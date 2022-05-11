People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Director

John Gillespie

Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities.

In his new position, Gillespie will bring his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to Holland’s project management team. As Project Director, Gillespie will help build and maintain relationships, guide the pre-construction and construction process for healthcare projects, and focus on the growth of Holland’s team members.

“I was looking for a company committed to sustained growth, and a commitment to maintaining a culture of synergy and integrity,” said Gillespie. “Holland exceeded my expectations. I am honored to be part of this company, and I am excited to work with the amazing people at Holland.”

Gillespie has overseen a variety of multi-million-dollar healthcare projects which includes serving as Construction Director on a large $550 million expansion for a major medical center in St. Louis. Alongside his experience in healthcare, Gillespie also has experience leading construction teams in the commercial and industrial markets.

Gillespie has spent more than two decades working in the St. Louis area where he has held Project Engineer, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager and Project Director titles. He is a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Architectural Engineering degree program, focusing on the design of building mechanical systems.

“We are excited to have John join our team,” said Holland Director of Operations Mike Deihl. “His experience and personality will reinforce our client-focused approach and continue to build solid relationships with the subcontractor and supplier community. He will be a great team leader at Holland.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal consistently ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors by volume in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Michelle Yates Joins Landco Construction

Michelle Yates

Michelle Yates, CPSM, FSMPS, EDAC recently joined Landco Construction as business development director. She has more than 20 years of experience, and her responsibilities include strategic planning and building relationships to grow the firm’s corporate, healthcare and education markets. Yates is an active member and past president of the St. Louis chapters of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) and SMPS (Society for Marketing Professional Services). She has written articles and spoken on marketing and business development topics at local and national levels. She has also earned the SMPS Fellows designation and Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification, and is a Certified Professional Services Marketer.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

May 6, 2022

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Jeremy Hutfles to Assistant Superintendent

Jeremy Hutfles

S. M. Wilson has promoted Jeremy Hutfles to Assistant Superintendent. In his new role, Hutfles coordinates and manages all day-to-day onsite operations, coordinates with subcontractors and suppliers, and communicates with owners and architects. Hutfles currently is working on the University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) College of Nursing project. He will be onsite during the entire construction phase.

Hutfles joined S. M. Wilson last year and has over 17 years experience in construction. Most recently he was assigned to the Target remodel in Jefferson City. He is OSHA certified in 30 Hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Carmody MacDonald P.C Hires HOA Attorney

Kerri A. Mitchell

Carmody MacDonald P.C. welcomes Kerri A. Mitchell to the firm. Kerri will spend the majority of her time working with the Homeowner and Condominium Association Practice Group. She previously served as an insurance defense counsel and represented a variety of clients, including municipalities, corporations, and small business owners in their litigation matters. Kerri received her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Saint Louis University School of Law after an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

April 29, 2022

Kevin Nesselhauf Joins as Project Developer

Kevin Nesselhauf

Pfund Construction is excited to announce that Kevin Nesselhauf has joined the team in the newly created role of Project Developer. Kevin’s responsibilities will include working with clients to conceptualize and optimize their projects, building strong collaborative partnerships with design teams, and developing mutually beneficial subcontractor relationships.

With over 15 years of experience, Kevin is well respected in the St. Louis construction industry. He completed both his undergrad in Construction Management and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He and his wife Nicole have three children and live in Edwardsville.

About Pfund Construction: Pfund Construction, based in Edwardsville, was named the City of Edwardsville’s 2017 and 2022 Business of the Year. Pfund Construction continues a rapid expansion in the St. Louis metro area, delivering unique projects that require a hands-on building approach to provide exceptional value to their clients.

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has promoted Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent. Schmitt has held previous positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He currently is leading the field team for the new, $34 million Spoede Elementary, which is being built as part of the $112 million Prop L Ladue bond program. Schmitt is a graduate of Southwestern Illinois College with a degree in Construction Management.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and government projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Chris Mathews Launches BFW Engineering and Testing Services’ Belleville Office

Chris Mathews

BFW Engineering is proud to announce that Chris Mathews is now heading up their newest office located in Belleville, IL. With over 10 years of experience as a geotechnical engineer, Matthews specializes in site specific seismic analysis, non-destructive and in-situ testing, foundation design and mine subsidence mitigation.

He has managed a wide variety of large-scale geotechnical projects in both the private and public sectors and currently serves as a board member of the SAME Scott Field Post.

BFW Engineering and Testing Services is a multi-disciplined, full-service engineering firm that provides engineering excellence through planning, design, and construction observation phase services for Civil, Structural, Transportation, Mechanical and Electrical projects of diverse complexities. With a staff of over 130 employees in nine office locations, in addition to engineering services, BFW also offers Grant Strategies,

Historic Preservation, Landscape Architecture, Park Services, Port Authority Master Planning and Geospatial Technologies.

April 22, 2022

Mia Rose Holdings Adds Thomasina Hergert as Property Manager

Thomasina Hergert

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has added Thomasina Hergert of Hillsboro, Missouri as Property Manager. Hergert will oversee day-to-day operations of Timber Ridge Apartments in Hillsboro, which is owned and operated by MRH. Her responsibilities include lease management and vendor relations management, unit preparation, tenant service requests and inspections.

