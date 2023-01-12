People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Oculus Inc. Adds Joshua Rayles as Managing Principal of the Dallas Office

Joshua Rayles

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has hired Joshua Rayles, AIA NCARB, to serve as the managing principal of the firm’s Dallas office. In his role, Rayles will oversee the daily operations, business development, and team management in Dallas, as well as focus on enhancing the firm’s regional footprint in the aviation, healthcare, commercial, and specialty retail markets.

Oculus entered the Dallas market in 2003 with 20 employees and a focus on strategic planning, implementation and project planning for mid-size banks and small healthcare companies. Since then, the firm has grown to 55 full-time employees and expanded its client roster, which includes restaurants, senior living facilities, retail buildings and U.S. federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the General Services Administration.

This past year, Oculus hired three staff members to join its Dallas office to support the company’s growth and expansion in the Southwest market. While Oculus serves all markets from its Dallas office, the firm’s Southwest presence maintains a heavy concentration in healthcare, aviation, higher education, commercial workplace, light industrial and retail work.

Rayles brings more than 18 years of architectural experience to Oculus with expertise in a variety of projects ranging from ground up corporate mixed-use campuses to airport terminals. He most recently served as the project executive with aviation experience for several high-profile projects, including overlooking the capital improvement plan, defining programs, and architecture for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and the corporate headquarters relocation for CPS Energy’s renovation to the 500,000-square-foot former AT&T building in downtown San Antonio.

Rayles received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Urban Land Institute, the Texas Real Estate Commission, and the American Association of Airport Executives. He is currently overseeing the upfront planning and design of a clinic and community center for Cook Children’s in Dallas.

In addition to its location in Dallas, Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with another office in Portland, Ore; they also have staff locations in Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Portland, Ore., Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

KAI Hires Andrew Kerr-Grant as Senior Project Architect

Andrew Kerr-Grant

KAI is pleased to share the hiring of Andrew Kerr-Grant, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C as its newest Senior Project Architect at its St. Louis office.

Kerr-Grant boasts more than 30 years of experience as a Senior Project Architect and Project Manager. He has served as the lead architect for the design, documentation, and implementation of projects for higher education, K-12 schools, government, research and development, commercial, corporate, and industrial facilities. His projects have ranged in scope from an $87 million Armed Forces Readiness Center to small repair and renovation projects and everything in between.

Prior to KAI, Kerr-Grant was a Senior Architect/Project Manager for St. Louis-based Etegra, Inc.; a Senior Project Architect for Core States Group; and a Senior Project Architect/Project Manager/Architectural Group Manager for Benham, A Haskell Company.

Originally from Australia, he earned his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Melbourne. He also has continuing education from both St. Louis Community College and Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is a Registered Architect in Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia and has professional registrations from the National Council Architect Registration Board (NCARB), U.S. Green Build Council (USGBC, LEED AP BD+C) and the Project Management Institute (PMP).

Kerr-Grant also serves on the AIA St. Louis Design Awards and Events Planning committees and is a member of the St. Louis Revit Users Group.

He resides in Webster Groves with his wife Mary and children Ravenna, Annelise and Cameron.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For more than 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Cathy M. Westerheide Retires

Cathy Westerheid

Career at Golterman & Sabo Spanned Four Decades

Cathy Westerheide, Director of Sales for G&S Acoustics and FabricWall, will retire effective December 29, 2022, marking the conclusion of a notable 29-year career with Golterman & Sabo, the parent company of G & S Acoustics.

“Cathy’s relationships with our customers and reps have been outstanding,” says Herb Golterman, CEO. “She has that rare talent of being extremely technical and organized, yet outgoing and customer focused. We’ve heard from many customers that she is one of the best in the business and we could not agree more!”

“Seeing our department grow from just Herb and me to a talented team of 15 people has been incredibly rewarding,” says Westerheide reflecting on her career. Under her leadership, G & S Acoustics has grown into a multi-million- dollar business.

Westerheide has been with G&S since 1994, having worked as an estimator, sales assistant, sales representative, national sales manager, and director. “The most rewarding part of my career was the many friends I made.” In retirement, she plans to spend quality time with her grandchildren, and travel.

Westerheide responsibilities will be split among two established leaders in the company. Liz Holley the manager for G&S Acoustics. Kathy Helfrich the manager for FabricWall.

G&S Acoustics® is a leading manufacturer of acoustical, tackable, and sound-diffusing wall and ceiling products distributed worldwide. G&S Acoustics’ fabrication process includes custom designs, prints, and shapes to visually and acoustically enhance any interior space. The company’s extensive product line offers attractive and economical sound control systems for any application. For more information, email G&S Acoustics or call 800-737-0307.

January 6, 2023

Jim Driscoll Joins Kadean Construction as Director of Preconstruction

Jim Driscoll

Kadean Construction is pleased to announce that Jim Driscoll has joined company’s St. Louis headquarters as Director of Preconstruction. He will be responsible for the overall development of construction planning, design and strategies for negotiated and design-build project opportunities that meet the client’s vision, expectations, and budget for each project prior to the start of construction work.

Driscoll has more than 15 years of experience leading true design-build commercial and industrial construction projects across multiple markets. He most recently worked as Director of Operations at Echelon Constructors.

“Jim brings a highly focused strategic and innovative approach to our negotiated and design-build opportunities at the local and national levels,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “His analytical methodology and deep experience across all areas of project planning and management will strengthen our ability to turn project concepts into realities and ensure that the transition from preconstruction to construction continues the seamless Kadean tradition.”

