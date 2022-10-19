People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Names Xavier Gassier as Assistant Executive Director

Xavier Gassier

St. Louis Chapter, NECA is proud to announce it has named Xavier Gassier as Assistant Executive Director, effective October 3, 2022.

Xavier comes to NECA with more than four years of experience, having served as Chief Operating Officer of the Plumbing Industry Council.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering Management from Missouri University of Science and Technology

. “We are very excited to have Xavier join our chapter staff. His experience working in a trade association, along with his educational background, will give our membership another staff member who understands the complexities of construction, construction management and labor negotiations.” Adds Kyle McKenna, Executive Vice President, St. Louis Chapter, NECA.

The St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), is a nonprofit organization made up of Electrical and Communication Contractors, who build and install the infrastructure and devices to make electrical power and communications technology work for homes, businesses, and industry. We are headquartered in St. Louis, but our Association represents contractors located throughout Eastern Missouri, including the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Columbia, Hannibal and Kirksville. NECA provides an effective resource for member contractors to express their collective voice concerning issues that affect electrical construction and maintenance.

ASCC Lifetime Achievement Awards

Ron Simonetti

Ronald Simonetti, retired from Cleveland Cement Co., and Robert Dalrymple, North Coast Concrete, both in Cleveland, received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO on September 29 at the organization’s Annual Conference in Cleveland.

Bob Dalrymple

Dalrymple has been an ASCC member for over four decades. During that time, he chaired the Membership Committee and was instrumental in bringing in numerous new members, many from his home state. He served on the board of directors from 1998 to 2022.

Dalrymple was a member of the first ASCC MIX (Management Information Exchange) contractor peer group that ran nearly two decades. According to past president D. Thomas Ruttura, “Bob was an influencer within ASCC. He was without a doubt one of our most consistent, participating in all our events and encouraging others to do the same.”

Cleveland Cement Co. joined ASCC in the 1950’s. Simonetti’s service started when he became a member of the board of directors in 1967. In 1990 he was elected president and served through 1992. During this time what was to be a 35-year partnership with CNA Insurance was formed, bringing significant revenue and knowledge to the association. “Simonetti was also instrumental in creating an ASCC yearly “convention” which became the Annual Conference in 2002,” says ASCC past president Paul Albanelli. Finally, it was his idea to hold a member event prior to the opening of the World of Concrete exhibits. This became the infamous Kick Off Bash which now welcomes over 400 people every year to network with their peers and industry experts while having fun.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is ASCC’s highest honor, acknowledging recipients for their body of work within the industry and their service to ASCC.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 715 member companies in the United States and 12 foreign countries.

Cohen Woodworking Names Kimberly Arnold General Manager

Kimberly Arnold

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Kimberly Arnold has joined the company as General Manager. An experienced executive leader, Arnold will oversee customer development and will play an impactful role in developing new client partnerships as part of Cohen’s strategic growth plan.

Arnold joins Cohen after serving as Chief Development Officer of Brewer Science in Rolla, MO.

She was a key member of Brewer’s executive leadership team where she substantially impacted company-wide sales by driving strategy, operations, execution and partnership development for the international company. She provided enterprise leadership with other corporate officers in planning, development and execution of global organizational strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Kimberly to the Cohen team,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “She has a wealth of experience helping companies increase sales in high multiples. In addition, Kimberly understands the construction industry and has worked with clients both nationally and internationally. She will be a strong catalyst, helping to drive us to new levels of revenue and profitability.”

“Cohen Woodworking is a highly respected and well known firm, a top Forbes small business and a highly awarded company,” Arnold added. “I look forward to adding my knowledge, expertise and skills to this outstanding team.”

Besides working with Brewer Science in various capacities for a total of 18 years, Arnold also served with Knowledge Sharing Systems in Raleigh, NC, Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, and American Management Systems (AMS) in Fairfax, VA. She is a graduate of the University Missouri-Rolla with a BS in Economics. Arnold is married to husband, Tony, has three children and two grandchildren, and currently resides with her family in Rolla.

ABOUT COHEN ARCHITECTURAL WOODWORKING

Cohen Architectural Woodworking is an architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Small Giants recognition from Forbes magazine, Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com

October 14, 2022

PARIC Expands Kansas City Team, Adds Joel Crocker as Preconstruction Director

With continued steady growth in PARIC’s Kansas City division, the company has added Joel Crocker as Kansas City preconstruction director. PARIC, recently named a “Top Workplace,” is one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest.

Crocker, with 25 years of experience in the construction industry, is recognized regionally as a leader in preconstruction systems and procedures. He has managed preconstruction challenges for more than 50 educational and recreational facilities plus a broad range of health care, bioscience, multi-family and federal government projects. He also is an active volunteer for Kansas City area youth and charitable programs.

