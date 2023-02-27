People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Helmkamp Construction adds Brandon Lange to Project Management Team

Brandon Lange

Helmkamp Construction continues to grow with the addition of Brandon Lange to their project management team. Lange joins Helmkamp as a 2014 civil engineering graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with nine years of project management experience. He will be mainly focused on serving Helmkamp’s clients in building and life science markets.

When asked why he decided to join Helmkamp Construction, he said, “I have the desire to expand my construction knowledge, and the diversity of work types Helmkamp delivers will help me to do that.”

Helmkamp President and Owner Rob Johnes said, “I am pleased to announce Brandon as the most recent addition to our team. Brandon’s experience compliments the rest of the team’s, which will help us continue to move forward with providing a reliable, consistent, and quality construction experience on our client’s larger and complex projects.”

Lange says he looks most forward to learning and growing his career while building relationships with customers and coworkers. He’s excited to join a great team that is close to home. He currently resides in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his wife, Kirstie. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and mountain biking outside of the office.

February 24, 2023

Stanley Joins Tarlton as Human Resources Director

Victoria Stanley

Tarlton Corp., a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, welcomes Victoria Stanley as human resources director.

Stanley, certified by the Society for Human Resource Management, brings several years of experience in the human resources industry to Tarlton, which includes talent acquisition, training and performance management and organizational development. In her new role, she will serve as a point of contact for staff and stakeholders in providing multiple human resources services and functions.

She previously served as chief people experience director at Terrabis, where she developed sustainable human resources infrastructure, systems, processes, strategies and policies to support a rapidly growing industry. Stanley also served as senior human resources generalist at Precoat Metals in St. Louis, a leading firm in the use and application of coil-coated metals.

“We welcome Victoria to this key role at Tarlton,” said Dirk Elsperman, chief operating officer and executive vice president. “As we continue to grow, it was important that we bring a new level of talent to HR. We are excited about the experience and expertise Victoria brings to our company.”

Stanley holds a master’s degree in human resources management from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science degree in English from Illinois State University in Normal.

February 17, 2023

Thompson Joins Louer Facility Planning

Megan Thompson

Megan Thompson recently joined Louer Facility Planning, Inc. as an interior designer and social media planner.

A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design, Thompson brings creativity balanced with technical knowledge.

“Megan has been a wonderful addition to our team of talented interior design professionals,” said Yvette Paris, the Collinsville-based firm’s President.

Louer Facility Planning is the only woman-owned, full-service commercial furniture dealership in the Metro East St. Louis region. The firm takes a design-oriented approach to providing smart workspace solutions. Louer’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, and educational sectors.

February 10, 2023

S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members

Ayo Ojolola

Emily Echele

David Rall

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager.

As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with the design and engineering teams to ensure projects are delivered successfully.

Emily Echele joined S. M. Wilson in 2018 as an intern through the firm’s Project Engineer Intern Program. Since then, she has served as a project engineer and assistant project manager, working on a variety of projects including City Foundry STL and MetLife. She is currently working on the $105 million Ladue School District project, which includes renovations and additions to Ladue Middle School, Old Bonhomme Elementary School and Spoede Elementary School.

Ayo Ojolola has worked at S. M. Wilson over the past eight years in a variety of roles in the field, office and pre-construction departments. With his breadth of construction knowledge and experience, he has been assigned to several of the firm’s significant projects including the new IKEA in St. Louis, BJC Campus Renewal, and City Foundry STL. He is also currently working on the $105 million Ladue School District project.

David Rall joined S. M. Wilson as an intern and has been working as a project engineer on several projects for Von Maur department stores. As Assistant Project Manager, he is now responsible for the bidding schedule, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, and maintaining the day-to-day operations of the jobsite. He is currently working on a Von Maur in Philadelphia.

Mike Hernandez Hired as Technical Director

Mike Hernandez

Michael G. Hernandez, P.E., DBIA, has joined the Technical Division of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, as technical director. This position oversees all technical activities of the organization including serving as the technical voice for ASCC in verbal and written communication, providing technical support for the members and the organization, and developing programming and resources to benefit the concrete contractor.

Hernandez holds an MBA from the University of Florida, an MSCE and BENVD from the University of Colorado, and was a Mechanical Engineering Major at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a licensed P.E. in Florida and Colorado, and a Certified General Contractor in Florida. He is also a Design Build Certified Professional.

