experience working in various construction markets, including commercial, federal, industrial, municipal, educational and multi-family housing. He has extensive experience in site and building planning, design construction and renovation, and proactive interfacing with stakeholders. He holds a degree in Construction Management Technology from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Brent R. Wood Named New President of the TRRA

Brent Wood

Brent R. Wood has had the “Interim” tag removed from his title and has been named the new President of the TRRA. Brent has served TRRA as its Chief Financial Officer since 2017. Prior to that, Brent spent over 35 years in various roles in the coal and power industries, and four years in public accounting. Brent served in various corporate and division accounting roles for Zeigler Coal Holding Company/Old Ben Coal Company and Peabody Energy. Later he served as treasurer and corporate controller for Prairie State Generating Company, a $5B coal fired power plant and mining facility, where he developed the accounting and finance function for the start-up operation. He has served as treasurer and corporate controller for White Oak Resources, a $600M start longwall mining operation in Southern Illinois.

“Brent’s ascent to the President’s role from being TRRA’s CFO is timely as our company navigates through post-Covid supply chain issues while at the same time identifying and maximizing funding opportunities to reinvest in TRRA’s infrastructure. Brent’s leadership, training and expertise in financial fidelity will be important to the continued growth and success of the TRRA and efficient operation of the third largest rail hub in the U.S,” according to TRRA Chief Legal Officer and Director of Corporate Affairs Asim Raza. “We are excited to have him lead our Railroad as the country emerges from the Covid pandemic and at a time when the country continues to reinvest heavily in upgrading its transportation network.”

Brent graduated summa cum laude from Southeast Missouri State University in 1983, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, majoring in accounting. He passed the CPA exam in 1983 and later earned a MBA in Finance from Webster University in 1995. Brent is currently a member of the Missouri Society of CPAs, as well as the AICPA.

“I am excited for this new opportunity, and I look forward to leading the great team at TRRA as we prepare for the challenges facing the railroad industry now and in the future.” said Brent Wood.

The TRRA is a Class III railroad serving 80 industrial customers in the St. Louis region and provides interchange services to Class I railroads serving the East and West Coasts and the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. These services provide cost efficient transportation options to area businesses and is a critical hub for connecting the St. Louis region to the national and global market place.

Nelch Promoted to Tarlton Project Director

Andrew Nelch

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Andrew Nelch, LEED AP, to project director.

Nelch began his career with Tarlton in April 2006 as a project engineer. In August 2018 he was promoted to senior project manager, having previously served as a Tarlton project manager and senior project engineer. Nelch has worked on a number of significant projects at the firm, including the historic renovation of the core and shell at 900 N. Tucker Blvd.; the new Center for Nursing and Health Sciences at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park; the Bryan Hall Renovation and Simon Hall Renovations at Washington University in St. Louis; the Tower Tee recreation complex revitalization; and projects for Bayer, Pfizer, the U.S. General Services Administration and Wells Fargo.

For several years, Nelch has captained Tarlton’s team in the Gateway Dragon Boat Festival, which supports Operation Family Help, a nonprofit effort to assist families with medical needs not covered by health insurance. The team has recorded multiple fastest runs of the day in the event held in June and has been industry winner and overall winner several times.

“Andrew has demonstrated a consistently strong work ethic throughout his career at Tarlton,” said Sondra Rotty, Tarlton vice president. “His leadership skills on some of our most challenging opportunities helped to successfully execute each project to meet the needs of our clients. We are so grateful for his many talents, accomplishments and dedication to Tarlton.”

Nelch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

Oculus Inc. Brings New Talent to Dallas Office

Johnson II, Majors and Nguyen added to architecture and interior design teams

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has added Lavell Johnson II and Si Nguyen to its architecture team and Erin Majors as an interior designer. All three will be based in Oculus’ Dallas office, and this will be Johnson’s second tenure with the company.

Lavell Johnson

“We are thrilled that Lavell returned to Oculus, and we welcome Erin and Si to our talented and diverse team,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “As we continue to grow our Dallas office, we have no doubt all three will play a key role in continuing to produce the high-quality work our architecture and interior design teams in Texas are constantly delivering.”

Johnson II originally joined Oculus Inc. in 2018 as a project designer for the firm’s Dallas office. In his new position as junior project manager at Oculus, Johnson II brings more than 10 years of architectural, construction and design development experience for commercial, institutional, and governmental projects. He has a Master of Architecture with an emphasis in Urban Design, plus a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Si Nguyen

Nguyen joins the architecture team with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington. He brings model processing experience in both exterior and interior design.

Erin Majors

As an addition to the interior design team, Majors, RID, IIDA, LEED Green Associate, comes to Oculus with five years of industry experience. She has worked on healthcare, commercial and higher-education projects where her tasks included producing design concepts and deliverables, creating renderings and performing site surveys. Majors has a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Brian Hahn joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Brian Hahn

Brian Hahn of St. Charles, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Engineer. He is responsible for designing and engineering energy-efficient, cost-effective and high-performing HVAC systems for Wiegmann Associates projects. He will perform heating and cooling loads for HVAC systems,select appropriate HVAC equipment and use 3D modeling software to generate design and construction documents.

