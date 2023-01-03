People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jim Driscoll Joins Kadean Construction as Director of Preconstruction

Jim Driscoll

Kadean Construction is pleased to announce that Jim Driscoll has joined company’s St. Louis headquarters as Director of Preconstruction. He will be responsible for the overall development of construction planning, design and strategies for negotiated and design-build project opportunities that meet the client’s vision, expectations, and budget for each project prior to the start of construction work.

Driscoll has more than 15 years of experience leading true design-build commercial and industrial construction projects across multiple markets. He most recently worked as Director of Operations at Echelon Constructors.

“Jim brings a highly focused strategic and innovative approach to our negotiated and design-build opportunities at the local and national levels,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “His analytical methodology and deep experience across all areas of project planning and management will strengthen our ability to turn project concepts into realities and ensure that the transition from preconstruction to construction continues the seamless Kadean tradition.”

Driscoll is a licensed Professional Engineer and a LEED Accredited Professional. He graduated from the University of Missouri – Rolla with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.

Kadean Construction is a 60-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, hospitality & entertainment, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

Louer Facility Planning Announces New President

Yvette Paris

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is announcing a change in leadership, along with celebrating 27 years in business.

Jane Louer, Founder, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of 2022, and has stepped down as President of the firm. The firm Directors have promoted Yvette Paris to the position of President. Louer will remain a Vice-President.

Paris, NCIDQ, LEED® AP, the firm’s long-time Design Director and recent Vice President, is taking over as President. Paris has been with the company for 17 years and is now the majority owner, continuing the transition plan put in place three years ago.

“Yvette has truly shaped the company,” said Louer. “Her creative talents, dedication to detail and level of unrelenting customer service has enabled us to win and retain wonderful clients. I remain proud of the impact our company has had on commercial interior space in our region and optimistic about our continued achievement and growth.”

Commenting on the anniversary and the transition, Paris states, “We are incredibly proud to have provided commercial interior design and furniture products for the past 27 years. We continuously strive to stay current on the latest trends in office design and furniture and to be the go-to resource for workplace design solutions in our marketplace. I’m excited for this new chapter and all the future holds.”

Louer Facility Planning is a Woman Owned Business and is recognized as a Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Company (2021) in the St. Louis Business Journal. Louer Facility Planning’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, go to www.louerplan.com.

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller

Derek Hinrichs

IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.

His role as Controller involves a wide range of critical responsibilities in support of the company’s growth strategies. Hinrichs will oversee all financial functions of the business involved in the accounting process, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, budgeting, forecasting, and compliance.

IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs said, “We are excited to see Derek move into a key leadership position for the company as the head of our accounting team. He has demonstrated outstanding collaboration with our entire team, and we look forward to his contributions in the future.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

December 30, 2022

Helmkamp Continues to Build Internal Structure with Two Key Promotions

Kyle Ogden

Helmkamp Construction’s Director of Operations, Joe Stange, and Project Director, Kyle Ogden, are moving into new roles at the 85-year-old general contracting firm. These new roles are being strategically put into place by President & Owner Rob Johnes to allow for viable growth in the company’s future.

“These changes allow for more review, coaching, and accountability at all levels. We’re building the framework and capacity for larger, more complex projects as well as company growth,” said Johnes.

The company-level responsibilities of Ogden’s new role, VP of Building and Life Science Construction, include developing standards for estimators, project managers, and superintendents. He will review systems and technology for improvement and new implementations, which Johnes had historically handled. Ogden will also develop and maintain the hiring process while recruiting new project managers, estimators, and superintendents. In his 15 years at Helmkamp, his skill and expertise have been proven on highly successful projects in Building and Life Science markets, making him well-suited to lead that side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio.

Joe Stange

Stange’s new role will add the oversight of industrial construction to his existing operations responsibilities, such as warehouse & equipment management, union contract management, and overall manpower management/tracking. He will also develop and track actual work productions. Stange’s 21 years of experience with Industrial market projects at Helmkamp allow his talents to best manage the Industrial side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio. Stange and Ogden will guide and mentor newer project managers and evaluate project management, estimating, and superintendent employees based on which market(s) they typically work under.

Johnes added, “We will remain fluid as most of our project management team members serve as account managers to our clients across different markets. They count on us being flexible and having at least one key contact who understands their facilities and unique needs. However, divisionally splitting some of these high-level responsibilities between Joe and Kyle is exciting to our organization, mainly because of the types of work we’re getting and where we’re going. At the end of the day, this allows for more meaningful oversight, interaction, and direction as a construction team and company.”

