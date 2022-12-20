People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Hank Rohwedder Re-Elected SIBA President

Hank Rohwedder

Effective January 1, 2022, Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois was re-elected as President of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Other officers for 2022 are: First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois; Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois; and Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

Three year Directors elected were: Lyle Simonton, Subsurface Constructors, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri; Jon Carroll, Poettker Construction Company, Breese, Illinois; and Thomas Cramer, Casper Stolle Quarry, Dupo, Illinois.

SIBA Staff Members: Donna Richter, Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Partington, Executive Assistant; John Holt, Senior Director of Safety and Education; Shari Schutzenhofer, Administrative Assistant; Stephanie Foster, Administrative Assistant; and Naomi Reyes, Administrative Assistant.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

December 16, 2022

Wiegmann Associates Promotes Three Leadership Team Members

Scott Becherer – Bryan Kenkel – Mike Ermeling

Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has promoted three leadership team members. Bryan Kenkel has been promoted to Director of Construction & Field Operations, Scott Becherer is now Project Director – National Division and Mike Ermeling has been promoted to Senior Project Manager.

Kenkel joined Wiegmann in 2002 as a project manager and brings more than 20 years of mechanical and HVAC industry experience. In his role as Director of Construction & Field Operations, he is responsible for overseeing the field operations team on all Wiegmann projects. He provides high-level supervision and quality assurance, makes certain all personnel adhere to safety standards, and ensures projects are delivered successfully and strategically managed. Kenkel advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s project management, field technicians and construction delivery teams.

Becherer joined Wiegmann in 2010 as a field foreman and was later promoted to project manager. He brings more than 25 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Project Director – National Division, Becherer advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s national projects and ensures all work is delivered to the client successfully.

As Senior Project Manager, Ermeling is responsible for overseeing strategically important construction projects. He brings more than 24 years of industry experience and has managed HVAC projects, ranging from $10,000 to over $16 million. He joined Wiegmann in 1998 as a project manager. During the last 24 years at Wiegmann, he has managed projects in a range of specialty industries for Wiegmann, including schools, surgery centers, commercial office buildings, senior living facilities, and federal government projects.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

IMPACT Strategies’ Derek Schaefer Earns National Design-Build Certification

Derek Schaefer

Schaefer joins a growing industry of Design-Build professionals redefining how America builds.

Derek Schaefer, pre-construction manager at IMPACT Strategies has successfully completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional®. Two to six years of substantial, documented direct project experiences in design-build project delivery experience is an additional prerequisite for Designated Design-Build Professional® certification.

Schaefer has always favored design-build, which is what led to him seeking the certification. “I’ve been working in pre-construction for almost a decade. I can truly say that we’re passionate about this building method at IMPACT and highly encourage it when it’s the right fit for the owner and project. With our early involvement and acceptance of total design and construction accountability, all the typical processes, communication and team engagement become streamlined – allowing us to manage and influence design, budget and schedule, upfront.” said Schaefer.

DBIA Certification is the nation’s only measurable standard of an individual’s knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right® principles vital to successful project delivery. By completing these requirements, which touch on all aspects of design-build, candidates earn the right to display “DBIA” after their names, identifying them as experienced design-build professionals. Maintaining the credential requires a minimum of 24 hours of continuing education credit every two years.

“DBIA’s Designated Design-Build Professional™ certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire the design-build industry. In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA® Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry’s gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year.” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO.

“IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees’ training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. “Derek’s newly acquired DBIA certification is a testament to his dedication to both our team and to our clients. We look forward to seeing him implement Media Contact: Stephanie Sullivan, IMPACT Strategies 618-394-8400 ssullivan@BuildwithImpact.com his new skills and knowledge as we continue to enhance our expertise in design-build delivery.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

December 9, 2022

Knoebel Construction hires Denise Korte as Director of Human Resources

Denise Korte

Denise Korte has joined St. Louis-based general contractor, Knoebel Construction, as Director of Human Resources. In this role, Korte works closely with the entire Knoebel team to create a positive, efficient work environment with an emphasis on fostering professional development and growth.

