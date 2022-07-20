People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

IMPACT Strategies Adds Two New Office Staff Members

IMPACT Strategies’ office staff has grown by two – the firm has added Tori DeClercq as Project Assistant and Gerica Stucker as Accounting Coordinator.

Tori DeClercq holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Western Illinois University. In her new position as Project Assistant, Tori will be assisting project managers throughout all phases of construction on IMPACT’s projects across the region. She joined IMPACT Strategies in April after working for several years in the agricultural industry. DeClercq lives in Freeburg, IL with her husband and one-year-old daughter.

Gerica Stucker brings more than seven years of administrative experience in the construction industry to her new role as Accounting Coordinator. A member of the IMPACT team since May, she holds an Associate of Science degree from Southeastern Illinois College. Stucker resides in Collinsville, IL.

Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies said, “We are very excited to have Tori and Gerica on board. Each brings a high level of expertise, attention to detail, and organizational skill and is a true asset to our team. We’re pleased to welcome them to the IMPACT Strategies family.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

Winco Expands Territory for Rep Sean Delaney

WINCO Window Company has announced that long-time window industry professional Sean Delaney has expanded his territory to include Western Pennsylvania, in addition to Michigan and Ohio. WINCO is an innovator in architectural and heavy commercial aluminum commercial windows sold across the United States and is based in St. Louis.

Delaney has been employed in the commercial window and door business for more than 35 years. He began his career in the factory, assuming additional responsibilities in installation, supervision, estimating and finally outside sales. Delaney, along with long-time associate Randy Dornburgh, manages the Winco Windows business through Ranco Architectural, an independent architectural representative company in Hilliard, Ohio.

“We’re delighted to expand Sean’s responsibilities within our national sales representative organization,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, Vice President at Winco. “There are great opportunities for expanding our business in the upper Midwest as demand for high performance windows continues to grow.”

Delany can be reached at (330) 207-7948, by email and rancosean@gmail.com or at wincowindow.com

Founded in 1915, Winco Window Company, based in St. Louis, provides full-service manufacturing of innovative window concepts nationally, for classic renovation and new construction. Visit www.wincowindow.com for more information

July 15, 2022

HDA Hires Angela Feddersen for Denver Office

Angela Feddersen

HDA Architects (“HDA”) announces that Angela Feddersen, LEED AP (BD+C), NCARB, has been hired to lead the firm’s Denver, Colorado office, effective immediately. The newly created role is an integral part of the company’s plans to expand their portfolio and geographic footprint. The office is located at 1212 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210.

“We asked Patrick Holleran, HDA vice president, to research the Denver market and find a leader to build an architectural practice. The very best was Angela who is an amazing architect and businesswoman who knows how to do business,” said Jack Holleran, president of HDA. “Angela is the right leader to develop and promote HDA’s vision, mission, core values and long-range plans. Angela has a special sense of enthusiasm that will act as a catalyst for all involved in the creation of architecture.”

Prior to joining HDA, Feddersen served as the principal/founder of Elevate Architecture since 2010, as well as the president/owner of CODA Studio – Denver. With over 28 years of experience working in the architecture and design industry, Feddersen is skilled in client and design leadership, as well as project management with an emphasis on corporate, higher education, mixed-use and residential product types. A graduate of Iowa State University, Feddersen is a current member of the Denver Downtown Partnership, United States Green Building Council (USGBC), and Urban Land Institute (ULI).

“HDA, an exceptional and rising national design firm, affords a wonderful opportunity to extend the clientbased design services I have been fortunate to lead throughout Colorado and refresh the relationships I have from 15 years in the St. Louis market. I am honored to expand their legacy into this new market,” said Feddersen.

HDA was established in 1986 as a professional service firm providing creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service. Since then, HDA has designed over 100 million square feet, totaling more than $3 billion in construction costs, and completed over 250 projects in 44 states. In October 2020, HDA became a Green Street Real Estate Ventures (“Green Street”) affiliate. As part of the firm’s design and construction services alongside Green Street Building Group (“GSBG”), the vertically integrated positioning provides Green Street the ability to offer a full spectrum of design related opportunities, while HDA continues to provide professional design services to its multi-state platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multi-family, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors. Feddersen will work in tandem with HDA’s St. Louis-based leadership to identify opportunities and cultivate partnerships within the Denver market. “We are very excited to have Angela on board,” said Paul Giacoletto, one of HDA’s owners. “As we continue to grow the business, her experience and network of clients will undoubtedly add to our presence in Colorado.”