His professional experience is with Centric Construction, McCownGordon Construction, The Weitz Company and DLR Group.

Crocker is a LEED Accredited Professional. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

About PARIC

PARIC is an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in Kansas City, St. Louis and throughout the Midwest, PARIC manages construction projects for customers ranging from industrial facilities and hospitals to education facilities, multi-family housing and the renovation of historic buildings.

October 7, 2022

Mia Rose Holdings has promoted Nathan Wever to Vice President of Operations

Nathan Wever

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has promoted Nathan Wever of Foristell to Vice President of Operations. In his role, he will oversee MRH’s operating standards and practices in all aspects of real estate development including site planning, due diligence, design, construction and stabilization of the assets.

Nathan’s primary focus will be to lead and ensure operational consistency as MRH expands its territory from Missouri and Arkansas to a third market being announced in 2023. Wever will implement strategies to maximize efficiency and profitability across the firm’s current 1,500 multifamily units in construction across eight projects as well as numerous projects in the planning and zoning stages.

Wever was made a partner at MRH last year. He brings 17 years of industry experience in construction engineering, consulting and contracting as well as investment property acquisitions and ownership. He has worked on public and private projects across the United States, ranging from $1 million to over $200 million.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

WINCO Window Company Announces Territory Expansion for Jim Massara, Architectural Sales Representative

Jim Massara

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based innovator in architectural and heavy aluminum commercial windows sold across the United States, announces sales territory expansion for industry professional Jim Massara. Already serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Massara’s additional territory will include Georgia, focusing on the larger cities of Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Columbus, and Macon.

Massara believes that the commercial window and door business is always expanding and evolving. He described the many opportunities that he foresees in the southeast market as, “a variety of military and municipal buildings, coastal hotels and condos, many colleges are due for window upgrades, and of course, hospitals and historic buildings that are also being upgraded and refinished.”

WINCO offers numerous styles and types of architectural and commercial grade aluminum windows that can be customized to fit the needs of every type of application.

Massara can be reached through WINCO’s office at 800-525-8089 Ext 274, by cell phone at 314-575-8264, or by email at jimmassara@wincowindow.com. Winco offers free AIA accredited presentations at https://wincowindow.com/Winco%20Window%20Presentations

At WINCO, we are committed to creating custom aluminum windows for commercial applications in new and historic buildings — and everything in between. Working with customers, we develop custom window solutions, and with most of our products engineered and tested in-house, we ensure premium performance every time. See why WINCO has been a trusted leader in windows for more than 100 years. Visit us at www.wincowindow.com.

IMPACT Strategies’ Patrick Mason Completes FMI’s Project Manager Academy

Patrick Mason

Patrick Mason, Market Leader and Project Director at IMPACT Strategies OKI Regional office, recently completed the Project Manager Academy through Fails Management Institute (FMI).

The four-day intensive training held in Raleigh, NC covered four core themes:

• Developing profitable customer relationships

• Creating powerful, integrated project teams

• Understanding financial control of projects

• Planning projects for profits and customer satisfaction

The curriculum also included topics such as project planning, customer-focused construction, field productivity, and ethics and integrity. Throughout the program, attendees engaged with their peers across the industry, learning new methodologies and best practices.

Mason said, “This program gave me an even greater understanding of the challenges and mindset of a business owner – knowledge that will allow me to grow my leadership skills in service of our clients.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

September 30, 2022

Master Grower Ron Mitchell Joins Clayco

Controlled Environment Agriculture expert joins design-build leader Clayco to help drive the company’s growth as a fully integrated design-build solution reshaping indoor agriculture.

To support its continuing expansion in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space, national design-build and construction company Clayco has hired Ron Mitchell as Director of Controlled Environment Agriculture. Ron will be applying his vast horticultural expertise to all Clayco’s CEA projects. As part of Clayco’s Food and Beverage team, he will advise project teams and cultivate relationships with growers.

“I’m excited to support Clayco in its mission to organize the engineering and procurement process to adapt to each grower’s unique objectives. I will be the liaison between biology and engineering. My experience lends increased understanding of agriculture, plant health, and the growing process. This will further reduce project risk and offer truly integrated, comprehensive solutions for success at first yield,” said Ron Mitchell. “We have a talented and diverse team who will be leading the way as the industry evolves. What we are doing here goes beyond building buildings – we are a part of a food production revolution. It’s about cooperation, not competition, and Clayco is focused on helping talented growers reach their full potential.”

