People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II

The Lantz Family

After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.

During his tenure at the company, Jeff, Sr., son of founder Al Lantz, managed the construction of hundreds of custom homes, multi-family units, and commercial buildings in the Metro East. The Lantz name became synonymous with luxury home projects that combined five-star craftmanship with a meticulous attention to detail. In addition to his work at Lantz Homes, Jeff, Sr. remained devoted to the community, helping to lead projects for the Edwardsville YMCA, Edwardsville Township Park, and the Edwardsville Ice Rink.

“My father’s integrity, honesty, and commitment to giving people the quality home they deserved inspired me to evolve Lantz Homes into one of the top high-end building companies in the region,” said Jeff, Sr. “Being able to pass it down to my son is my biggest achievement, knowing he will continue the family legacy. I’ve watched and worked with Jeff, II since he was in high school, and he holds the same high standards Lantz Homes has been known for over the past 60 years. Jeff, II is always following the latest building trends and focused on finding the most economical way to build a quality home.”

Jeff, II has worked for Lantz Homes since 1999, learning all aspects of the business, from estimating and project management to design and hands-on construction. His vast experience and ability to build close relationships with his clients led him to add custom home remodeling to Lantz Homes’ service line in 2022 for families who wish to stay in their current homes.

“I’ve worked with my dad at Lantz Homes since I was a kid and learned from one of the best,” Jeff, II remarked. “I respect my dad for always giving 100 percent to his clients and the community. I’m excited to use the knowledge I’ve taken from him to continue that same quality building here in the Metro East. My vision for Lantz Homes & Remodels is to always provide excellence, working side by side with clients to build their dream home or remodel the home they currently love.”

Tarlton’s Tracy Hart Named to 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Tracy Hart

Tracy Hart, president of Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been named to the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100, a program nationwide that recognizes regionally a premier group of CEOs and C-level executives who serve in both the public and private sectors and demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and influence in their industries.

In addition to leading Tarlton, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, and Waterhout Construction, also WBENC-Certified, Hart serves on multiple civic boards in the region. She is a fiduciary board member and member of the chair’s council for Greater St. Louis Inc.; chairperson for the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership; vice chair for The Muny; board member and vice chair of the Patient Care Committee for St. Louis Children’s Hospital; and board member and lead independent director for Midwest BankCentre. She also serves on the board of ONE Gas in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a publicly traded company serving 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Hart was named president of Tarlton in 1999, after joining the firm that was led by her father Robert P. Elsperman, and founded in 1946 by her grandfather, Art Elsperman. Recognized as a trailblazer and ardent leader, she champions training, development and workplace opportunities at Tarlton and in the construction industry in St. Louis and nationally. Deeply committed to her industry, Hart was elected the first woman chairman of the Associated General Contractors of St. Louis and is a life director of the AGC of America.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the 2023 St. Louis Titan program and to be included among the area’s preeminent leaders,” said Hart. “This program provides another opportunity to connect with leaders who care deeply about St. Louis and who are working to bring continued growth, inclusion and prosperity to the region.”

Collectively, the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be recognized at the annual St. Louis Titan 100 award event, hosted by Titan 100 and sponsored by Wipfli LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting firms, on April 6 at The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri.

WINCO President Bill Krenn Retires

Bill Krenn

WINCO Window Company announces the retirement of Bill Krenn, president of WINCO. Krenn has been with WINCO since 1996 and has served in various capacities, including director of human resources, treasurer, vice president, and chief financial officer before being appointed as the company’s president in 2017.

As WINCO’s president, Krenn ensured that the overall direction of the company’s sales outreach and operations remained in concert with the vision of the family ownership. WINCO is a family owned and operated manufacturer for more than 100 years, when it was established by Johann “Otto” Kubatzky.

“I enjoyed my tenure at WINCO,” says Krenn. “WINCO’s family ownership structure offered great opportunities for my career – I was able to do exciting things that improved the lives of employees and their families, introduce new products, and provide support for our growing engineering department.”

Under Krenn’s leadership, the company faced one of its biggest challenges in 2020.

