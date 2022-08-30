People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Chris Watkins to Project Superintendent

Chris Watkins

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Chris Watkins to Project Superintendent. Watkins is responsible for coordinating all job site activities and ensuring project success by making sure that all employees and contractors adhere to the schedule, quality expectations, work safely and follow environment regulations. Watkins is currently assigned to remodel projects for long-time client, Target.

Throughout the past four years, Watkins has held positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He previously was an intern through S. M. Wilson’s Field Engineer Intern Program. Watkins is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Christopher McDonald Joins Tarlton Accounting and Finance Team

Christopher McDonald

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Christopher McDonald as an accountant on its accounting and finance team.

In this new position, McDonald assists Tarlton Controller Holly Kinney in the firm’s ongoing financial responsibilities including processing payroll; benefits and tax reporting; updating licensing; and establishing new vendors. He also is an active member on Tarlton’s Social and Wellness Committees.

McDonald brings to Tarlton over a decade of work experience, including serving in multi-faceted positions at Enterprise Holdings, Nestle Purina PetCare, Save A Lot and Cushman & Wakefield.

“Chris is a great addition to the Tarlton accounting and finance department,” said Anthony Eftimoff, vice president of finance. “His outgoing personality and enthusiasm for his work has forged positive relationships with members of multiple departments within the company.”

McDonald holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accountancy from Fontbonne University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

August 26, 2022

Terracon Names John Norwood National Manager for Materials Technology and Innovation

John Norwood

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named John Norwood, P.E., CSSGB, national manager for materials technology and innovation. Norwood is responsible for partnering with Terracon’s operations and service line leaders to explore future technology needs and drive technology adoptions.

“I’m passionate about connecting people with technology in ways that make our jobs better,” Norwood said. “I’m excited to be at Terracon and looking forward to doing great things with technology and business systems to continually improve our client experience.”

John has more than 14 years of experience managing engineering and construction management projects, including developing materials-focused cost control methods, streamlining project initiation and quality audit processes, and implementing companywide systems surrounding field and lab reporting. John earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University and is Six Sigma certified. He is based in Terracon’s Raleigh office.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

Mindy Schmidt Joins Wiegmann Associates as Administrative Assistant

Mindy Schmidt

Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri has joined Wiegmann Associates as an Administrative Assistant to the mechanical contractor’s Project Management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects.

Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and in project management. She also has experience as a Youth Services Paraprofessional providing outreach services and streamlining outreach programming for at-risk youth at the St. Charles City-County Library. Schmidt also presented at Missouri Library Association conferences and the Young Adult Library Services Association’s Young Adult Services Symposium.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Holland Construction Services Adds Three Additional Employees to Its Growing Team

Holland Construction President, Mike Marchal

Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as Senior Virtual Design and Construction Engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as Project Administrator and Garrison West as Project Manager.

“2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction Services despite all of the challenges we’ve seen in the construction industry,” said Holland’s President Mike Marchal. “We have seen record growth and revenue this year and have been fortunate to attract top-level talent to join our team despite the labor shortages we know are happening in the construction industry. We are excited to continue to grow and work on more projects within the St. Louis Metro Area.”

“It has been wonderful to see how Holland has grown in the last few months by attracting high-caliber people to our team,” said Holland’s Human Resources Director Stacey Martin. “We have added 25 new team members since January and will add another 15 over the next few months in a variety of roles.”

To accommodate the growth, Holland is currently working to complete construction on its new St. Louis office which will open later this summer. The company currently has 17 active projects in the St. Louis Metro Area ranging from $1 million to over $70 million, with 10 of those projects valued at more than $20 million.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. Holland is led by President Mike Marchal and founder and CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website atwww.hollandcs.com.

Winco Window Company President Bill Krenn to Retire, Gantt Miller III Returns to Lead Transition

For the third time in the history of WINCO Window Company, Gantt Miller III, AIA is returning to manage the leadership transition as current president Bill Krenn retires. The company is experiencing explosive growth, and Miller will return to head the company until a new president can be selected, either internally or externally. Krenn will continue to preside over the company’s corporate governance until his permanent replacement is found. Miller has been serving as CEO for the past 40 years, as well as managing his own development and management businesses.

Krenn became president of WINCO in 2017 and has been with the St. Louis-based company since 1996. Krenn has served in various capacities, including director of human resources, treasurer, vice president, and chief financial officer.

Miller became president of Winco in 1980 when his wife’s father, son of WINCO’s founder Otto Kubatzky, passed away suddenly. Like the company’s founder, Miller is an architect, builder, and developer. Under Miller’s leadership, WINCO grew to become a full-service aluminum window manufacturer, and now produces a wide array of window products including historic replication, sound, thermal, wind protection, blast, and FEBR (forced entry and ballistic resistant) products. Among many initiatives, Miller plans to focus on expanding WINCO’s growing line of high-performance, dynamic energy-efficient products to help meet the demand for window systems that can modernize the country’s current building stock effectively and at a reasonable cost.

WINCO currently has a strong senior management team, including his son Woody Miller, who manages operations in St. Louis. Other fourth-generation family members also hold senior positions within the company, including Brad Barnes and Elise Macchi.

