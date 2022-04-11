People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Gabrielle Fields Joins Building Futures as Interim Executive Director

Gabrielle Fields

Building Futures, a growing non-profit founded by Frank and Gay Lorberbaum, is proud to announce that Gabrielle Fields has joined the organization as Interim Executive Director. Gabrielle will work alongside Frank and Gay with the intention of assuming full responsibilities of Executive Director of Building Futures within the year.

Gabrielle, born and raised in St. Louis, is a proud graduate of the AGC sponsored Charter High School, Construction Careers Center, a high school known to many as Triple C. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Public Relations from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. She has spent the past two years working in higher education in Delaware, Ohio and is excited to return to the St. Louis area.

Founded in 2012, Building Futures: Design & Build Workshop began as a year-round Saturday workshop with the goal of supplementing education of under-served youth in the St. Louis area. Today, Building Futures serves over 1,500 students in weekday in-school classes, after school programs, and summer programming. The classes currently taught are for K-8 students, although expansion of their teaching in-school classes for high school students will take place soon.

The current mission of Building Futures is “to help disadvantaged young people obtain the skills needed to excel in the 21st century.” They conduct this mission by teaching the kids concepts of design and construction. The organization works out of a spacious 5,000+ SF warehouse in the North City area at the corner of 13th Street and St. Louis Avenue. The non-profit is supported by grants, corporate and private donations and fees earned from teaching in the various city and public schools. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Opus Group Foundation have been instrumental in the success of Building Futures.

“We are excited to have Gabrielle join us and help lead the way into the future,” says Frank Lorberbaum, founder, and current Executive Director, “her youthful excitement and passion for helping kids fits in perfectly with our mission.”

“It is especially satisfying for me that Gabrielle was a graduate of Construction Careers Center as I also served on the board of this former charter high school and greatly believed in the mission and purpose of the school,” commented Ron Unterreiner of PEOPLE of Construction, current board chair of Building Futures. “What a great story for our industry, the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, and for all the good people that participated in the founding and the managing of Construction Careers Center.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Promotes Kristine Newman to Chief Financial Officer

Kristine Newman

McCarthy Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s largest 100 percent employee-owned construction companies, recently promoted Kristine Newman to chief financial officer. Prior to assuming this role, Newman served as executive vice president for the company. She replaces retiring CFO Doug Audiffred, and reports directly to McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sedey.

Newman joined McCarthy in 2005 as controller for the builder’s Southwest Region and was promoted to vice president, finance in 2016 and senior vice president, finance in 2018. In 2019 she assumed the executive vice president, finance position and became a member of McCarthy’s enterprise leadership team. Now as chief financial officer, she will be responsible for all accounting, finance and insurance components of McCarthy including cash management, investments, internal audit financial reporting and risk management.

“Kris has been working closely with [outgoing CFO] Doug Audiffred for some time to ensure a thoughtful and smooth transition,” Ray Sedey said. “In addition to her outstanding financial acumen, strong work ethic and exceptional professionalism, Kris brings a deep understanding of McCarthy and our industry. She is an inspirational and trustworthy leader, and I speak for our entire leadership team and all our employee-owners when I express how pleased we are to welcome Kris into this role.”

Newman began her career with Arthur Andersen LLP, working on audit and consulting engagements in the firm’s Chicago and Phoenix offices, prior to joining McCarthy. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). An Indiana native, Newman earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Purdue University.

In addition to her responsibilities with McCarthy, Newman was recognized as a “Most Influential Woman in Commercial Real Estate” (AZ Business Magazine, 2019) and serves on the national committee for the McCarthy Partnership for Women, the firm’s employee resource group dedicated to recruiting, developing and retaining women. She currently serves on the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce board of directors, is past president and current member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association and is past chair of the board of directors for UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix.

“It is an incredible honor to serve in this crucial role for our company,” Newman said. “I am grateful to be able to follow in the footsteps of Doug Audiffred, and his guidance through the transition period was extremely helpful and appreciated. I know without a doubt that this organization will continue to accomplish amazing things.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, Inc. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Joyce Morgan Promoted to Director of Finance at Mia Rose Holdings

Joyce Morgan

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has promoted Joyce Morgan to Director of Finance. Morgan was made a partner at Mia Rose Holdings last year. In her Director of Finance role, she oversees the firm’s long-term financial health and growth and is responsible for establishing financial strategies, overseeing all accounting operations, managing accounts payable and receivable, producing financial reports and analyzing budgets.

Morgan brings 25 years of construction industry experience. She previously was property manager at Mia Rose Holdings’ Timber Ridge multifamily complex in Hillsboro, Missouri where she is a co-owner.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

April 8, 2022

AGC of Missouri Launches New Utility Infrastructure Division

Joe Crites

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has launched a new Utility Infrastructure Division designed to meet the needs of contractors and suppliers engaged in utility construction, including water and wastewater facilities and pipelines, energy generation and transmission, and broadband infrastructure. The Division also serves contractors engaged in other underground utility work as well as specialty work such as excavation, tunneling, boring and site preparation. The Division serves as liaison to, and monitor for, other water, wastewater, and utility owner and user groups in the public and private sectors.

