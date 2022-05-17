People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

John P. Smith Returns to Tarlton as Manager of Estimates

John P. Smith

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired John P. Smith, CPE, as manager of estimates to oversee the heavy civil and industrial market. In this role, John is responsible for working with the project director and project managers to coordinate preconstruction and estimating efforts from concept through construction.

Smith rejoins Tarlton with an additional 10 years of industry experience, totaling 37 in the industry and 22 with Tarlton. He worked for Tarlton from 1989 to 2011 and contributed to many of Tarlton’s notable projects during that time. As manager of estimating, he worked for clients including Ameren Missouri, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Nordstrom, Saint Louis Art Museum, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Smith has worked in the construction industry as a certified professional estimator since 2008. In addition, he has been president of the American Society of Professional Estimators St. Louis Metro Chapter since 2016, also serving in that capacity in 2001–2002. He was named General Contractor Employee of the Year by the ASA-Midwest Council in 2002.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

Wiegmann Associates Adds Brian Smith as Project Manager

Brian Smith of Barnhart, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Manager. Smith is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries including industrial, pharmaceutical and high-rise student living buildings.

Smith brings 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering of new construction projects, from design to completion, for pharmaceutical and food and beverage distribution projects. He received his Stationary Engineers Certificate from the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE). He is certified in OSHA 10, OSHA Hazardous Communication Training and OSHA Confined Space Worker Permit.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Oculus Inc. Adds Karl Roth as Senior Project Designer

Karl Roth

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture, interior design, and move management firm, has added Karl Roth as a senior project designer to the company’s Portland office. Roth brings with him 24 years of experience in the architecture field, specializing in zoning and code analysis, site design, planning, programming, building design and architectural visualization.

“Karl is a talented addition to our Project Design Team, and we are pleased to have him on board,” said Robert Hoffman, AIA, Oculus Inc. Portland Office Managing Principal. “His wide range of experience in both the commercial and residential market sectors will be a tremendous asset to Oculus as we continue to grow.”

Roth has extensive experience as a lead designer on projects ranging from hospitality to residential to commercial architecture. In his current role as senior project designer, Roth is supporting both the St. Louis and Portland offices with architectural concept and design services for projects including Hallmark Inns & Resorts’ The Whaler at Nye Beach in Newport, Ore.; Scandinavian Designs showrooms in Illinois, North Carolina, and Florida; Soap Lake National Spa & Resort in Soap Lake, Wash.; the Sunrise Garden Inn conversion in Tukwila, Wash.; and the new Block 216 food hall in downtown Portland, Ore.

Over the course of his professional career, Roth has been a lead designer on numerous project types, including senior living, commercial, multi-family, residential, and institutional. Notable projects include the luxury senior living community Preston Greens in Lexington, Ky.; the AC Hotel in Madison, Wisc.; and the new Salem Family YMCA in Salem, Ore., which is set to open to the public in Fall of 2022. Roth received his degree in Environmental Design from the University of California-Davis. He is a founding board member of Mission Street Parks Conservatory in Salem, Oregon.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis and has offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Kwame Building Group hires Robert Loyd as Human Resources Manager

Robert Loyd

Robert Loyd of Florissant, MO has joined Kwame Building Group as Human Resources Manager. Loyd is responsible for recruitment, onboarding and training employees, benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations. Loyd holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Fontbonne University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from National Louis University.

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

May 13, 2022

Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Director

John Gillespie

Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities.

In his new position, Gillespie will bring his short and long-term strategic thinking skills to Holland’s project management team. As Project Director, Gillespie will help build and maintain relationships, guide the pre-construction and construction process for healthcare projects, and focus on the growth of Holland’s team members.

“I was looking for a company committed to sustained growth, and a commitment to maintaining a culture of synergy and integrity,” said Gillespie. “Holland exceeded my expectations. I am honored to be part of this company, and I am excited to work with the amazing people at Holland.”

Gillespie has overseen a variety of multi-million-dollar healthcare projects which includes serving as Construction Director on a large $550 million expansion for a major medical center in St. Louis. Alongside his experience in healthcare, Gillespie also has experience leading construction teams in the commercial and industrial markets.

Gillespie has spent more than two decades working in the St. Louis area where he has held Project Engineer, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager and Project Director titles. He is a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Architectural Engineering degree program, focusing on the design of building mechanical systems.