For the first time in its 100 -plus year history, WINCO is turning away business, due to staffing shortages. Like many US companies, WINCO is seeking to fill a growing list of management positions. It’s been all hands on deck throughout the pandemic and beyond,” says Miller. “Our California representative and son, Gantt IV, even returned from California to work in the plant during the night shift and helped oversee some of his customer’s special projects!”

About WINCO At Winco, we are committed to creating custom aluminum windows for commercial applications in both new and historic buildings — and everything in between. Working with customers, we develop custom window solutions, and with most of our products engineered and tested in-house, we ensure premium performance every time. See why Winco has been a trusted leader in windows for more than 100 years. Visit us at www.wincowindow.com

August 19, 2022

Russell Welcomes Newest Executive Team Member

Matthew Stack

Matthew Stack comes to Russell with over 19+ years of real estate industry experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Prior to joining Russell, Matthew was most recently the Director of Development & Operations with US Capital Development, and previously the Managing Director of Koch Development, focused on the executive management of all development activities and operations of the privately held commercial real estate development company.

In this role, Matthew will develop the strategy for growth of the St. Louis office and collaborate with operational project leaders to ensure we are executing with excellence, every time. Matthew will also be a key leader of real estate development activities for Russell and be instrumental in mentoring and developing the next generation of leaders.

“The interrelationship between the traditional general contractor providing construction services and the developer led activities to build communities and projects has always intrigued me. In today’s real estate construction and development environment, I’m a believer that there needs to be a trusted, collaborative relationship between these disciplines and the lines between them are blurring. This trend is what has brought me to Russell, and what I’m most excited about growing personally and professionally. The entrepreneurial spirit, the background of the company including its history and current leadership, the team members, and its desire to grow is what solidified my interest in Russell. My focus will be on increasing the trajectory of the St. Louis office into being a market leader in the area, as well as expanding into other strategic markets in the future,” Matthew shared.

A life-long resident of the St. Louis metro, Matthew is passionate about serving his community through roles with various organizations, including as a current board member for the World Pediatric Project. Matthew holds a Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Truman University. Outside of work, Matthew has been married to his lovely wife, Erin, for 21 years and they share two daughters, ages 17 and 12.

Matthew officially started with Russell on August 15th and is located in the St. Louis office at 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 1100, St. Louis, MO 63105.

Established in 1983, Russell is a regional and national provider of commercial construction and development services, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City. Russell has delivered more than $3 billion in projects across 33 states and remains dedicated to creating more than a project – we are building great people, relationships, and communities. For more information on Russell, please visit our corporate website at www.russellco.com.

Jeremiah Sheehan joins S. M. Wilson as Senior Project Manager

Jeramiah Sheehan

Jeremiah Sheehan of St. Louis, MO has joined S. M. Wilson & Co. as a Senior Project Manager. Sheehan is responsible for leadership, coordination and success of all client projects, including managing the project team, maintaining documentation and overseeing project finances. He will manage the renovation of a former Sears retail store in Springfield, Illinois for the Illinois Capital Development Board to construct offices for the Environmental Protection Agency and a lab for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Sheehan brings 41 years of experience in project management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University. He is LEED AP certified and earned the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Healthcare Construction certificate, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Construction Quality Management for Contractors (CQM-C) certificate and has OSHA 30-Hour, Aerial Lifts, Scaffolding and Powder Actuated Tools training.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

August 12, 2022

Roslyn Croft Recognized for Most Influential Business Women Award

Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., (right), has been named one of the Most Influential Business Women in 2022 by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Croft chairs Tarlton’s Diversity Committee and is considered an influencer of change at the firm, as well as in the Greater St. Louis community. She is a respected leader known for her dedication to educating and empowering diverse firms and people entering the workforce. Croft plays an active role in fostering the AGC of America’s Culture of Care initiative at Tarlton, meeting with new employees to introduce the initiative’s principles and practices to build a more inclusive work environment. The City of St. Louis often refers other firms to Croft and to Tarlton as a trusted diversity resource.

Under Croft’s leadership, Tarlton has participated in inclusion trainings facilitated by Art of Adaption, a leading equity, inclusion, and strategic culture training and consulting firm, for both office and field personnel. Most recently, 75 Tarlton employees and subcontractors attended a training held at Tarlton’s largest staffed jobsite, the Washington University School of Medicine New Research Parking Garage.

Croft also led the Tarlton team that spearheaded the first “Thinking Beyond Today” Career Resource Center in partnership with BJC HealthCare in 2019. Based on the success of the pilot project, a new resource center opened at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Campus Renewal Project in March 2022. The center, operating out of a construction trailer on the Siteman Cancer Center project at Northwest HealthCare in North County, welcomed 335 visitors from St. Louis-area schools and organizations, providing them with knowledge and resources about jobs and career paths in construction and health care.

Croft is active in industry affiliations and events that further advance opportunities to be more inclusive, which includes serving on the AGC of Missouri Diversity Committee; AGC of Missouri Education Foundation; St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Diversity Committee; PEOPLE Advisory Board; and St. Louis Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. Croft also serves on the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition.

The annual award, established in 1999, recognizes the accomplishments of the region’s women business leaders and the impact they have on industries, organizations and in their communities. Nearly 150 nominations were received this year. This year’s winners were recognized at a luncheon. The award-winning business publication, a leading source of business news, serves the St. Louis region and is part of the American City Business Journals network. The St. Louis Business Journal also acts as a primary facilitator of business events in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

