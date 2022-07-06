People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Tarlton Promotes Greg Clark to Creative Services Manager

Greg Clark

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has promoted Greg Clark to Creative Services Manager.

Clark joined Tarlton in August 2017 as a creative services specialist. In addition to his work with the marketing and business development team on promotional materials, proposals, presentations and videography, Clark has worked with departments across the company to bolster processes and communication.

A licensed drone pilot, Clark works with the safety team on company and site-specific orientations and other instructional videos; with human resources on recruitment videos, collateral materials, and training; and with operations, most recently using the drone for tasks such as water infiltration source detection and project mapping via Drone Deploy.

In his expanded role, Clark continues to support marketing while also infusing his technical talent throughout the company. He will work more closely with project teams on documentation, with human resources on training education platforms, and with construction technology to further enhance Tarlton’s expertise in virtual design and construction.

“In his five years with Tarlton, Greg has proven to be a highly valued member of the team whose creative abilities have been tapped by multiple departments,” said Dirk Elsperman, Tarlton executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Part of the goal in creating this position is for more people at Tarlton to develop the skills required to communicate on a world-class level in our ever-increasing digital/virtual environment.”

In addition to Clark’s extensive video and audio experience, he worked as a construction project manager and estimator prior to joining Tarlton. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Lindenwood University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

McClure Announces CEO Transition

Terry J. Lutz

Dustin J. Leo

McClure announced today that Terry J. Lutz, Chief Executive Officer, will transition to Chairman of McClure effective July 1, 2022. Lutz became President and CEO of McClure in 1985, growing the firm to over 200 professionals across the Midwest. Today, McClure ranks in the ENR Top 500 Design Firms, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, and is certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Lutz will be succeeded by McClure’s Executive Vice President, Dustin J. Leo.

“We’ve challenged him with a lot of different tasks and he’s been willing to take on whatever we give him,” said Lutz. “I think he’s done a great job of getting people to follow him. I feel really good about stepping aside and letting him take over and move the company forward. I think he possesses the skill set, the vision, and the energy to continue to move McClure in a growth pattern as we meet the future.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit of this company is what makes it so unique. I think the impact we can have is huge,” said Leo. “Terry spent the last 43 years creating a legacy, and to me his legacy is his investment in people. He often says, ‘Great people create great culture, and it’s great culture that creates great companies.’ Because our great people are the foundation of McClure, I have no doubt that the best is yet to come.”

Founded in 1956, McClure has grown to a firm of 200 professionals in eleven offices. With a vision of making lives better, McClure brings engineering expertise and a collaborative approach to identify the best strategies and solutions to bring our client’s vision to life. McClure’s area of expertise is in guiding its clients on making long-term capital investments in the areas of aviation, bridge, development, transportation, water, community development, construction observation, geotechnical, GIS, landscape architecture, structural, survey, and traffic. For more information on McClure, visit www.mcclurevision.com or email info@mcclurevision.com.

Aaron Williams of Penn Services, LLC Named Chair of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council

Aaron Williams

Aaron Williams, project manager at Penn Services, LLC, has been named chair of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council.

Williams succeeds Kacey Cordes, vice president at U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), as ULI St. Louis chair. Williams will be transitioning from ULI STL’s Chair of Mission Advancement position. He is a member of ULI’s national public private partnership product council and recently completed a leadership position with ULI’s UrbanPlan curriculum update. UrbanPlan is expanding its high school and community workshops to address challenges around climate change, racial and social equity in the built environment through urban planning and development education.

“Aaron’s leadership throughout all levels of ULI and in the St. Louis community is inspiring,” said Cordes. “He continues to show up with a drive and motivation to see St. Louis grow and thrive – and he’s an expert at constructively challenging the status quo with innovative ideas for the benefit of the real estate industry, but more importantly, for the individual residents of our region.”

Williams has been engaged in the St. Louis area design and construction industry for 15 years. He has helped manage several local and global projects during his construction management career including new facilities on the BJC Medical Campus, major high-rise residential projects such as the apartments at Ballpark Village and the 100 North Kingshighway project, and the expansion of the Washington University Danforth campus.