“We are excited to have John join our team,” said Holland Director of Operations Mike Deihl. “His experience and personality will reinforce our client-focused approach and continue to build solid relationships with the subcontractor and supplier community. He will be a great team leader at Holland.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal consistently ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors by volume in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

Michelle Yates Joins Landco Construction

Michelle Yates

Michelle Yates, CPSM, FSMPS, EDAC recently joined Landco Construction as business development director. She has more than 20 years of experience, and her responsibilities include strategic planning and building relationships to grow the firm’s corporate, healthcare and education markets. Yates is an active member and past president of the St. Louis chapters of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) and SMPS (Society for Marketing Professional Services). She has written articles and spoken on marketing and business development topics at local and national levels. She has also earned the SMPS Fellows designation and Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification, and is a Certified Professional Services Marketer.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

May 6, 2022

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Jeremy Hutfles to Assistant Superintendent

Jeremy Hutfles

S. M. Wilson has promoted Jeremy Hutfles to Assistant Superintendent. In his new role, Hutfles coordinates and manages all day-to-day onsite operations, coordinates with subcontractors and suppliers, and communicates with owners and architects. Hutfles currently is working on the University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) College of Nursing project. He will be onsite during the entire construction phase.

Hutfles joined S. M. Wilson last year and has over 17 years experience in construction. Most recently he was assigned to the Target remodel in Jefferson City. He is OSHA certified in 30 Hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Carmody MacDonald P.C Hires HOA Attorney

Kerri A. Mitchell

Carmody MacDonald P.C. welcomes Kerri A. Mitchell to the firm. Kerri will spend the majority of her time working with the Homeowner and Condominium Association Practice Group. She previously served as an insurance defense counsel and represented a variety of clients, including municipalities, corporations, and small business owners in their litigation matters. Kerri received her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Saint Louis University School of Law after an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

April 29, 2022

Kevin Nesselhauf Joins as Project Developer

Kevin Nesselhauf

Pfund Construction is excited to announce that Kevin Nesselhauf has joined the team in the newly created role of Project Developer. Kevin’s responsibilities will include working with clients to conceptualize and optimize their projects, building strong collaborative partnerships with design teams, and developing mutually beneficial subcontractor relationships.

With over 15 years of experience, Kevin is well respected in the St. Louis construction industry. He completed both his undergrad in Construction Management and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He and his wife Nicole have three children and live in Edwardsville.

About Pfund Construction: Pfund Construction, based in Edwardsville, was named the City of Edwardsville’s 2017 and 2022 Business of the Year. Pfund Construction continues a rapid expansion in the St. Louis metro area, delivering unique projects that require a hands-on building approach to provide exceptional value to their clients.

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has promoted Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent. Schmitt has held previous positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He currently is leading the field team for the new, $34 million Spoede Elementary, which is being built as part of the $112 million Prop L Ladue bond program. Schmitt is a graduate of Southwestern Illinois College with a degree in Construction Management.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and government projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Chris Mathews Launches BFW Engineering and Testing Services’ Belleville Office

Chris Mathews

BFW Engineering is proud to announce that Chris Mathews is now heading up their newest office located in Belleville, IL. With over 10 years of experience as a geotechnical engineer, Matthews specializes in site specific seismic analysis, non-destructive and in-situ testing, foundation design and mine subsidence mitigation.

He has managed a wide variety of large-scale geotechnical projects in both the private and public sectors and currently serves as a board member of the SAME Scott Field Post.

BFW Engineering and Testing Services is a multi-disciplined, full-service engineering firm that provides engineering excellence through planning, design, and construction observation phase services for Civil, Structural, Transportation, Mechanical and Electrical projects of diverse complexities. With a staff of over 130 employees in nine office locations, in addition to engineering services, BFW also offers Grant Strategies,

Historic Preservation, Landscape Architecture, Park Services, Port Authority Master Planning and Geospatial Technologies.

April 22, 2022

Mia Rose Holdings Adds Thomasina Hergert as Property Manager

Thomasina Hergert

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has added Thomasina Hergert of Hillsboro, Missouri as Property Manager. Hergert will oversee day-to-day operations of Timber Ridge Apartments in Hillsboro, which is owned and operated by MRH. Her responsibilities include lease management and vendor relations management, unit preparation, tenant service requests and inspections.

Hergert has over 15 years experience in account management, customer services, business development and human resources. She holds a Doctoral Candidate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Maryland University College.

Timber Ridge Apartments is a 104-unit apartment community located 40 miles southwest of St. Louis in Hillsboro, MO. The complex features one and two-bedroom units, a pool, clubhouse, storage units and high-speed Internet access. Mia Rose Holdings purchased the complex in 2020 and has been remodeling units and property features.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie and The Meadows in Lake Saint Louis. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

Share this: Tweet