About HDA Architects “It Starts With A Vision” remains more than just a motto to HDA; it is how the company truly began and has continued to grow. Over their 36 plus year-old history, they have expanded their business from traditional office buildings into varied market segments to include beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial / distribution, power retail centers, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery market sectors. Through their journey, the HDA staff has designed over 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion. To learn more, visit www.hdai.com. #itstartswithavision.

Kwame Building Group Hires Three Project Team Members

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added three new employees. Marcquis McGee has joined KWAME as a Project Engineer and Inspector. Nawaz Mohammed and Nour Tanoura also have been hired as Project Engineers.

Marquis McGee

Marcquis McGee: Project Engineer and Inspector – As Project Engineer and Inspector, Marcquis McGee is responsible for performing project inspections and assisting the Project Manager with project budgets and cost reports, coordinating ownership and subcontractor meetings and processing change orders, RFIs, submittals and transmittals. He currently is working on projects at Harris Stowe State University, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

He has more than 12 years of construction industry field work, operations and management experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Joint Engineering Program between the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University.

Nawaz Mohammed

Nawaz Mohammed: Project Engineer – New Project Engineer Nawaz Mohammed is KWAME’s Civil Inspector at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He brings over six years of industry experience and holds a Master in Civil Engineering from Bradley University.

Mohammed has earned numerous advanced certifications including Documentation of Contract Quantities, OSHA 30-Hour, Construction Management: Planning and Scheduling and Construction Management: Reading Drawings & Specifications.

Nour Tanoura

Nour Adham Tanoura: Project Engineer – Nour Tanoura had joined KWAME as a Project Engineer. He serves as the Inspector on the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District Lower Meramec Tunnel project. He also helps with RFIs, drawing reviews, project management and submittals.

Tanoura has previous Project Manager experience at a chemical plant. He is OSHA10 and OSHA 30 certified and is a member of the Society of Future Engineers. Tanoura holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com

or call (314) 862-5344.

Dark Light Design Continues Growth with Addition of New Designers

After launching their St. Louis office in April of last year, Seattle-based lighting design firm, Dark Light Design, is pleased to announce three new key hires to support their continued growth and expanding national presence.

Dark Light Principal Ron Kurtz says, “We’re thrilled to welcome these three talented people to Dark Light Design. The wide variety of project experiences and passion for light they possess greatly enhances our already robust capabilities.

Julia Gordon

Julia Gordon adds her substantial design experience as Senior Lighting Designer to support the Midwest and nationwide expansion. Gordon’s more than 25 years experience in lighting encompasses a wide variety of project types including casinos, convention center, airports, residential, commercial, retail, financial institutions, houses of worship, and theatres. Gordon is a professional member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES) and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Emerson College in Boston, MA. Prior to joining Dark Light, she worked on many award-winning projects including the Minnesota State Capitol Interior Restoration, Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA, and W Hotel-Foshay in Minneapolis, MN.

Erin Gilbert

Erin Gilbert has also joined Dark Light as Project Manager. Gilbert has over 15 years of experience designing large healthcare projects, corporate headquarters, and higher education projects across the Midwest. Gilbert is LEED AP certified and earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Ohio Northern University. She is currently pursuing her LC Certification.

Oliver Littleton

Also joining Dark Light as Lighting Designer is Oliver Littleton. Littleton has 8 years of professional lighting experience in architectural and theatre lighting design, and event lighting. Littleton received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Design & Technology and Lighting Design from Adelphi University and a Master of Fine Arts in Lighting Design from the University of Cincinnati.

Dark Light is a woman owned (WBE) lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis. Established in 2008, Dark Light serves owners, developers, and the design community to enhance the built environment through the application of light. For more information, visit www.darklight-design.com.

July 8, 2022

Tarlton Promotes Greg Clark to Creative Services Manager

Greg Clark

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has promoted Greg Clark to Creative Services Manager.

Clark joined Tarlton in August 2017 as a creative services specialist. In addition to his work with the marketing and business development team on promotional materials, proposals, presentations and videography, Clark has worked with departments across the company to bolster processes and communication.

A licensed drone pilot, Clark works with the safety team on company and site-specific orientations and other instructional videos; with human resources on recruitment videos, collateral materials, and training; and with operations, most recently using the drone for tasks such as water infiltration source detection and project mapping via Drone Deploy.

In his expanded role, Clark continues to support marketing while also infusing his technical talent throughout the company. He will work more closely with project teams on documentation, with human resources on training education platforms, and with construction technology to further enhance Tarlton’s expertise in virtual design and construction.

“In his five years with Tarlton, Greg has proven to be a highly valued member of the team whose creative abilities have been tapped by multiple departments,” said Dirk Elsperman, Tarlton executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Part of the goal in creating this position is for more people at Tarlton to develop the skills required to communicate on a world-class level in our ever-increasing digital/virtual environment.”