Hergert has over 15 years experience in account management, customer services, business development and human resources. She holds a Doctoral Candidate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Maryland University College.

Timber Ridge Apartments is a 104-unit apartment community located 40 miles southwest of St. Louis in Hillsboro, MO. The complex features one and two-bedroom units, a pool, clubhouse, storage units and high-speed Internet access. Mia Rose Holdings purchased the complex in 2020 and has been remodeling units and property features.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie and The Meadows in Lake Saint Louis. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

April 15, 2022

Gabrielle Fields Joins Building Futures as Interim Executive Director

Gabrielle Fields

Building Futures, a growing non-profit founded by Frank and Gay Lorberbaum, is proud to announce that Gabrielle Fields has joined the organization as Interim Executive Director. Gabrielle will work alongside Frank and Gay with the intention of assuming full responsibilities of Executive Director of Building Futures within the year.

Gabrielle, born and raised in St. Louis, is a proud graduate of the AGC sponsored Charter High School, Construction Careers Center, a high school known to many as Triple C. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Public Relations from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. She has spent the past two years working in higher education in Delaware, Ohio and is excited to return to the St. Louis area.

Founded in 2012, Building Futures: Design & Build Workshop began as a year-round Saturday workshop with the goal of supplementing education of under-served youth in the St. Louis area. Today, Building Futures serves over 1,500 students in weekday in-school classes, after school programs, and summer programming. The classes currently taught are for K-8 students, although expansion of their teaching in-school classes for high school students will take place soon.

The current mission of Building Futures is “to help disadvantaged young people obtain the skills needed to excel in the 21st century.” They conduct this mission by teaching the kids concepts of design and construction. The organization works out of a spacious 5,000+ SF warehouse in the North City area at the corner of 13th Street and St. Louis Avenue. The non-profit is supported by grants, corporate and private donations and fees earned from teaching in the various city and public schools. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Opus Group Foundation have been instrumental in the success of Building Futures.

“We are excited to have Gabrielle join us and help lead the way into the future,” says Frank Lorberbaum, founder, and current Executive Director, “her youthful excitement and passion for helping kids fits in perfectly with our mission.”

“It is especially satisfying for me that Gabrielle was a graduate of Construction Careers Center as I also served on the board of this former charter high school and greatly believed in the mission and purpose of the school,” commented Ron Unterreiner of PEOPLE of Construction, current board chair of Building Futures. “What a great story for our industry, the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, and for all the good people that participated in the founding and the managing of Construction Careers Center.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Promotes Kristine Newman to Chief Financial Officer

Kristine Newman

McCarthy Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s largest 100 percent employee-owned construction companies, recently promoted Kristine Newman to chief financial officer. Prior to assuming this role, Newman served as executive vice president for the company. She replaces retiring CFO Doug Audiffred, and reports directly to McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sedey.

Newman joined McCarthy in 2005 as controller for the builder’s Southwest Region and was promoted to vice president, finance in 2016 and senior vice president, finance in 2018. In 2019 she assumed the executive vice president, finance position and became a member of McCarthy’s enterprise leadership team. Now as chief financial officer, she will be responsible for all accounting, finance and insurance components of McCarthy including cash management, investments, internal audit financial reporting and risk management.

“Kris has been working closely with [outgoing CFO] Doug Audiffred for some time to ensure a thoughtful and smooth transition,” Ray Sedey said. “In addition to her outstanding financial acumen, strong work ethic and exceptional professionalism, Kris brings a deep understanding of McCarthy and our industry. She is an inspirational and trustworthy leader, and I speak for our entire leadership team and all our employee-owners when I express how pleased we are to welcome Kris into this role.”

Newman began her career with Arthur Andersen LLP, working on audit and consulting engagements in the firm’s Chicago and Phoenix offices, prior to joining McCarthy. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). An Indiana native, Newman earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Purdue University.

In addition to her responsibilities with McCarthy, Newman was recognized as a “Most Influential Woman in Commercial Real Estate” (AZ Business Magazine, 2019) and serves on the national committee for the McCarthy Partnership for Women, the firm’s employee resource group dedicated to recruiting, developing and retaining women. She currently serves on the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce board of directors, is past president and current member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association and is past chair of the board of directors for UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix.

“It is an incredible honor to serve in this crucial role for our company,” Newman said. “I am grateful to be able to follow in the footsteps of Doug Audiffred, and his guidance through the transition period was extremely helpful and appreciated. I know without a doubt that this organization will continue to accomplish amazing things.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, Inc. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Joyce Morgan Promoted to Director of Finance at Mia Rose Holdings

Joyce Morgan

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has promoted Joyce Morgan to Director of Finance. Morgan was made a partner at Mia Rose Holdings last year. In her Director of Finance role, she oversees the firm’s long-term financial health and growth and is responsible for establishing financial strategies, overseeing all accounting operations, managing accounts payable and receivable, producing financial reports and analyzing budgets.

Morgan brings 25 years of construction industry experience. She previously was property manager at Mia Rose Holdings’ Timber Ridge multifamily complex in Hillsboro, Missouri where she is a co-owner.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

