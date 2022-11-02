People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Christie Brinkman of Castle Contracting Honored Twice for Her A/E/C and Community Leadership

Christie Brinkman

Christie Brinkman, director, design-build at Castle Contracting, LLC, has been recognized by two national publications for her outstanding leadership across the local A/E/C industry and broader St. Louis community.

Building Design + Construction selected Brinkman for its “40 Under 40” list of achievers for 2022, and Engineering News-Record has included her on the ENR Midwest “Top Young Professionals” list for 2023. These honors complement Brinkman’s previous recognition in the St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” class of 2021.

“Christie is an exceptional young leader who’s earned the utmost respect of her clients, Castle colleagues, project partners and community collaborators,” said Castle Senior Vice President Michael Pranger. “These honors underscore her positive impact on our company, industry and community.”

Brinkman joined Castle in 2018 as business development manager and was promoted to senior business development manager in 2020 and director, design-build in 2021. In her current role, Brinkman engages new owner and developer clients early in the civil design process to save costs and reduce risks during construction. Through her efforts, she has more than doubled the number of design-build clients and increased the number of design-build projects 6.5 times.

Brinkman currently serves as Chair for Mission Advancement with the St. Louis chapter of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), and she’s also held leadership positions in the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) St. Louis Chapter, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3), Construction Forum STL, the Engineers Club of St. Louis and the Missouri Society of Hospital Engineers.

A past president and board member of Home Sweet Home, a local nonprofit furniture bank, Brinkman’s recent community involvement also includes volunteering for LifeWise STL, Women’s Safe House, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Shalom House, The Bridge and the Wet Nose Project

View the Building Design + Construction 2022 40 Under 40 honorees.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building.

IMPACT Strategies Adds Two to Office Staff

IMPACT Strategies has added two new staff members at its Fairview Heights, IL headquarters: Melissa Rogers as Senior Accountant, and Debbie Nelson as Office Administrator.

Melissa Rogers

Melissa Rogers holds a master’s degree in accountancy from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas. Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies, Rogers worked for three years as an auditor in public accounting. In her new role as Senior Accountant, Rogers is responsible for general ledger accounts, project billing, managing owner contracts, and assisting with accounts receivable and payable.

Debbie Nelson

Debbie Nelson holds a master’s degree in sociology from Southern Illinois UniversityEdwardsville and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, GA. Nelson brings more than 15 years of administrative experience to her new role at IMPACT Strategies. As Office Administrator, Nelson is responsible for front desk reception, office management, supply procurement, project assistance, and general administrative support.

Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to welcome Melissa and Debbie to the IMPACT Strategies family. They each bring incredible skills and expertise to their respective roles, and we’re excited to see the great things they will accomplish in service of our clients.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily

October 28, 2022

Timothy Green Named Executive Vice President of the Electrical Connection

Timothy Green

Timothy Green, who has served the electrical industry for more than 40 years, has been named executive vice president of the Electrical Connection. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) andthe International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1. The labor-management partnership unites more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW electricians and communication technicians and the more than 150 electrical contractors who employ them. Green succeeds Jim Curran as executive vice president.

A graduate of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center, Green has served as journeyman electrician, legislator and a labor leader. “Tim has served our electrical and communications industry through its most dynamic changes,” noted Frank Jacobs, business manager, IBEW Local 1 and chairman of the Electrical Connection. “That includes the evolution of advanced manufacturing facilities, robotics, renewable energy, the digital age, electric vehicle infrastructure and growing demands for communication technology reshaping the way we work remotely.”

Green will retain his role as director of governmental affairs for the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership. He will also work with Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Electrical Connection.

“We greatly appreciate Jim Curran’s service to the Electrical Connection as an advocate advancing our mission of delivering the most reliable, safe and skilled electrical and communication services to our customers and look forward to the impact that Tim Green will have on our industry in his new role,” said Kyle McKenna, executive vice president, St. Louis Chapter, NECA.

Greenserved in the Missouri General Assembly for eight years as a state senator and 14 years as a state representative. Green also served as president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO for 20 years.

Green currently serves a number of civic and business organizations, including:

· St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority;

· UMSL Alumni Association;

· UMSL Chancellor’s Council Legislative Advocacy Committee;

· Historic Revitalization Of Missouri Association;

· U S Green Building Council, Missouri Gateway Chapter; and

· St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO.

In addition to his training at theIBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center, Greenalso has a business degree fromthe University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership markets member skills and safety, invests in workforce development, develops strategic business and education partnerships, fortifies STEM education, and develops IBEW/NECA as a valuable resource to meet Missouri’s future energy, communication and technology needs. Fifteen Electrical Connection-member contractors are among the 18 largest electrical contractors in the region ranked annually by the St. Louis Business Journal. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

FSA Promotes Cody Henderson to Associate Principal of Firm

Cody Henderson

FSA is happy to announce the promotion of Cody Henderson to Associate Principal of the firm. Cody has dedicated nearly 13 years to the firm taking the lead for over 250 laboratory and higher education projects. He was the Chair of the AIA Young Architects Forum St. Louis in 2016, President of AIA St. Louis in 2020, and was a recipient of the national AIA Young Architects Award in 2021. In his spare time, Cody loves to travel with his wife and play on leagues for both softball & kickball.

IMPACT Strategies’ Amber Trout Promoted to Office Operations Manager

Amber Trout

IMPACT Strategies proudly announces the promotion of Amber Trout who has been promoted from Operations Administrator to Office Operations Manager.