”I am especially proud that we were able to keep people employed during Covid,” says Krenn. “WINCO was open the entire time for business.”

In recent years, WINCO has seen growth in product development for specialty niche markets, such as tornado, hurricane, blast protection, solar products, and technology-based automated window products. WINCO expects to continue this trend under new leadership. Gantt Miller III, AIA and owner of WINCO is assuming Krenn’s responsibilities until a replacement is named.

February 3, 2023

Knoebel Construction Promotes Jesse Schilligo to the Executive Team

Jesse Schilligo

Knoebel Construction, a top St. Louis-based general contractor, has promoted Jesse Schilligo to Director of Operations. Schilligo brings more than 13 years of commercial construction experience with expertise in field management and joined Knoebel in 2017 as Project Manager. As Director of Operations, he is responsible for ensuring that all project teams produce high-quality work and deliver projects on-time and on-budget. Schilligo advises, trains and oversees Knoebel’s project management and compliance teams. He also serves as the internal subcontract advocate, managing workloads and holding project partners accountable for deliverables.

Alberici Constructors, Inc. Promotes Fred Biermann to Executive Vice President

Firm Also Launches Integrated Project Support Services Departmentto Strengthen Operational Efficiencies

Fred Biermann

As it begins its 105th year of building, Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted Fred Biermann to executive vice president and strengthened operational excellence with a new Integrated Project Support Services Department to be headed by John Smith. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.7 billion in 2022, including $330 million from St. Louis area projects. It employs 3,500 companywide.

Biermann leads Alberici’s nationally-ranked civil, marine, and heavy industrial markets. He has orchestrated several highly complex projects including the $1.9 billion Olmsted Lock and Dam on the Ohio River; the nearly $600 million in improvements to the Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Ga. for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC); and the $400 million Fermilab Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment project in Lead, S.D.

Biermann serves on the board of directors for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, where he chairs the Union Contractors Committee and is an active member of the AGC of Missouri Labor Policy Committee. He also serves as a management co-chair of the Saint Louis Construction Cooperative (formerly PRIDE) and is an active member of the Waterways Council and Inland Rivers, Ports, and Terminals, Inc. Biermann previously served on the AGC of America’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Acquisition, and Marine Contractors committees. He earned an MBA from Webster University, a marketing degree from Maryville University and has completed advanced management studies at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

January 20, 2023

KAI Enterprises and The UP Companies CEO Michael Kennedy, Jr. Named a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Michael Kennedy

Michael Kennedy, Jr., CEO of KAI Enterprises and The UP Companies (UPCO), has the prestigious honor of being named a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 – a program recognizing the area’s most accomplished C-level executives for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Collectively, the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion dollars in annual revenues. They embody the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape, representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, professional services, hospitality, transportation and non-profit organizations among many others. They will be honored at an annual awards ceremony on April 6.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

As CEO of Minority Business Enterprise KAI (architecture, engineering and construction firm) and UPCO (electrical, carpentry and labor subcontractor services), Kennedy has successfully embraced change in the ever-evolving design and construction industry. After years of developing progressive resolutions, Kennedy managed to grow KAI’s revenue from $8 million in his first year as president to more than $55 million. He founded The UP Companies in 2011 and propelled the subcontractor’s revenue from $3.7 million in its first year to more than $70 million.

A second-generation leader, Kennedy also strives to promote diversity within the industry workforce, develop new clients and expand into new markets, all while leading the companies’ strategic vision and business alignment to transform underserved communities through integrated design and construction excellence.

“We do this not just through the physical environment but also through serving the communities of the people who use them,” said Kennedy. “KAI seeks the most complex, culturally conscious and politically sensitive projects that will make lasting differences in the lives they touch. UPCO is our boots on the ground. We build up communities through diversity, innovation and integrity. This is a killer combination that creates great projects, builds great people, encourages extreme diversity and transforms the communities we work in all over the country.”