Williams earned a degree in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and professional certificates in project management, construction contract administration, and urban planning and zoning. Williams is co-founder and board chairman of 4theVille, a community-based cultural organization working to safeguard the legacy of The Ville and catalyze preservation through tourism, art and economic development. He also leads the new advisory board of Sumner High School, serves on the boards of Northside Community Housing, Inc. and Rebuilding Together St. Louis, and is a member of the Enterprise Bank & Trust Business Leadership Forum. As a young professional, he served Rise Community Development Young Professionals, Big Brothers Big Sister of Eastern Missouri and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis.

With more than 250 members, ULI St. Louis unites thought leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Its members include real estate, design, construction, institutional, legal and accounting professionals along with civic leadership. For more information, visit www.stlouis.uli.org.

June 24, 2022

Holland Construction Services Adds Six New Employees to its Operations Team

Holland Construction Services has announced the hiring of six new employees for its growing operations team. The new employees include Senior Project Manager Joe Riassetto, Project Manager Andrew Bernard, Assistant Project Manager Ryan Favier and Project Engineers Andrew Goetz, James Schiber-Arciga and Paityn Jansen.

“Holland will reach several new milestones in 2022 including record revenue and number of new employees,” said Holland’s President Mike Marchal. “We have added 25 new team members since January and will add another 15 over the next several months. A labor shortage in the construction industry does exist, but fortunately, we have been able to attract top talent and we are excited about the future.”

Despite construction industry challenges that are being felt nationwide, including material shortages and cost escalation, increasing borrowing costs, and continued subcontractor labor shortages, the company also has a record number of contracted backlog projects in the works and is poised for continued growth.

“Culture has always been a founding principal at Holland so it’s been very important to us that while we are growing quickly, we are also adding team members that we know will succeed here,” said Stacey Martin, Holland’s HR Director. “We feel very fortunate that we’ve been able to find such quality, local talent to join the Holland family.”

Holland is currently working to complete improvements on its new St. Louis office which will open later this summer. The company has 17 active projects in the St. Louis Metro Area ranging from $1 million to over $70 million, with 10 of those projects valued at more than $20 million.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com

Tarlton Promotes Greg Sweeso to Manager of Preconstruction and Estimating

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Greg Sweeso, Associate DBIA, to manager of preconstruction and estimating.

Greg Sweeso

Sweeso has been serving as preconstruction lead on the Fuhr Science Center renovation and addition at Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, and several design-build projects. In his role as a Tarlton preconstruction project manager, he led preconstruction on the core and shell historic renovation and Block tenant fit-out at 900 N. Tucker Blvd., the Center for Nursing and Health Sciences at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, and many projects for BJC HealthCare. He joined Tarlton as an estimator in 2015.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of preconstruction and estimating professionals at Tarlton,” said Jason Bretz, Tarlton vice president. “We are excited to have Greg managing that portion of our business, which delivers best-in-class preconstruction services to our clients.”

Sweeso holds the Associate DBIA certification from the Design-Build Institute of America and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Saint Louis University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial, and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

Alberici Promotes Two Executives

St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and Doug Engle General Manager of Midwest Foundation

Doug Engle

Phillip Lee

Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.

A more than 25-year construction industry veteran, Lee has served Alberici and its clients for the past 19 years, most recently as project director. In his new role as vice president, operations, he will oversee construction projects for the building and healthcare markets.

“Phillip’s contributions to our building and healthcare projects have been instrumental in successfully growing these markets and the level of service we are providing to our clients,” said Greg Hesser, president and chief executive officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc. “His solutions mindset and technical expertise, along with being a mentor to the next generation of leaders, will continue to benefit our projects and clients in the future.”

During his time with Alberici, Lee has played a significant role in multiple projects throughout the Midwest and more than $900 million worth of construction in the St. Louis region, including:

· BJC/WUMC Campus Renewal Phase I; · Missouri Botanical Garden-Visitor Center; · SSM St. Clare Health Center; · Washington University Compton/Crow Renovation; · Sam Fox School at Washington University Interior Renovations; · Missouri Baptist Medical Center West Pavilion Fit-Out; · Saint Louis Science Center East Addition; · bioMérieux Building 1 Addition; and · St. Louis Children’s Hospital East Expansion.

