People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Poettker Construction Announces Executive and Manager Promotions

Six integral team members promoted across multiple departments

Poettker Construction Company, one of the nation’s leading construction firms, recently promoted six integral staff members to executive and management positions.

To expand Poettker’s risk management program, Charles Wilson, CSP, ASP, STSC, was promoted to Vice President of Risk Management, and Everett Kelly, CHST, was promoted to Corporate Safety Manager.

Wilson has been with Poettker Construction for over 12 years. He most recently served as Corporate Safety Director overseeing the company’s safety program and initiatives. Under his leadership, Poettker achieved numerous safety milestones including first place in AGC’s Construction Safety Excellence Award | Building 400,000-600,000 work hour category, PLATINUM level in Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP Safety Management System, and designation as a certified contractor through the Coalition for Construction Safety (CCS). Wilson serves as a member of the Southern Illinois Builders Association safety committee.

Kelly joined Poettker Construction in 2021 and has served as an industry safety professional for over 25 years. He most recently served as a Safety Specialist monitoring workplace activity to ensure compliance with company policies and safety regulations. He also assisted with developing policies, conducting safety inspections, and implementing safety training.

On Poettker’s Field Operations Team, Corey Jasper was promoted to Director of Field Operations and Stan Kuhl was promoted to General Superintendent.

Jasper joined Poettker Construction in 2016 as a field superintendent after working for multiple commercial construction firms throughout the St. Louis area. With over 25 years of experience, he most recently served as a General Building Superintendent, overseeing field personnel performance, and coordinating workforce for Poettker’s building projects. Under his direction, Poettker’s average field operations team increase by 54 percent over four years.

Kuhl has been with Poettker Construction for over 36 years, primarily serving as a lead superintendent on some of Poettker’s most complicated construction projects. In Kuhl’s new role, he will establish a one-on-one mentorship program with a handful of project superintendents.

For Poettker’s Project Management Team, Eric Lohman, LEED Green Associate, and Chris Robards, LEED Green Associate, AHA CHC were promoted to Project Director roles.

Lohman has been with Poettker Construction for over 15 years. He most recently served as Senior Project Manager overseeing the company’s retail program, which grew by 118 percent in the past year. Robards joined Poettker in 2016 and most recently served as a Senior Project Manager primarily overseeing the company’s institutional and education programs, which grew by 250 percent in the past year. In their new roles, both Lohman and Robards will share oversight of project teams across Poettker’s diverse portfolio with a focus to develop the next generation of construction leaders.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent and diverse expertise among these six individuals,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “These promotions reflect the commitment these individuals have on enhancing safety and quality initiatives across the organization, which ultimately attracts the next generation of workforce talent needed to remain competitive in the industry.”

Oculus Inc. Enhances Hospitality Design Services with Portland Promotion

Jaime Merrill

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, announces the promotion of Jaime Merrill, NCDIQ, IIDA, to Hospitality Design Leader. In her new role, Merrill will help enhance the firm’s hospitality roster in Portland and the West Coast, while expanding hospitality design services to other markets Oculus serves.

“Jaime has been instrumental in growing our reputation in the hospitality design market,” said Robert Hoffman, AIA, managing principal for Oculus’ Portland office. “Her ability to deliver award-winning designs for our clients will only further the impact that Oculus has on creating beautiful, community-rooted projects. We’re excited to see the new opportunities Jaime will bring to Oculus.”

Merrill joined Oculus in 2017 as a Senior Interior Designer specializing in space planning, conceptual design, project management, visual presentations, and FF&E specifications. She has contributed her skilled designs to notable projects such as Yonder + Mae and helped oversee the completion of Woodlark Hotel in Portland, which was named a finalist for the International Interior Design Association’s (IIDA) Interior Design Competition. Merrill most recently served as the interior design director for the transformation of Georgie’s restaurant in Newport, Ore. and lent her design expertise to the hospitality interiors of Clarendale Clayton, a premier senior living residence in Missouri.

