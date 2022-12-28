People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Helmkamp Continues to Build Internal Structure with Two Key Promotions

Kyle Ogden

Helmkamp Construction’s Director of Operations, Joe Stange, and Project Director, Kyle Ogden, are moving into new roles at the 85-year-old general contracting firm. These new roles are being strategically put into place by President & Owner Rob Johnes to allow for viable growth in the company’s future.

“These changes allow for more review, coaching, and accountability at all levels. We’re building the framework and capacity for larger, more complex projects as well as company growth,” said Johnes.

The company-level responsibilities of Ogden’s new role, VP of Building and Life Science Construction, include developing standards for estimators, project managers, and superintendents. He will review systems and technology for improvement and new implementations, which Johnes had historically handled. Ogden will also develop and maintain the hiring process while recruiting new project managers, estimators, and superintendents. In his 15 years at Helmkamp, his skill and expertise have been proven on highly successful projects in Building and Life Science markets, making him well-suited to lead that side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio.

Joe Stange

Stange’s new role will add the oversight of industrial construction to his existing operations responsibilities, such as warehouse & equipment management, union contract management, and overall manpower management/tracking. He will also develop and track actual work productions. Stange’s 21 years of experience with Industrial market projects at Helmkamp allow his talents to best manage the Industrial side of Helmkamp’s construction portfolio. Stange and Ogden will guide and mentor newer project managers and evaluate project management, estimating, and superintendent employees based on which market(s) they typically work under.

Johnes added, “We will remain fluid as most of our project management team members serve as account managers to our clients across different markets. They count on us being flexible and having at least one key contact who understands their facilities and unique needs. However, divisionally splitting some of these high-level responsibilities between Joe and Kyle is exciting to our organization, mainly because of the types of work we’re getting and where we’re going. At the end of the day, this allows for more meaningful oversight, interaction, and direction as a construction team and company.”

NSC Applied Products Group Hires New Sales Engineer for Springfield, MO Territory

Michael Cavin

NSC Applied Products Group welcomes Michael Cavin, P.E. to our APG sales team. Michael Cavin is a professional mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of HVAC engineering experience. The foundation of his success is listening to understand and translating customer needs into solutions. He is passionate about producing good projects, exceeding client expectations, and forging long-lasting relationships. He enjoys traveling with his wife, musical and theater performances, and the occasional home improvement fiasco.

Michael will be serving our Springfield, Missouri location, using his expertise to help consult and partner on projects with HVAC equipment needs.

NSC APG (Applied Products Group) is a division of NSC a 76-year-old, third generation distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. NSC APG focuses on the application and sale of HVAC equipment for the residential and commercial markets. We serve Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois through our offices located in St. Louis, Missouri and Lenexa, Kansas.

December 23, 2022

Hank Rohwedder Re-Elected SIBA President

Hank Rohwedder

Effective January 1, 2022, Hank Rohwedder, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Belleville, Illinois was re-elected as President of the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Other officers for 2022 are: First Vice President – Jeff Limbaugh, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., Granite City, Illinois; Second Vice President – Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., Highland, Illinois; and Secretary/Treasurer – Richard Boyer, Boyer Fire Protection, St. Louis, Missouri.

Three year Directors elected were: Lyle Simonton, Subsurface Constructors, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri; Jon Carroll, Poettker Construction Company, Breese, Illinois; and Thomas Cramer, Casper Stolle Quarry, Dupo, Illinois.

SIBA Staff Members: Donna Richter, Chief Executive Officer; Shannon Partington, Executive Assistant; John Holt, Senior Director of Safety and Education; Shari Schutzenhofer, Administrative Assistant; Stephanie Foster, Administrative Assistant; and Naomi Reyes, Administrative Assistant.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

December 16, 2022

Wiegmann Associates Promotes Three Leadership Team Members

Scott Becherer – Bryan Kenkel – Mike Ermeling

Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has promoted three leadership team members. Bryan Kenkel has been promoted to Director of Construction & Field Operations, Scott Becherer is now Project Director – National Division and Mike Ermeling has been promoted to Senior Project Manager.

Kenkel joined Wiegmann in 2002 as a project manager and brings more than 20 years of mechanical and HVAC industry experience. In his role as Director of Construction & Field Operations, he is responsible for overseeing the field operations team on all Wiegmann projects. He provides high-level supervision and quality assurance, makes certain all personnel adhere to safety standards, and ensures projects are delivered successfully and strategically managed. Kenkel advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s project management, field technicians and construction delivery teams.

Becherer joined Wiegmann in 2010 as a field foreman and was later promoted to project manager. He brings more than 25 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Project Director – National Division, Becherer advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s national projects and ensures all work is delivered to the client successfully.

As Senior Project Manager, Ermeling is responsible for overseeing strategically important construction projects. He brings more than 24 years of industry experience and has managed HVAC projects, ranging from $10,000 to over $16 million. He joined Wiegmann in 1998 as a project manager. During the last 24 years at Wiegmann, he has managed projects in a range of specialty industries for Wiegmann, including schools, surgery centers, commercial office buildings, senior living facilities, and federal government projects.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

IMPACT Strategies’ Derek Schaefer Earns National Design-Build Certification

Derek Schaefer

Schaefer joins a growing industry of Design-Build professionals redefining how America builds.