Lee is active within the industry and a community supporter. He recently chaired the 2021 KIDstruction fundraiser for St. Louis Children’s Hospital, raising a record of more than $605,000. Lee received his degree in construction management from California State University.

Engle has been with Alberici for more than 10 years, most recently serving as corporate counsel and commercial manager. During his career at Alberici, Engle has been engaged in a number of large industrial and sports-related projects including:

· Fargo Membrane Water Treatment Plant and Improvements, Fargo, N.D.; · Miami Dolphin Stadium Renovation, Stadium Shade Canopy; · K+S Potash Facility, Saskatoon, Sask.; · Minnesota Multi-Purpose Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.; and · Vale Long Harbour Nickel Processing Plant, Long Harbor, Newfoundland.

As general manager of Midwest Foundation, he will oversee an array of marine projects including lock and dam construction and maintenance, ports, terminals, bridge and dock construction and maintenance, pile foundations, dredging, rip-rap armor and more.

“Doug’s passion and ambition for civil and marine projects and commitment to his team have put him at the forefront of Midwest Foundation’s management team and we are confident that his leadership skills will continue to guide the company to increased success,” said Mike Burke, chief operating officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc.

His current projects include a just-finished major overhaul of the Marseilles Lock and Dam along the Illinois River near Marseilles, Ill.; the construction of two maintenance cranes for Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Mo. and Lock and Dam 25 near Winfield, Mo. along the Mississippi River; major improvements to the lock structure at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, near Alton, Ill.; and phase one of a major lock replacement at the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. to improve transit between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes.

Engle received his law degree from Saint Louis University and civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, institutional, commercial, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 35th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more than 50 years, Midwest Foundation, the marine division of Alberici, has engaged in highly complex construction and maintenance projects for the U.S. inland waterway system. Those projects include installation of pile foundations, dredging, rip-rap armor, complex construction, repair, maintenance, and demolition projects on a variety of locks and dams, bridges, terminals, and docks for both public and private clients.

June 17, 2022

Maggie Farrell honored as a Hero in Diversity

Farrell is S. M. Wilson’s Diversity and Human Resources Manager

Maggie Farrell

S. M. Wilson’s Diversity and Human Resources Manager, Maggie Farrell, has been honored as a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The recognition honors individuals in the region who go above and beyond to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion and make a difference in the lives of others.

Farrell leads S. M. Wilson initiatives to create opportunities and inspire those who have historically been excluded from the industry, including People of Color, women and members of the LGBTQ community. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is integral to her role related to company culture, recruitment, retention, workforce development and professional development. She also builds relationships to increase supplier diversity at the company and project level.

Farrell is actively involved with many community organizations, including the Association of General Contractors (HR Forum Chair 2020), St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, National Association of Women in Construction, PEOPLE of Construction and Construction Forum. In addition, Farrell has participated in FOCUS St. Louis’ Emerging Leaders program (Fall 2019 Cohort) and served for four years as a Steering Committee member for Alive & Well Communities. She joined the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis’ Ambassador Network following S. M. Wilson’s recognition as an honoree of the Women in the Workplace Employment Scorecard in 2021 and is currently serving on the organization’s Making a Difference fundraiser committee.

Farrell holds a Bachelor and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Saint Louis University.

Tarlton’s Roslyn Croft Receives Hero in Diversity Recognition

Roslyn Croft

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, announces that Roslyn Croft, the firm’s inclusion and diversity manager, was named a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The recognition honors individuals who surpass efforts to encourage diversity and equity throughout the region.

An ardent leader in promoting diversity in the construction industry, Croft champions outreach and education efforts to foster workplace inclusion. She provides resources and access to opportunities to boost minority, women, apprentice and St. Louis City resident participation on Tarlton construction projects. She also works with officials at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, which provides training and job placement services to St. Louis City’s adult workforces, and with the St. Louis Development Corp., which advances economic development in real estate and business development in the city.