“I’m thrilled to start this new chapter in my career with Oculus,” said Merrill. “Hospitality design is an amazing opportunity to tell each client’s unique story and create an immersive experience for people from all walks of life. Every space presents a new challenge to take interior design a step further and make a real transformation in the client’s business model.”

Oculus entered the Portland hospitality market in 2017 and has built its practice there and along the west coast as a full-service architectural and interior design firm. Hospitality represents the fastest-growing emerging market for Oculus, with projects ranging from boutique restaurants and hotels to large-scale commercial developments.

Merrill received her Bachelor of Fine Art in Interior Design from Marylhurst University and is a member of the Network of Executive Women in Hospitality’s Northwest Chapter. She is currently involved in several high-profile projects for Oculus, including a new food hall at the base of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Portland and the new retail experience center for Rawlings’ corporate relocation in St. Louis.

In addition to its location in Portland, Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with another office in Dallas; they also have staff locations in Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

S. M. Wilson & Co. Adds Bernie Burtch as Project Director and Promotes Matt Frank

(L to R): Matt Frank, Bernie Burtch

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has added Bernie Burtch and promoted Matt Frank to the roles of Project Directors. Burtch and Frank provide leadership and operational oversight on a variety of construction projects. They are responsible for ensuring that the entire team has the resources necessary and maintains high-level communication throughout each stage of the process to meet the Owner’s schedule, budget and community engagement expectations.

Burtch is assigned to new construction and renovation projects for Fox Schools and the Illinois Capital Development Board. Frank is managing the construction of the new Francis Howell North High School.

Burtch brings extensive understanding and knowledge of safety, compliance and federal contracting. He has more than 29 years of industry experience, including large government, education, community and healthcare projects up to $749 million. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering and Technology from Montana State University and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Construction Leadership Institute. Burtch earned the OSHA 30-hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry certification as well as USACE Construction Quality Management for Contractors certification.

Frank has 27 years of construction experience, with an extensive background in the institutional and healthcare industry. He has worked on over $90 Million of healthcare projects, including 10 years working with Barnes-Jewish Hospital, eight years with St. Louis Children’s Hospital and four years working with St. Louis University Hospital. He holds a BA in Business Management from Webster University, OSHA 30-hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry certification as well as his CHC (Certified Healthcare Constructor).

March 17, 2023

Mia Rose Holdings adds new Director of Construction role

Zac Deets

Growing St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) continues to expand its leadership team with the addition of Zac Deets in the new role of Director of Construction. Deets brings 18 years of construction superintendent experience and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects, including ensuring budget and schedule alignment. The firm has numerous multifamily developments in various stages of construction across Northwest Arkansas and the St. Louis region. He holds an Associate of Science in Construction Engineering from Morrison Institute of Technology.

McClure Engineering Announces Two New Principals

Austin Strieker

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, promoted Alex Pugh, P.E. and Austin Strieker, P.E. to the position of Principal. In his new role, Pugh will continue to focus on developing McClure Engineering’s strength, partnering with architectural partners in pursuit of design and construction projects. Alternatively, Strieker will focus his efforts on strengthening McClure Engineering’s healthcare presence in Illinois. Strieker will continue to oversee new projects and clients and serve as a mentor to new employees, while also working to develop new client relationships.

Alex Pugh

“We are proud to announce we have promoted Alex Pugh and Austin Strieker to the role of Principal at McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “These promotions reflect the great work they have been performing and their excellent leadership at McClure Engineering. We’re confident their skill sets will serve the company well as we continue to grow.”

Starting with McClure Engineering in 2010, Pugh has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia. His projects have included industrial, healthcare, and higher education teaching laboratories. He has also handled project management, system design, and construction administration on institutional developments with multi-million-dollar construction budgets. In addition, Pugh has administered lead mechanical and plumbing project engineering duties for construction of registered historical buildings, museums, theatres, higher education scientific laboratories, and industrial aeronautical production and testing facilities.