In addition to Clark’s extensive video and audio experience, he worked as a construction project manager and estimator prior to joining Tarlton. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Lindenwood University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

McClure Announces CEO Transition

Terry J. Lutz

Dustin J. Leo

McClure announced today that Terry J. Lutz, Chief Executive Officer, will transition to Chairman of McClure effective July 1, 2022. Lutz became President and CEO of McClure in 1985, growing the firm to over 200 professionals across the Midwest. Today, McClure ranks in the ENR Top 500 Design Firms, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, and is certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Lutz will be succeeded by McClure’s Executive Vice President, Dustin J. Leo.

“We’ve challenged him with a lot of different tasks and he’s been willing to take on whatever we give him,” said Lutz. “I think he’s done a great job of getting people to follow him. I feel really good about stepping aside and letting him take over and move the company forward. I think he possesses the skill set, the vision, and the energy to continue to move McClure in a growth pattern as we meet the future.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit of this company is what makes it so unique. I think the impact we can have is huge,” said Leo. “Terry spent the last 43 years creating a legacy, and to me his legacy is his investment in people. He often says, ‘Great people create great culture, and it’s great culture that creates great companies.’ Because our great people are the foundation of McClure, I have no doubt that the best is yet to come.”

Founded in 1956, McClure has grown to a firm of 200 professionals in eleven offices. With a vision of making lives better, McClure brings engineering expertise and a collaborative approach to identify the best strategies and solutions to bring our client’s vision to life. McClure’s area of expertise is in guiding its clients on making long-term capital investments in the areas of aviation, bridge, development, transportation, water, community development, construction observation, geotechnical, GIS, landscape architecture, structural, survey, and traffic. For more information on McClure, visit www.mcclurevision.com or email info@mcclurevision.com.

Aaron Williams of Penn Services, LLC Named Chair of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council

Aaron Williams

Aaron Williams, project manager at Penn Services, LLC, has been named chair of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council.

Williams succeeds Kacey Cordes, vice president at U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), as ULI St. Louis chair. Williams will be transitioning from ULI STL’s Chair of Mission Advancement position. He is a member of ULI’s national public private partnership product council and recently completed a leadership position with ULI’s UrbanPlan curriculum update. UrbanPlan is expanding its high school and community workshops to address challenges around climate change, racial and social equity in the built environment through urban planning and development education.

“Aaron’s leadership throughout all levels of ULI and in the St. Louis community is inspiring,” said Cordes. “He continues to show up with a drive and motivation to see St. Louis grow and thrive – and he’s an expert at constructively challenging the status quo with innovative ideas for the benefit of the real estate industry, but more importantly, for the individual residents of our region.”

Williams has been engaged in the St. Louis area design and construction industry for 15 years. He has helped manage several local and global projects during his construction management career including new facilities on the BJC Medical Campus, major high-rise residential projects such as the apartments at Ballpark Village and the 100 North Kingshighway project, and the expansion of the Washington University Danforth campus.

Williams earned a degree in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and professional certificates in project management, construction contract administration, and urban planning and zoning. Williams is co-founder and board chairman of 4theVille, a community-based cultural organization working to safeguard the legacy of The Ville and catalyze preservation through tourism, art and economic development. He also leads the new advisory board of Sumner High School, serves on the boards of Northside Community Housing, Inc. and Rebuilding Together St. Louis, and is a member of the Enterprise Bank & Trust Business Leadership Forum. As a young professional, he served Rise Community Development Young Professionals, Big Brothers Big Sister of Eastern Missouri and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis.

With more than 250 members, ULI St. Louis unites thought leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Its members include real estate, design, construction, institutional, legal and accounting professionals along with civic leadership. For more information, visit www.stlouis.uli.org.

June 24, 2022

Holland Construction Services Adds Six New Employees to its Operations Team

Holland Construction Services has announced the hiring of six new employees for its growing operations team. The new employees include Senior Project Manager Joe Riassetto, Project Manager Andrew Bernard, Assistant Project Manager Ryan Favier and Project Engineers Andrew Goetz, James Schiber-Arciga and Paityn Jansen.

“Holland will reach several new milestones in 2022 including record revenue and number of new employees,” said Holland’s President Mike Marchal. “We have added 25 new team members since January and will add another 15 over the next several months. A labor shortage in the construction industry does exist, but fortunately, we have been able to attract top talent and we are excited about the future.”

Despite construction industry challenges that are being felt nationwide, including material shortages and cost escalation, increasing borrowing costs, and continued subcontractor labor shortages, the company also has a record number of contracted backlog projects in the works and is poised for continued growth.