Driscoll is a licensed Professional Engineer and a LEED Accredited Professional. He graduated from the University of Missouri – Rolla with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.

Kadean Construction is a 60-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, hospitality & entertainment, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

Louer Facility Planning Announces New President

Yvette Paris

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is announcing a change in leadership, along with celebrating 27 years in business.

Jane Louer, Founder, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of 2022, and has stepped down as President of the firm. The firm Directors have promoted Yvette Paris to the position of President. Louer will remain a Vice-President.

Paris, NCIDQ, LEED® AP, the firm’s long-time Design Director and recent Vice President, is taking over as President. Paris has been with the company for 17 years and is now the majority owner, continuing the transition plan put in place three years ago.

“Yvette has truly shaped the company,” said Louer. “Her creative talents, dedication to detail and level of unrelenting customer service has enabled us to win and retain wonderful clients. I remain proud of the impact our company has had on commercial interior space in our region and optimistic about our continued achievement and growth.”

Commenting on the anniversary and the transition, Paris states, “We are incredibly proud to have provided commercial interior design and furniture products for the past 27 years. We continuously strive to stay current on the latest trends in office design and furniture and to be the go-to resource for workplace design solutions in our marketplace. I’m excited for this new chapter and all the future holds.”

Louer Facility Planning is a Woman Owned Business and is recognized as a Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Company (2021) in the St. Louis Business Journal. Louer Facility Planning’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, go to www.louerplan.com.

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller

Derek Hinrichs

IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.

His role as Controller involves a wide range of critical responsibilities in support of the company’s growth strategies. Hinrichs will oversee all financial functions of the business involved in the accounting process, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, budgeting, forecasting, and compliance.

IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs said, “We are excited to see Derek move into a key leadership position for the company as the head of our accounting team. He has demonstrated outstanding collaboration with our entire team, and we look forward to his contributions in the future.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

December 30, 2022

Helmkamp Continues to Build Internal Structure with Two Key Promotions

Kyle Ogden

Helmkamp Construction’s Director of Operations, Joe Stange, and Project Director, Kyle Ogden, are moving into new roles at the 85-year-old general contracting firm. These new roles are being strategically put into place by President & Owner Rob Johnes to allow for viable growth in the company’s future.

“These changes allow for more review, coaching, and accountability at all levels. We’re building the framework and capacity for larger, more complex projects as well as company growth,” said Johnes.

The company-level responsibilities of Ogden’s new role, VP of Building and Life Science Construction, include developing standards for estimators, project managers, and superintendents. He will review systems and technology for improvement and new implementations, which Johnes had historically handled. Ogden will also develop and maintain the hiring process while recruiting new project managers, estimators, and superintendents. In his 15 years at Helmkamp, his skill and expertise have been proven on highly successful projects in Building and Life Science markets, making him well-suited to lead that side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio.

Joe Stange

Stange’s new role will add the oversight of industrial construction to his existing operations responsibilities, such as warehouse & equipment management, union contract management, and overall manpower management/tracking. He will also develop and track actual work productions. Stange’s 21 years of experience with Industrial market projects at Helmkamp allow his talents to best manage the Industrial side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio. Stange and Ogden will guide and mentor newer project managers and evaluate project management, estimating, and superintendent employees based on which market(s) they typically work under.

Johnes added, “We will remain fluid as most of our project management team members serve as account managers to our clients across different markets. They count on us being flexible and having at least one key contact who understands their facilities and unique needs. However, divisionally splitting some of these high-level responsibilities between Joe and Kyle is exciting to our organization, mainly because of the types of work we’re getting and where we’re going. At the end of the day, this allows for more meaningful oversight, interaction, and direction as a construction team and company.”

NSC Applied Products Group Hires New Sales Engineer for Springfield, MO Territory

Michael Cavin

NSC Applied Products Group welcomes Michael Cavin, P.E. to our APG sales team. Michael Cavin is a professional mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of HVAC engineering experience. The foundation of his success is listening to understand and translating customer needs into solutions. He is passionate about producing good projects, exceeding client expectations, and forging long-lasting relationships. He enjoys traveling with his wife, musical and theater performances, and the occasional home improvement fiasco.

Michael will be serving our Springfield, Missouri location, using his expertise to help consult and partner on projects with HVAC equipment needs.

NSC APG (Applied Products Group) is a division of NSC a 76-year-old, third generation distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. NSC APG focuses on the application and sale of HVAC equipment for the residential and commercial markets. We serve Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois through our offices located in St. Louis, Missouri and Lenexa, Kansas.

December 23, 2022

Hank Rohwedder Re-Elected SIBA President

Hank Rohwedder

Effective January 1, 2022, Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois was re-elected as President of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Other officers for 2022 are: First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois; Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois; and Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

Three year Directors elected were: Lyle Simonton, Subsurface Constructors, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri; Jon Carroll, Poettker Construction Company, Breese, Illinois; and Thomas Cramer, Casper Stolle Quarry, Dupo, Illinois.

SIBA Staff Members: Donna Richter, Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Partington, Executive Assistant; John Holt, Senior Director of Safety and Education; Shari Schutzenhofer, Administrative Assistant; Stephanie Foster, Administrative Assistant; and Naomi Reyes, Administrative Assistant.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

