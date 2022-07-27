People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Holland Construction Services Hires Scott Hendricks as Vice President of Industrial

Scott Hendricks

Holland Construction Services is proud to announce it has hired Scott Hendricks to serve in the newly created position of Vice President of Industrial. Hendricks has spent nearly two decades in the construction industry, including an earlier stint at Holland in the pre-construction department. His experience includes pre-construction and estimating, project development, and client relations.

Holland’s President Mike Marchal said they decided to create this position based on the increasing amount of industrial construction work Holland is managing, including the most recent project for Volpi Foods’ new 87,000-square-foot meat slicing and packaging facility.

“Scott’s return to Holland has been a blessing for our team,” said Marchal. “Scott was with us for seven years and has since amassed a wealth of knowledge and expertise around not just the industrial market, but the construction business in general. We are excited to have Scott’s leadership to grow our industrial division and to help us provide an even better experience for all our clients.”

Comparing his experience in the industrial market to that of the multi-family market, for example, Hendricks said there are several differences in time and resources when it comes down to building an industrial property versus a multi-family property. The average multi-family project takes 18 months to two years to complete, whereas an industrial warehouse can be built in as little as six months, with less staff. Hendricks said his role will allow for more growth within the industrial market.

“My goal in this role with Holland is to use my connections with industrial construction teams across the country to grow, maintain and expand Holland’s relationships,” said Hendricks. “The industrial market is growing, and Holland Construction Services is rapidly expanding into new markets. My role will be client-focused and work on coordinating projects between the operations team and the developer.”

Hendricks will be working in Holland’s new St. Louis office which is set to open this fall. He is one of 25 new team members Holland Construction Services has added this year, with another 15 expected to be added by the end of 2022. The company has reached several milestones this year including record revenue and a record number of new employees.

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland. Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com

IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection Diversity Director Sylvester Taylor Named Apprenticeship Ambassador by the U.S. Department of Labor

Sylvester Taylor

A U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) initiative to strengthen apprenticeship opportunities in underserved communities has tapped local labor-management leadership as one of its ambassadors. Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership, was selected as an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the DOL. Taylor is tasked with sharing his experiences and collaborating with the department to champion registered apprenticeship opportunities in high-demand industries to develop and expand opportunities for people historically underserved.

Established in November 2021, the DOL’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative is a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries, minority serving organizations, community-based organizations, and other stakeholders to serve as champions for expanding and diversifying registered apprenticeship. Learn more at https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20220712

Taylor is recording secretary for IBEW and for the past 18 years has been the voice of minority workers as the co-founder and current president of IBEW’s Electrical Workers Minority Caucus. He has used that voice to help shape the Electrical Connection’s diversity goals, leveraging the modernization of infrastructure as a recruitment tool in underserved communities. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

For the last six years,Taylor has served as a mentor for the Missouri Division of Youth Services, providing guidance for those the agency serves and encouraging young people to consider a career in the trades. Last year, the St. Louis Business Journal named Taylor one of its “Champions for Diversity and Inclusion.” The business publication noted that Taylor “works to chart a path for more minorities in the electrical industry. When Taylor entered the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Program in 1990 as an apprentice, only two women and two African Americans were selected yearly for apprentices. Today, approximately a third of apprentices at the training center are minorities and it has sustained that number for the past 10 years.”

Along with other ambassadors, Taylor will be fortifying registered apprenticeship programs in high-demand industries such as electrical and communications. This will include strengthening existing apprenticeship programs and hosting outreach and recruitment activities, training session and promotional meetings.

Members of the Electrical Connection provide safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

Terracon Names Lori Cathcart Director of Corporate Sustainability

Lori Cathcart

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Lori Cathcart director of corporate sustainability. Cathcart is responsible for developing and implementing internal corporate sustainability strategies, policies, and procedures including stakeholder engagement, materiality assessments, risk analysis, and reporting.

“Over the past several years, Terracon has brought increased focus and intentionality to becoming a more sustainable organization, both internally and through the services we provide our clients,” Cathcart said. “I’m excited to be contributing to this important effort.”