“We are thrilled to have Ron join our team,” said Anthony Johnson, President & Shareholder and Industrial Business Unit Leader. “Safety and speed are our specialties, and growers need to move quickly to solve the world’s food supply chain issues. Clayco’s integrated approach and ability to provide services across design, engineering, and construction is a game changer for this industry.”

Ron Jones, Senior Principal, Clayco also added, “Ron’s expertise in the industry will help ensure that our projects are in line with CEA specific standards, best practices, and technology, especially in an industry that is rapidly growing.. Ron embraces innovation and alternative project delivery methods, and his extensive industry knowledge enables him to provide valuable insights during all stages of a CAPEX project.”

Clayco is involved in CEA projects with a capex value over $2 Billion and has been involved with nearly 150 acres of CEA space over the past two years alone, including multiple national multi-site programs in the vertical grow and greenhouse space.

Ron started his indoor farming career working at the UC Berkeley field office greenhouse with Professor Paul Droll, the father of modern hydroponics. Throughout his career Ron has founded numerous vertical farms, in places as diverse as Hawaii and West Africa. He has worked as a respected consultant in the CEA industry. Most recently he was the Master Grower and Director of Grow Operations at OnePointOne, Inc, a vertical farm startup.

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

New Lighting Designer Joins Dark Light Design’s St Louis Office

Jenny Rider

Jenny Rider has joined Dark Light Design as Lighting Designer in the St. Louis office. Jenny brings 5 years of experience in theatrical lighting design to the Dark Light team. As an architectural lighting designer, she will be working to support design efforts through production support, developing lighting calculations, and product research. ​She received her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Design and Production with Lighting Design concentration from Purdue University.

Dark Light is a certified woman owned (WBE) lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis. Established in 2008, Dark Light serves owners, developers, and the design community to enhance the built environment through the application of light. For more information, visit www.darklight-design.com.

Terracon Names Tim Cleary National Manager of In Situ Services

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Tim Cleary national manager of in situ services. Cleary will lead the company’s in situ and direct push-site investigation services and lead a practice resource group to develop standards for advanced site characterization services.

“Terracon is making significant operational and financial commitments to be a national leader in in situ testing,” Cleary said. “Developing our people and giving them the best resources is critical to our success. I am excited to work with our exploration and engineering staff to lead innovation and serve our clients.”

Cleary has more than 30 years of experience leading exploration operations serving consulting engineers and geologists. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego and studied geotechnical engineering at North Carolina State University. He is based in Terracon’s Raleigh office.

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

September 23, 2022

IWR North America Adds Doug Hantak as Project Manager

Doug Hantak

IWR North America, one of the longest standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., has added Doug Hantak as a project manager. In his role at IWR, Hantak will assist in managing projects from sale to completion and monitoring the supply chain in the architectural metal segment.

“Having an experienced project manager, like Doug, is essential for IWR,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “IWR wants to maintain its status as an industry leader in the building enclosure market and that would not be possible without dedicated and accomplished project managers.”

Hantak brings more than a decade of project management experience to IWR, working with the architectural metal panel and curtain wall industries. Before joining the team at IWR, Hantak worked as a project manager at Enclos. In his time as a project manager, he contributed to notable projects such as the Mall at Millenia in Florida, Bleu Ciel condominiums in Dallas, and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Kansas.

IWR North America is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., with a Southwest Division in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. Today, IWR services its clients and communities from multiple locations. Through a strong focus on building façades, IWR has become an industry leader in high-performing glazing, cladding and screening systems. With design, fabrication and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

Holland Construction Services Adds Two New Members to Growing Team

Holland Construction Services has announced the hiring of Senior Acquisition Specialist Susan Schultz and Marketing Director Neal Stewart to join its growing team. Holland has seen record growth and revenue in 2022, adding more than 25 team members so far, with an additional 15 expected to be added before next year.

“We feel so fortunate that we’ve been able to find such quality talent to join our team at Holland who understand our values and principles,” said Holland President Mike Marchal. “Culture has always been a founding principal at Holland so it’s been very important to us that while we are growing quickly, we are also adding team members that we know will succeed here. I feel very confident that both Neal and Susan will do an exceptional job in their roles as we move forward.”

Schultz has a background in higher education and has worked with universities in career development for the past 25 years. Her newly created position as a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist will include responsibilities such as working with Holland’s management team and industry leaders to attract quality talent, staffing open positions, and influencing the hiring process to pave a way for Holland’s success. Schultz said her goal is to continue developing Holland’s outreach with universities and increase employee recruitment efforts.

“My goal is to help with recruiting top talent to meet the needs of Holland’s continued growth,” said Schultz. “I have become familiar with Holland’s work and reputation in the community and believe that relationships are a hallmark of the success that they have created. I am excited to use my background to continue to attract top talent to Holland.”