To help the firm achieve its overall goals and objectives, she develops and administers strategic initiatives to increase team effectiveness and performance as well as increase employee engagement.

Denise brings 18 years of experience as a strategic human resources professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greenville University. She also received her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification from the HR Certificate Institute (HRCI) and is a Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Tarlton’s Greg Clark Earns Certified Professional Services Marketer Designation

Greg Clark

Greg Clark, creative services manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has earned the designation of Certified Professional Services Marketer.

As a CPSM, he joins a growing number of professionals nationwide to be certified by the Society for Marketing Professional Services, which advocates for, educates and connects leaders in the design and building industries. A candidate for CPSM is required to meet a host of criteria, which includes educational and professional experience, passing a rigorous written examination, as well as demonstrating knowledge in and a mastery of business development in an industry that values certification.

As Tarlton creative services manager, Clark, a licensed drone pilot, works in a variety of roles across multiple departments to introduce and enhance the firm’s expertise in virtual design and construction technology, including mapping and site-specific orientations of jobsites, to instructional videos for human resources and recruitment. He joined Tarlton in August 2017 as a creative services specialist.

“Greg will draw on the knowledge behind his CPSM designation as he works to tell Tarlton’s stories in new ways,” said Dirk Elsperman, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “He infuses right-brain thinking in a traditionally left-brained industry and helps us all be a little more creative in our day-to-day work.”

About SMPS

The Society for Marketing Professional Services is the only organization dedicated to creating business opportunities in the architecture, engineering and construction industries. With over 7,000 members, SMPS provides leadership and professional development programs, industry research, business-building events and vital marketing resources. Learn more at www.smps.org

About Tarlton Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and

Hefner Hired as ASCC Executive Director

Gordon Ray Hefner

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO is pleased to announce the hiring of Gordon Raymond Hefner as executive director. Hefner replaces Bev Garnant who led the association for over twenty years. Hefner possesses over twenty-seven years of association management experience in the construction trades. He will be responsible for the administration of all ASCC programs and will oversee its office staff of eight.

Hefner possesses a B.A. from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, an M.A. from Webster University where he was a “distinguished” graduate. He holds a Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the American Society of Association Executives.

Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager

Michelle Biedermann

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region. Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area.

Michelle has 13 years of commercial real estate experience and excels at using her tremendous knowledge of the industry to connect and engage with owners, developers and other partners.

For the last several years, Biedermann has played an integral role in the field of business development and commercial real estate. Michelle previously served on the Building Owners and Managers Association of St. Louis as president. She remains an active member in local organizations, such as the St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and St. Louis CCIM.

Lowell Kircher Joins Landco Construction

Lowell Kircher

Lowell Kircher recently joined Landco Construction as project executive. Kircher is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects and developing long-term client relationships.

President Linda Bernhard is “excited to welcome Lowell Kircher, who brings almost 20 years of experience and project leadership to our team.”

With projects typically ranging up to five million dollars, Kircher specializes in research and clinic spaces as well as facility infrastructure and medical equipment installations. He collaborates with owners and end-users to develop realistic cost opinions, and his client-centric approach and attention to detail help deliver the highest level of service and quality. Kircher is also a member of the Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering (MOSHE) and serves as Trustee for Highland Hope Church.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

December 2, 2022

Helmkamp Promotes Eric Shumake to Project Manager

Eric Shumake

Eric Shumake, formerly Assistant Project Manager at Helmkamp Construction Co., has been promoted to Project Manager.

The general contractor proudly announced this week that Shumake will be taking a higher project management position among its team of Industrial project managers. Shumake is a former Manager for the U.S. Army who joined Helmkamp Construction in 2019 as an intern while completing his degree in Construction Management at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He was quickly exposed to many types of construction projects across Helmkamp’s diverse client portfolio. However, Shumake found he most enjoyed and thrived in industrial construction environments.