NSC Applied Products Group Hires New Sales Engineer for Springfield, MO Territory

Michael Cavin

NSC Applied Products Group welcomes Michael Cavin, P.E. to our APG sales team. Michael Cavin is a professional mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of HVAC engineering experience. The foundation of his success is listening to understand and translating customer needs into solutions. He is passionate about producing good projects, exceeding client expectations, and forging long-lasting relationships. He enjoys traveling with his wife, musical and theater performances, and the occasional home improvement fiasco.

Michael will be serving our Springfield, Missouri location, using his expertise to help consult and partner on projects with HVAC equipment needs.

NSC APG (Applied Products Group) is a division of NSC a 76-year-old, third generation distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. NSC APG focuses on the application and sale of HVAC equipment for the residential and commercial markets. We serve Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois through our offices located in St. Louis, Missouri and Lenexa, Kansas.

December 23, 2022

Hank Rohwedder Re-Elected SIBA President

Hank Rohwedder

Effective January 1, 2022, Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois was re-elected as President of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Other officers for 2022 are: First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois; Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois; and Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

Three year Directors elected were: Lyle Simonton, Subsurface Constructors, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri; Jon Carroll, Poettker Construction Company, Breese, Illinois; and Thomas Cramer, Casper Stolle Quarry, Dupo, Illinois.

SIBA Staff Members: Donna Richter, Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Partington, Executive Assistant; John Holt, Senior Director of Safety and Education; Shari Schutzenhofer, Administrative Assistant; Stephanie Foster, Administrative Assistant; and Naomi Reyes, Administrative Assistant.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

December 16, 2022

Wiegmann Associates Promotes Three Leadership Team Members

Scott Becherer – Bryan Kenkel – Mike Ermeling

Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has promoted three leadership team members. Bryan Kenkel has been promoted to Director of Construction & Field Operations, Scott Becherer is now Project Director – National Division and Mike Ermeling has been promoted to Senior Project Manager.

Kenkel joined Wiegmann in 2002 as a project manager and brings more than 20 years of mechanical and HVAC industry experience. In his role as Director of Construction & Field Operations, he is responsible for overseeing the field operations team on all Wiegmann projects. He provides high-level supervision and quality assurance, makes certain all personnel adhere to safety standards, and ensures projects are delivered successfully and strategically managed. Kenkel advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s project management, field technicians and construction delivery teams.

Becherer joined Wiegmann in 2010 as a field foreman and was later promoted to project manager. He brings more than 25 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Project Director – National Division, Becherer advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s national projects and ensures all work is delivered to the client successfully.

As Senior Project Manager, Ermeling is responsible for overseeing strategically important construction projects. He brings more than 24 years of industry experience and has managed HVAC projects, ranging from $10,000 to over $16 million. He joined Wiegmann in 1998 as a project manager. During the last 24 years at Wiegmann, he has managed projects in a range of specialty industries for Wiegmann, including schools, surgery centers, commercial office buildings, senior living facilities, and federal government projects.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

IMPACT Strategies’ Derek Schaefer Earns National Design-Build Certification

Derek Schaefer

Schaefer joins a growing industry of Design-Build professionals redefining how America builds.

Derek Schaefer, pre-construction manager at IMPACT Strategies has successfully completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional®. Two to six years of substantial, documented direct project experiences in design-build project delivery experience is an additional prerequisite for Designated Design-Build Professional® certification.

Schaefer has always favored design-build, which is what led to him seeking the certification. “I’ve been working in pre-construction for almost a decade. I can truly say that we’re passionate about this building method at IMPACT and highly encourage it when it’s the right fit for the owner and project. With our early involvement and acceptance of total design and construction accountability, all the typical processes, communication and team engagement become streamlined – allowing us to manage and influence design, budget and schedule, upfront.” said Schaefer.

DBIA Certification is the nation’s only measurable standard of an individual’s knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right® principles vital to successful project delivery. By completing these requirements, which touch on all aspects of design-build, candidates earn the right to display “DBIA” after their names, identifying them as experienced design-build professionals. Maintaining the credential requires a minimum of 24 hours of continuing education credit every two years.

“DBIA’s Designated Design-Build Professional™ certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire the design-build industry. In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA® Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry’s gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year.” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO.

“IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees’ training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. “Derek’s newly acquired DBIA certification is a testament to his dedication to both our team and to our clients. We look forward to seeing him implement Media Contact: Stephanie Sullivan, IMPACT Strategies 618-394-8400 ssullivan@BuildwithImpact.com his new skills and knowledge as we continue to enhance our expertise in design-build delivery.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.