Under Kennedy’s leadership, KAI has expanded from St Louis to across the nation with offices in Dallas-Fort Worth; Atlanta; and Kansas City, Kansas; and has grown a diverse staff from 60 to over 150. Through a complete company re-branding effort and a focus on talent acquisition, training and staff diversification, he and his team grew UPCO from 34 employees to well over 470 office and field staff. KAI and UPCO’s core industries include healthcare, higher and elementary education, commercial office, retail, public housing, water, government and transportation.

Clayco Hires Cathie Funderburg as Senior Director of Corporate Services

Cathie Funderburg

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, announced today that it is welcoming Cathie Funderburg as Senior Director of Corporate Services.

“Cathie will be filling a critical role leading all of our corporate services as we continue our rapid growth,” said Bob Clark, Executive Chairman & Founder of Clayco. “We need a disciplined approach to all our real estate, facility upgrades, food service and security. Cathie brings all that and more. We have worked with her for years when she was our client at Express Scripts and we have always been impressed with Cathie. We look forward to having her join our team.”

Funderburg brings over 22 years of experience leading efficient and effective day-to-day operational success at large, high-growth companies. She joins Clayco from CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm where she served as the Facilities Director. Previously, she served as the Facilities Director at Express Scripts, where she oversaw day-to-day operations inside the 1,000,000-square-foot facility as well as its Pharmacy Distribution Center – the two largest facilities located in St. Louis, Missouri and Whitestown, Indiana. During her time with Express Scripts, Funderburg successfully implemented a site optimization strategy by working cross functionally with 20 departments over the span of two years. She began her career as Senior Facility Manager at Cassidy Turley, now Cushman Wakefield.

“I have always had positive experiences and interactions with Clayco, which built the Express Scripts campus,” Funderburg said. “This role goes beyond just managing buildings, but encompasses strategy, space planning, and project management that ultimately impacts the overall employee experience.” Funderburg will be responsible for directing and controlling the activities of the Strategic Facilities Planning Process, Corporate Capital Portfolio Management for all Clayco offices in the USA (excluding jobsite mobilization), planning and design, PM Practices, Corporate Engineering Standards and Specifications as well as the development of the global capital long-range plan. She will oversee facility operations, maintenance and management, as well as team member services and amenities, space and master planning, project management and planning, budgeting and procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment and office supplies.

Funderburg will also be responsible for Clayco’s capital investment governance and business processes to ensure proper evaluation, cross-functional review and decision-making related to USA capital investments

Kwame Building Group hires Senior Project Manager and Project Engineer

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added Stan Richardson as Senior Project Manager and Majid Naseh as Project Engineer.

Richardson has 15 years of industry experience in new construction and renovation for healthcare, K-12 and higher education facilities as well as transportation and public works projects. He is overseeing the City of St. Louis Cervantes Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, and he serves as a board member for Ali Academy.

Naseh brings 20 years of industry experience. He is currently working on several St. Louis projects where he is responsible for assisting the project managers with project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and project team. Naseh holds a Master of Engineering in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Portland State University and is a certified Engineer in Training (EIT).

Knoebel Construction Promotes Joe Pankratz to Executive Team

Joe Pankratz

Knoebel Construction, a top St. Louis-based general contractor, has promoted Joe Pankratz to Vice President of Operations. Pankratz brings nearly 15 years of experience in the commercial construction industry. Since joining Knoebel in 2012, he has served in numerous capacities ranging from Superintendent, Project Manager, Director of Pre-Construction and now as Vice President of Operations. Pankratz is responsible for implementing company-wide best practices and procedures, establishing benchmarks and key performance indicators, and cultivating cross-departmental efficiencies. In his role as Vice President of Operations, he oversees all activities across departments to increase productivity, client satisfaction and project results.

S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Brad Homes to Senior Project Manager and Emily Bozarth to Assistant Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Brad Homes to Senior Project Manager and Emily Bozarth to Assistant Project Manager.

Homes has worked at S. M. Wilson over the past eleven years as a project engineer, assistant project manager and project manager. As Senior Project Manager, Homes is now responsible for overseeing the entire construction process from groundbreaking to closeout including managing the project team, maintaining documentation and ensuring the project aligns with the client’s budget and schedule goals. He is currently working on the new $7.5 million fire station and administrative building project for the Godfrey Fire Protection District in Godfrey, IL.