Shumake, alongside Helmkamp’s Director of Operations, most recently managed a 10-month-long, out-of-state, complex civil construction project at a power plant, further proving his ability and commitment to deliver highly successful results for industrial clients. These clients partner with select pre-qualified contractors who have expertise in performing heavy industrial work at the highest regulated safety standards, an area that Helmkamp Construction Co. is known for.

BEX Construction Services Hires Cole Libbert as Project Engineer

Cole Libbert

Cole Libbert has joined BEX Construction Services as a project engineer. His five years of field supervision experience spans commercial, industrial, multifamily and tenant finish projects.

Libbert completed his bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in business administration at the University of Central Missouri. He has traveled the country as a field superintendent, building the technical skills needed to help guide projects through BEX’s service-oriented building process.

Luxury Infill Housing Innovator Robert E. Saur Dies

Robert E. Saur

Robert E. Saur, 79, the founder and president of Clayton-based Conrad Properties Corp., died Nov. 1, 2022, from complications related to pulmonary fibrosis. In a development career bridging five decades, Saur made an indelible mark on local lifestyles and skylines with his innovative infill developments.

Born Oct. 14, 1943, in north St. Louis, he graduated from Beaumont High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Washington University and a master’s degree in urban planning at Michigan State University. After a brief stint with The Rouse Co. in Maryland, Saur returned to St. Louis and founded Conrad Properties Corp. in 1971, using his father’s middle name.

His interest in real estate dated to his youth, when he and his older brothers, Louis and Ray, enjoyed fixing up and maintaining the four-family flats owned by their parents, Louis and Marie Saur. That family partnership played a role in the 1972 development of Hobbits Glen in north St. Louis County, Conrad Properties’ first apartment complex, built with architectural and fiscal help from Saur’s brothers. Other early project investors included Al Siwak and Norm Rubenstein, who first backed Conrad Properties’ 1977 development of Prospect Creek apartments in Manchester, Mo. Siwak and Rubenstein became part of Saur’s large network of close friends, and remained investors in succeeding developments.

Saur led Clayton’s downtown renaissance, working with his brother, Louis R. Saur, as his architect. Beginning with prairie-style townhomes in Clayton’s Old Town in the 1970s, his projects became more complex, spanning the Old Town office buildings at 150, 165 and 168 N. Meramec and the Litzsinger Woods single-family home development in Ladue before concentrating on mid- and high-rise residential and mixed-used developments located mostly in the central corridor, from downtown St. Louis to Clayton.

Saur’s market-leading acumen for infill developments anticipated emerging lifestyle trends. His ability to adapt to changing markets was a hallmark. When The Claytonian at 750 S. Hanley Road came on the market during the early 1990s recession, its traditional floor plans, larger footprint and luxurious amenities targeting renters met with delayed success. But it ultimately became one of the company’s cornerstone achievements.

His creativity extended to financing, key to pursuing new developments. In 1988, he became a founding board member of Enterprise Bank. Former Enterprise CEO Fred Eller said, “Bob had a knack for taking standard banking practices and turning them into something new. He saw things that were so obscure yet obvious upon his observation.” His talents turned challenging banking decisions into creative solutions, including the financing of the 150 N. Meramec building, where Enterprise makes its headquarters.

In 2000, Saur completed the mixed-use Clayton on the Park at Brentwood and Bonhomme, Clayton’s first new residential high-rise in more than 30 years. He and his team went on to develop other market-defining residential projects including The Residence at 800 S. Hanley Road, Hi-Pointe Lofts in Richmond Heights, Maryland Walk in Clayton and 4545 Lindell in the Central West End. During the 2000s, Conrad Properties led the residential development market with more than $250 million in projects underway.

Clayton Mayor Ben Uchitelle said, “Bob Saur was a visionary. Before anyone else, Bob started developing fine condos in Clayton, taking chances and succeeding. The city of Clayton will long benefit from the imprint of his handsome and significant projects.”

