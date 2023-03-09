People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Integrated Facility Services’ Controls Manager Selected as Missouri Gateway Green Building Council 2023 Board Chair

Chris Ruth

Chris Ruth, Controls Manager for Integrated Facility Services (IFS), has been selected as the 2023 Board Chair of the Missouri Gateway Green Building Council, a chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). In this role, Ruth works to advance the organization’s mission to improve human health, support economies and protect the environment in the region by educating and advocating for green building and sustainability. As the organization’s Chief Volunteer, Ruth will chair all board meetings, lead fundraising and direct future leadership efforts.

Ruth has more than 18 years of experience designing and managing building automation systems to improve the energy efficiency of buildings across the state of Missouri. He focuses on clients across Missouri and Illinois in his current role at Integrated Facility Services, which he joined in 2005.

Ruth is a member of Missouri Gateway Green Building Council’s Engagement & Outreach Committee and has served as a Green Schools Quest mentor. He is also a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Facility Operators and Service Providers Association (FOSPA), and Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) as well as a frequent presenter for the Missouri School Plant Managers Association (MSPMA) and Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA).

Hope Gribble Earns Best of Green Schools Award

Awards Spotlights Organizations and Individuals Dedicated to Sustainability in Schools

Hope Gribble, Green Schools Manager for the Missouri Gateway Green Building Council, has been named a 2023 Best of Green Schools Award recipient for the Michelle Curreri Collaborator Award category, presented by the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council and Green Schools National Network.

The awards celebrate the hard work being done by people, schools, campuses and organizations to push the green school movement forward. For over a decade, Hope Gribble has led the development and management of multiple school sustainability programs that have driven the green school momentum in the state of Missouri and has included the Green Schools Quest: A Project-Based Challenge and Missouri Green Schools. The suite of programs, which have engaged over 200 Missouri schools to date, provide schools with guidance and resources for integrating green and healthy practices across their buildings and grounds, educational programming and school culture.

“I’m grateful for the many partners, teachers, students, school staff and volunteer mentors who have helped shape these programs and truly brought them to life,” remarked Hope Gribble. “Collaboration, creativity, and passion for elevating the nexus between human and environmental health are at the heart of this work. It’s incredible to see what we can accomplish together with these as our driving forces!”

“The Center for Green Schools relies on the hard work of volunteers and advocates who are committed to sustainable schools that enhance the health and wellbeing of all students and prepare them to lead a more sustainable future,” said Anisa Heming, director at the Center for Green Schools.

“The 2023 Best of Green Schools honorees represent a group of incredible individuals and organizations who have done extraordinary work for the green school movement.” The Center for Green Schools and Green Schools National Network received hundreds of nominations of individuals and organizations that have made an impact in advancing green schools in 2022. The 2023 recipients of the Best of Green Schools Award were announced during the Green Schools Conference in New Orleans.

Wiegmann Associates adds Gregg Edwards and Justin McNabb as Project Managers

Justin McNabb Gregg Edwards

Wiegmann Associates has added Gregg Edwards and Justin McNabb as Project Managers.

As Project Managers, Edwards and McNabb are responsible for providing detailed, cost-effective management of Wiegmann’s mechanical and HVAC system projects to meet client and company goals. Duties include managing subcontractors, coordinating RFI submittals and change orders, managing labor and maintaining jobsite safety, project quality, schedule and budget.

Edwards brings 30 years of experience in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on operational efficiency and management. He received an associate degree in business from Sanford-Brown College – St. Louis. Edwards is also certified in OSHA 10 and OSHA 24-Hour Fall Protection.

McNabb brings more than 25 years of industry experience on new construction and renovations of large-scale multi-family developments across the United States. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Missouri State University.

HDA Bolsters Architectural Practice with New Hires, Promotions

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, recently hired two new architectural staff and promoted three integral team members as a result of continued growth.

Anthony Zinser

Anthony Zinser, Senior Associate, brings eight years of experience to the firm with a strong portfolio in municipal, healthcare and first response facilities. His expertise in curtain wall systems and building exteriors are a tremendous asset to the team. When he is not working, Zinser enjoys spending time with his wife and two children and volunteering with his church.