Joe Crites, who has 27 years’ experience in various types of construction, has been appointed coordinator for the new division. Crites, a resident of Poplar Bluff, serves as staff coordinator for members statewide.

“This important new group joins our other two divisions – the Building and Highway & Transportation Divisions,” said Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO. “Our new membership structure also perfectly aligns with the three divisional structure of AGC of America.”

Steve Sellenreik, president of Sellenreik Construction, Inc. in Jonesburg, MO, serves as chair of the new division and also as a member of AGCMO’s board of directors.

“An investment of more than $440 million is projected for federal- and state- funded infrastructure projects in Missouri over the next few years.” noted Toenjes. “After hearing with our members, it was evident that this is the ideal time to put our own resources, market and program support towards contractors and suppliers working in this sector.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

RoofTech & PaveTech Consulting, Inc. Hire David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development

David Barnes

David Barnes appointed Vice President of Business Development to support building client relationships

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc., a St. Louis-based, independent, third-party consulting group, appoints David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Barnes will focus on growing the business in additional markets.

“Barnes is an excellent addition to have on board,” said Cale Prokopf, president of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc. “His experience and skill set in business development and client acquisitions are invaluable assets for RoofTech and PaveTech.”

Before joining RoofTech & PaveTech, Barnes most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Inland Coatings. Prior to this, Barnes worked as a Business Development Manager for the Soprema Group, where he was instrumental in increasing sales, creating new strategies, and implementing new product lines. Barnes brings with him 20 years of experience producing sales and revenue growth, relationship building, and new market development, as well as project management history for roofing and waterproofing jobs.

“As we continue to expand our focus to different regions across the country, David will be key to ensuring the success of this effort.” continued Prokopf.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.

Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American Water

Crystal Grant

Missouri American Water recently named Crystal Grant as St. Louis Senior Operations Manager.

In this position, she oversees field customer service and the construction and maintenance teams throughout St. Louis County, the largest community served by the company. Grant has been with the American Water family for 24 years. In 1998, she began with the system conversion and implementation team. Since then, she has worked as a Senior Education and Development Specialist in American Water’s Customer Service Center, Operations Support Supervisor for Illinois American Water, and Employee Relations Business Partner and Human Resources Business Partner for American Water. Grant holds a bachelor’s degree in business, bachelor’s degree in computer science, and master’s degree in teaching from Webster University.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

April 1, 2022

Helmkamp Construction adds Stuarrt Bailey to Project Management Team

Stuart Bailey

Helmkamp Construction continues to grow with the addition of Stuarrt Bailey to their project management team. Bailey joins Helmkamp with a background in estimating and project management in industrial work and will be mainly focused on serving Helmkamp’s clients in industrial markets.

Stuarrt Bailey graduated in 2016 from the Construction Management program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Since, he has worked on construction projects at both Berco Industrial and Ameren Transmission. When asked why he decided to join Helmkamp Construction, he said “Helmkamp has a great culture. The benefits are amazing and that says a lot to me about the leadership.”

Helmkamp President and Owner, Rob Johnes, said “I am pleased to announce Stuarrt as the most recent addition to our team. He comes to us with industrial experience that will allow him to jump into and excel on industrial projects. The industrial market is a specialty that Helmkamp performs well in. Stuarrt will be a strong part of the team that continues to help us shine in that segment of our business.”

Bailey says he most looks forward to opportunities to grow and experience new projects at Helmkamp. He currently resides in Glen Carbon, Illinois with his wife and one-year-old son.

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets, primarily serving corporate clients in the St. Louis metro area. Helmkamp offers pre-construction, construction, and design/build services, as well as out-of-state capabilities. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

IMPACT Strategies’ Schwartz & Grant Complete Continuing Education Courses

Intensive, multi-week courses add depth to the firm’s knowledge base.

Travis Schwartz

Travis Schwartz completed the Project Manager Academy through Fails Management Institute (FMI) in Raleigh, NC in February. The four-day intensive training focused on topics such as: project planning, customer-focused construction, field productivity, and ethics and integrity. Schwartz said, “I enjoyed the hands-on learning and working as a team with different groups of people. I also developed relationships with other project managers from across the country as we learned new methodologies and best practices to take back to our firms.”

Travis Schwartz, project manager, and Jordan Grant, senior project engineer at IMPACT Strategies have recently completed in-depth continuing education courses to further their construction knowledge and enhance IMPACT’s client services.

Jordan Grant

Jordan Grant graduated from the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Construction Leadership Institute in March. The nine-week annual program, attended by the area’s top emerging leaders, provides valuable knowledge and skills to tackle the modernday challenges of the construction industry. Grant was recommended and sponsored by IMPACT to participate in the Institute as a part of his continued education and growth within the company.

“IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees’ training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. “Travis and Jordan are assets to both the firm and to our clients. We look forward to seeing them implement their new skills and knowledge.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

