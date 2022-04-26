People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Kevin Nesselhauf Joins as Project Developer

Kevin Nesselhauf

Pfund Construction is excited to announce that Kevin Nesselhauf has joined the team in the newly created role of Project Developer. Kevin’s responsibilities will include working with clients to conceptualize and optimize their projects, building strong collaborative partnerships with design teams, and developing mutually beneficial subcontractor relationships.

With over 15 years of experience, Kevin is well respected in the St. Louis construction industry. He completed both his undergrad in Construction Management and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He and his wife Nicole have three children and live in Edwardsville.

About Pfund Construction: Pfund Construction, based in Edwardsville, was named the City of Edwardsville’s 2017 and 2022 Business of the Year. Pfund Construction continues a rapid expansion in the St. Louis metro area, delivering unique projects that require a hands-on building approach to provide exceptional value to their clients.

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has promoted Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent. Schmitt has held previous positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He currently is leading the field team for the new, $34 million Spoede Elementary, which is being built as part of the $112 million Prop L Ladue bond program. Schmitt is a graduate of Southwestern Illinois College with a degree in Construction Management.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and government projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Chris Mathews Launches BFW Engineering and Testing Services’ Belleville Office

Chris Mathews

BFW Engineering is proud to announce that Chris Mathews is now heading up their newest office located in Belleville, IL. With over 10 years of experience as a geotechnical engineer, Matthews specializes in site specific seismic analysis, non-destructive and in-situ testing, foundation design and mine subsidence mitigation.

He has managed a wide variety of large-scale geotechnical projects in both the private and public sectors and currently serves as a board member of the SAME Scott Field Post.

BFW Engineering and Testing Services is a multi-disciplined, full-service engineering firm that provides engineering excellence through planning, design, and construction observation phase services for Civil, Structural, Transportation, Mechanical and Electrical projects of diverse complexities. With a staff of over 130 employees in nine office locations, in addition to engineering services, BFW also offers Grant Strategies,

Historic Preservation, Landscape Architecture, Park Services, Port Authority Master Planning and Geospatial Technologies.

April 22, 2022

Mia Rose Holdings Adds Thomasina Hergert as Property Manager

Thomasina Hergert

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has added Thomasina Hergert of Hillsboro, Missouri as Property Manager. Hergert will oversee day-to-day operations of Timber Ridge Apartments in Hillsboro, which is owned and operated by MRH. Her responsibilities include lease management and vendor relations management, unit preparation, tenant service requests and inspections.

Hergert has over 15 years experience in account management, customer services, business development and human resources. She holds a Doctoral Candidate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Maryland University College.

Timber Ridge Apartments is a 104-unit apartment community located 40 miles southwest of St. Louis in Hillsboro, MO. The complex features one and two-bedroom units, a pool, clubhouse, storage units and high-speed Internet access. Mia Rose Holdings purchased the complex in 2020 and has been remodeling units and property features.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie and The Meadows in Lake Saint Louis. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

April 15, 2022

Gabrielle Fields Joins Building Futures as Interim Executive Director

Gabrielle Fields

Building Futures, a growing non-profit founded by Frank and Gay Lorberbaum, is proud to announce that Gabrielle Fields has joined the organization as Interim Executive Director. Gabrielle will work alongside Frank and Gay with the intention of assuming full responsibilities of Executive Director of Building Futures within the year.

Gabrielle, born and raised in St. Louis, is a proud graduate of the AGC sponsored Charter High School, Construction Careers Center, a high school known to many as Triple C. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Public Relations from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. She has spent the past two years working in higher education in Delaware, Ohio and is excited to return to the St. Louis area.

Founded in 2012, Building Futures: Design & Build Workshop began as a year-round Saturday workshop with the goal of supplementing education of under-served youth in the St. Louis area. Today, Building Futures serves over 1,500 students in weekday in-school classes, after school programs, and summer programming. The classes currently taught are for K-8 students, although expansion of their teaching in-school classes for high school students will take place soon.

The current mission of Building Futures is “to help disadvantaged young people obtain the skills needed to excel in the 21st century.” They conduct this mission by teaching the kids concepts of design and construction. The organization works out of a spacious 5,000+ SF warehouse in the North City area at the corner of 13th Street and St. Louis Avenue. The non-profit is supported by grants, corporate and private donations and fees earned from teaching in the various city and public schools. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Opus Group Foundation have been instrumental in the success of Building Futures.

“We are excited to have Gabrielle join us and help lead the way into the future,” says Frank Lorberbaum, founder, and current Executive Director, “her youthful excitement and passion for helping kids fits in perfectly with our mission.”

“It is especially satisfying for me that Gabrielle was a graduate of Construction Careers Center as I also served on the board of this former charter high school and greatly believed in the mission and purpose of the school,” commented Ron Unterreiner of PEOPLE of Construction, current board chair of Building Futures. “What a great story for our industry, the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, and for all the good people that participated in the founding and the managing of Construction Careers Center.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Promotes Kristine Newman to Chief Financial Officer

Kristine Newman

McCarthy Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s largest 100 percent employee-owned construction companies, recently promoted Kristine Newman to chief financial officer. Prior to assuming this role, Newman served as executive vice president for the company. She replaces retiring CFO Doug Audiffred, and reports directly to McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sedey.