Croft is active in industry affiliations and events that further advance opportunities to be more inclusive, which includes serving on the AGC of Missouri Diversity Committee; AGC of Missouri Education Foundation; St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Diversity Committee; PEOPLE Advisory Board; and St. Louis Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. She chairs the Tarlton Diversity Committee. She plays an active role in fostering the AGC of America’s Culture of Care initiative at Tarlton, meeting with new employees to introduce the initiative’s principles and practices to build a more inclusive work environment.

Croft leads the Tarlton team that, in partnership with BJC HealthCare, spearheaded “Thinking Beyond Today,” an unprecedented pilot program to introduce high school students and members of community agencies to career opportunities in construction and health care. The first phase of the program entailed creation of a Career Resource Center on the Siteman Cancer Center construction site at Christian Hospital Northwest in north St. Louis County. The converted construction trailer on the Tarlton jobsite served as a unique venue for hands-on student learning and exploration.

In March, a new Career Resource Center opened at Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Campus Renewal Project on Kingshighway, with McCarthy Building Companies joining the BJC-Tarlton team. By showcasing career paths and sharing success stories, the center aims to promote a community culture that educates and inspires individuals to seek opportunities in construction and health care.

In 2018, Croft was recognized with a Construction Industry Leader of the Year award from MOKAN for her initiatives, including her work with Thinking Beyond Today. In 2021, she was recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as a Champion for Diversity and Inclusion.

First Female President, Sarah Jacobson, to Helm Clayco Subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Sarah Jacobson

National architecture and design firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), a Clayco subsidiary, announced today the appointment of its first female president, Sarah Jacobson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, ND. Sarah will also be joining the Clayco enterprise’s executive leadership team on the West Coast.

“This year LJC has seen tremendous growth and exciting new opportunities, all of which Sarah Jacobson has been instrumental in making happen,” said Bob Clark, executive chairman and founder of Clayco, LJC’s parent company. “With over 250 people in six offices, the diversity and quality of LJC’s work has drawn national attention and recognition. LJC has achieved success through the collective efforts of exceptional leaders like Sarah, as well as Kapil Khanna and Lamar Johnson.”

Sarah has distinguished herself throughout her career as an architect and project leader on numerous large, complex projects. She most recently relocated to lead LJC’s newly established office in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles. With extensive experience in architecture and construction management, Sarah has led teams on award-winning developments including office buildings, hotels, high-rises, mixed-use, civic and institutional facilities, for both new construction and adaptive re-use.

Lamar Johnson Collaborative is pleased to announce additional executive promotions:

Kapil Khanna

Kapil Khanna is elevated from President to Chief Executive Officer. Kapil joined the firm more than ten years ago and provides direction for the business strategy, integration and implementation of initiatives to support the firm’s growth.

Lamar Johnson

Lamar Johnson, the namesake and founder of the firm, is named Executive Chairman. He founded Lamar Johnson Collaborative in 2017 and joined Clayco in 2019. Lamar has successfully established the firm as a nationally recognized design practice.

In addition to these leaders, LJC acknowledges the significant contributions of three additional senior staff; interior design market leader Al Fiesel, industrial design market leader David Junge, and senior designer Tyler Meyr have been promoted to Executive Directors.

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Mike Michael to Project Director

IMPACT Strategies is most pleased in celebrating the promotion of Mike Michael from Senior Project Manager to Project Director.

Mike joined IMPACT Strategies in 2005 as Project Manager. In his 17 years with IMPACT, he has served the firm in various roles, most recently as Senior Project Manager. Mike has managed multiple complex projects throughout Missouri and Illinois, including most recently The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois and the Siteman Cancer Center in Shiloh.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign and is a LEED Accredited Professional through the U.S. Green Building Council. He is also a Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) through the American Hospital Association. “Mike has been integral in making IMPACT Strategies the firm it is today,” said President, Mark Hinrichs.

“Mike is a very successful project manager along with tremendous team builder and problem solver. Recently, he has also had significant responsibility in growing and mentoring our next generation of project managers. Mike continually challenges himself and others to improve and sets an excellent example of our firm’s values.”

