People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Thompson Joins Louer Facility Planning

Megan Thompson

Megan Thompson recently joined Louer Facility Planning, Inc. as an interior designer and social media planner.

A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design, Thompson brings creativity balanced with technical knowledge.

“Megan has been a wonderful addition to our team of talented interior design professionals,” said Yvette Paris, the Collinsville-based firm’s President.

Louer Facility Planning is the only woman-owned, full-service commercial furniture dealership in the Metro East St. Louis region. The firm takes a design-oriented approach to providing smart workspace solutions. Louer’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, and educational sectors.

February 10, 2023

S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members

Ayo Ojolola

Emily Echele

David Rall

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager.

As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with the design and engineering teams to ensure projects are delivered successfully.

Emily Echele joined S. M. Wilson in 2018 as an intern through the firm’s Project Engineer Intern Program. Since then, she has served as a project engineer and assistant project manager, working on a variety of projects including City Foundry STL and MetLife. She is currently working on the $105 million Ladue School District project, which includes renovations and additions to Ladue Middle School, Old Bonhomme Elementary School and Spoede Elementary School.

Ayo Ojolola has worked at S. M. Wilson over the past eight years in a variety of roles in the field, office and pre-construction departments. With his breadth of construction knowledge and experience, he has been assigned to several of the firm’s significant projects including the new IKEA in St. Louis, BJC Campus Renewal, and City Foundry STL. He is also currently working on the $105 million Ladue School District project.

David Rall joined S. M. Wilson as an intern and has been working as a project engineer on several projects for Von Maur department stores. As Assistant Project Manager, he is now responsible for the bidding schedule, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, and maintaining the day-to-day operations of the jobsite. He is currently working on a Von Maur in Philadelphia.

Mike Hernandez Hired as Technical Director

Mike Hernandez

Michael G. Hernandez, P.E., DBIA, has joined the Technical Division of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, as technical director. This position oversees all technical activities of the organization including serving as the technical voice for ASCC in verbal and written communication, providing technical support for the members and the organization, and developing programming and resources to benefit the concrete contractor.

Hernandez holds an MBA from the University of Florida, an MSCE and BENVD from the University of Colorado, and was a Mechanical Engineering Major at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a licensed P.E. in Florida and Colorado, and a Certified General Contractor in Florida. He is also a Design Build Certified Professional.

Prior to this position, Hernandez worked as a project engineer for M. A. Mortenson, held several roles for Baker Concrete Construction, was a senior project manager for Parsons Construction Group, and most recently was a project manager for All Phase Concrete.

Projects he has supervised include the 3000-ft. I-40 White River Bridge east of Little Rock, AR; formwork design engineer for 83, 52 and 51-story high-rise buildings; bridge spans over railroad and US-1, MSE walls and bridge structure allowing aircraft to land on a sloping runway at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport; a 9,000-ft bridge for a heavy rail rapid transit system; two terminal expansions at Miami International Airport; concrete frame at the Denver Broncos Stadium and numerous other tilt-up and commercial structures.

Hernandez is active in the American Concrete Institute where he chairs 131 Building Information Modeling and is a member of 117-Tolerances, 207-Mass & Thermally Controlled Concrete, 301–Specifications, 305-Hot Weather Concrete, 308–Curing, 347–Formwork and E-703–Concrete Construction Practice, He is a former president of the ACI South Florida Chapter.

Cohen Woodworking Names Alan Turner Plant Manager

Alan Turner

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Alan Turner has joined the company as Plant Manager. An experienced leader in plant operations, Turner will oversee the production and manufacturing team for all of Cohen’s woodworking products.

Turner has over two decades of experience in plant management and supervision. Most recently he served as Operations Manager with Tacony Corp. in Saint James overseeing multiple facilities. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and is well skilled in meeting production goals.

“Alan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Cohen team and is already well known in the regional manufacturing industry,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “He is a dynamic leader and highly respected for his work with Tacony and others. Alan will help us optimize our production capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

New General Manager Kimberly Arnold added, “As the new GM it is important to have the right people in the right seats. Alan is the perfect fit as we continue to add onto our exceptional team.”

Turner said, “Cohen Woodworking has an excellent reputation not only in the commercial woodworking industry but in the local community as well. I look forward to helping Cohen better their already outstanding services and help them meet their strategic goals and objectives.”