Newman joined McCarthy in 2005 as controller for the builder’s Southwest Region and was promoted to vice president, finance in 2016 and senior vice president, finance in 2018. In 2019 she assumed the executive vice president, finance position and became a member of McCarthy’s enterprise leadership team. Now as chief financial officer, she will be responsible for all accounting, finance and insurance components of McCarthy including cash management, investments, internal audit financial reporting and risk management.

“Kris has been working closely with [outgoing CFO] Doug Audiffred for some time to ensure a thoughtful and smooth transition,” Ray Sedey said. “In addition to her outstanding financial acumen, strong work ethic and exceptional professionalism, Kris brings a deep understanding of McCarthy and our industry. She is an inspirational and trustworthy leader, and I speak for our entire leadership team and all our employee-owners when I express how pleased we are to welcome Kris into this role.”

Newman began her career with Arthur Andersen LLP, working on audit and consulting engagements in the firm’s Chicago and Phoenix offices, prior to joining McCarthy. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). An Indiana native, Newman earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Purdue University.

In addition to her responsibilities with McCarthy, Newman was recognized as a “Most Influential Woman in Commercial Real Estate” (AZ Business Magazine, 2019) and serves on the national committee for the McCarthy Partnership for Women, the firm’s employee resource group dedicated to recruiting, developing and retaining women. She currently serves on the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce board of directors, is past president and current member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association and is past chair of the board of directors for UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix.

“It is an incredible honor to serve in this crucial role for our company,” Newman said. “I am grateful to be able to follow in the footsteps of Doug Audiffred, and his guidance through the transition period was extremely helpful and appreciated. I know without a doubt that this organization will continue to accomplish amazing things.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, Inc. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Joyce Morgan Promoted to Director of Finance at Mia Rose Holdings

Joyce Morgan

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has promoted Joyce Morgan to Director of Finance. Morgan was made a partner at Mia Rose Holdings last year. In her Director of Finance role, she oversees the firm’s long-term financial health and growth and is responsible for establishing financial strategies, overseeing all accounting operations, managing accounts payable and receivable, producing financial reports and analyzing budgets.

Morgan brings 25 years of construction industry experience. She previously was property manager at Mia Rose Holdings’ Timber Ridge multifamily complex in Hillsboro, Missouri where she is a co-owner.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

April 8, 2022

AGC of Missouri Launches New Utility Infrastructure Division

Joe Crites

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has launched a new Utility Infrastructure Division designed to meet the needs of contractors and suppliers engaged in utility construction, including water and wastewater facilities and pipelines, energy generation and transmission, and broadband infrastructure. The Division also serves contractors engaged in other underground utility work as well as specialty work such as excavation, tunneling, boring and site preparation. The Division serves as liaison to, and monitor for, other water, wastewater, and utility owner and user groups in the public and private sectors.

Joe Crites, who has 27 years’ experience in various types of construction, has been appointed coordinator for the new division. Crites, a resident of Poplar Bluff, serves as staff coordinator for members statewide.

“This important new group joins our other two divisions – the Building and Highway & Transportation Divisions,” said Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO. “Our new membership structure also perfectly aligns with the three divisional structure of AGC of America.”

Steve Sellenreik, president of Sellenreik Construction, Inc. in Jonesburg, MO, serves as chair of the new division and also as a member of AGCMO’s board of directors.

“An investment of more than $440 million is projected for federal- and state- funded infrastructure projects in Missouri over the next few years.” noted Toenjes. “After hearing with our members, it was evident that this is the ideal time to put our own resources, market and program support towards contractors and suppliers working in this sector.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

RoofTech & PaveTech Consulting, Inc. Hire David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development

David Barnes

David Barnes appointed Vice President of Business Development to support building client relationships

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc., a St. Louis-based, independent, third-party consulting group, appoints David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Barnes will focus on growing the business in additional markets.

“Barnes is an excellent addition to have on board,” said Cale Prokopf, president of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc. “His experience and skill set in business development and client acquisitions are invaluable assets for RoofTech and PaveTech.”

Before joining RoofTech & PaveTech, Barnes most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Inland Coatings. Prior to this, Barnes worked as a Business Development Manager for the Soprema Group, where he was instrumental in increasing sales, creating new strategies, and implementing new product lines. Barnes brings with him 20 years of experience producing sales and revenue growth, relationship building, and new market development, as well as project management history for roofing and waterproofing jobs.

“As we continue to expand our focus to different regions across the country, David will be key to ensuring the success of this effort.” continued Prokopf.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.

Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American Water

Crystal Grant

Missouri American Water recently named Crystal Grant as St. Louis Senior Operations Manager.

In this position, she oversees field customer service and the construction and maintenance teams throughout St. Louis County, the largest community served by the company. Grant has been with the American Water family for 24 years. In 1998, she began with the system conversion and implementation team. Since then, she has worked as a Senior Education and Development Specialist in American Water’s Customer Service Center, Operations Support Supervisor for Illinois American Water, and Employee Relations Business Partner and Human Resources Business Partner for American Water. Grant holds a bachelor’s degree in business, bachelor’s degree in computer science, and master’s degree in teaching from Webster University.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