Cathcart joined Terracon in 2017 as environmental assistant service line director for Terracon’s western operating group. She has more than 30 years of environmental and operational leadership experience, focused on program development and execution, employee stewardship, client advocacy, and service line growth.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

July 22, 2022

IMPACT Strategies Adds Two New Office Staff Members

IMPACT Strategies’ office staff has grown by two – the firm has added Tori DeClercq as Project Assistant and Gerica Stucker as Accounting Coordinator.

Tori DeClercq holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Western Illinois University. In her new position as Project Assistant, Tori will be assisting project managers throughout all phases of construction on IMPACT’s projects across the region. She joined IMPACT Strategies in April after working for several years in the agricultural industry. DeClercq lives in Freeburg, IL with her husband and one-year-old daughter.

Gerica Stucker brings more than seven years of administrative experience in the construction industry to her new role as Accounting Coordinator. A member of the IMPACT team since May, she holds an Associate of Science degree from Southeastern Illinois College. Stucker resides in Collinsville, IL.

Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies said, “We are very excited to have Tori and Gerica on board. Each brings a high level of expertise, attention to detail, and organizational skill and is a true asset to our team. We’re pleased to welcome them to the IMPACT Strategies family.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

Winco Expands Territory for Rep Sean Delaney

WINCO Window Company has announced that long-time window industry professional Sean Delaney has expanded his territory to include Western Pennsylvania, in addition to Michigan and Ohio. WINCO is an innovator in architectural and heavy commercial aluminum commercial windows sold across the United States and is based in St. Louis.

Delaney has been employed in the commercial window and door business for more than 35 years. He began his career in the factory, assuming additional responsibilities in installation, supervision, estimating and finally outside sales. Delaney, along with long-time associate Randy Dornburgh, manages the Winco Windows business through Ranco Architectural, an independent architectural representative company in Hilliard, Ohio.

“We’re delighted to expand Sean’s responsibilities within our national sales representative organization,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, Vice President at Winco. “There are great opportunities for expanding our business in the upper Midwest as demand for high performance windows continues to grow.”

Delany can be reached at (330) 207-7948, by email and rancosean@gmail.com or at wincowindow.com

Founded in 1915, Winco Window Company, based in St. Louis, provides full-service manufacturing of innovative window concepts nationally, for classic renovation and new construction. Visit www.wincowindow.com for more information

July 15, 2022

HDA Hires Angela Feddersen for Denver Office

Angela Feddersen

HDA Architects (“HDA”) announces that Angela Feddersen, LEED AP (BD+C), NCARB, has been hired to lead the firm’s Denver, Colorado office, effective immediately. The newly created role is an integral part of the company’s plans to expand their portfolio and geographic footprint. The office is located at 1212 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210.

“We asked Patrick Holleran, HDA vice president, to research the Denver market and find a leader to build an architectural practice. The very best was Angela who is an amazing architect and businesswoman who knows how to do business,” said Jack Holleran, president of HDA. “Angela is the right leader to develop and promote HDA’s vision, mission, core values and long-range plans. Angela has a special sense of enthusiasm that will act as a catalyst for all involved in the creation of architecture.”

Prior to joining HDA, Feddersen served as the principal/founder of Elevate Architecture since 2010, as well as the president/owner of CODA Studio – Denver. With over 28 years of experience working in the architecture and design industry, Feddersen is skilled in client and design leadership, as well as project management with an emphasis on corporate, higher education, mixed-use and residential product types. A graduate of Iowa State University, Feddersen is a current member of the Denver Downtown Partnership, United States Green Building Council (USGBC), and Urban Land Institute (ULI).

“HDA, an exceptional and rising national design firm, affords a wonderful opportunity to extend the clientbased design services I have been fortunate to lead throughout Colorado and refresh the relationships I have from 15 years in the St. Louis market. I am honored to expand their legacy into this new market,” said Feddersen.