John Hardie

John Hardie, Associate, joined HDA as a recent graduate of the University of Kansas with a Master or Architecture. He adds an impressive design resume to the firm, receiving the Architectural MasterPrize Student Award and the AIA Kansas Student Award for his Studio 509 Design-Build project. He was also a 2022 H.U.D. Affordable Housing competition finalist and is skilled in a wide variety of design programs.

“Anthony and John are two fantastic additions to our talented team of architects,” said Patrick Holleran, HDA Vice President. “Anthony’s solid track record of creative problem-solving and John’s fresh perspective reflect our innovative approach and will make a positive impact. We’re thrilled to have them on the team.”

Three existing HDA staff were recognized for their dedication, exceptional work ethic and design acumen that have heavily influenced the firm’s progress. Steve Mueller, LEED AP BD+C, and Kevin Gremmelsbacher, AIA, RA, were promoted to Senior Project Manager, and Adam Brkljach was promoted to Senior Associate/BIM Manager.

Steve Mueller

Mueller joined HDA in 2021 and has a strong track record of excellent client relationships. With more than 40 years of experience, his wealth of knowledge in a wide variety of markets is incredibly valuable to the team. Mueller is a key component to the success of several ongoing high-profile multi-family projects across the St. Louis region. He is involved with the USGBC Missouri Gateway Chapter, St. Michael’s Army and the Affton Food Pantry and can be found at just about any St. Louis Blues game.

Kevin Gremmelsbacher

Gremmelsbacher has been with HDA since 2013 and started as the firm’s BIM Manager. He was instrumental in forming HDA’s REVIT standards and employee training. Gremmelsbacher has been essential on dozens of projects during his tenure at HDA, including the iconic Two Twelve Clayton multi-family high-rise, Anew Rooftop, and multiple beverage distributor facilities. When out of the office, he enjoys trying new restaurants, fishing, camping and hiking.

Adam Brkljach

Brkljach also joined HDA in 2021 and has several years of experience in the industry. Currently pursuing his master’s in information systems, his passion for technology and attention to detail make him a perfect fit as the new BIM Manager for the firm. Brkljach has been an important team member on multiple projects including several industrial, retail and commercial facilities. He is an active volunteer with JDRF and the Alzheimer’s Association and enjoys spending time outdoors on the farm.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these three outstanding team members,” said Holleran. “Each one of them brings a unique skillset that has propelled the firm to continued success and growth. These promotions are well deserved and reflect their phenomenal value and commitment.”

March 3, 2023

Helmkamp Construction adds Brandon Lange to Project Management Team

Brandon Lange

Helmkamp Construction continues to grow with the addition of Brandon Lange to their project management team. Lange joins Helmkamp as a 2014 civil engineering graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with nine years of project management experience. He will be mainly focused on serving Helmkamp’s clients in building and life science markets.

When asked why he decided to join Helmkamp Construction, he said, “I have the desire to expand my construction knowledge, and the diversity of work types Helmkamp delivers will help me to do that.”

Helmkamp President and Owner Rob Johnes said, “I am pleased to announce Brandon as the most recent addition to our team. Brandon’s experience compliments the rest of the team’s, which will help us continue to move forward with providing a reliable, consistent, and quality construction experience on our client’s larger and complex projects.”

Lange says he looks most forward to learning and growing his career while building relationships with customers and coworkers. He’s excited to join a great team that is close to home. He currently resides in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his wife, Kirstie. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and mountain biking outside of the office.

February 24, 2023

Stanley Joins Tarlton as Human Resources Director

Victoria Stanley

Tarlton Corp., a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, welcomes Victoria Stanley as human resources director.

Stanley, certified by the Society for Human Resource Management, brings several years of experience in the human resources industry to Tarlton, which includes talent acquisition, training and performance management and organizational development. In her new role, she will serve as a point of contact for staff and stakeholders in providing multiple human resources services and functions.

She previously served as chief people experience director at Terrabis, where she developed sustainable human resources infrastructure, systems, processes, strategies and policies to support a rapidly growing industry. Stanley also served as senior human resources generalist at Precoat Metals in St. Louis, a leading firm in the use and application of coil-coated metals.

“We welcome Victoria to this key role at Tarlton,” said Dirk Elsperman, chief operating officer and executive vice president. “As we continue to grow, it was important that we bring a new level of talent to HR. We are excited about the experience and expertise Victoria brings to our company.”

Stanley holds a master’s degree in human resources management from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science degree in English from Illinois State University in Normal.