He shared his life with his childhood sweetheart, Sandra Eisenhart, whom he married on May 8, 1965. Their marriage spanned 47 years until Sandy’s death in 2012. Their sons, Eric and Craig, both worked at Conrad Properties, with Craig becoming president and CEO in 2007. The economic downturn of 2008 compelled him to close the company, a devastating decision for Saur. The sense of family he cultivated within Conrad Properties forged strong bonds among employees, spurring annual reunions to this day.

Saur’s approachability, enduring sense of humor and straightforward approach sustained lifelong friendships and community connections in a high-stress, high-risk business. “Bob was always a gentleman and a great negotiator,” said Mike Schoedel, who worked with Saur when he was city manager in both Richmond Heights and Clayton. “He always had a clear vision of what he wanted but was also mindful of what the community wanted. There aren’t many developers who are willing to compromise their goals to partner with the community. He became a mentor to me in understanding key components for creating quality developments in the communities I served, plus he was downright fun to be around.”

Saur remained engaged in the community, proposing new micro-apartments in Clayton in 2018 and promoting age-in-place communities and single-family rental developments for workforce housing. With Altus Properties, he successfully repositioned the open-plan apartments of Metro Lofts in the Central West End to Metro Flats, reconfigured as multi-generational rental apartments.

In addition to his development career and role in the formation of Enterprise Bank, he was founder and partner in CIS Communications LLC and a founding partner of Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandy Saur; his brother, Louis Saur; and his niece, Jackie Saur. He is survived by two sons, Eric (Mary) Saur of Alton, Ill., and their daughters, Reagan and Lucy, and Craig (Stephanie) and their daughters, Sophie and Lila, Austin, Texas. Surviving also are his brother, Ray (Kathy) Saur; his sister-in-law, Pat (the late Louis) Saur; and his niece, Nikki Saur, all of St. Louis. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd.

November 25, 2022

Poettker Construction EVP & COO Receives St. Louis Business Journal Honor

John Carrol

“Jon has been instrumental in Poettker’s growth over the years, especially for developing quality relationships with clients utilizing the construction management delivery method and leading technology and process initiatives for the operations team,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “He truly exemplifies the kind of dedicated professionalism and strong community relationship culture that we value at Poettker, and we are very proud of Jon for receiving this award.”

The St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards salute young professionals making a difference in their organizations and communities. More than 350 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous 40 Under 40 winners who helped the Business Journal choose members of the new class, who appeared in the November 4 print edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.

Carroll began his career at Poettker in 2007 as a project engineer after graduating from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. Carroll further developed his project management and leadership skills by serving in multiple roles within the company including project manager, project director, and vice president. In 2021, Carroll was promoted to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, where he oversees the risk management, project management, and operations departments. Under Carroll’s leadership, Poettker has grown to nearly 230 employees and is currently managing over $78M in construction management contracts, an 840 percent increase since he joined the team.

Carroll’s passion for education and safety goes beyond the projects he manages at Poettker. He is the vice chair on the board of directors and on the steering committee for Clay County, IL’s CEO organization. As one of 62 CEO programs across the US, this organization is an immersive mentorship for youths to learn to be responsible, enterprising, and entrepreneurial thinking individuals. Carroll has been active in coordinating private tours and presentations of active project sites with local colleges and high schools to show students the depth of construction industry job opportunities available, from field trades and project management to technology and financial based positions.

About Poettker Construction Company

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is an award-winning family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction provides safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

Kwame Building Group Hires Two Project Team Members

Arriane Hopkins & Samuel Amponsah

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added Samuel Amponsah as Project Engineer and Arriane Hopkins as Project Administrator.

Amponsah brings more than 12 years of experience and is currently working on Cervantes Convention Center expansion and modernization project. He is responsible for subcontractor management, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, and maintaining communication with the client and project team.

Amponsah holds a Master of Science in Construction Project Management from Anglia Ruskin University and a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah’​ University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

As Project Administrator, Hopkins provides administrative support on a variety of projects, including the Metropolitan Sewer District, Maggie O’Brien’s Renovation and Mastercard. Her responsibilities include tracking contract changes, creating presentations, coordinating documents and maintaining staff schedules.

Hopkins received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Harris Stowe State University.

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.