People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Maggie Farrell honored as a Hero in Diversity

Maggie Farrell

﻿Farrell is S. M. Wilson’s Diversity and Human Resources Manager

S. M. Wilson’s Diversity and Human Resources Manager, Maggie Farrell, has been honored as a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The recognition honors individuals in the region who go above and beyond to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion and make a difference in the lives of others.

Farrell leads S. M. Wilson initiatives to create opportunities and inspire those who have historically been excluded from the industry, including People of Color, women and members of the LGBTQ community. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is integral to her role related to company culture, recruitment, retention, workforce development and professional development. She also builds relationships to increase supplier diversity at the company and project level.

Farrell is actively involved with many community organizations, including the Association of General Contractors (HR Forum Chair 2020), St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, National Association of Women in Construction, PEOPLE of Construction and Construction Forum. In addition, Farrell has participated in FOCUS St. Louis’ Emerging Leaders program (Fall 2019 Cohort) and served for four years as a Steering Committee member for Alive & Well Communities. She joined the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis’ Ambassador Network following S. M. Wilson’s recognition as an honoree of the Women in the Workplace Employment Scorecard in 2021 and is currently serving on the organization’s Making a Difference fundraiser committee.

Farrell holds a Bachelor and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Saint Louis University.

Tarlton’s Roslyn Croft Receives Hero in Diversity Recognition

Roslyn Croft

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, announces that Roslyn Croft, the firm’s inclusion and diversity manager, was named a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The recognition honors individuals who surpass efforts to encourage diversity and equity throughout the region.

An ardent leader in promoting diversity in the construction industry, Croft champions outreach and education efforts to foster workplace inclusion. She provides resources and access to opportunities to boost minority, women, apprentice and St. Louis City resident participation on Tarlton construction projects. She also works with officials at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, which provides training and job placement services to St. Louis City’s adult workforces, and with the St. Louis Development Corp., which advances economic development in real estate and business development in the city.

Croft is active in industry affiliations and events that further advance opportunities to be more inclusive, which includes serving on the AGC of Missouri Diversity Committee; AGC of Missouri Education Foundation; St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Diversity Committee; PEOPLE Advisory Board; and St. Louis Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. She chairs the Tarlton Diversity Committee. She plays an active role in fostering the AGC of America’s Culture of Care initiative at Tarlton, meeting with new employees to introduce the initiative’s principles and practices to build a more inclusive work environment.

Croft leads the Tarlton team that, in partnership with BJC HealthCare, spearheaded “Thinking Beyond Today,” an unprecedented pilot program to introduce high school students and members of community agencies to career opportunities in construction and health care. The first phase of the program entailed creation of a Career Resource Center on the Siteman Cancer Center construction site at Christian Hospital Northwest in north St. Louis County. The converted construction trailer on the Tarlton jobsite served as a unique venue for hands-on student learning and exploration.

In March, a new Career Resource Center opened at Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Campus Renewal Project on Kingshighway, with McCarthy Building Companies joining the BJC-Tarlton team. By showcasing career paths and sharing success stories, the center aims to promote a community culture that educates and inspires individuals to seek opportunities in construction and health care.

In 2018, Croft was recognized with a Construction Industry Leader of the Year award from MOKAN for her initiatives, including her work with Thinking Beyond Today. In 2021, she was recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as a Champion for Diversity and Inclusion.

June 17, 2022

First Female President, Sarah Jacobson, to Helm Clayco Subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Sarah Jacobson

National architecture and design firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), a Clayco subsidiary, announced today the appointment of its first female president, Sarah Jacobson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, ND. Sarah will also be joining the Clayco enterprise’s executive leadership team on the West Coast.

“This year LJC has seen tremendous growth and exciting new opportunities, all of which Sarah Jacobson has been instrumental in making happen,” said Bob Clark, executive chairman and founder of Clayco, LJC’s parent company. “With over 250 people in six offices, the diversity and quality of LJC’s work has drawn national attention and recognition. LJC has achieved success through the collective efforts of exceptional leaders like Sarah, as well as Kapil Khanna and Lamar Johnson.”