Joining McClure Engineering as an intern 15 years ago, Strieker boasts a BS in Electrical Engineering from St. Louis University. Strieker has been involved in a variety of projects including major renovations and additions to educational, office, recreational, and healthcare facilities. Within the project teams, he has been responsible for the electrical, telecom, and fire alarm design. Along with design, Strieker is active in construction administration, providing insight and advice to contractors to ease installation and ensure quality control. He has consulted in the development of campus wide standards for technology systems, access control, surveillance systems, IP and analog intercom systems, low and medium voltage transmission, and customer sub-metering. Strieker has also performed various technical studies including the evaluation of healthcare emergency power systems.

March 10, 2023

Integrated Facility Services’ Controls Manager Selected as Missouri Gateway Green Building Council 2023 Board Chair

Chris Ruth

Chris Ruth, Controls Manager for Integrated Facility Services (IFS), has been selected as the 2023 Board Chair of the Missouri Gateway Green Building Council, a chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). In this role, Ruth works to advance the organization’s mission to improve human health, support economies and protect the environment in the region by educating and advocating for green building and sustainability. As the organization’s Chief Volunteer, Ruth will chair all board meetings, lead fundraising and direct future leadership efforts.

Ruth has more than 18 years of experience designing and managing building automation systems to improve the energy efficiency of buildings across the state of Missouri. He focuses on clients across Missouri and Illinois in his current role at Integrated Facility Services, which he joined in 2005.

Ruth is a member of Missouri Gateway Green Building Council’s Engagement & Outreach Committee and has served as a Green Schools Quest mentor. He is also a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Facility Operators and Service Providers Association (FOSPA), and Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) as well as a frequent presenter for the Missouri School Plant Managers Association (MSPMA) and Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA).

Hope Gribble Earns Best of Green Schools Award

Awards Spotlights Organizations and Individuals Dedicated to Sustainability in Schools

Hope Gribble, Green Schools Manager for the Missouri Gateway Green Building Council, has been named a 2023 Best of Green Schools Award recipient for the Michelle Curreri Collaborator Award category, presented by the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council and Green Schools National Network.

The awards celebrate the hard work being done by people, schools, campuses and organizations to push the green school movement forward. For over a decade, Hope Gribble has led the development and management of multiple school sustainability programs that have driven the green school momentum in the state of Missouri and has included the Green Schools Quest: A Project-Based Challenge and Missouri Green Schools. The suite of programs, which have engaged over 200 Missouri schools to date, provide schools with guidance and resources for integrating green and healthy practices across their buildings and grounds, educational programming and school culture.

“I’m grateful for the many partners, teachers, students, school staff and volunteer mentors who have helped shape these programs and truly brought them to life,” remarked Hope Gribble. “Collaboration, creativity, and passion for elevating the nexus between human and environmental health are at the heart of this work. It’s incredible to see what we can accomplish together with these as our driving forces!”

“The Center for Green Schools relies on the hard work of volunteers and advocates who are committed to sustainable schools that enhance the health and wellbeing of all students and prepare them to lead a more sustainable future,” said Anisa Heming, director at the Center for Green Schools.

“The 2023 Best of Green Schools honorees represent a group of incredible individuals and organizations who have done extraordinary work for the green school movement.” The Center for Green Schools and Green Schools National Network received hundreds of nominations of individuals and organizations that have made an impact in advancing green schools in 2022. The 2023 recipients of the Best of Green Schools Award were announced during the Green Schools Conference in New Orleans.

Wiegmann Associates adds Gregg Edwards and Justin McNabb as Project Managers

Justin McNabb Gregg Edwards

Wiegmann Associates has added Gregg Edwards and Justin McNabb as Project Managers.

As Project Managers, Edwards and McNabb are responsible for providing detailed, cost-effective management of Wiegmann’s mechanical and HVAC system projects to meet client and company goals. Duties include managing subcontractors, coordinating RFI submittals and change orders, managing labor and maintaining jobsite safety, project quality, schedule and budget.

Edwards brings 30 years of experience in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on operational efficiency and management. He received an associate degree in business from Sanford-Brown College – St. Louis. Edwards is also certified in OSHA 10 and OSHA 24-Hour Fall Protection.