Bozarth joined S. M. Wilson in 2016 as an intern through the firm’s Project Engineer Intern Program. Since then, her work has focused on the firm’s healthcare and medical facility projects, ranging from $75,000 to $32 million. She is currently working on several projects at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. As Assistant Project Manager she is now responsible for subcontractors management including workforce diversity and inclusion, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, and maintaining communication with the client and project team.

Promotion of Meredith Greene at BEX Construction Services

Meredith Greene

Meredith Greene, who joined BEX Construction Services as office manager in 2019, was recently promoted to director of human resources and administration. A member of the firm’s Executive Leadership Committee, Greene helps drive processes, systems and organizational development for BEX Construction Services.

Greene empowers others with the strong support networks she puts in place for the entire BEX team and her passion for service to clients and effective collaboration between field and office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with emphases in political science, history and communications from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Greene is engaged in friend-raising and fund-raising for Youth In Need and the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri. Her industry participation extends to the Building Owners & Managers Association, for which she has co-chaired the Golf Prize Committee, and the Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce, where she is active on two committees. She is also a member of St. Louis Forum.

Prior to her career in construction, Greene led operations for retail stores in 14 markets across California, Oregon and Washington, successfully driving key performance indicators.

January 13, 2023

Oculus Inc. Adds Joshua Rayles as Managing Principal of the Dallas Office

Joshua Rayles

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has hired Joshua Rayles, AIA NCARB, to serve as the managing principal of the firm’s Dallas office. In his role, Rayles will oversee the daily operations, business development, and team management in Dallas, as well as focus on enhancing the firm’s regional footprint in the aviation, healthcare, commercial, and specialty retail markets.

Oculus entered the Dallas market in 2003 with 20 employees and a focus on strategic planning, implementation and project planning for mid-size banks and small healthcare companies. Since then, the firm has grown to 55 full-time employees and expanded its client roster, which includes restaurants, senior living facilities, retail buildings and U.S. federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the General Services Administration.

This past year, Oculus hired three staff members to join its Dallas office to support the company’s growth and expansion in the Southwest market. While Oculus serves all markets from its Dallas office, the firm’s Southwest presence maintains a heavy concentration in healthcare, aviation, higher education, commercial workplace, light industrial and retail work.

Rayles brings more than 18 years of architectural experience to Oculus with expertise in a variety of projects ranging from ground up corporate mixed-use campuses to airport terminals. He most recently served as the project executive with aviation experience for several high-profile projects, including overlooking the capital improvement plan, defining programs, and architecture for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and the corporate headquarters relocation for CPS Energy’s renovation to the 500,000-square-foot former AT&T building in downtown San Antonio.

Rayles received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Urban Land Institute, the Texas Real Estate Commission, and the American Association of Airport Executives. He is currently overseeing the upfront planning and design of a clinic and community center for Cook Children’s in Dallas.

In addition to its location in Dallas, Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with another office in Portland, Ore; they also have staff locations in Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

KAI Hires Andrew Kerr-Grant as Senior Project Architect

Andrew Kerr-Grant

KAI is pleased to share the hiring of Andrew Kerr-Grant, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C as its newest Senior Project Architect at its St. Louis office.

Kerr-Grant boasts more than 30 years of experience as a Senior Project Architect and Project Manager. He has served as the lead architect for the design, documentation, and implementation of projects for higher education, K-12 schools, government, research and development, commercial, corporate, and industrial facilities. His projects have ranged in scope from an $87 million Armed Forces Readiness Center to small repair and renovation projects and everything in between.

Prior to KAI, Kerr-Grant was a Senior Architect/Project Manager for St. Louis-based Etegra, Inc.; a Senior Project Architect for Core States Group; and a Senior Project Architect/Project Manager/Architectural Group Manager for Benham, A Haskell Company.