Hahn brings eight years of experience in consumer goods manufacturing, engineering and management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and a Master’s in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

ABOUT WIEGMANN ASSOCIATES

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

March 18, 2022

Knoebel Construction Promotes Bryon Muir to Vice President

Byron Muir

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Vice President at Knoebel Construction. Muir will oversee the St. Louis-based general contractor’s construction and project management departments. His responsibilities include developing and implementing strategies to support profitable growth through project management and execution. Muir will develop and implement standard processes related to construction project cost, quality, delivery and safety standards.

Muir joined Knoebel Construction in 2011 as Project Manager and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development where he was responsible for growing clientele nationwide. He has 25 years of experience in the construction industry.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Construction Management Partners Hires National Industry Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Precious Jackson-Howlett

Construction Management Partners, LLC (CMP) has hired Precious Jackson-Howlett as director of program management services. As a member of the leadership team, her responsibilities will include project management support, construction audit advisory, and diversity program management services.

Jackson-Howlett comes to CMP from Alberici Constructors, where she was the diversity manager. She was a key participant in developing strategic business programs for projects worth more than $2 billion in construction services. Her responsibilities included developing and implementing programs to increase the business management skills of emerging subcontractors, assisting valued clients with developing community impact programs, and expanding the pool of diverse contractors. Jackson-Howlett is a recipient of MOKAN’s (Minority Contractor Association) Construction Executive of the Year award. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of New Orleans and earned a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University.

CMP, an industry leader, was established in 2012 for the purpose of representing owners during pre-construction, construction, and post-construction of their projects. The company serves the following markets: K-12, secondary education, corporate, healthcare and major league sports. For information contact Construction Management Partners, 314-454.9111.

McMahon Berger Adds Three Attorneys

St. Louis’ largest law firm dedicated to a labor and employment defense law practice is expanding by adding three attorneys.

McMahon Berger’s primary focus is on representing private and public employers, associations, and insurance companies of various sizes and in various industries throughout the country. The firm handles matters covering the full range of employment litigation, employment agreements, executive compensation, ERISA, EEOC matters, class actions, arbitrations, traditional labor relations, OSHA, Railway Labor Act and before the National Labor Relations Board.

In 2020, the firm celebrated its 65th anniversary in this complex area of law, which was founded by the former Regional Director of the National Labor Relations Board for the St. Louis Region in 1955.

Joining the firm is Perry DeLay, an attorney who focuses on employee benefits and pension plan administration. Perry is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School and holds an LL.M in taxation from Villanova University. Perry also holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Chicago. Perry explained, “This is inspiring to join a group of employment defense counsel who are at the pinnacle of the field.” Email: delay@mcmahonberger.com

Additionally, joining the firm is Arturo Hernandez, who graduated from Vermont Law School in New England and has since focused his practice primarily on civil litigation, business immigration law, labor, and employment law. He has also taught trial practice, evidence, and graduate business law at Columbia College. His undergraduate degree is from Texas A&M University where he completed his B.A. in Anthropology. Arturo stated, “The firm’s reputation is what drew me to practice with them.” Email: hernandez@mcmahonberger.com

Also joining the firm is David Gutwein, a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law in 2008. David’s undergraduate degree is from Indiana University in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He has been in private practice, with a primary focus on bankruptcy cases. David explained, “Joining the best in the field is exciting and challenging.” Email: gutwein@mcmahonberger.com

U.S News and World Report recently ranked McMahon Berger as Tier 1 for Employment Law – Management, Tier 1 in Labor Law – Management, and Tier 1 in Labor and Employment Litigation

Holland Construction Services Promotes Rob Ruehl to Project Executive

Rob Ruehl

Holland Construction Services President Mike Marchal is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Ruehl to Project Executive. Ruehl has been with Holland since 2017 and has showcased his determination and work ethic on a multitude of projects.

“Rob has been a tremendous asset to us and our clients over the past five years,” said Marchal. “I am very proud of the work he has done and the professional growth I’ve seen in him. We’re looking forward to seeing his continued success leading teams as a Project Executive.”

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ruehl has been a part of major projects at Holland including Keystone Place Senior Living, The Villages of Twin Oaks, The Flats at Dorsett Ridge, and Heartland View Apartments.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to assist in guiding and growing our multi-family market and continue where we are strong and continue to grow our team,” Ruehl said.

In the new position, Ruehl will be bringing his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to the management team. As Project Executive, Ruehl will identify market opportunities, build and maintain relationships, guide the preconstruction process on multi-family projects, negotiate contracts, and focus on the growth of his teammates.

Ruehl received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

