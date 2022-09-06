People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Josh Skeeters joins Wiegmann Associates as Mechanical Revit Designer

Josh Skeeters

Josh Skeeters of St. Peters, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Mechanical Revit Designer. He is responsible for building information modeling (BIM), creating and managing project data as well as assisting engineers in the design process. Skeeters started as an intern with Wiegmann Associates. He holds an associate’s degree in Building Systems Engineering Technology from Ranken Technical College.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

September 2, 2022

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Chris Watkins to Project Superintendent

Chris Watkins

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Chris Watkins to Project Superintendent. Watkins is responsible for coordinating all job site activities and ensuring project success by making sure that all employees and contractors adhere to the schedule, quality expectations, work safely and follow environment regulations. Watkins is currently assigned to remodel projects for long-time client, Target.

Throughout the past four years, Watkins has held positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He previously was an intern through S. M. Wilson’s Field Engineer Intern Program. Watkins is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Christopher McDonald Joins Tarlton Accounting and Finance Team

Christopher McDonald

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Christopher McDonald as an accountant on its accounting and finance team.

In this new position, McDonald assists Tarlton Controller Holly Kinney in the firm’s ongoing financial responsibilities including processing payroll; benefits and tax reporting; updating licensing; and establishing new vendors. He also is an active member on Tarlton’s Social and Wellness Committees.

McDonald brings to Tarlton over a decade of work experience, including serving in multi-faceted positions at Enterprise Holdings, Nestle Purina PetCare, Save A Lot and Cushman & Wakefield.

“Chris is a great addition to the Tarlton accounting and finance department,” said Anthony Eftimoff, vice president of finance. “His outgoing personality and enthusiasm for his work has forged positive relationships with members of multiple departments within the company.”

McDonald holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accountancy from Fontbonne University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

August 26, 2022

Terracon Names John Norwood National Manager for Materials Technology and Innovation

John Norwood

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named John Norwood, P.E., CSSGB, national manager for materials technology and innovation. Norwood is responsible for partnering with Terracon’s operations and service line leaders to explore future technology needs and drive technology adoptions.

“I’m passionate about connecting people with technology in ways that make our jobs better,” Norwood said. “I’m excited to be at Terracon and looking forward to doing great things with technology and business systems to continually improve our client experience.”

John has more than 14 years of experience managing engineering and construction management projects, including developing materials-focused cost control methods, streamlining project initiation and quality audit processes, and implementing companywide systems surrounding field and lab reporting. John earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University and is Six Sigma certified. He is based in Terracon’s Raleigh office.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

Mindy Schmidt Joins Wiegmann Associates as Administrative Assistant

Mindy Schmidt

Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri has joined Wiegmann Associates as an Administrative Assistant to the mechanical contractor’s Project Management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects.

Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and in project management. She also has experience as a Youth Services Paraprofessional providing outreach services and streamlining outreach programming for at-risk youth at the St. Charles City-County Library. Schmidt also presented at Missouri Library Association conferences and the Young Adult Library Services Association’s Young Adult Services Symposium.

Holland Construction Services Adds Three Additional Employees to Its Growing Team

Holland Construction President, Mike Marchal

Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as Senior Virtual Design and Construction Engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as Project Administrator and Garrison West as Project Manager.

“2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction Services despite all of the challenges we’ve seen in the construction industry,” said Holland’s President Mike Marchal. “We have seen record growth and revenue this year and have been fortunate to attract top-level talent to join our team despite the labor shortages we know are happening in the construction industry. We are excited to continue to grow and work on more projects within the St. Louis Metro Area.”

“It has been wonderful to see how Holland has grown in the last few months by attracting high-caliber people to our team,” said Holland’s Human Resources Director Stacey Martin. “We have added 25 new team members since January and will add another 15 over the next few months in a variety of roles.”

To accommodate the growth, Holland is currently working to complete construction on its new St. Louis office which will open later this summer. The company currently has 17 active projects in the St. Louis Metro Area ranging from $1 million to over $70 million, with 10 of those projects valued at more than $20 million.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. Holland is led by President Mike Marchal and founder and CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website atwww.hollandcs.com.

Winco Window Company President Bill Krenn to Retire, Gantt Miller III Returns to Lead Transition

For the third time in the history of WINCO Window Company, Gantt Miller III, AIA is returning to manage the leadership transition as current president Bill Krenn retires. The company is experiencing explosive growth, and Miller will return to head the company until a new president can be selected, either internally or externally. Krenn will continue to preside over the company’s corporate governance until his permanent replacement is found. Miller has been serving as CEO for the past 40 years, as well as managing his own development and management businesses.

Krenn became president of WINCO in 2017 and has been with the St. Louis-based company since 1996. Krenn has served in various capacities, including director of human resources, treasurer, vice president, and chief financial officer.

Miller became president of Winco in 1980 when his wife’s father, son of WINCO’s founder Otto Kubatzky, passed away suddenly. Like the company’s founder, Miller is an architect, builder, and developer. Under Miller’s leadership, WINCO grew to become a full-service aluminum window manufacturer, and now produces a wide array of window products including historic replication, sound, thermal, wind protection, blast, and FEBR (forced entry and ballistic resistant) products. Among many initiatives, Miller plans to focus on expanding WINCO’s growing line of high-performance, dynamic energy-efficient products to help meet the demand for window systems that can modernize the country’s current building stock effectively and at a reasonable cost.

WINCO currently has a strong senior management team, including his son Woody Miller, who manages operations in St. Louis. Other fourth-generation family members also hold senior positions within the company, including Brad Barnes and Elise Macchi.

For the first time in its 100 -plus year history, WINCO is turning away business, due to staffing shortages. Like many US companies, WINCO is seeking to fill a growing list of management positions. It’s been all hands on deck throughout the pandemic and beyond,” says Miller. “Our California representative and son, Gantt IV, even returned from California to work in the plant during the night shift and helped oversee some of his customer’s special projects!”

About WINCO At Winco, we are committed to creating custom aluminum windows for commercial applications in both new and historic buildings — and everything in between. Working with customers, we develop custom window solutions, and with most of our products engineered and tested in-house, we ensure premium performance every time. See why Winco has been a trusted leader in windows for more than 100 years. Visit us at www.wincowindow.com