“Culture has always been a founding principal at Holland so it’s been very important to us that while we are growing quickly, we are also adding team members that we know will succeed here,” said Stacey Martin, Holland’s HR Director. “We feel very fortunate that we’ve been able to find such quality, local talent to join the Holland family.”

Holland is currently working to complete improvements on its new St. Louis office which will open later this summer. The company has 17 active projects in the St. Louis Metro Area ranging from $1 million to over $70 million, with 10 of those projects valued at more than $20 million.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com

Tarlton Promotes Greg Sweeso to Manager of Preconstruction and Estimating

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Greg Sweeso, Associate DBIA, to manager of preconstruction and estimating.

Greg Sweeso

Sweeso has been serving as preconstruction lead on the Fuhr Science Center renovation and addition at Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, and several design-build projects. In his role as a Tarlton preconstruction project manager, he led preconstruction on the core and shell historic renovation and Block tenant fit-out at 900 N. Tucker Blvd., the Center for Nursing and Health Sciences at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, and many projects for BJC HealthCare. He joined Tarlton as an estimator in 2015.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of preconstruction and estimating professionals at Tarlton,” said Jason Bretz, Tarlton vice president. “We are excited to have Greg managing that portion of our business, which delivers best-in-class preconstruction services to our clients.”

Sweeso holds the Associate DBIA certification from the Design-Build Institute of America and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Saint Louis University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial, and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

Alberici Promotes Two Executives

St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and Doug Engle General Manager of Midwest Foundation

Doug Engle

Phillip Lee

Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.

A more than 25-year construction industry veteran, Lee has served Alberici and its clients for the past 19 years, most recently as project director. In his new role as vice president, operations, he will oversee construction projects for the building and healthcare markets.

“Phillip’s contributions to our building and healthcare projects have been instrumental in successfully growing these markets and the level of service we are providing to our clients,” said Greg Hesser, president and chief executive officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc. “His solutions mindset and technical expertise, along with being a mentor to the next generation of leaders, will continue to benefit our projects and clients in the future.”

During his time with Alberici, Lee has played a significant role in multiple projects throughout the Midwest and more than $900 million worth of construction in the St. Louis region, including:

· BJC/WUMC Campus Renewal Phase I; · Missouri Botanical Garden-Visitor Center; · SSM St. Clare Health Center; · Washington University Compton/Crow Renovation; · Sam Fox School at Washington University Interior Renovations; · Missouri Baptist Medical Center West Pavilion Fit-Out; · Saint Louis Science Center East Addition; · bioMérieux Building 1 Addition; and · St. Louis Children’s Hospital East Expansion.

Lee is active within the industry and a community supporter. He recently chaired the 2021 KIDstruction fundraiser for St. Louis Children’s Hospital, raising a record of more than $605,000. Lee received his degree in construction management from California State University.

Engle has been with Alberici for more than 10 years, most recently serving as corporate counsel and commercial manager. During his career at Alberici, Engle has been engaged in a number of large industrial and sports-related projects including:

· Fargo Membrane Water Treatment Plant and Improvements, Fargo, N.D.; · Miami Dolphin Stadium Renovation, Stadium Shade Canopy; · K+S Potash Facility, Saskatoon, Sask.; · Minnesota Multi-Purpose Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.; and · Vale Long Harbour Nickel Processing Plant, Long Harbor, Newfoundland.

As general manager of Midwest Foundation, he will oversee an array of marine projects including lock and dam construction and maintenance, ports, terminals, bridge and dock construction and maintenance, pile foundations, dredging, rip-rap armor and more.

“Doug’s passion and ambition for civil and marine projects and commitment to his team have put him at the forefront of Midwest Foundation’s management team and we are confident that his leadership skills will continue to guide the company to increased success,” said Mike Burke, chief operating officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc.

His current projects include a just-finished major overhaul of the Marseilles Lock and Dam along the Illinois River near Marseilles, Ill.; the construction of two maintenance cranes for Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Mo. and Lock and Dam 25 near Winfield, Mo. along the Mississippi River; major improvements to the lock structure at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, near Alton, Ill.; and phase one of a major lock replacement at the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. to improve transit between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes.

Engle received his law degree from Saint Louis University and civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, institutional, commercial, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 35th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more than 50 years, Midwest Foundation, the marine division of Alberici, has engaged in highly complex construction and maintenance projects for the U.S. inland waterway system. Those projects include installation of pile foundations, dredging, rip-rap armor, complex construction, repair, maintenance, and demolition projects on a variety of locks and dams, bridges, terminals, and docks for both public and private clients.

Share this: Tweet