Neal Stewart

Stewart, a Belleville Illinois native, comes to Holland with more than 25 years of marketing experience. He also serves as an adjunct professor at West Virginia University. His role includes overseeing Holland’s brand, leadership of all marketing efforts, reputation management, community outreach, and further development of video and photography assets for Holland.

“Holland’s brand has existed for 36 years and the fact that so much of their business is referrals and repeat clients is a testament to their success, “said Stewart. “The next frontier is to demonstrate their innovative and thought-leading culture to a new client audience and continue propelling that growth, especially in new sectors such as industrial. I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible construction experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986. Holland is led by President Mike Marchal and founder and CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors in the St. Louis area by volume. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

PARIC Selects Will Douglas as Chief Financial Officer

Douglas Will

PARIC Corp., one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest and recently named a “Top Workplace,” has appointed Will Douglas as chief financial officer.

Douglas most recently served as senior director of finance at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., a publicly traded company specializing nationally in the construction of wind and solar farms as well as public and industrial infrastructure.

His previous experience was at Ingersoll Rand and Stanley Mechanical Solutions, both in Indianapolis. Douglas earned a master of business administration degree at Butler University and a bachelor’s degree at Indiana University.

PARIC is an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in St. Louis, Kansas City and throughout the Midwest, PARIC manages construction projects for customers ranging from industrial facilities and hospitals to universities, banks and the renovation of historic buildings.

SLC3 Adds Finance & Administrative Associate

Amber Spence

Amber Spence has joined the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3) as Finance and Administrative Associate at their headquarters in Ballwin, MO. Amber will support financial needs and provide administrative support for the Council. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Liberal Arts from Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN. She has over ten years’ experience in customer service and administrative support. Amber has three years of financial experience.

The St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3) (501c3) is the Greater St. Louis Region’s AllInclusive AEC Community for Innovation, Continuing Education, Equity Empowerment and Collaboration. The “community” is a member association governed by local area owners or buyers of design and construction services such as Bayer, Boeing, Ameren and Washington University. The SLC3 is one of 34 local user’s council (LUC) in the U.S. St. Louis holds the title of the largest LUC and was the second to be formed. The full membership also includes designers, contractors, trades, associations, and business support companies and individuals. SLC3 was founded in 1971 as a voice for consumers of construction within the industry to address the challenges of the time such as labor agreements, best practices in design/construction, and diversity and inclusion.

Alberici Promotes John East to Lead National Water Market

John East

East will lead Alberici’s continued growth in the water and wastewater market sectors.

Alberici Constructors, Inc. recently promoted John East to Market Leader for the firm’s water business unit. In this role, East is responsible for the overall leadership of preconstruction and construction of water and wastewater projects as well as maintaining strong client relationships. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and the 12th largest water and wastewater contractor in the U.S. (Engineering News-Record, May 2021).

East has been a key contributor to many water and wastewater projects over the course of his six years with Alberici, including the award-winning $135 Million Crooked Creek Water Reclamation Facility Improvement in Gwinnett County, Ga., and the Wichita Northwest Water Treatment Facility, a new 120 MGD water treatment facility for the City of Wichita. At Wichita, East led the preconstruction efforts for the progressive design-build delivery and collaboration with the City, driving innovative design solutions that resulted in early cost-certainty and $14 million in cost savings. The project is currently under construction with an expected completion in early 2025.

“John brings an incredible technical expertise and in-depth knowledge of collaborative delivery methods to this role and will be an excellent resource for municipal, governmental and private clients who need to deliver cost-effective solutions to the communities they serve,” said Alberici Chief Operating Officer, Mike Burke.

Prior to assuming this role, East served as preconstruction director where he led estimating, design integration and procurement activities for Alberici’s water and wastewater projects. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial construction management from Colorado State University. He is a member the Water Collaborative Delivery Association and serves on the Design Build Institute of America’s Water Wastewater subcommittee. He is also a graduate of the FMI Leadership Institute and a National Center for Construction Education and Research certified trainer.

Alberici’s water market currently has more than $1 Billion in active collaborative delivery water and wastewater projects for communities across the country including a joint venture to design and construct the $538 Million James River Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Facility (SWIFT) and James River Treatment Plant Advanced Nutrient Reduction Improvements (ANRI) project located in Newport News, Va. These projects are part of a broader program that will recharge the Potomac Aquifer with up to 100 million gallons of water per day. This program will ensure a sustainable source of groundwater while addressing environmental challenges such as Chesapeake Bay restoration, sea level rise, and saltwater intrusion.

About Alberici

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, institutional, commercial, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive markets. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 35th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