HDA was established in 1986 as a professional service firm providing creative and timeless design with exceptional customer service. Since then, HDA has designed over 100 million square feet, totaling more than $3 billion in construction costs, and completed over 250 projects in 44 states. In October 2020, HDA became a Green Street Real Estate Ventures (“Green Street”) affiliate. As part of the firm’s design and construction services alongside Green Street Building Group (“GSBG”), the vertically integrated positioning provides Green Street the ability to offer a full spectrum of design related opportunities, while HDA continues to provide professional design services to its multi-state platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multi-family, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors. Feddersen will work in tandem with HDA’s St. Louis-based leadership to identify opportunities and cultivate partnerships within the Denver market. “We are very excited to have Angela on board,” said Paul Giacoletto, one of HDA’s owners. “As we continue to grow the business, her experience and network of clients will undoubtedly add to our presence in Colorado.”

About HDA Architects “It Starts With A Vision” remains more than just a motto to HDA; it is how the company truly began and has continued to grow. Over their 36 plus year-old history, they have expanded their business from traditional office buildings into varied market segments to include beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial / distribution, power retail centers, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, and craft brewery market sectors. Through their journey, the HDA staff has designed over 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion. To learn more, visit www.hdai.com. #itstartswithavision.

Kwame Building Group Hires Three Project Team Members

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added three new employees. Marcquis McGee has joined KWAME as a Project Engineer and Inspector. Nawaz Mohammed and Nour Tanoura also have been hired as Project Engineers.

Marquis McGee

Marcquis McGee: Project Engineer and Inspector – As Project Engineer and Inspector, Marcquis McGee is responsible for performing project inspections and assisting the Project Manager with project budgets and cost reports, coordinating ownership and subcontractor meetings and processing change orders, RFIs, submittals and transmittals. He currently is working on projects at Harris Stowe State University, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

He has more than 12 years of construction industry field work, operations and management experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Joint Engineering Program between the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University.

Nawaz Mohammed

Nawaz Mohammed: Project Engineer – New Project Engineer Nawaz Mohammed is KWAME’s Civil Inspector at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He brings over six years of industry experience and holds a Master in Civil Engineering from Bradley University.

Mohammed has earned numerous advanced certifications including Documentation of Contract Quantities, OSHA 30-Hour, Construction Management: Planning and Scheduling and Construction Management: Reading Drawings & Specifications.

Nour Tanoura

Nour Adham Tanoura: Project Engineer – Nour Tanoura had joined KWAME as a Project Engineer. He serves as the Inspector on the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District Lower Meramec Tunnel project. He also helps with RFIs, drawing reviews, project management and submittals.

Tanoura has previous Project Manager experience at a chemical plant. He is OSHA10 and OSHA 30 certified and is a member of the Society of Future Engineers. Tanoura holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com

or call (314) 862-5344.

Dark Light Design Continues Growth with Addition of New Designers

After launching their St. Louis office in April of last year, Seattle-based lighting design firm, Dark Light Design, is pleased to announce three new key hires to support their continued growth and expanding national presence.

Dark Light Principal Ron Kurtz says, “We’re thrilled to welcome these three talented people to Dark Light Design. The wide variety of project experiences and passion for light they possess greatly enhances our already robust capabilities.

Julia Gordon

Julia Gordon adds her substantial design experience as Senior Lighting Designer to support the Midwest and nationwide expansion. Gordon’s more than 25 years experience in lighting encompasses a wide variety of project types including casinos, convention center, airports, residential, commercial, retail, financial institutions, houses of worship, and theatres. Gordon is a professional member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES) and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Emerson College in Boston, MA. Prior to joining Dark Light, she worked on many award-winning projects including the Minnesota State Capitol Interior Restoration, Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA, and W Hotel-Foshay in Minneapolis, MN.

Erin Gilbert

Erin Gilbert has also joined Dark Light as Project Manager. Gilbert has over 15 years of experience designing large healthcare projects, corporate headquarters, and higher education projects across the Midwest. Gilbert is LEED AP certified and earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Ohio Northern University. She is currently pursuing her LC Certification.

Oliver Littleton

Also joining Dark Light as Lighting Designer is Oliver Littleton. Littleton has 8 years of professional lighting experience in architectural and theatre lighting design, and event lighting. Littleton received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Design & Technology and Lighting Design from Adelphi University and a Master of Fine Arts in Lighting Design from the University of Cincinnati.

Dark Light is a woman owned (WBE) lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis. Established in 2008, Dark Light serves owners, developers, and the design community to enhance the built environment through the application of light. For more information, visit www.darklight-design.com.