Amber Trout has nearly 15 years of experience and holds a degree in social science from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

“It’s exciting to see Amber’s growth and leadership,” said IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs. “As our firm continues to expand and evolve, we value the commitment, stewardship, and innovation she brings to the firm and, ultimately, to our clients

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

October 21, 2022

St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Names Xavier Gassier as Assistant Executive Director

Xavier Gassier

St. Louis Chapter, NECA is proud to announce it has named Xavier Gassier as Assistant Executive Director, effective October 3, 2022.

Xavier comes to NECA with more than four years of experience, having served as Chief Operating Officer of the Plumbing Industry Council.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering Management from Missouri University of Science and Technology

. “We are very excited to have Xavier join our chapter staff. His experience working in a trade association, along with his educational background, will give our membership another staff member who understands the complexities of construction, construction management and labor negotiations.” Adds Kyle McKenna, Executive Vice President, St. Louis Chapter, NECA.

The St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), is a nonprofit organization made up of Electrical and Communication Contractors, who build and install the infrastructure and devices to make electrical power and communications technology work for homes, businesses, and industry. We are headquartered in St. Louis, but our Association represents contractors located throughout Eastern Missouri, including the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Columbia, Hannibal and Kirksville. NECA provides an effective resource for member contractors to express their collective voice concerning issues that affect electrical construction and maintenance.

ASCC Lifetime Achievement Awards

Ron Simonetti

Ronald Simonetti, retired from Cleveland Cement Co., and Robert Dalrymple, North Coast Concrete, both in Cleveland, received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO on September 29 at the organization’s Annual Conference in Cleveland.

Bob Dalrymple

Dalrymple has been an ASCC member for over four decades. During that time, he chaired the Membership Committee and was instrumental in bringing in numerous new members, many from his home state. He served on the board of directors from 1998 to 2022.

Dalrymple was a member of the first ASCC MIX (Management Information Exchange) contractor peer group that ran nearly two decades. According to past president D. Thomas Ruttura, “Bob was an influencer within ASCC. He was without a doubt one of our most consistent, participating in all our events and encouraging others to do the same.”

Cleveland Cement Co. joined ASCC in the 1950’s. Simonetti’s service started when he became a member of the board of directors in 1967. In 1990 he was elected president and served through 1992. During this time what was to be a 35-year partnership with CNA Insurance was formed, bringing significant revenue and knowledge to the association. “Simonetti was also instrumental in creating an ASCC yearly “convention” which became the Annual Conference in 2002,” says ASCC past president Paul Albanelli. Finally, it was his idea to hold a member event prior to the opening of the World of Concrete exhibits. This became the infamous Kick Off Bash which now welcomes over 400 people every year to network with their peers and industry experts while having fun.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is ASCC’s highest honor, acknowledging recipients for their body of work within the industry and their service to ASCC.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 715 member companies in the United States and 12 foreign countries.

Cohen Woodworking Names Kimberly Arnold General Manager

Kimberly Arnold

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Kimberly Arnold has joined the company as General Manager. An experienced executive leader, Arnold will oversee customer development and will play an impactful role in developing new client partnerships as part of Cohen’s strategic growth plan.

Arnold joins Cohen after serving as Chief Development Officer of Brewer Science in Rolla, MO.

She was a key member of Brewer’s executive leadership team where she substantially impacted company-wide sales by driving strategy, operations, execution and partnership development for the international company. She provided enterprise leadership with other corporate officers in planning, development and execution of global organizational strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Kimberly to the Cohen team,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “She has a wealth of experience helping companies increase sales in high multiples. In addition, Kimberly understands the construction industry and has worked with clients both nationally and internationally. She will be a strong catalyst, helping to drive us to new levels of revenue and profitability.”

“Cohen Woodworking is a highly respected and well known firm, a top Forbes small business and a highly awarded company,” Arnold added. “I look forward to adding my knowledge, expertise and skills to this outstanding team.”

Besides working with Brewer Science in various capacities for a total of 18 years, Arnold also served with Knowledge Sharing Systems in Raleigh, NC, Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, and American Management Systems (AMS) in Fairfax, VA. She is a graduate of the University Missouri-Rolla with a BS in Economics. Arnold is married to husband, Tony, has three children and two grandchildren, and currently resides with her family in Rolla.

ABOUT COHEN ARCHITECTURAL WOODWORKING

Cohen Architectural Woodworking is an architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Small Giants recognition from Forbes magazine, Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com

October 14, 2022

PARIC Expands Kansas City Team, Adds Joel Crocker as Preconstruction Director

With continued steady growth in PARIC’s Kansas City division, the company has added Joel Crocker as Kansas City preconstruction director. PARIC, recently named a “Top Workplace,” is one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest.

Crocker, with 25 years of experience in the construction industry, is recognized regionally as a leader in preconstruction systems and procedures. He has managed preconstruction challenges for more than 50 educational and recreational facilities plus a broad range of health care, bioscience, multi-family and federal government projects. He also is an active volunteer for Kansas City area youth and charitable programs.

His professional experience is with Centric Construction, McCownGordon Construction, The Weitz Company and DLR Group.

Crocker is a LEED Accredited Professional. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

About PARIC

PARIC is an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in Kansas City, St. Louis and throughout the Midwest, PARIC manages construction projects for customers ranging from industrial facilities and hospitals to education facilities, multi-family housing and the renovation of historic buildings.

Share this: Tweet