Sarah has distinguished herself throughout her career as an architect and project leader on numerous large, complex projects. She most recently relocated to lead LJC’s newly established office in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles. With extensive experience in architecture and construction management, Sarah has led teams on award-winning developments including office buildings, hotels, high-rises, mixed-use, civic and institutional facilities, for both new construction and adaptive re-use.

Lamar Johnson Collaborative is pleased to announce additional executive promotions:

Kapil Khanna

Kapil Khanna is elevated from President to Chief Executive Officer. Kapil joined the firm more than ten years ago and provides direction for the business strategy, integration and implementation of initiatives to support the firm’s growth.

Lamar Johnson

Lamar Johnson, the namesake and founder of the firm, is named Executive Chairman. He founded Lamar Johnson Collaborative in 2017 and joined Clayco in 2019. Lamar has successfully established the firm as a nationally recognized design practice.

In addition to these leaders, LJC acknowledges the significant contributions of three additional senior staff; interior design market leader Al Fiesel, industrial design market leader David Junge, and senior designer Tyler Meyr have been promoted to Executive Directors.

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Mike Michael to Project Director

IMPACT Strategies is most pleased in celebrating the promotion of Mike Michael from Senior Project Manager to Project Director.

Mike joined IMPACT Strategies in 2005 as Project Manager. In his 17 years with IMPACT, he has served the firm in various roles, most recently as Senior Project Manager. Mike has managed multiple complex projects throughout Missouri and Illinois, including most recently The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois and the Siteman Cancer Center in Shiloh.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign and is a LEED Accredited Professional through the U.S. Green Building Council. He is also a Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) through the American Hospital Association. “Mike has been integral in making IMPACT Strategies the firm it is today,” said President, Mark Hinrichs.

“Mike is a very successful project manager along with tremendous team builder and problem solver. Recently, he has also had significant responsibility in growing and mentoring our next generation of project managers. Mike continually challenges himself and others to improve and sets an excellent example of our firm’s values.”

June 3, 2022

Katie Lindley

FSA Welcomes Katie Lindley as Business Director

Her attention to detail and excellent organizational skills are vital to maintaining an orderly workforce. We are so grateful to have Katie on our team.

Nick Zimmerman

Nick Zimmerman Joins FSA

FSA, LLC has hired Nick Zimmerman to join their team as Architectural Associate. Nick graduated from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale with his Masters of Architecture. FSA, LLC is thrilled to have him on our team.

May 27, 2022

Castle Contracting Promotes Jeremy Wood to Project Director

Jeremy Wood

Castle Contracting has promoted Jeremy Wood to the position of Project Director for Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing (MEP) and Utility projects in St. Louis.

Since joining Castle in 2019, he has overseen a wide range of MEP Civil and Utility projects—from emergency repairs to a complex campus infrastructure upgrade at Saint Louis University.

“Jeremy has demonstrated a passion for utility work, customer service and creative problem-solving,” said Castle Senior Vice President Michael Pranger. “His excellent leadership skills will serve him well as market leader.”

Wood is taking on the role formerly held by Castle Project Director Kurt Dulle, who will be relocating to Omaha to join the company’s quickly expanding office there. Wood earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology, construction management and design from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. He and his family live in Wright City, Mo.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building.

Ula Lijowska

FSA Welcomes Ula Lijowska as Architectural Associate

FSA, LLC is excited to announce that Ula Lijowska has joined the team as Architectural Associate. Ula graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a Bachelor of Environmental Design; Emphasis in Architecture. She has a strong passion for sustainability within design. We are thrilled to have Ula on our team and cannot wait to see her skills shine throughout our projects. As a comprehensive architectural and interior design firm, FSA, LLC is always looking to hire new talent that enhances our built environment.