Originally from Australia, he earned his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Melbourne. He also has continuing education from both St. Louis Community College and Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is a Registered Architect in Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia and has professional registrations from the National Council Architect Registration Board (NCARB), U.S. Green Build Council (USGBC, LEED AP BD+C) and the Project Management Institute (PMP).

Kerr-Grant also serves on the AIA St. Louis Design Awards and Events Planning committees and is a member of the St. Louis Revit Users Group.

He resides in Webster Groves with his wife Mary and children Ravenna, Annelise and Cameron.

Cathy M. Westerheide Retires

Cathy Westerheid

Career at Golterman & Sabo Spanned Four Decades

Cathy Westerheide, Director of Sales for G&S Acoustics and FabricWall, will retire effective December 29, 2022, marking the conclusion of a notable 29-year career with Golterman & Sabo, the parent company of G & S Acoustics.

“Cathy’s relationships with our customers and reps have been outstanding,” says Herb Golterman, CEO. “She has that rare talent of being extremely technical and organized, yet outgoing and customer focused. We’ve heard from many customers that she is one of the best in the business and we could not agree more!”

“Seeing our department grow from just Herb and me to a talented team of 15 people has been incredibly rewarding,” says Westerheide reflecting on her career. Under her leadership, G & S Acoustics has grown into a multi-million- dollar business.

Westerheide has been with G&S since 1994, having worked as an estimator, sales assistant, sales representative, national sales manager, and director. “The most rewarding part of my career was the many friends I made.” In retirement, she plans to spend quality time with her grandchildren, and travel.

Westerheide responsibilities will be split among two established leaders in the company. Liz Holley the manager for G&S Acoustics. Kathy Helfrich the manager for FabricWall.

January 6, 2023

Jim Driscoll Joins Kadean Construction as Director of Preconstruction

Jim Driscoll

Kadean Construction is pleased to announce that Jim Driscoll has joined company’s St. Louis headquarters as Director of Preconstruction. He will be responsible for the overall development of construction planning, design and strategies for negotiated and design-build project opportunities that meet the client’s vision, expectations, and budget for each project prior to the start of construction work.

Driscoll has more than 15 years of experience leading true design-build commercial and industrial construction projects across multiple markets. He most recently worked as Director of Operations at Echelon Constructors.

“Jim brings a highly focused strategic and innovative approach to our negotiated and design-build opportunities at the local and national levels,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “His analytical methodology and deep experience across all areas of project planning and management will strengthen our ability to turn project concepts into realities and ensure that the transition from preconstruction to construction continues the seamless Kadean tradition.”

Driscoll is a licensed Professional Engineer and a LEED Accredited Professional. He graduated from the University of Missouri – Rolla with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.

Louer Facility Planning Announces New President

Yvette Paris

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is announcing a change in leadership, along with celebrating 27 years in business.

Jane Louer, Founder, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of 2022, and has stepped down as President of the firm. The firm Directors have promoted Yvette Paris to the position of President. Louer will remain a Vice-President.

Paris, NCIDQ, LEED® AP, the firm’s long-time Design Director and recent Vice President, is taking over as President. Paris has been with the company for 17 years and is now the majority owner, continuing the transition plan put in place three years ago.

“Yvette has truly shaped the company,” said Louer. “Her creative talents, dedication to detail and level of unrelenting customer service has enabled us to win and retain wonderful clients. I remain proud of the impact our company has had on commercial interior space in our region and optimistic about our continued achievement and growth.”

Commenting on the anniversary and the transition, Paris states, “We are incredibly proud to have provided commercial interior design and furniture products for the past 27 years. We continuously strive to stay current on the latest trends in office design and furniture and to be the go-to resource for workplace design solutions in our marketplace. I’m excited for this new chapter and all the future holds.”

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller

Derek Hinrichs

IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.

His role as Controller involves a wide range of critical responsibilities in support of the company’s growth strategies. Hinrichs will oversee all financial functions of the business involved in the accounting process, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, budgeting, forecasting, and compliance.

IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs said, “We are excited to see Derek move into a key leadership position for the company as the head of our accounting team. He has demonstrated outstanding collaboration with our entire team, and we look forward to his contributions in the future.”