Derek Schaefer, pre-construction manager at IMPACT Strategies has successfully completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional®. Two to six years of substantial, documented direct project experiences in design-build project delivery experience is an additional prerequisite for Designated Design-Build Professional® certification.

Schaefer has always favored design-build, which is what led to him seeking the certification. “I’ve been working in pre-construction for almost a decade. I can truly say that we’re passionate about this building method at IMPACT and highly encourage it when it’s the right fit for the owner and project. With our early involvement and acceptance of total design and construction accountability, all the typical processes, communication and team engagement become streamlined – allowing us to manage and influence design, budget and schedule, upfront.” said Schaefer.

DBIA Certification is the nation’s only measurable standard of an individual’s knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right® principles vital to successful project delivery. By completing these requirements, which touch on all aspects of design-build, candidates earn the right to display “DBIA” after their names, identifying them as experienced design-build professionals. Maintaining the credential requires a minimum of 24 hours of continuing education credit every two years.

“DBIA’s Designated Design-Build Professional™ certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire the design-build industry. In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA® Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry’s gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year.” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO.

“IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees’ training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. “Derek’s newly acquired DBIA certification is a testament to his dedication to both our team and to our clients. We look forward to seeing him implement Media Contact: Stephanie Sullivan, IMPACT Strategies 618-394-8400 ssullivan@BuildwithImpact.com his new skills and knowledge as we continue to enhance our expertise in design-build delivery.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

December 9, 2022

Knoebel Construction hires Denise Korte as Director of Human Resources

Denise Korte

Denise Korte has joined St. Louis-based general contractor, Knoebel Construction, as Director of Human Resources. In this role, Korte works closely with the entire Knoebel team to create a positive, efficient work environment with an emphasis on fostering professional development and growth.

To help the firm achieve its overall goals and objectives, she develops and administers strategic initiatives to increase team effectiveness and performance as well as increase employee engagement.

Denise brings 18 years of experience as a strategic human resources professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greenville University. She also received her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification from the HR Certificate Institute (HRCI) and is a Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Tarlton’s Greg Clark Earns Certified Professional Services Marketer Designation

Greg Clark

Greg Clark, creative services manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has earned the designation of Certified Professional Services Marketer.

As a CPSM, he joins a growing number of professionals nationwide to be certified by the Society for Marketing Professional Services, which advocates for, educates and connects leaders in the design and building industries. A candidate for CPSM is required to meet a host of criteria, which includes educational and professional experience, passing a rigorous written examination, as well as demonstrating knowledge in and a mastery of business development in an industry that values certification.

As Tarlton creative services manager, Clark, a licensed drone pilot, works in a variety of roles across multiple departments to introduce and enhance the firm’s expertise in virtual design and construction technology, including mapping and site-specific orientations of jobsites, to instructional videos for human resources and recruitment. He joined Tarlton in August 2017 as a creative services specialist.

“Greg will draw on the knowledge behind his CPSM designation as he works to tell Tarlton’s stories in new ways,” said Dirk Elsperman, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “He infuses right-brain thinking in a traditionally left-brained industry and helps us all be a little more creative in our day-to-day work.”

About SMPS

The Society for Marketing Professional Services is the only organization dedicated to creating business opportunities in the architecture, engineering and construction industries. With over 7,000 members, SMPS provides leadership and professional development programs, industry research, business-building events and vital marketing resources. Learn more at www.smps.org

About Tarlton Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and

Hefner Hired as ASCC Executive Director

Gordon Ray Hefner

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO is pleased to announce the hiring of Gordon Raymond Hefner as executive director. Hefner replaces Bev Garnant who led the association for over twenty years. Hefner possesses over twenty-seven years of association management experience in the construction trades. He will be responsible for the administration of all ASCC programs and will oversee its office staff of eight.

Hefner possesses a B.A. from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, an M.A. from Webster University where he was a “distinguished” graduate. He holds a Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the American Society of Association Executives.

Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager

Michelle Biedermann

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region. Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area.

Michelle has 13 years of commercial real estate experience and excels at using her tremendous knowledge of the industry to connect and engage with owners, developers and other partners.

For the last several years, Biedermann has played an integral role in the field of business development and commercial real estate. Michelle previously served on the Building Owners and Managers Association of St. Louis as president. She remains an active member in local organizations, such as the St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and St. Louis CCIM.

Lowell Kircher Joins Landco Construction

Lowell Kircher

Lowell Kircher recently joined Landco Construction as project executive. Kircher is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects and developing long-term client relationships.

President Linda Bernhard is “excited to welcome Lowell Kircher, who brings almost 20 years of experience and project leadership to our team.”

With projects typically ranging up to five million dollars, Kircher specializes in research and clinic spaces as well as facility infrastructure and medical equipment installations. He collaborates with owners and end-users to develop realistic cost opinions, and his client-centric approach and attention to detail help deliver the highest level of service and quality. Kircher is also a member of the Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering (MOSHE) and serves as Trustee for Highland Hope Church.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.