Dan Cole Joins Landco Construction

Dan Cole

Dan Cole recently joined Landco Construction as project manager. He has 25 years of project management and quality assurance experience. Cole oversees the delivery of projects from pre-construction through occupancy, meeting project goals and working collaboratively with clients and partners to create innovative, successful project outcomes. He has managed a variety of public, private and government projects ranging from smaller interior and exterior renovations to the ground up construction of 385 residential units for a government privatized housing complex. He also serves as golf tournament event coordinator for the Jason Motte Foundation.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

May 20, 2022

John P. Smith Returns to Tarlton as Manager of Estimates

John P. Smith

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired John P. Smith, CPE, as manager of estimates to oversee the heavy civil and industrial market. In this role, John is responsible for working with the project director and project managers to coordinate preconstruction and estimating efforts from concept through construction.

Smith rejoins Tarlton with an additional 10 years of industry experience, totaling 37 in the industry and 22 with Tarlton. He worked for Tarlton from 1989 to 2011 and contributed to many of Tarlton’s notable projects during that time. As manager of estimating, he worked for clients including Ameren Missouri, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Nordstrom, Saint Louis Art Museum, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Smith has worked in the construction industry as a certified professional estimator since 2008. In addition, he has been president of the American Society of Professional Estimators St. Louis Metro Chapter since 2016, also serving in that capacity in 2001–2002. He was named General Contractor Employee of the Year by the ASA-Midwest Council in 2002.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

Wiegmann Associates Adds Brian Smith as Project Manager

Brian Smith of Barnhart, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Manager. Smith is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries including industrial, pharmaceutical and high-rise student living buildings.

Smith brings 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering of new construction projects, from design to completion, for pharmaceutical and food and beverage distribution projects. He received his Stationary Engineers Certificate from the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE). He is certified in OSHA 10, OSHA Hazardous Communication Training and OSHA Confined Space Worker Permit.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Oculus Inc. Adds Karl Roth as Senior Project Designer

Karl Roth

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture, interior design, and move management firm, has added Karl Roth as a senior project designer to the company’s Portland office. Roth brings with him 24 years of experience in the architecture field, specializing in zoning and code analysis, site design, planning, programming, building design and architectural visualization.

“Karl is a talented addition to our Project Design Team, and we are pleased to have him on board,” said Robert Hoffman, AIA, Oculus Inc. Portland Office Managing Principal. “His wide range of experience in both the commercial and residential market sectors will be a tremendous asset to Oculus as we continue to grow.”

Roth has extensive experience as a lead designer on projects ranging from hospitality to residential to commercial architecture. In his current role as senior project designer, Roth is supporting both the St. Louis and Portland offices with architectural concept and design services for projects including Hallmark Inns & Resorts’ The Whaler at Nye Beach in Newport, Ore.; Scandinavian Designs showrooms in Illinois, North Carolina, and Florida; Soap Lake National Spa & Resort in Soap Lake, Wash.; the Sunrise Garden Inn conversion in Tukwila, Wash.; and the new Block 216 food hall in downtown Portland, Ore.

Over the course of his professional career, Roth has been a lead designer on numerous project types, including senior living, commercial, multi-family, residential, and institutional. Notable projects include the luxury senior living community Preston Greens in Lexington, Ky.; the AC Hotel in Madison, Wisc.; and the new Salem Family YMCA in Salem, Ore., which is set to open to the public in Fall of 2022. Roth received his degree in Environmental Design from the University of California-Davis. He is a founding board member of Mission Street Parks Conservatory in Salem, Oregon.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis and has offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Kwame Building Group hires Robert Loyd as Human Resources Manager

Robert Loyd

Robert Loyd of Florissant, MO has joined Kwame Building Group as Human Resources Manager. Loyd is responsible for recruitment, onboarding and training employees, benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations. Loyd holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Fontbonne University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from National Louis University.

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Share this: Tweet