A U.S. Veteran, Turner served with the Army National Guard from 1983-1989. He is married with a son, also working at Cohen Woodworking, and two step-daughters. He currently resides in Cuba, MO.

BEX Construction’s Randy Bueckendorf Named to 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Randy Bueckendorf

Randy Bueckendorf , president and founder of BEX Construction Services , has been named to the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 . The national program recognizes a premier regional group of accomplished CEOs and C-level executives in both the public and private sectors who are noted for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services ranks as St. Louis’ second-fastest growing private company based on a two-year growth rate of 364%. It has been recognized three times by members of the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council as General Contractor of the Year (2022, 2020 and 2019). BEX tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. It also is active in the office / commercial, educational, institutional, health care, industrial / process, restaurant, retail, automotive and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

“I am humbled to be recognized as a 2023 St. Louis Titan,” Bueckendorf said. “It will be great to connect with other Titan 100 leaders who care deeply for St. Louis and are positioned to make a difference in the prosperity and growth of our region.”

BEX has completed a number of massive tilt-up warehouses and logistics centers in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. With work performed for both new and repeat clients, the BEX team takes pride in being entrusted with each client’s first project and having the firm’s value to clients affirmed with each opportunity to serve clients again.

BEX is currently remodeling a facility in Maryland Heights, Mo., as its new headquarters. Designed to meet BEX’s specific operational and growth needs, its adaptive design matches changing workforce needs and anticipates the flexibility needed in the workplace of the future. This new facility will enhance the growth and diversification potential for BEX Construction.

With this growth, BEX Construction is also committed to maintaining its excellent safety training and awareness to ensure the well-being of its employees and subcontractor and supplier personnel working on its job sites. This is a personal mission for Bueckendorf, who seeks to imbue every team member with an ongoing passion for the safety and health of one another.

Bueckendorf is also committed to community reinvestment to lift up the community BEX services. The firm’s grassroots giving and involvement supported 20 local organizations during 2022, including the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri. In 2022, the center brought sexual abuse prevention education to thousands of students and families and provided forensic interviews, therapy and advocacy after abuse or neglect for more than 1,000 children.

The 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies collectively employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be recognized April 6 at the annual St. Louis Titan 100 awards program, hosted by Titan 100 and sponsored by Wipfli LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting firms, at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mo.

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. It is among the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.

February 3, 2023

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II

The Lantz Family

After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.

During his tenure at the company, Jeff, Sr., son of founder Al Lantz, managed the construction of hundreds of custom homes, multi-family units, and commercial buildings in the Metro East. The Lantz name became synonymous with luxury home projects that combined five-star craftmanship with a meticulous attention to detail. In addition to his work at Lantz Homes, Jeff, Sr. remained devoted to the community, helping to lead projects for the Edwardsville YMCA, Edwardsville Township Park, and the Edwardsville Ice Rink.

“My father’s integrity, honesty, and commitment to giving people the quality home they deserved inspired me to evolve Lantz Homes into one of the top high-end building companies in the region,” said Jeff, Sr. “Being able to pass it down to my son is my biggest achievement, knowing he will continue the family legacy. I’ve watched and worked with Jeff, II since he was in high school, and he holds the same high standards Lantz Homes has been known for over the past 60 years. Jeff, II is always following the latest building trends and focused on finding the most economical way to build a quality home.”

Jeff, II has worked for Lantz Homes since 1999, learning all aspects of the business, from estimating and project management to design and hands-on construction. His vast experience and ability to build close relationships with his clients led him to add custom home remodeling to Lantz Homes’ service line in 2022 for families who wish to stay in their current homes.

“I’ve worked with my dad at Lantz Homes since I was a kid and learned from one of the best,” Jeff, II remarked. “I respect my dad for always giving 100 percent to his clients and the community. I’m excited to use the knowledge I’ve taken from him to continue that same quality building here in the Metro East. My vision for Lantz Homes & Remodels is to always provide excellence, working side by side with clients to build their dream home or remodel the home they currently love.”

Tarlton’s Tracy Hart Named to 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Tracy Hart

Tracy Hart, president of Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been named to the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100, a program nationwide that recognizes regionally a premier group of CEOs and C-level executives who serve in both the public and private sectors and demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and influence in their industries.