Prior to this position, Hernandez worked as a project engineer for M. A. Mortenson, held several roles for Baker Concrete Construction, was a senior project manager for Parsons Construction Group, and most recently was a project manager for All Phase Concrete.

Projects he has supervised include the 3000-ft. I-40 White River Bridge east of Little Rock, AR; formwork design engineer for 83, 52 and 51-story high-rise buildings; bridge spans over railroad and US-1, MSE walls and bridge structure allowing aircraft to land on a sloping runway at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport; a 9,000-ft bridge for a heavy rail rapid transit system; two terminal expansions at Miami International Airport; concrete frame at the Denver Broncos Stadium and numerous other tilt-up and commercial structures.

Hernandez is active in the American Concrete Institute where he chairs 131 Building Information Modeling and is a member of 117-Tolerances, 207-Mass & Thermally Controlled Concrete, 301–Specifications, 305-Hot Weather Concrete, 308–Curing, 347–Formwork and E-703–Concrete Construction Practice, He is a former president of the ACI South Florida Chapter.

Cohen Woodworking Names Alan Turner Plant Manager

Alan Turner

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Alan Turner has joined the company as Plant Manager. An experienced leader in plant operations, Turner will oversee the production and manufacturing team for all of Cohen’s woodworking products.

Turner has over two decades of experience in plant management and supervision. Most recently he served as Operations Manager with Tacony Corp. in Saint James overseeing multiple facilities. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and is well skilled in meeting production goals.

“Alan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Cohen team and is already well known in the regional manufacturing industry,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “He is a dynamic leader and highly respected for his work with Tacony and others. Alan will help us optimize our production capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

New General Manager Kimberly Arnold added, “As the new GM it is important to have the right people in the right seats. Alan is the perfect fit as we continue to add onto our exceptional team.”

Turner said, “Cohen Woodworking has an excellent reputation not only in the commercial woodworking industry but in the local community as well. I look forward to helping Cohen better their already outstanding services and help them meet their strategic goals and objectives.”

A U.S. Veteran, Turner served with the Army National Guard from 1983-1989. He is married with a son, also working at Cohen Woodworking, and two step-daughters. He currently resides in Cuba, MO.

BEX Construction’s Randy Bueckendorf Named to 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Randy Bueckendorf

Randy Bueckendorf , president and founder of BEX Construction Services , has been named to the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 . The national program recognizes a premier regional group of accomplished CEOs and C-level executives in both the public and private sectors who are noted for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services ranks as St. Louis’ second-fastest growing private company based on a two-year growth rate of 364%. It has been recognized three times by members of the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council as General Contractor of the Year (2022, 2020 and 2019). BEX tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. It also is active in the office / commercial, educational, institutional, health care, industrial / process, restaurant, retail, automotive and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

“I am humbled to be recognized as a 2023 St. Louis Titan,” Bueckendorf said. “It will be great to connect with other Titan 100 leaders who care deeply for St. Louis and are positioned to make a difference in the prosperity and growth of our region.”

BEX has completed a number of massive tilt-up warehouses and logistics centers in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. With work performed for both new and repeat clients, the BEX team takes pride in being entrusted with each client’s first project and having the firm’s value to clients affirmed with each opportunity to serve clients again.

BEX is currently remodeling a facility in Maryland Heights, Mo., as its new headquarters. Designed to meet BEX’s specific operational and growth needs, its adaptive design matches changing workforce needs and anticipates the flexibility needed in the workplace of the future. This new facility will enhance the growth and diversification potential for BEX Construction.

With this growth, BEX Construction is also committed to maintaining its excellent safety training and awareness to ensure the well-being of its employees and subcontractor and supplier personnel working on its job sites. This is a personal mission for Bueckendorf, who seeks to imbue every team member with an ongoing passion for the safety and health of one another.

Bueckendorf is also committed to community reinvestment to lift up the community BEX services. The firm’s grassroots giving and involvement supported 20 local organizations during 2022, including the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri. In 2022, the center brought sexual abuse prevention education to thousands of students and families and provided forensic interviews, therapy and advocacy after abuse or neglect for more than 1,000 children.

The 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies collectively employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be recognized April 6 at the annual St. Louis Titan 100 awards program, hosted by Titan 100 and sponsored by Wipfli LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting firms, at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mo.

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. It is among the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.

F