McNabb brings more than 25 years of industry experience on new construction and renovations of large-scale multi-family developments across the United States. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Missouri State University.

HDA Bolsters Architectural Practice with New Hires, Promotions

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, recently hired two new architectural staff and promoted three integral team members as a result of continued growth.

Anthony Zinser

Anthony Zinser, Senior Associate, brings eight years of experience to the firm with a strong portfolio in municipal, healthcare and first response facilities. His expertise in curtain wall systems and building exteriors are a tremendous asset to the team. When he is not working, Zinser enjoys spending time with his wife and two children and volunteering with his church.

John Hardie

John Hardie, Associate, joined HDA as a recent graduate of the University of Kansas with a Master or Architecture. He adds an impressive design resume to the firm, receiving the Architectural MasterPrize Student Award and the AIA Kansas Student Award for his Studio 509 Design-Build project. He was also a 2022 H.U.D. Affordable Housing competition finalist and is skilled in a wide variety of design programs.

“Anthony and John are two fantastic additions to our talented team of architects,” said Patrick Holleran, HDA Vice President. “Anthony’s solid track record of creative problem-solving and John’s fresh perspective reflect our innovative approach and will make a positive impact. We’re thrilled to have them on the team.”

Three existing HDA staff were recognized for their dedication, exceptional work ethic and design acumen that have heavily influenced the firm’s progress. Steve Mueller, LEED AP BD+C, and Kevin Gremmelsbacher, AIA, RA, were promoted to Senior Project Manager, and Adam Brkljach was promoted to Senior Associate/BIM Manager.

Steve Mueller

Mueller joined HDA in 2021 and has a strong track record of excellent client relationships. With more than 40 years of experience, his wealth of knowledge in a wide variety of markets is incredibly valuable to the team. Mueller is a key component to the success of several ongoing high-profile multi-family projects across the St. Louis region. He is involved with the USGBC Missouri Gateway Chapter, St. Michael’s Army and the Affton Food Pantry and can be found at just about any St. Louis Blues game.

Kevin Gremmelsbacher

Gremmelsbacher has been with HDA since 2013 and started as the firm’s BIM Manager. He was instrumental in forming HDA’s REVIT standards and employee training. Gremmelsbacher has been essential on dozens of projects during his tenure at HDA, including the iconic Two Twelve Clayton multi-family high-rise, Anew Rooftop, and multiple beverage distributor facilities. When out of the office, he enjoys trying new restaurants, fishing, camping and hiking.

Adam Brkljach

Brkljach also joined HDA in 2021 and has several years of experience in the industry. Currently pursuing his master’s in information systems, his passion for technology and attention to detail make him a perfect fit as the new BIM Manager for the firm. Brkljach has been an important team member on multiple projects including several industrial, retail and commercial facilities. He is an active volunteer with JDRF and the Alzheimer’s Association and enjoys spending time outdoors on the farm.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these three outstanding team members,” said Holleran. “Each one of them brings a unique skillset that has propelled the firm to continued success and growth. These promotions are well deserved and reflect their phenomenal value and commitment.”

March 3, 2023

Helmkamp Construction adds Brandon Lange to Project Management Team

Brandon Lange

Helmkamp Construction continues to grow with the addition of Brandon Lange to their project management team. Lange joins Helmkamp as a 2014 civil engineering graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with nine years of project management experience. He will be mainly focused on serving Helmkamp’s clients in building and life science markets.

When asked why he decided to join Helmkamp Construction, he said, “I have the desire to expand my construction knowledge, and the diversity of work types Helmkamp delivers will help me to do that.”

Helmkamp President and Owner Rob Johnes said, “I am pleased to announce Brandon as the most recent addition to our team. Brandon’s experience compliments the rest of the team’s, which will help us continue to move forward with providing a reliable, consistent, and quality construction experience on our client’s larger and complex projects.”

Lange says he looks most forward to learning and growing his career while building relationships with customers and coworkers. He’s excited to join a great team that is close to home. He currently resides in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his wife, Kirstie. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and mountain biking outside of the office.