In addition to leading Tarlton, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, and Waterhout Construction, also WBENC-Certified, Hart serves on multiple civic boards in the region. She is a fiduciary board member and member of the chair’s council for Greater St. Louis Inc.; chairperson for the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership; vice chair for The Muny; board member and vice chair of the Patient Care Committee for St. Louis Children’s Hospital; and board member and lead independent director for Midwest BankCentre. She also serves on the board of ONE Gas in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a publicly traded company serving 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Hart was named president of Tarlton in 1999, after joining the firm that was led by her father Robert P. Elsperman, and founded in 1946 by her grandfather, Art Elsperman. Recognized as a trailblazer and ardent leader, she champions training, development and workplace opportunities at Tarlton and in the construction industry in St. Louis and nationally. Deeply committed to her industry, Hart was elected the first woman chairman of the Associated General Contractors of St. Louis and is a life director of the AGC of America.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the 2023 St. Louis Titan program and to be included among the area’s preeminent leaders,” said Hart. “This program provides another opportunity to connect with leaders who care deeply about St. Louis and who are working to bring continued growth, inclusion and prosperity to the region.”

Collectively, the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be recognized at the annual St. Louis Titan 100 award event, hosted by Titan 100 and sponsored by Wipfli LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting firms, on April 6 at The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri.

WINCO President Bill Krenn Retires

Bill Krenn

WINCO Window Company announces the retirement of Bill Krenn, president of WINCO. Krenn has been with WINCO since 1996 and has served in various capacities, including director of human resources, treasurer, vice president, and chief financial officer before being appointed as the company’s president in 2017.

As WINCO’s president, Krenn ensured that the overall direction of the company’s sales outreach and operations remained in concert with the vision of the family ownership. WINCO is a family owned and operated manufacturer for more than 100 years, when it was established by Johann “Otto” Kubatzky.

“I enjoyed my tenure at WINCO,” says Krenn. “WINCO’s family ownership structure offered great opportunities for my career – I was able to do exciting things that improved the lives of employees and their families, introduce new products, and provide support for our growing engineering department.”

Under Krenn’s leadership, the company faced one of its biggest challenges in 2020.

”I am especially proud that we were able to keep people employed during Covid,” says Krenn. “WINCO was open the entire time for business.”

In recent years, WINCO has seen growth in product development for specialty niche markets, such as tornado, hurricane, blast protection, solar products, and technology-based automated window products. WINCO expects to continue this trend under new leadership. Gantt Miller III, AIA and owner of WINCO is assuming Krenn’s responsibilities until a replacement is named.

January 27, 2023

Knoebel Construction Promotes Jesse Schilligo to the Executive Team

Jesse Schilligo

Knoebel Construction, a top St. Louis-based general contractor, has promoted Jesse Schilligo to Director of Operations. Schilligo brings more than 13 years of commercial construction experience with expertise in field management and joined Knoebel in 2017 as Project Manager. As Director of Operations, he is responsible for ensuring that all project teams produce high-quality work and deliver projects on-time and on-budget. Schilligo advises, trains and oversees Knoebel’s project management and compliance teams. He also serves as the internal subcontract advocate, managing workloads and holding project partners accountable for deliverables.

Alberici Constructors, Inc. Promotes Fred Biermann to Executive Vice President

Firm Also Launches Integrated Project Support Services Departmentto Strengthen Operational Efficiencies

Fred Biermann

As it begins its 105th year of building, Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted Fred Biermann to executive vice president and strengthened operational excellence with a new Integrated Project Support Services Department to be headed by John Smith. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.7 billion in 2022, including $330 million from St. Louis area projects. It employs 3,500 companywide.

Biermann leads Alberici’s nationally-ranked civil, marine, and heavy industrial markets. He has orchestrated several highly complex projects including the $1.9 billion Olmsted Lock and Dam on the Ohio River; the nearly $600 million in improvements to the Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Ga. for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC); and the $400 million Fermilab Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment project in Lead, S.D.

Biermann serves on the board of directors for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, where he chairs the Union Contractors Committee and is an active member of the AGC of Missouri Labor Policy Committee. He also serves as a management co-chair of the Saint Louis Construction Cooperative (formerly PRIDE) and is an active member of the Waterways Council and Inland Rivers, Ports, and Terminals, Inc. Biermann previously served on the AGC of America’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Acquisition, and Marine Contractors committees. He earned an MBA from Webster University, a marketing degree from Maryville University and has completed advanced management studies at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.